MEXICO CITY — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they have arrested the attorney general of Mexico’s former administration, apparently accused of mishandling investigations into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a radical teachers’ college.
Foreign exchange reserves drop to $570.74 billion in week ending August 12: Rbi
The decline in reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was due to a decline in foreign exchange assets (FCA), a major component of overall reserves, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by RBI on Friday.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ending August 12, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
During the previous week ended August 5, foreign exchange reserves decreased by $897 million to $572.978 billion.
FCA fell $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion, the data showed.
Expressed in dollars, the FCA includes the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves jumped from $305 million to $40.618 billion.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $102 million to $18.133 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $7 million to $4.994 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
First post: August 19, 2022, 8:33 PM STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — El Shafee Elsheikh, who was formally sentenced to life in prison Friday for a leading role in the beheading deaths of American hostages, had a somewhat whimsical nickname as a so-called “Beatle” that belied the viciousness of his conduct.
In fact, he is the most notorious and highest-ranking member of the Islamic State group to ever be convicted in a U.S. court, prosecutors said at his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.
Elsheikh and British counterparts Alexanda Kotey and Mohammed Emwazi led an Islamic State hostage-taking scheme that took roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago. The hostages dubbed them Beatles because of their accents. Their appearance, always in masks, invoked dread among the hostages for the sadism they displayed.
“This prosecution unmasked the barbaric and sadistic ISIS Beatles,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh.
The life sentence was a foregone conclusion after a jury convicted him of hostage taking resulting in death and other crimes earlier this year.
The convictions carried a mandatory life sentence. The U.S. agreed not to pursue a death sentence as part of a deal that ensured extradition of Elsheikh and his friend, Kotey, who has already been sentenced to life. Emwazi was killed in a drone strike.
The convictions revolved around the deaths of four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff,Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller. All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online. Mueller was forced into slavery and raped multiple times by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she was killed.
They were among 26 hostages taken captive between 2012 and 2015, when the Islamic State group controlled large swaths of Iraq and Syria.
Parekh said it was difficult to convey the brutality of Elsheikh’s actions. “We lack the vocabulary of such pain,” he said, paraphrasing Dante’s Inferno.
Still, victims of Elsheikh and the Beatles testified at Friday’s hearing and gave voice to what they experienced. Danish photographer Daniel Rye Ottosen, who was released after a ransom was paid, said the worst moments were times of silence during and after captivity when he was alone with his thoughts.
He said when Elsheikh and the Beatles beat him up, it was almost a relief.
“I knew I could only concentrate on my pain, which is much easier than being alone with your thoughts,” he said.
Ottosen was particularly close to Foley, and memorized a goodbye letter that Foley wrote to his family so he could dictate it to Foley’s parents when he was released.
Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said holding Elsheikh accountable at trial sends a message of deterrence to other would-be hostage takers.
“Hatred truly overwhelmed your humanity,” she told Elsheikh on Friday, which was the eighth anniversary of James Foley’s beheading.
At trial, surviving hostages testified that they dreaded the Beatles’ appearance at the various prisons to which they were constantly shuttled and relocated. Elsheikh and the other Beatles played a key role in the hostage negotiations, getting hostages to email their families with demands for payments.
They also routinely beat and tortured the hostages, forcing them to fight each other to the point of passing out, threatening them with waterboarding and forcing them view images of slain hostages.
Elsheikh, 34, did not speak during Friday’s hearing. His lawyer, Zachary Deubler, said Elsheikh will appeal his conviction. Elsheikh’s lawyers had argued that his confessions should have been ruled inadmissible because of alleged mistreatment after he was captured by Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces in 2018.
At Friday’s hearing, Deubler confined his arguments to a request that Elsheikh not be sent to the supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado, where he would face solitary confinement for the rest of his life. Deubler said a designation to Florence is almost a certainty unless the judge recommends otherwise.
Judge T.S. Ellis III declined to make any recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons.
“The behavior of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and, of course, criminal,” Ellis said.
Outside court, Mueller’s parents said they are still seeking information about her death and to recover her remains. Carl Mueller said he could not help but reflect on the disparate outcomes for European hostages — who were released after ransoms were paid — and American hostages who were killed because the U.S. refuses to pay ransom.
“Hopefully our government in the future will do like so many others do, and get them home, not leave them,” he said.
The Muellers and Diane Foley both said they have been able to meet with Kotey, whose guilty plea requires him to meet with interested families. Marsha Mueller declined to comment on her conversation.
Dian Foley said she met with Kotey three different times, and it was beneficial to her.
“I was able to share some of who Jim was and he was able to share some of why he felt it was a war situation and his excuses,” Foley said. “But he did articulate some remorse and and I was grateful for that.”
Video Journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing student case
In 2020, current attorney general Alejando Gertz Manero accused Murillo Karam of “orchestrated a massive media ploy” and carrying out a “widespread cover-up” in the case.
The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the military bore at least partial responsibility in the case. He said a soldier infiltrated the group of students involved and that the army did not stop the kidnappings even though they knew what was going on.
Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a trafficking gang abducted the students in the town of Iguala in Guerrero state, although the motive remains unclear eight years later.
Murillo Karam, under pressure to quickly solve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned in a landfill by members of a drug gang. He called this assumption “historical truth.”
But the investigation included cases of torture, wrongful arrests and mishandling of evidence that have since freed most of the gang members directly involved.
The incident happened near a large military base and independent investigations revealed that the military was aware of what was happening. The students’ families have long called for soldiers to be included in the investigation.
On Thursday, the investigating truth commission said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the college of radical teachers, but the military did not search for him despite having real-time information about the abduction. He said the inaction violated Army protocols for missing soldier cases.
The Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.
Mexican federal prosecutors had previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police as well as for Tomás Zeron, who at the time of the kidnapping headed the federal investigative agency, the Detective Agency mexican.
Zeron is wanted for torture and covering up enforced disappearances. He fled to Israel and Mexico requested the assistance of the Israeli government for his arrest.
Gertz Manero said that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes related to the case, he allegedly stole more than $44 million from the budget of the attorney general’s office.
The motive for the students’ abduction remains a matter of debate.
On September 26, 2014, local Iguala police, organized crime members, and authorities abducted 43 students from buses. Students periodically commandeered buses for transportation.
Murillo Karam claimed the students were handed over to a drug gang who killed them, cremated their bodies at a landfill near Cocula and dumped the burned remains in a river.
Subsequent investigations by independent experts and the attorney general’s office, and corroborated by the truth commission, dismissed the idea that the bodies had been cremated at the Cocula landfill, although recovered burnt bone fragments were found. used to identify three of the missing students.
There is no evidence that any of the students may still be alive.
washingtonpost
Justin Fields finds Cole Kmet — and the offensive line makes moves: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 2nd preseason win
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears got a scoring drive from their starters on the game’s first possession and didn’t look back in a 27-11 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field.
1. The Justin Fields-to-Cole Kmet connection is something most thought they would see more of last season.
Kmet was productive in Fields’ rookie season, and the tight end was easily the No. 2 target behind wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields targeted Kmet 52 times, and he made 32 receptions for 330 yards. That accounted for roughly half of his production (60 receptions for 612 yards), which stands to reason as Fields played in 12 games with 10 starts.
The pair got going right away Thursday, with Kmet catching a screen pass for 12 yards on the first play from scrimmage during a 10-play, 52-yard drive that led to a 35-yard Cairo Santos field goal. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seemed to want to have Fields get the ball out of his hand quickly, which led to quick throws to the perimeter like this one.
But on a shot downfield, Fields faked a handoff and rolled out to his left to catch Kmet wide open in the middle for a 19-yard gain. It would be a big breakthrough for Getsy, Fields, Kmet and everyone else if this could be a more regular thing.
“It builds your confidence,” Kmet said. “All the work you put in through the offseason, the experience I’ve been having these past two years, it continues to grow each game we play. It feels good.”
There have been stories galore about production needed from the tight end position. When Kmet and Jimmy Graham were teamed up. When Adam Shaheen was drafted in Round 2. And before that. But there hasn’t been a breakout.
“It was just a naked play,” Fields said of the long gain. “And just went through progressions, so he was my second read and he was open. Just threw him the ball.
“Cole’s a great tight end. He can do pretty much all. He can block. He’s a great route runner. He has great hands, so he definitely brings another weapon to our offense.”
Fields needs that sure-handed target in the middle of the field. And if the Bears aren’t trying to take the top off a defense with Mooney’s speed on the outside, Kmet should get a lot of the targets coming off play action, which should define the passing game more this season than it did a year ago.
Fields was under pressure on the possession — the only one the offensive starters got — and coach Matt Eberflus went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Seahawks 49-yard line when the Bears benefited from a neutral-zone infraction.
The drive stalled when Fields floated a pass to running back Khalil Herbert in the flat, and then the QB was flattened by free safety Josh Jones for a 2-yard loss.
“It was zone,” Fields explained. “I should have worked through to the middle of the field. That was my fault for sure.”
Getting a field goal was good to see — and an improvement over the performance last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a ridiculously small sample size. The offensive line, where the Bears are still trying to figure things out, is going to be leaky from time to time, even against a Seahawks front seven that lacks a serious pass-rushing threat. Kmet had a solid season last year, but if Fields is going to ascend, someone other than Mooney will need to put up numbers.
In the end, the running game will key a lot of this. Successfully running the ball will keep opposing defenses honest. It will create bigger throwing windows for Fields. And it will make life easier on the line. It will feed the play-action game.
“I thought the operation was good,” Eberflus said of Fields. “His preparation was great. He handled the offense the way we wanted him to, had a nice drive and scored the field goal. It’s progress. And guys see more progress in practice sometimes, where his footwork is getting better, his delivery when he feels pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball. He’s improving every single day.”
The regular season will provide a true status of where the offense is.
