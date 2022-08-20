Finance
Generate Passive Income – It Starts With the Right Mindset
Many people ask me about Passive Income. What is it? Where can they find it? But why all the interest in this topic at the moment? Well, people are looking for passive income opportunities right now; either they’ve lost their job, or are looking for additional avenues of income, perhaps their business has slowed, so they are looking for additional new ways to bring in revenues.
The term ‘passive income’ has become more popular since Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” was first published. However, this technique to make money has been known by wealth builders forever!
Quite often, the same people looking for passive income are the same people looking to get out of debt. However, unfortunately the two concepts don’t work so well together. Here’s why… The focus of getting out of debt (paying off mortgage, paying off your auto loan etc) is to clear your outstanding debt by whatever means necessary. When you focus on getting out of debt, you are not focused on making more money! This is where the two concepts clash. The primary concept of passive income is to MAKE MORE MONEY, either through creating residual income or starting a business for example. If you’re looking to create passive income, do not focus on getting out of debt… that will take care of itself!
Although paying off all your debt (mortgage, car, credit card) obviously has the positive effect that you can’t then hurt your credit score with missed repayments, in actual fact, the lack of any credit on your credit report will actually have a negative impact. (I do recommend keeping your credit card debt under 30%) You want to have these items on your credit report as this helps strengthen your score. People will look for these types of account when looking to extend or grant you credit lines.
It is all about getting into the right mindset. People are stuck in-between what I like to call a consumer mindset versus a wealth builder mindset. The wealth builder mindset is about creating passive income. The consumer mindset is about the 9-5 job, security, getting out of debt… all the things that you think give you financial freedom, but are just really disguised as security, not real freedom. Hopefully this will give you some clarity over which side you want to move to.
Getting out of debt will not help you get more money, as you won’t have anything to leverage in order to get more money or grow your business.
You also need to look at the time value of money. Paying down your house is not going to help you create passive income. You may have seen some of the mortgage accelerator products on the market, which promise to show you how to pay off your 30 year mortgage in 7 years. First off, the number of people that actually do that is less than 0.01%! One of the reasons for this low rate is that you actually need to pay more each month out of your pocket to get the mortgage paid off within the 7 year period. They use fancy math to make it seem as though you don’t, but in actual fact you are paying more each month. Even with the lesser amount of interest to be paid, you’ve got to have extra money going towards it.
So, you’re giving up money that you have immediately available, but remember, that’s the wrong mindset to have! You could put that money towards passive income, your business, or growing your passion. Focusing on getting out of debt keeps you poor longer!
So, you have a 30 year fixed rate mortgage. If you pay this off using one of the 7 year accelerator plans (and remember, less than 0.01% of people who buy these accelerator plans actually follow through and achieve paying off your mortgage in 7 years!!!), then you’re doing two things:
- You’re messing up your credit. You need to have at least one mortgage on your report in order to be able to properly leverage credit!
- You’re losing the time value of money.
So now you’re saving 5% a year. But, the important thing to consider is that you’re giving up extra income in order to pay down this mortgage more quickly. Instead of saving 5% you could be making 20%, 30% 40%, even 100+%. When looking at passive income, it’s not even worth your time to think about one that would give less than a 10% return! For example, if you’re looking at starting a network marketing company, starting in real estate etc… these things earn a LOT more than 10%! There are investments out there that earn a lot more – you can be trained on how and where to find these opportunities!
So you’re LOSING money!
Let’s look at an example… On 1st August 2009 you take out a $100,000, 30 year, 5% fixed mortgage. Interest payments will be $536.82 per month. Pay just this amount and you’ll have your mortgage paid off 30 years later after paying approx $93,000 in interest over the period.
In order to pay this off within 7 years, you will need to increase your monthly payments to $1,400. This will reduce the total amount of interest you will have paid over the term to just below $19,000.
Realistically though, how many people can afford to MORE THAN DOUBLE their mortgage payment? The answer based on statistics of people choosing this 7 year accelerator option is less than 0.01%!
Even if you can… there are better ways to use this money… yes, you’ve guessed it: PASSIVE INCOME OPPORTUNITIES!
