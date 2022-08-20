‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke receives apology from Australian TV executive for comment about ‘short chunky girl’

PHILADELPHIA — Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner was in a rush, being late for a meeting as the Mets prepared for batting practice ahead of their game against the Phillies on Friday night.

With questions to ask, we turned to the assistant pitching coach.

The person holding this unofficial title for the Mets has won three Cy Young Awards and needs a win to reach 200 for his career.

“You’re not far off, because I’m older than Hef,” Max Scherzer, 38, said in approval of the assistant pitching coach nickname.

Carlos Carrasco has in recent days hit the injured list with an oblique stump and Taijuan Walker is now struggling with a bulging back disc that still made him questionable for his Sunday start. The Mets will play a doubleheader Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, in which they will deploy David Peterson and Trevor Williams in some order as starting pitchers. If Walker can’t pitch on Sunday, Triple-A Syracuse’s Jose Butto could make his major league debut.

From Scherzer, we wanted to know if he thought the Mets’ success this season clogging the rotation had hardened that unit. After all, the Mets were without Jacob deGrom for four months to start the season, and Scherzer himself was sidelined for almost seven weeks.

The assistant pitching coach agreed with the premise, but thought it could be worded differently.

“Different guys have had the opportunity to step in and contribute to this team,” Scherzer said ahead of the Mets’ 7-2 win. “Trevor Williams, Tylor Megill and David Peterson in particular, those guys answered the call more often than not and they went out there and delivered some really good outings for our team and those guys and had the opportunity to show what they can do is a credit to their work behind the scenes and everyone around them for enabling them to perform at a high level.

Their main NL East competition, the Braves and Phillies, added the starting pitch at the trade deadline, but the Mets stuck with it, instead focusing on the field hitters and the bullpen. The Braves traded Jake Odorizzi and the Phillies for Noah Syndergaard, who gets extra rest this weekend and won’t face the Mets.

To determine that deGrom’s return would be enough to increase trade delay, the Mets bet on Peterson, in particular, as their best line of defense against a rotational gap. The southpaw has thrown a 3.30 ERA in 18 appearances with the Mets this season, 14 of which have been starts.

“I think he’s at the stage in his career where he’s now trying to really establish himself and be consistent, have three pitches every outing and be able to throw strikes consistently,” Scherzer said. “He’s identified something he wants to get better at, and he’s going out there and doing something about it.”

Williams oscillated between rotation and the bullpen, and his best success came on relief.

“He’s been the Swiss army knife of this team and this pitching staff,” Scherzer said. “Whether it’s throwing in relief, throwing long out of relief, doing point starts, I guess the fans don’t understand how difficult it is, it’s an extremely difficult role to fill. because you don’t know when you’re going to throw.”

It’s clear that Scherzer is having almost as much fun on the days between starts as when he’s pitching. This staff coalesced, with Scherzer perhaps the glue that cemented the tightest ties.

But Scherzer won’t take that credit alone. In the bullpen are veterans Adam Ottavino and Tommy Hunter (who are expected to return from IL on Sunday). Chris Bassitt, who shone in Game 1 of the series on Friday, is an ace at reacting to what he sees of the opposition, according to Scherzer, and relaying it to other members of the pitching team.

Scherzer has his own approach, especially with young pitchers like Peterson and Megill.

“Young guys are crumbs of the track,” Scherzer said. “You can’t give them the whole cookie. You have to give them little crumbs and take one little thing at a time, like, ‘You have to do this to get from here to there.’ That’s the hardest thing when I talk to young guys, it’s just to take it gradually, because they want the cookie. They want to know everything and they don’t realize that you have to do one thing at a time.

Sound advice from the assistant pitching coach.