2. Teven Jenkins got back to the team hotel around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Jenkins, who played at right tackle in the preseason opener, was preparing for the short week that led the Bears to Seattle. He was sitting down for dinner when his cellphone rang. It was line coach Chris Morgan.
“He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be moving to right guard, how do you feel about that?’ ” Jenkins said. “I told him my feelings about that. The next day I went out there and got right guard reps. I didn’t know until the night before. That’s better than the morning of.”
There’s no arguing that. It was a brief phone conversation, maybe because Jenkins’ mind was swimming a bit, which is understandable. He doesn’t recall specifically how it went.
“I would tell you that it was more positive than anything else,” he said. “That’s what I recall.”
What Jenkins, the 2021 second-round pick, needs to do now is stack positive practices. His right guard debut for the Bears came Monday in a practice without pads. He was introduced to the position and then the next day, when the team was in full pads, he replaced veteran Michael Schofield with the starting unit — a sure sign he would be the starter versus the Seahawks.
The Bears likely will have 13 practices before the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Half (at most) will be in pads. There is some stuff Jenkins will know without watching long to clean up, but it’s a different position. If an offensive tackle sets up on an island, a guard sets up in a phone booth.
“I’m still adjusting to the tackle-to-guard difference,” he said. “It’s only like the third day. I am getting used to it and I am fortunate enough to get help from Sam (Mustipher) inside and I am getting help from Larry (Borom), so it’s been a nice transition.”
Even with the help, does he have enough time to win the job and be part of the starting five?
“I feel like I can acclimate myself fast enough to be prepared,” Jenkins said. “In the NFL, it’s about production now. I need to speed up the process. Whatever gets me on the field and is best for the team I am willing to do.”
For what it’s worth, I like his attitude. There is a challenge ahead for him, and it would be great for him to haveworked at guard in OTAs. The Bears probably know what they can get from Schofield. If they feel Jenkins has potential to give them more in the future without being a liability in the present — including exposing the quarterback to danger — maybe he can pull this off.
3. More than two hours before kickoff, Roquan Smith was running sprints with a small group of players, including running back David Montgomery, cornerback Kindle Vildor, defensive tackle Justin Jones and tight end Ryan Griffin.
With any luck — and perhaps it’s wishful thinking — Smith will be running as a participant in practice at Halas Hall next week. One thing that improves the odds of the impasse ending is that asthe regular season nears, there is more pressure for a resolution.
Derwin James’ deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, which was finalized Wednesday, certainly doesn’t increase the chances that the Bears and Smith can find common ground on a contract extension. Both players were 2018 first-round draft picks and both began staging “hold-ins” at the start of training camp. James plays safety and is represented by an NFLPA-certified agent, while Smith is operating without a registered agent. It’s difficult if not impossible to compare linebacker pay with safety pay. The four-year, $76.3 million extension made James the highest-paid safety in the league. Smith surely would like to leapfrog Shaquille Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts to become the NFL’s highest-paid linebacker. If what the Bears proposed (at least before Smith’s comments asking for a trade were sent to NFL Network) hit key benchmarks to achieve that, it’s probably safe to imagine a deal would have been done.
The Bears season opener is in 23 days. That leaves nine practices before the first week of the regular season on Sept. 5. They likely will have four practices that week, meaning there are just 13 practices between now and the start of a new era for general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. That’s plenty of time for Smith to get up to speed.
As I have written previously, the Bears hold most, if not all, leverage. They have Smith under contract with the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and at the negotiating table they can remind him they also could use the franchise tag on him in 2023. The only real leverage for Smith is withholding his services during the season — and that’s where things could get very expensive for him quickly. If the Bears don’t trade Smith — and the appropriate time for Poles to do that would have been the spring — then the linebacker faces the prospect of playing for $9.735 million and inheriting the risk that an injury could affect his chances of a much larger payday.
Scouts around the league I chatted with indicated the word in their circles is the Bears came with a strong offer. Of course, that could be the company line trickling out of Halas Hall. Poles did say the team’s offer included “record-setting pieces … that I thought were going to show him the respect that he deserves.”
I still believe the most likely outcome will be an extension for Smith. It’s the prudent move for him. And maybe digging in his heels will result in some concessions by the team. Smith could then consider his hold-in as a win. I think it would be difficult for Poles to get good value for Smith in a trade, especially at this time. In the absence of appropriate value, it would be very difficult for Poles to stand up and declare he made the future for the Bears better by trading away a very good player who is only 25. Sure, Poles could make that declaration after trading Khalil Mack in March, but other factors were involved, like the future health of the salary cap. Too many signs point to the Bears and Smith sticking this thing out. Stranger things have happened, but my hunch is they will find a way to make this happen. If that’s the case, the question is when.
4. The biggest development for the Bears since the offseason program began is the emergence of fifth-round pick Braxton Jones.
He spent the second half of the spring at left tackle with the starters, and it looked as if that opportunity wouldn’t happen when 11-year veteran Riley Reiff signed at the outset of training camp. Reiff quickly worked in with the first unit at left tackle, but he has been on the right side of late, givingJones a clear path to nail down the job — a remarkable development for a Day 3 pick at a marquee position.