For example, even taking a conservative return of 20% (and believe me, in the passive income world, 20% is VERY conservative!) on the investment, let’s assume you are able to afford the $1,400 per month in the example above. You keep your mortgage payments at $536.82 per month. You would then invest the excess payment of $863.18 into a passive income opportunity at a return of 20%.
Over a period of 30 years, investing an annual total of $10,358.16 ($863.18 per month) at a 20% return… your investment is worth just shy of $9 million* after the same 30 year period!
If you just extend the calculation to 7 years… your monthly investment of $863.18 is now worth $173,750 after 7 years. This far outweighs the $74,000 you would saved in interest payments if you’d have adopted the consumer mindset.
(*includes 3.1% inflation, 15% tax rate)
As you can see by that example, you’re losing money to create that extra security. If you’re looking to create extra money, focusing on paying off debt is NOT the way to do it! You need to put your focus on my two key principles:
- Master the skill of accessing capital
- Investing that money wisely
The absolute best place that you can invest your money that never goes wrong is to invest into yourself. Invest it into your passions!
5 Little Known Ways to Reduce Expenses Without Shopping More Or Bargain Hunting
Of all the hundreds of ingenious business ideas, systems and inventions I’ve seen and used… this one simple idea is by far the best of the best. One idea with a “loophole” that I can use to my advantage.
And one you can use too…
Worth Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars To You If You Use It.
In fact, this loophole makes it both possible and 100% legal to use fake money – as useless in the “real world” as Monopoly money – to buy real products and real services for your business (even high quality products and services that cost a fortune) for just 20 cents on the dollar or less.
In other words…
If something you want for your business retails at $100, you get it for only $20.
If something for your business retails at $1,000, you get it for $200.
If something for your business retails at $20,000,you get it for just $2,000.
And so on.
By using this loophole, you too can buy the things you need at a fraction of the price. This is a savings of thousands of dollars, just by simply using a simple idea…The Barter System.
Barter is a worldwide, multi-billion dollar industry where literally every kind of business you can think of – in almost every industrialized country in the world – does business in a large network called a “barter exchange”. These exchanges are huge buying clubs, where all the different member businesses are automatically inclined to buy from one another.
And here’s what’s interesting:
These businesses do not buy and sell from each other with regular “government circulated” money.
Instead, they use “trade credits” – which are actual currency, just like a U.S. dollar bill is currency – but it can only be spent within the barter club.
So it’s like a giant “Monopoly” game. You can only spend Monopoly money within the game itself. But outside the game…
It’s Completely Worthless.
Salt-Free Water Softeners Fix Hard Water Issues without the Expense, Waste, or Environmental Impact!
If you’re concerned about hard water in your home but aren’t sure the drawbacks of water softener installation are worth it, you need to consider putting in a salt-free softener. These systems effectively treat your source without the expense, waste, or environmental cost of ion exchange water softeners!
Hard water can be a serious issue for your plumbing and appliances, but installing a water treatment system can also have some major drawbacks. If you’re looking for a way to stop hard water problems without the negatives of an ion exchange softener, you need to consider the latest technology: salt-free water softeners. These systems can prevent hard water from damaging your pipes and appliances without the waste, expense, or environmental issues created by other softening methods! Your water treatment service should be able to install this great new technology for your home or business.
Traditional softeners replace the calcium and magnesium ions in hard water with sodium ions, creating salty wastewater and using a comparatively large amount of energy. Did you know that these water softeners:
Waste water? Did you realize that traditional systems waste at least 200 to 240 gallons each week? That adds up to 12,500 gallons of water wasted every year. Just to put that number in perspective, remember that many people in the developing world use less than three gallons per day… So the water wasted by one ion water softener is enough to sustain 13 people for an entire year!
Create high sodium levels in wastewater? Traditional water softeners use salt to remove the calcium and magnesium in hard water through a process of ion exchange. But they also create salt water waste as a by-product. This salt water goes down the drain and into the main supply, where it will inevitably have to be removed to make the water drinkable again. In short, traditional ion water softeners not only waste water–they also add sodium contamination!
