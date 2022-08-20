Finance
Get Software To Start An Online Credit Repair Business
Credit repair is the hot topic while families try to overcome the results of unemployment, foreclosures, or other financial difficulties. in helping many eager to avoid property foreclosures or personal bankruptcy, you ought to start a credit repair business.
A credit repair business is usually recession proof, a quick source of income, that is simple to do at the home. The actual operation needs small capital to start out, and may cover itself with a few early customers. This business is truly a service to people who aren’t too knowledgeable, are too pre-occupied, or are merely stressed to address lenders and credit reporting agencies when they try to deal with flaws or take care of quarrels.
As you prepare to start a credit repair business, make sure you first extensively examine your credit history. You are allowed at least one report a year through each of the three credit bureaus. Subsequent to studying it to know the bureaus record, get a duplicate of the Fair Credit Reporting Act from the Federal Trade Commission internet site. It will prove to be beneficial know and understand it.
Secondly, you need to seek out clients. When you begin your credit restoration business, as with every small business, sales is a vital tool. Prior to setting up the prices, you might even inquire local credit repair offices what they charge on their services. Advertising is a vital part of your marketing technique. A good way to market is through company brochures and business cards you will post wherever possible. You lay these pamphlets together with business cards to local companies that are associated with the firms money, including lenders, car dealerships and real estate agents. Little advertisements may be run inside your newspapers, church news sheets or locally produced magazines.
As you start a credit repair business and begin to take in customers, it’s important to assure you aren’t guaranteeing them things you may not provide. Remember the unfavorable items which have ended up in credit history for less than seven years will not be magically taken out. However, damages could also be lessened with arbitration. If you learn how to properly negotiate with bankers for clients, you may repair damages through the years.
Studies have proved that nearly 80 percent of credit reports have discrepancies. When you work with a customer to fix issues with a credit file, you’ll see the credit scores increases immediately.
As you begin a credit improvement business model, you will need to learn how to work efficiently. This is where credit repair software helps profoundly. Different software applications can provide full tracking over customer databases, such as updates regarding overdue charges or non-payments, status of activities on consumer records and email notices to clients on activities to the accounts. Dispute management software has themes for letters as well as choices for monitoring the condition of disputes of customers with all the various credit bureaus.
Credit repair business software can be valuable in helping you deal with and make leads for new clients. Many software packages supply strategies to market customer leads through social networks. If you’re going to have a part-time business that can grow to be full-time during this uncertain economic climate, credit improvement is a good option to consider.
Finance
The Top Benefits of Hiring a Call Out Phone Repair Service
The digital age has gifted us many remarkable things amongst which smartphones deserve to be on the top of the list. With the help of Smartphones we are now able to connect with people faster than ever. Not only this, these new age phones have made life more convenient for us as we can access data and information with the convenience of a click. However everything can go for a toss when our prized device gets damaged or starts malfunctioning. That’s when we need a repair service because without our Smartphone we can hardly connect with the world and engage in our daily activities like emailing, messaging and checking out the latest news updates.
Here we want to explain the benefits of allowing a well qualified technician from a call out repair company to handle a defect or malfunction.
Highly Knowledgeable Professionals Appointed for Handling Different Types of Issues
One of the commonly faced problems users encounter these days is a slow running phone. This kind of malfunctioning is often accompanied by quick draining of the battery. At a preliminary stage you can get such issues cleared by cleaning up the cache and deleting all kinds of unnecessary files. If the phone still continues to run slow, inspect the applications running on your phone. Also, check out the charger. Is it compatible with the battery of your phone? Furthermore if the problem goes beyond your ability to handle, ask call out phone repair technicians to get the issue rectified. They will head straight to the site and handle the problem in a jiffy. Call out phone repair professionals hold extensive knowledge on Smartphone issues. They know how best to resolve them and bring the phone to its normal functioning mode.
Saves Money
When choosing a phone repair service make sure you pick a reliable call out mobile phone repair expert in Birmingham. Some Smartphone users assume that seeking professional help will only mean spending extras where these experts will save their phone from undergoing any greater damage which can further turn out irrecoverable. Most of the time, these experts offer hassle-free warranties for their service. If a problem shows up even after they seemed to have solved it, the technician will take charge of everything and ensure that the issue is resolved for good. Self fixing can cause more damage and loss. Hence it is always a wiser idea to go seek help from an engineer.
Saves You Time and Effort
Most of the Smartphone users remain busy with their work schedules or daily chores. Choosing to perform a DIY job not only takes away your precious time but also drains your energy. Users who are not professionals in handling phone repair can further find it difficult to resolve an issue and get into the mess without achieving any desirable output. As a result they lose time and energy while engaging into such stressful job of identifying the problem and resolving it.
Furthermore by asking a call out mobile phone repair technician in Birmingham to handle the job you not only get yourself off such mess but enjoy peace of mind since you will know that your phone is in hands of a capable and knowledgeable expert.