The greatest tell to this point was when the coaches pulled Jones with the starters after 18 snaps in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, a sign of how highly he’s viewed. It’s a rapid acceleration, even in the estimation of Southern Utah offensive line coach Aaron Fernandez, who helped recruit Jones to the FCS school.
Jones started again Thursday, coming out of the game after the field goal at the end of the opening drive.
“I would be lying a little bit if I said I didn’t have any surprise,” Fernandez said. “There is a little surprise for me maybe how quickly it has transpired, but also I have full confidence that he was the type of player that was going to get a shot and an opportunity and absolutely do with the most with it.
“That’s his personality. That’s been him since I have known him. He knew what he wanted to be. He wanted to play tackle in the NFL. To see him pouring into that process doesn’t surprise me at all. That is why I think some good things are happening.”
Jones has impressed the Bears with his athletic ability at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds and 35 ⅜-inch arms. There are questions about how well he will anchor against power and bull rushes, but the Bears believe he’s oozing with talent that can be refined and improved quickly.
“I think he has a good base and foundation,” Fernandez said. “He understands the game at a little bit different level than some other rookies, and that goes into the time and development he put in in college. I am sure he has picked the veterans’ brains a lot. He will understand the game. He will understand the angles.
“When you think of a college career, he’s the true sense of that and really committing to that process. He was a long, athletic kid in high school and he went to a high school that traditionally doesn’t win a lot of games. A lot of recruiters don’t stop there. Myself and another recruiter on staff truly felt that he just checked a lot of boxes. We felt like we had a vision for him. He had one walk-on opportunity to an FBS school (Utah) and that was it. We were the only school to see what this kid could be in a couple years with the weight room, learning, coaching, the environment of growth. We felt like this kid could really take off.
“He gravitated toward some of our best players as a freshman and I noticed that right away. How do they lift? How do they watch film? What makes them good? Some other freshmen were figuring it out daily as they went along and Braxton seemed to have more of a plan and understanding of what he wanted.”
Jones wasn’t heavily recruited out of Murray High School in Utah. He also didn’t have a lot of players around him at Utah State that brought attention to the program during a 1-10 season. Some scouts felt he was better in 2021 when he popped on the radar and earned a Senior Bowl invite. He played well in the first two games of the season against FCS schools San Jose State and Arizona State.
Whatever the case, the Bears felt fortunate he lasted until the 168th selection in Round 5 — the first of eight Day 3 picks for GM Ryan Poles. They knew they were getting an intelligent player, too, someone who could process a more difficult position in the NFL. It’s perhaps slightly unusual Jones was charged with helping to make protection calls in college, something many offensive lines leave solely to the center and quarterback.
“In our main protection system, our tackles were the first line of communication,” Fernandez said. “That goes to show how Braxton sees the game. It’s partly why he is having some of this early success — his cerebral approach. He is able to see all three levels of the defense. He was able to read safeties for us, make protection calls, and he never had a problem doing that.”
5. It’s impossible to put too much focus on the offensive line.
It’s a group the Bears very much want to improve and is central in coordinator Luke Getsy’s system and the development of Fields.
To get a sense of what kind of teacher new offensive line coach Chris Morgan is, I touched base with retired lineman Will Montgomery, who played briefly for the Bears in 2015 before suffering a season-ending injury. Montgomery had probably his best seasons in the NFL as the starting center in Washington from 2011-2013 when Morgan was the team’s assistant line coach. It’s worth learning more about Morgan because beyond the coordinators, the offensive line coach is the most important position coach on any team.
When Morgan joined Washington in 2011, Mike Shanahan led the staff and had four assistants who are now head coaches: offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers), quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers), tight ends coach Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams) and offensive assistant Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins). Chris Foerster, whom Morgan counts with Tom Cable as his biggest influences in the NFL, was the O-line coach.
“Chris definitely has a history with the zone-blocking scheme even before he joined me in Washington,” Montgomery said. “You look where he came from in Oakland with Tom Cable and that zone scheme and obviously his years with the Redskins was zone scheme, including the great 2012 Alfred Morris year where somehow Alfred was the No. 2 runner in the league behind only Adrian Peterson. Then after Washington, he was back to Seattle and then Atlanta with (Kyle) Shanahan and then he gets into a man-blocking scheme with a couple years for the Steelers and now in Chicago.
“Occasionally during the pandemic, he would have me Zoom in … Chris asked me to talk about how to prepare and take care of your body. Chris Morgan is a very knowledgeable coach. He knows everything. Most of his career he’s been in the zone stuff, but no matter where you are, you run plays besides zone schemes.”
One longtime personnel man I spoke with praised Morgan for consistently pushing his players hard but in a manner that was fair. He described practices for linemen under Morgan as intense and grueling. That matched what Montgomery described.