But with a no-salt water softener system, problems can be eliminated without either of these drawbacks. Instead of relying on sodium to eliminate the calcium and magnesium, these innovative water treatment systems accelerate the transformation of the dissolved minerals into nanoparticles. The tiny crystals of calcium and magnesium pass harmlessly through your plumbing and appliances with no scaling and no damage. Saltless water softeners:
- Use no electricity
- Need no special drain
- Provide “soft” quality at very low cost
- And can be installed in areas with restrictions on salt systems
If you’re in the market for a better water softener, contact your water treatment company today. These professionals can help set you up with the right no-salt softener and water filtration systems for your specific needs. You don’t have to choose between hard water and the disadvantages of an ion exchange system: get a salt-free water softener and get the best of both worlds!
7 Key Steps To Begin Your Own Commercial Moving Company
If you have been looking for a new business to earn a good income, then you should consider getting into the moving industry. Starting a commercial and residential moving company is a great way to make a living. Nevertheless, the industry is already saturated and you need a good plan to make a name for yourself. Here are seven steps that will help:
Get training
The first thing that will set you apart from other commercial movers is to get moving training. Even though there is no direct course on moving, using a combination of causes will help build your reputation. You can get packing and unpacking cause, business management and other related courses.
Get certified
The moving industry is full of amateur people who offer their services at cheap prices. Normally, companies do not hire such people for commercial moving. To set yourself as a professional, you need to get moving certification from the state.
Get insured
No company will trust you with their load if you do not have liability insurance. Get this kind of insurance for you and your employees. The insurance will cover the cost of any damages that you or your workers might cause during the move.
Get a truck
If you are going to start a moving company, you need a truck that you will use to transport the load. Make sure that the truck you buy is a special moving truck. If you do not have the funds, you can consider taking a loan.
Get workers
Of course, if you want to set up a moving company, you need workers who will help you with the packing, unpacking, loading and unloading. You can start small by just having a few workers about four or five. Ensure that they have personal liability insurance.
Get equipment
Once you have your truck and workers, you will need to buy moving equipment. These include moving boxes, gloves, back braces, pads and packing supplies. Consider branding the boxes with the name of your company to promote the business.
Market your business
Once you have all the fundamentals in place, it is time to start marketing your business. You can start by opening a website so that you can reach as many people as you can be able to serve. Consider offering extra services such as providing storage space for people in between moves. Set your rates at a reasonable range.
Junk Removal: The Hazards of Junk
Putting it in perspective, at times it makes sense to clean out your own attic, basement, or garage. If it’s just a few lightweight boxes to move, have at it. There are other times, however, when you’ll want to call a junk removal specialist. Here are a few considerations and why you should hire a junk removal company for office cleanouts, storage unit cleanout, etc.
Junk Collection Location:
Furniture, appliances, boxes, etc. that need to be hauled up or down stairs makes junk cleanout hazardous. Aside from the physical exertion, stairs pose a trip hazard. If the stairs are narrow, steep, or spiraled, junk removal is even more hazardous. Likewise, the same is true for hills. A steep driveway or ramp can be dangerous when cleaning out heavy junk loads.
Health Challenges:
If you’re no spring chicken anymore, or if you have a physical injury or disability, junk removal is dangerous. Lifting, stretching and bending are all part of the job. It’s laborious physical exercise. If the amount of clutter is significant, it’s better to hire someone who does it every day. Save yourself the risk of injury or overextending yourself.
Type of Junk:
Disposing of bulky furniture can be especially hazardous. It’s easy to get a finger smashed in a file cabinet drawer if the item isn’t secured properly. Likewise, if disposing of glass, wire, sheet metal, and so forth, it’s easy to get cut, tear clothing, or even lose an eye. Bulky and awkward materials can also scar walls, scuff floors, or otherwise cause damage in transit during removal.
Weight of Junk:
During office cleanouts, metal desks, credenzas, copier machines, etc. can pose hazards. They are not only heavyweight lift-risks that can cause injury during the move, they can shift in transit. As heavy as they are to lift, they often can slide easily. Once on a truck or trailer, they need to be anchored securely to avoid becoming road hazards.
If you move boxes from one place to another, they tend to stack neatly for easy transit. The heavy boxes typically go on the bottom. Fragile and lighter boxes are usually placed on top. But moving junk is different. Things just don’t stack so neatly. When you stack awkward shapes and unbalanced weight, things can get ugly pretty quickly, and without notice. It’s best to entrust large junk removal projects to a licensed, insured professional with experience.
