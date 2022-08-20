Ex-Marine gives chilling interview after shooting and killing his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister

Ex-Marine who killed his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister and then live-streamed the aftermath gave chilling interview in prison, in which he claimed his father was accused of abuse sexual.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, calmly told KTVU in San Francisco that he had no intention of shooting his father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, when he went to family home in Bayview, San Francisco, drunk and heavily armed last Saturday.

He told the news channel that he walked into their bedroom in the dark while they were sleeping and his father threw himself on him.

Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, pictured in prison, shot dead his father and stepmother in their bed last Saturday

The former Marine’s father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, pictured here, were sleeping in their beds when Flores burst in and shot them both dead

‘Once I emptied the clip, I turned on the lights and I see it on the floor. And after that I see his suffering and I just stopped his suffering,” Flores said.

When asked if he had shot his father again, the former soldier replied emphatically: “Yes, ma’am.”

In Thursday’s interview at the San Francisco County Jail where he is being held, he said he had no intention of murdering his stepmother.

Flores said he was angry with his father after he interfered with his application to join the San Francisco Police Department as a SWAT team sniper.

Flores said he was drunk at the time and heavily armed, but had no intention of killing anyone.

“She was between two fires,” he said. “I had no intention of taking care of her.”

Flores admitted he was angry with his father, choking back tears during the interview when he spoke about his shattered dream of becoming a sniper for the San Francisco Police Department’s SWAT team.

“All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father, he killed my dreams,” he said.

“Where did my sister go? Flores can be heard saying happily on a live stream after filming

Flores, seen here, maniacally livestreamed the bloody aftermath of the shooting with his 11-year-old sister still in the house

He served four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged. He was applying for the SFPD. It is not known how his father intervened.

The former soldier also said a relative recently accused his father of sexual abuse. Flores admitted that his memory of the night was hazy because he was drunk.

Flores said he was drunk and legally armed when he broke into his father and stepmother’s house (pictured) in their bedroom before killing them both

“I don’t remember much, but the gun was legally mine,” he said.

He broadcast the bloody aftermath live in a blasphemous show in which he appears manic.

“Where did my little sister go? he was heard happily saying after the double homicide, referring to his teenage brother.

Flores told the station that his livestream was a way to say goodbye to his surviving family members, as he could be in jail for a long time.

Flores said he had hoped to join the San Francisco Police Department SWAT team as a sniper

Flores spent four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged

After emptying his 20-round magazine, Flores said he helped his little sister call 911.

“She wasn’t crying. She was shocked. She needed my help to get in touch with ER,” he said.

Again, he got emotional when he talked about his family, apologizing to them and his little sister for taking his mother away.

‘I want to apologize. I didn’t quite want to do that,’ Flores told the news channel. “Heavenly Father knows I didn’t do this with the intent to kill my father – especially my sister’s mother who had nothing to do with it.”

Flores said he planned to plead not guilty to murdering his father and stepmother because he had no intention of killing them.