“When you get with him in individual drills, he’s a hard charger,” Montgomery said. “You’re going to get your money’s worth out of your individual drill. And you’re going to be ready for the team, period, which means ultimately you’re going to be ready for game day. He’s a full-throttle coach. Whoever has him as a coach, they’re going to be lucky.
“Some coaches may let some of the small details slide. Chris is very detail-oriented — make sure you step with the proper foot, make sure you block each block the way it is supposed to be done. … With the proper technique, you will make the block more often than the one time you did with poor technique. In individual drills where sometimes in mid- to late-season everyone is looking at their calendar and maybe trying to plan their postseason vacation, he’s still grinding away — get to your aiming points on the zone, get the hands under and up, whatever the blocking assignment is. You can just tell from his general presence that he loves and cares about his craft.
“You can tell Chris Morgan would probably do his job for zero dollars. He just loves the game of football and loves coaching the O-line. He will coach you hard, but that doesn’t mean he will (curse you out) for no reason. He coaches you because you are a pro and you deserve to be coached. A lot of guys like that. They want to be coached. Sometimes the film session will go on and on and on and you may not get feedback. But to be better and ultimately make more money and win games, you need to refine your craft as a player and that is where he’s going to help you.”
6. Many Bears were in the locker room for nearly 30 minutes before rookie Kyler Gordon finally left the field.
The second-round pick had friends and family to see, and fans who saw him play nearby at the University of Washington, as well as Bears fans in attendance, were chanting his name. It was a surreal experience for Gordon, who attended Archbishop Murray High in Everett, Wash., about 30 miles north of the stadium.
Most important, of course, was that Gordon got on the field after an injury cost him a good chunk of the first two weeks of training camp and kept him out of the Chiefs preseason game. He entered as the nickel cornerback on the second defensive snap. He wasn’t credited with a tackle in press-box statistics, but Eberflus thought he had a hand in a forced fumble that the statistician assigned to linebacker Joe Thomas. Gordon blitzed from the slot and nearly sacked Geno Smith. The rookie looked quick in redirecting to chase him to the sideline.
“I dipped down a little bit too far,” Gordon said. “I am going to get him next time — whoever it is.”
What struck me about Gordon is he has the confidence of a seasoned veteran at cornerback. Doubt can’t creep in for players at that position, and he doesn’t feel as if he has skipped a beat even after missing nearly half of the offseason program with an undisclosed injury.
“Film, being with coaches, being locked in on the sidelines and being able to take those mental reps at every position I play,” Gordon said. “That’s been so important. Extra time, extra stuff and that’s why I don’t feel behind.”
We’ve seen the Bears shift Gordon from outside cornerback to nickel and vice versa. Since getting back on the field, he has been focused at nickel.
“We’ll look at both things — putting him on the outside and still keeping him on the inside,” Eberflus said. “We really like him on the inside, but certainly he’s going to play on the outside too.”
It says a lot about Gordon’s ability to process information that he’s clearly the Week 1 starting nickel. It’s an advanced position with a lot of rules and responsibilities, more than just playing on the outside.
“The stuff they taught me has really translated all over to the NFL,” Gordon said of his college experience. “A lot of the rules are the same. It’s the same type of leverages. The terminology changed but other than that, it really hasn’t been anything crazy.”
7. DeMarquis Gates likely has played in more minor-league football operations than you can name in 10 seconds.
He has made stops in the AAF, XFL, the Spring League, CFL and USFL, and now the former Ole Miss linebacker believes he has a chance — his best to date — to battle for an NFL job.
Gates was named to the All-USFL team this spring. He helped the Birmingham Stallions to the championship, totaling 68 tackles, 6 ½ sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery with an interception, putting together the type of game film that would earn him a chance with an NFL club in training camp.
Gates had previous NFL opportunities, just never for long. After leading the SEC in solo tackles in 2017, Gates went undrafted in 2018 but received a contract from the Cleveland Browns. They released him after a month. In 2019, he spent two months with Washington during the spring before being cut loose. The Minnesota Vikings signed him in 2020, but he was released early in training camp, which was far from normal with COVID-19 protocols in place.
In between brief looks from those NFL teams, Gates suited up for the Memphis Express (AAF), Houston Roughnecks (XFL), TSL Blues (Spring League), Saskatchewan Roughriders (CFL) and the Stallions. Then the call came from the Bears.
So imagine his dismay when he nearly didn’t make it to the Aug. 5 tryout with three other linebackers. Gates was set to travel from Atlanta on Aug. 4, but his flight that evening was delayed multiple times before it eventually was canceled. The first flight out the next morning was overbooked, and his chances on standby status didn’t look good.
“I was about to (leave the Atlanta airport),” Gates said. “I was just tired and you’re disappointed because those opportunities come seldomly. But something just told me to stick it out.”
At the last minute, Gates’ name was called and he was the last person to board the flight, which arrived at O’Hare at 11 a.m.
“I got off the plane and didn’t even grab my suitcase (at baggage claim),” he said. “I had my carry-on with my cleats and gloves in it and went straight to the car and had a sandwich during the ride because I wasn’t able to eat that morning. Got (to Halas Hall), changed real quick.”