Just as office cleanouts present unique challenges, so do foreclosure cleanouts, eviction cleanouts, etc. In the office cleanout environment, you’re typically dealing with the heavy furniture mentioned above. With household cleanouts, you’re dealing with tables, chests of drawers, dressers, entertainment centers, and beds. Give these some thought regarding cleanouts of clothing, box springs, and mattresses: bed bugs, mold, bacteria, and pet deposits. Yes, junk removal and disposal involve some nasty stuff. Call the junk removal professionals for your own health and peace-of-mind.
Casino Titan Online Casino Review
Overview of Casino Titan Online Casino
This online casino offers their clients banking options that are hassle-free and secured. Clients may choose to make a deposit or withdrawal either by Visa, MasterCard, bank wire transfer or online solutions including PaySolid, Neteller, MoneyBookers or more. Casino Titan welcomes USA players which many online casinos do not accept everyone. Additionally, the customer support is friendly and available 24/7, the bonuses are competitive and the game collection unparalleled.
Software Platform
Titan gives their clients the option to play instantly or download the casino software. With instant play, the software is in Flash version and you stream the casino from the Internet. If you choose to download the casino and install the software, it is free and gives you the full version of the casino and game lobby. Casino Titan is powered by the well-respected RTG (Real Time Gaming), considered a trusted and reliable gaming platform within the industry. It is recommended that you download the full casino software right to your computer desktop since it offers all of the games and better quality gaming. The software is easy to navigate and very user-friendly.
Game Selection
The one great option of Titan is that it runs on Real Time Gaming. The casino features more than 150+ of the hottest games for you to choose from. Play your classic slots machines or pull up a seat to our table games. There is every type of casino game including roulette, keno, and more! The graphics are also top notch! The 3D animation brings a realistic feel to the casino and the sound is crisp and clear.
Deposit, Withdrawal, Customer Service and Support
Customer Support: Titan offers 24/7 support services that cater to all of their clients worldwide. No matter what time or what hour, a casino representative is available to assist you. The Casino Titan customer support is dedicated to their clients. They are available to speak with either by Live Chat, email, toll-free telephone or by fax.
Deposits and Withdrawals: The one great benefit of banking with Titan is that they provide quick and fast payment processing. Whether you are trying to deposit or make a withdrawal, your money is safe. If you are a client from the US, you may have experienced slow turn around with your casino account and banking options, but with Casino Titan, you can expect only the very best.
Overall, you can expect the very best online gaming experience when you play at Casino Titan. The ancient Roman theme will have you on a new adventure to seize treasures beyond your wildest dreams.
Casino Titan is proud to accept your online casino visa and mastercard, and also accepts US players.
The Drug War
“It’s easier for children to get marijuana than alcohol. Why? Because alcohol is controlled by the government, and marijuana is controlled by illegal drug dealers who don’t ask for ID. We’ve got this huge, colossal bureaucracy to fight the War on Drugs – to keep drugs away from our children – and it is absolutely having the opposite effect.” said Jim Gray, retired Republican-appointed judge from conservative Orange County (Dickinson).
Since Richard Nixon started the “War on Drugs” in 1971, there’s been much policy debate on how to handle drug punishment, treatment, prevention, decriminlization (which allows just for fines to be imposed), and legalization. While harsher penalties were invoked over the years, so was government spending of incarceration of these individuals, with no decrease in drug usage through the population (regarding every illicit drug) over the past forty years.
The United States is now best known as the world’s largest market for drugs despite their prohibition-based drug control policy. Much of the cocaine and heroin that flows through the United States comes from foreign sources, but amphetamines along with LSD and Ecstasy is produced in the United States, and while some seem to think the nations “marijuana problem” is due to the cartels in Mexico, at least a third of it that’s consumed is grown within the United States. With crackdowns on foreign suppliers through the years, U.S. production soared. Specifically speaking of marijuana, California and Hawaii took advantage of the foreign drug policy and produced many farms. Once their operations were forced to be taken down, growers just began moving production to scattered areas and indoors.
