Ethereum Sends Red Signals, Should You Worry About The Long Term?

One notable developer has cautioned that there has been a problem with Cardano’s testnet. The Layer 1 testnet of the Cardano blockchain is now incompatible with the most recent client software due to a problem in earlier versions of the client software that was only recently found by the network’s community of developers.
🧵 (1/n) It’s important to point out today that the #Cardano #Testnet is **catastrophically** broken due to a bug in Cardano Node v 1.35.2. This was the version that we had previously been told was “Tested and Ready” for the Vasil Hardfork. This bug was only discovered…
On Thursday night, prominent ecosystem developer and former Cardano stake pool operator Adam Dean tweeted a warning that the Cardano testnet, which has been active for two years, is no longer compatible with the most recent client software update.
Rushing to Release the Update?
Developers at Input Output, which created Cardano, told independent stake pool operators that the latest version, 1.34.2, of the Cardano Node had undergone extensive testing and was suitable for deployment. In spite of this, operators ATADA and PoolTool found a serious issue in the client software that resulted in the generation of incompatible forks after most stake operators raced to update to the version to simulate a Vasil hard fork combinator event.
A new client software, Cardano Node 1.35.3, was issued by Cardano after the flaw was identified, although it is not compatible with the original testnet and is instead being used on two new testnets that have no block history. In a recent episode of the Crypto Capital Venture podcast, Dean provided an analysis of the issue and concluded that the most recent development calls for extreme caution. He said that the community has not been able to adequately test the two new testnets.
Dean expressed concern over Input Output’s “rushing” to release the Vasil update, implying that the blockchain may have been ruined if the community hadn’t detected the issues in time.