The Bears signed Gates and arranged to get his suitcase from the airport.
“I have been around the block, that’s for sure,” Gates said. “I feel like this is going to be a great opportunity. I have been telling the coaches and players I have never been to any training camp (for so long). This is my first real opportunity to show in pads on the NFL level what I can do. I never got to the nitty-gritty of training camp.”
With bonuses, Gates earned about $5,500 per week in the USFL before taxes. So it has been a challenge to make a living in fledgling minor-league operations, some of which have come and gone quickly. The 26-year-old didn’t abandon hope. When he had a standout season for the Stallions, he figured that only enhanced his NFL odds.
“Most definitely,” Gates said. “But speaking about playing well, I think I played well in all of the other leagues as well. I have been trying to stack up games and improve my technique. I just knew that I had to stay patient and my opportunity was going to come sooner or later.
“In my eyes, I’ve been the best linebacker in the league everywhere I have gone. I’m just waiting on that real opportunity, like I said, getting in pads here and showing I can play. It’s going to pop sooner or later.”
Gates made five tackles, including two for a loss, against the Seahawks. In Week 1 of the preseason, Gates had three tackles (one for a loss) and a tackle on special teams, logging 26 snaps on defense and nine on special teams. The Bears have some experienced depth at linebacker, especially if Roquan Smith returns. Matt Adams has played in the scheme and is in position to play the strong side in the base defense. Joe Thomas has been a core special teams player in the league for seven seasons. Caleb Johnson had a very good rookie season on special teams for the Bears, and undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn was regularly around the ball in the first preseason game.
Eberflus has favored long, athletic linebackers — and Gates is that at 6-foot-2, 221 pounds. He runs well too. His best chance to make the team is probably flashing repeatedly for special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.
“Within this business, you have your ups and downs,” Gates said, reflecting on how he has remained motivated. “Sometimes you get disappointed wondering why things are not working out for you. My agent reminds me about James Harrison; he went through a storm too. Got cut multiple times. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. If this is something you really want, you just have to stay the course. This is definitely something I want. I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old. I know what I signed up for.
“Doubt has definitely crept in on occasion. Sometimes you don’t get those answers for why — why I’m not getting it. It’s a business. They tell you you are doing well but it’s like, ‘If I am doing well what’s the problem? Why am I being released?’ But if you really want it, you know that you’ve got to keep your head down, keep focused and keep grinding it out. Opportunity is going to come. Sometimes God wants to see if you really want it — if it’s really what you have been asking for. Hopefully they will make the decision to keep me around.”
8. The 10-play scoring drive Justin Fields led to open the game is probably the final look you’ll see of the first-team offensive players in the preseason.
A young lineman might get a brief look in the preseason finale against the Browns on Aug. 27 in Cleveland, but anything more than that would be unusual.
“We’re going to look at that,” Eberflus said of his game plan. “We’ll evaluate our team and see where we are. I’ll have a coordinators meeting sometime (Saturday), and we’ll get everybody’s opinion and go from there.”
The NFL reduced the preseason slate from four to three games last summer. The vast majority of coaches treat exhibition No. 3 in the same manner they previously handled exhibition No. 4. That means backups across the board on both sides of the ball. The Bears’ offensive starters got 18 snaps last week against the Chiefs, and a couple of snaps in Cleveland aren’t going to make a difference for Fields or Mooney or linebacker Nicholas Morrow or anyone, unless that play leads to an injury.
“I feel ready (for the regular season),” left guard Cody Whitehair said. “The coaches do a great job preparing us in practice. The routine that we go through is a good dress rehearsal for the season. Our camp has been good. It’s been intense. I feel ready to go.”
Free safety Eddie Jackson echoed that sentiment, noting the practice tempo.
“There are a few things to clean up, but yeah, we’re ready,” Jackson said. “The way we practice, it’s high speed and high tempo and we’re flying around. So it’s kind of like a game.”
Eberflus wants to treat the coming week like an actual game week in terms of the schedule each day and having it replicate what a normal regular-season plan will be like. From that standpoint, he wants his starters to be dialed in, but there is no sense in risking injuries in Cleveland.
9. Third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. got his first action and, well, the speed is as advertised.
Jones busted off a 48-yard punt return against the Seahawks. Drawing comparisons to Devin Hester would not be fair to the all-time great or to Jones, but on that one return, he really did look a little like Hester. Jones set up the nearest defender, made a quick cut and then hit the gas down the sideline. It was impressive.
“I got the ball and there was a defender to me and he was a bigger body, like a linebacker body (former Bears linebacker Joey Iyiegbuniwe),” Jones said. “So I just made a quick move off him and got to the sideline where I could see where my blockers were. I just let everything fall (in place) from there.”
Jones fumbled — then recovered — the opening kickoff return, something that no doubt will be harped on in meetings.