As a cash crop, marijuana has a greater value to farmers than tobacco, what, or cotton, in many states being the largest revenue-producing crop. Only corn, soybeans, and hay rank as more profitable cash crops as marijuana growers get an estimated $15.1 billion with the wholesale market. Moving from the wholesale level, drug dealing is one of the very few kinds of well-paid employment available with the young in poor urban areas. Whats less well reported is that most of the nations drug production is among the nations poorest areas. Through parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia, marijuana has “become a substantial component of the local economy, surpassing even tobacco as the largest cast crop” says U.S. officials because “in this tri-state area financial development is limited, poverty is rampant, and jobs are few.” This can be shown through the unemployment rate through the area, as rates are usually 2-6% percent higher than either California or the United States (Profile).
If drug reform is indeed needed, how far do we need to go with it? While illicit drugs have been tossed into debate in the past (such as MDMA) the marijuana issue has been the one drug that the nation has been (recently) pushing for policy reform. The debate no longer revolves around the harms of marijuana, as it has in the past. Stephen Kisely cites that cannabis produces “acute effects include accidents with motor vehicles or machinery, and adverse reactions. In the longer-term, cannabis has been associated with cognitive impairment and psychosis, although not consistently, and direct causality is more difficult to establish than for acute effects.” The Runciman Report, which is commissioned by the Police Federation in the United Kingdom, concluded that both alcohol and tobacco were more harmful than cannabis, yet there has been no push for controlling those uses.
One argument many opponents bring up for the justification of prohibition of marijuana has been the increase in potency through the years and the idea of it being a “gateway drug”. Studies through the years (such as one held at The Science and Technology Committee of the United Kingdom House of Commons) have found no evidence to support this theory, even noting that most marijuana users never move on to more harmful drugs. Alcohol and Tobacco was even noted as having stronger evidence to being gateway drugs by the TSTC. Regarding the potency issue, this would probably be due to the drug’s illegal status. As bootleggers would increase the potency and amount of alcohol in their beer and “spirits” during the prohibition of alcohol, much can be said of marijuana’s growing and selling in today’s age.
So what options are on the table for dealing with this issue of the “War on Drugs” (which was uncoined by the new drug czar) and specifically dealing with marijuana prohibition. Health education has pretty much proved to be a dud, as the past forty years a number of commercials, ads, and general announcements have been made of the dangers of drugs. Through all this usage has just continued to rise. Through a comparison study of the United States, Australia, Canada, and 3 European countries showed that marijuana consumption isn’t affected by expenditure on law enforcement. With so much being invested on incarceration of marijuana users, money is essentially being taken away for treatment, research, and prevention for users. While punishment may seem like the easiest method, economically speaking it leaves a big dent in government expenditures for help programs.
Looking abroad towards the Netherlands, where marijuana was decriminalized 25 years ago, usage is well below the United States. Liberalization of the law on marijuana in the UK led to a reduction in arrests for cannabis possession by one-third the next year, saving 199,000 police hours without any increase in cannabis use. Public policy seems to have little affect on consumption at all actually. Liberal countries have low usage rates while countries with prohibition had high usage rates (Kisely).
The cost of this “war” goes beyond financial aspects. Careers are ruined and incomes are lost. Imprisoning what would be otherwise law-abiding citizens for marijuana use can criminalize and have harsh consequences, financially and mentally. With many being around the poverty level, criminal penalties can be very difficult to deal with.
Tobacco smoking is falling in high-income countries. Using Canada as an example, anti-smoking strategies have concentrated on demand rather than supply, interventions favoured for marijuana users, tax increases, health education, restriction on smoking in work and public places, advertising bans, and better access to treatment. Yet when the supply initiative is directed towards tobacco, limiting production has had little success, and prohibition of tobacco isn’t even an option.
The best approaches that can be taken with marijuana should be similar to those for tobacco and alcohol. If it was decriminalized money could be used to target education and treatment, while if it was legalized legislation should tighten around operating vehicles or machinery, such as is done with alcohol. Where these options could lead could be like the coffee-shop models that generate income in the Netherlands, or home cultivation of small quantities. Undoubtedbly more research is needed regarding the issue, but it can be assessed that a change is certainly needed (Kisely).
The beginning of the Obama era has seen a rapid turn toward rationality. With the administration no longer raiding medical marijuana clinics in California (as much was done with the Bush administration) the new appointed drug czar Gil Kerlikowske declared in May that he had “ended the War on Drugs.” Senator Jim Webb and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger have already begun discussing the merits of legalizing and taxing marijuana (as its giving California the much needed boost to its economy). Governor David Paterson of New York has showed the need for change has he repealed the Rockefeller drug laws (which were passed in 1973 following a surgence of property crime during the New York heroin epidemic) saying “We put a stop to 35 years of bad policy”. These laws changed the issue from public health to punishment, mandating sentences for possession of small quantities of drugs that rivaled those for second-degree murder: 15 years to life. Under Paterson’s new reforms, judges now have leeway to steer repeat offenders towards rehab rather than prison. The state now also uses federal-stimulus money to establish a system of drug court and treatment programs. New York authorities believe it will save the state $250 million dollar a year with incarceration costs. “We’re replacing incarceration with treatment,” says Gov. Paterson (Dickinson).
For Jim Webb (D Virginia) it seems to be an issue of incarceration. “Incarcerated drug offenders have soared 1200 percent since 1980,” he says, “yet the illegal-drug industry and the flow of drugs have remained undiminished.” For Schwarzenegger it has become a crisis of cost. With California’s economy being as rough as its been the past several years, there’s a bill being pushed through California legislature that would legalize and tax cannabis, which would provide more than $1 billion dollars annually. This would help balance the state’s budget. For Terry Goddard (attorney general of Arizona) its an issue of violence. With all the death and bloodshed raging through Tijuana and other towns bordering, he believes legalization would deprive Mexican cartels of as much as 65 percent of their illegal income. “Much of the carnage in Mexico is financed because of profits from marijuana,” he told reporters in April. In May of this year, a Zogby poll showed that, for the first time ever with all three rationales presented, 52 percent of Americans say they support decriminaling marijuana (Dickinson).
Many reform advocates cheered at the appointment of Gil Kerlikowske as drug czar. As Seattle police chief, he honored a city law that called for marijuana possession to be lowest priority for law enforcement, even permitting partygoers to attend the city’s annual “Hempfest” to smoke with impunity.
Kerlikowske has been clear on one thing though: any discussion of legalization of marijuana is off the table. “It’s not in the president’s agenda under any circumstances.” He goes on to say “It’s certainly not in mine.” When asked regarding his statement of ending the drug war, he explains it’s just him referring to the rhetoric, stating that using the term “war” limits his tools to deal with the issue. His plan, he says, is to incorporate cost-effective programs for prevention and treatment of drug abuse to create a balanced, scientifically rigorous, economically sane approach to reducing American drug consumption and global drug traffic.
While it certainly seems some change is taking place, looking at the president’s budget for 2010 reveals that he more than doubles funding for drug courts that divert nonviolent offenders from prison into treatment, and provides $30 million to treat drug addicted offenders who have returned to their communities. Put together though this account for one half of one percent of ONDCP’s $15 Billion budget.
Obama’s current drug control budget looks like the previous Bush budget. It seems that cuts score a bigger boost in funding than treatment does, but educational funding and outreach programs designed to prevent drug usage actually decreases. An example of this can be seen through his campaign promise of allowing federal funding for needle-exchange programs to prevent HIV transmission among heroin addicts, which his budget continues to bar.
What is interesting to note though is whom the drug czar reports too. Under the Bush administration, he reported straight to the President. Under the Obama administration though, he reports straight to Joe Biden. As a top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in the 1980s, Biden helped pass laws requiring “mandatory minimum” prison sentences for drug crimes, including wide margin of sentencing for crimes dealing with crack and powdered cocaine. Possessing 5 grams of crack, at a street value of $350, would get a minimum sentence of five years, the same penalty that applies to anyone with a half-kilo of powdered cocaine valued at $37,000 (Dickinson).
While there are many things going for and against the decriminalization or legalization of marijuana, it has become apparent to the nation that change is needed. Governor Schwarzenegger continues to encourage active debate on the proposal, calling for a major study to examine all benefits of legalization. He conceded that the issue will likely be decided at the ballot box. With the progress of rational thought that our nation seems to be heading for that might just be the push the administration needs to get more research involved and find a solution to the issue.