“To get out there and get my feet wet and actually have some film I can watch of myself, that’s a great feeling, and I can’t wait for the next,” he said. “I feel good about those returns. I can’t be dropping the ball and putting the ball on the ground. I got it back, so that was a positive.
“I can smile now. I know what to expect. I wasn’t the first to fumble and I won’t be the last to fumble in this league. It’s all about short memory. If you allow that to creep on you, it will affect your next play, and you never know — your next play might be your biggest play. You’ve got to have that short-term memory, especially in this game. That’s something I have, and I thank God for it.”
Jones caught one pass for 4 yards. Considering the time he missed, integrating him on offense might take a little time, but it’s no doubt in the works.
“He’s a do-it-all guy,” Fields said. “He’s a physical guy, I think he weighs like 210 (200) at receiver, and you don’t see it from a guy his height. What he’s able to do with the ball in his hands, he’s almost like a running back playing receiver. He’s a great weapon that we have on offense, and we’re going to find ways to give him the ball this year.”
10. Scouts from three NFL teams were in attendance.
The Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers were represented. Scouts from six NFL teams were in attendance at the first preseason game, including the 49ers and Packers, whom the Bears will face the first two weeks.
10a. Linebackers Matt Adams (right shoulder) and Caleb Johnson (knee) and running back Trestan Ebner (ankle) left with injuries in the first half. Near the end of the game, cornerback Jaylon Jones and defensive end Charles Snowden went out and appeared to be injured. The team didn’t share any details. Fullback Khari Blasingame was held out with a hand injury.
10b. Players held out who don’t have known injuries include running back David Montgomery, cornerback Kindle Vildor (who returned to practice last week), defensive tackle Justin Jones and defensive lineman Mario Edwards.
10c. The Bears return to practice at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Halas Hall, the final training camp workout open to the public. It was originally scheduled for 10 a.m., but the team pushed it back, surely to account for an early-morning arrival Friday from Seattle. It will be the first of five practices before the preseason finale.
()
Massive fire engulfs Hotel Grossinger, which inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ : NPR
The Liberty Fire Department Facebook
A major fire has burned through the remaining rooms of the Grossinger Hotel property, a former resort in the Catskills and inspiration for the hit 1987 film Dirty dance.
The Liberty Fire Department was dispatched to calls for a fire on the old property Tuesday night. They arrived to find a large three-and-a-half-story building completely engulfed in flames. The fire was so large that the column of smoke was visible several miles away, according to the department.
In recent years the property had become largely overgrown and abandoned. This hampered the responder’s ability to get to the fire site. Firefighters had to drill through a grate to gain access to the building’s roadway. Concrete barriers in the road further blocked firefighters’ easy access to the scene, firefighters said.
After the fire was extinguished, an excavator was brought in to tear down the remaining pieces of the building, officially ridding the Catskills of what was left of the Grossinger Hotel.
The fire is still under investigation, according to the Liberty Fire Department.
Grossinger’s heyday was after World War II, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of thousands of vacationers traveled to the Catskills to visit the site. One of those visitors was Eleanor Bergstein, writer and producer of dirty dance, who vacationed there with his family.
The film tells the romantic story of a young woman (played by Jennifer Grey), named Francis “Baby” Houseman, who falls in love with a dance teacher named Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), while on vacation. in 1963 in a complex just like Grossinger.
Prior to its final closure in 1986, the hotel encompassed a complex of 35 buildings on 1,200 acres that served 150,000 guests a year at its peak.
Although the film is based on this resort town, filming took place in North Carolina and Virginia.
NPR News
Obituary: Kay Harvey, 76, longtime Pioneer Press reporter wrote on aging, psychology and dying
In 1999, several new books about dying with peace and dignity landed on St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Kay Harvey’s desk. Fascinated, she reached out to a HealthEast Hospice Care nurse for sources and embarked on a writing odyssey of her own, shadowing an outgoing Woodbury woman in her 30s during the final nine months of her chronic struggle with breast cancer.
Together with photographer Rich Marshall’s intimate photos, Harvey’s four-part feature series on Gwen Frazier — “Dying Well” — so captivated her co-workers that several looked to her as the newspaper’s in-house expert on mortality and the emotional intricacies of preparing for one’s own final departure.
“She understood how to work with statistics and put a human face on complex topics,” recalled Sue Campbell, who oversaw the series and edited Harvey for more than a decade. “It wasn’t really being discussed before then, just the idea that you could plan and have meaningful conversations before dying.”
Harvey, who worked for the St. Paul Pioneer Press for 26 years, served as a copy editor in the newspaper’s features department for several years beginning in 1980 before becoming a beat reporter focused on aging. She died Wednesday at Stonecrest Memory Care in Woodbury at the age of 76.
She met her husband Gary Harvey, a longtime Star Tribune journalist, while working at the Omaha World Herald in Nebraska in the 1970s.
Former co-workers on Friday recalled Harvey’s elegance and poise, as well as her passion for personal growth. “She was one of the kindest women I’ve ever known,” said former Pioneer Press copy editor Susan Guernsey. “Her smile lit up any room.”
Harvey graduated from the University of Nebraska with degrees in English and journalism in 1976, and returned to school from 1998 to 2003 to obtain a master’s degree in human development from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
“It was a major passion of hers to understand how people tick, and how they develop into better people,” said former Pioneer Press coworker Nancy Conner. “She did some life-coaching, too, after she got her degree. You’d talk to Kay and it wasn’t enough for her to know how you were doing on any given day, but she would want to know the who, the what, the where and the why.”
Conner edited her written copy more than once and “it was hard to find anything to change,” she said. “Her words just flowed.”
Harvey, who grew up in Superior, a small town in southern Nebraska, left the Pioneer Press in 2006 and became an occasional contributor to MinnPost focusing on aging, demographics, gender and psychology. She also kept busy as a freelance feature writer, a teacher of memoir writing and a student adviser at St. Mary’s University’s Minneapolis campus.
On Friday, longtime Pioneer Press reporter Molly Guthrey penned her own remembrance for Harvey, calling her “the most glamorous-looking reporter I’ve ever worked with: I could imagine her playing tennis while balancing a stack of books on her head, with not a strand of her blonde hair out of place, and maintaining her perfect posture. I don’t know if she actually played tennis, though!”
“Her writing was as elegant as her comportment. … When I heard she was not doing well, I (revisited) one of her archived award-winning story packages,” added Guthrey, recalling the “Dying Well” series. “It’s a beautiful series — both visually and the writing.”
Harvey’s survivors include her husband, son Jon Placke and grandchildren. She was predeceased in 2010 by son Mark Placke.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Drive. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
I didn’t want to “carry his lies” – The Denver Post
By MICHEL TARM
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly when she was underage testified Friday that she had been hesitant several years ago about whether to cooperate with investigators federal officials who were investigating child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did so because she didn’t want to “carry her lies.”
Hours before jurors got their first glimpse of sexually explicit videos at the heart of the prosecution’s bid to prove Kelly produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 child pornography trial, the woman, who is now 37 and goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’ during the ongoing trial, admitted that even after she started cooperating she lied when she told officers she wasn’t sure if Kelly abused of minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to cause trouble for others.
Jane testified for more than four hours on Thursday, saying it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was the focus of the 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted. She also said Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times in the late 1990s before she turned 18. Kelly, 55, was around 30 at the time.
During her cross-examination on Friday, Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sought to cast the R&B singer in a more favorable light after Jane testified the day before about how Kelly sexually pursued her from around the age of 14.
Kelly has been followed for decades by allegations about her sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified during the #MeToo era and after the 2019 release of the Lifetime TV docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”
When questioned, Jane said her relationship with Kelly lasted 12 years and continued for two years after her trial in 2008, until she was 26. Bonjean asked if, “after your breakup, you care about him and he cares about you?” Jane said it was true.
As “Surviving R. Kelly” was released, Jane said she was worried about Kelly and reached out to him. In a text message she sent him, she wrote: “I love you. Don’t let the devil win.
She said she tried several times to contact him in 2019 for advice as she wondered if she should speak at length to Kelly’s authorities for the first time. She told jurors: “I felt comfortable enough to reach out to him because I was scared.”
She decided soon after to speak to investigators.
“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore,” she said.
Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in New York earlier this year for a 2021 conviction for using her fame to sexually abuse fans. For the duration of the current trial, he is being held in a federal prison in Chicago, his hometown.
Prosecutors say Kelly intimidated and paid off the girl – Jane – to ensure she did not testify at the 2008 trial to identify herself and Kelly in the critical video, which the government says Kelly did in a log cabin-themed room at her Chicago North Side home circa 2000. Jane testified Thursday that she was the girl, then 14, in the video and that Kelly was the man.
It was one of three videos from which prosecutors released excerpts on Friday that they said showed Kelly sexually abusing an underage Jane. Before the videos were shown on monitors in front of each juror’s chair, court officials set up tall, opaque screens around the jury that blocked reporters and onlookers from seeing the videos and jurors’ reactions.
The sound was audible throughout the courtroom, however, and in one video the girl is heard repeatedly calling the man “daddy”. At one point, she asks, “Dad, do you still love me?” The man is also heard giving her sexually explicit instructions.
Earlier, prosecutors suggested that any viewing of the videos by the public could violate child pornography laws, and they asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to send reporters and spectators out of the courtroom while the jurors looked at them. The judge denied the request.
After the acquittal at the 2008 trial, some jurors later said they had no choice but to acquit Kelly because the daughter – then an adult – had not testified. On the stand Thursday, Jane admitted she lied to a grand jury in 2002 when she said it wasn’t her in the video.
Jane testified that she met Kelly through an aunt who worked with him and asked Kelly to be her godfather when she was 13. She told jurors she was 15 when they first had sex.
Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew a 2008 conviction would effectively end his life as he knew it, and prosecutors say he conspired to settle this lawsuit.
___
Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at and find AP’s full coverage of the R. Kelly trial at
denverpost