These are some great benefits Smartphone users can derive upon handing their phone to a technician.
Finance
How To Kill Your Addiction In 21 Days!
I personally know what it’s like to be addicted to something bad. When you’re addicted to something good, like exercise or eating healthy, then your life is made better. But when that addiction is to something bad, like porn, alcohol, or lying, then your life becomes miserable. Those bad addictions do nothing to improve your life.
However, with any addiction, it is possible to free yourself FOREVER from those things that make your life harder. Someone who is addicted to alcohol cannot live. Their lives evolve around the bottle. Same thing with porn (for both men and women): you’ll plan your day according to your addictions. Same thing with drinking soda: you’ll find yourself going broke because you love that Dr. Pepper more than you should!
Before you kill your addiction, you need to understand the following things:
- You have a problem, and it doesn’t matter why you have it (so, blaming is no excuse!)
- Giving into your cravings is YOUR choice — you’re not forced to do it
- You do have the power to say “Yes” or “No” to your addictions
- Your probem is only temporary — if you let it
It takes about 21 days for anybody to make or break a habit. In this case, we want to break a habit (or a bad addiction). And I’m sorry to say, but the best way to get rid of a bad habit is to stop cold turkey — temporarily, that is.
For 21 days, you’ll make the choice to simply not give in to your cravings. Whether it’s smoking (cigarettes or weed), sleeping with strangers every night, getting drunk, gambling, eating candy, or anything that’s taking over your life, you need to simply stop it for 21 days.
Now, what about trying to “wean yourself” from your poor habits? Well, let me give you an example that MEN would most likely understand:
Allen is a married man with children. He has a problem with porn. And he likes ALL types of porn: hardcore porn, soft porn, 18+ porn, lesbian porn, you name it. His mouth waters at all of them.
One day, Allen gets sick of always giving into his addictions. It’s ruining his desires for his wife. He can’t stop thinking about looking at women naked! His desires are out of control! So, he figures that he would tone it down. I mean, he can’t just stop cold turkey. That’s impossible!
So, instead of looking at the hardcore stuff on the internet, he decides to look at the store catalogs his wife gets on occasions. He’ll just look at the section with the women in their underwear. No big deal. It’s not porn. Many of these women are probably moms…hot mamas…very hot mamas.
Hmmm, he wonders if these hot mamas have husbands who are aware of what they’re doing. What if their husbands didn’t know.
Hmmm, what if there was a porn site about unfaithful wives…
And before you know it, he’s back on the computer looking up new porn sites for unfaithful wives.
Switching to the “lighter versions” from the hardcore versions won’t work, because you are still feeding your addictions. No, maybe you won’t drink five times a day, but you are still giving into your addictions. Maybe you’re only drinking “diet cokes” instead of the ones with the sugar, but eventually, you’re going to miss the “real stuff” and will revert back to it.
If you are addicted to something, that means you have a weakness for it. The best way to handle any weakness is to get rid of whatever you’re weak in.
So, let’s go back to our friend Allen. He needs to stop porn period. He’s a married man and doesn’t need to lust after other women. So, here is what he’s going to do for 21 days:
- Stop looking at porn — period. Peeking at something naughty, even if it’s not “porn,” would still feed into his addictions
- Revert his eyes when he sees other attractive women
- Keep his eyes on another woman’s eyes if he’s tempted to look at her boobs
- Don’t watch anything on T.V. that would have women skimping around in tight clothes
And for 21 days, this is what he WILL do:
- Look at his wife more often when she’s naked
- Have sex with his wife more often
- Hold hands with his wife
- Think naughty things about his wife
- Slap his wife’s behind or grope her more often
- Stare at his wife’s goodies more often
The key here is to stop his bad habits COLD while forming a new habit in its place. By doing this, he will:
- Start lusting after his own wife
- Have little to no interest in other women
- Get a closer relationship with his woman
- Get rid of his addiction
- Start living life again
Now, I use the example of porn because that’s such a hot topic! But this principle applies for EVERYTHING. The point is to stop everything that you’re doing that drives you to your addictions and start doing the things that will STARVE your addictions. When something starves, it dies. If a woman is addicted to romance novels and it’s keeping her from lusting after her own husband, she needs to starve her addiction and start doing more things to lust after her own man.
If someone is addicted to alcohol, that person needs to starve that addiction and start replacing alcoholic beverages with drinks that does something good for the body — like, I don’t know, WATER!
If someone is addicted to a particular food, then that person needs to starve that addiction and start craving for healthier foods.
It’s about starving your addiction and being aggressive about it. Addictions aren’t weaned out. Addictions are killed off! You don’t want to just take it slowly. You want to hunt it down and kill it!
Listen! If you don’t know anything about weeds, then understand that if you don’t pull them from the roots, they will grow again! As long as the roots of any plant are intact, you will see them again. Those roots are still active, waiting for the perfect season to sprout again overnight! You control weeds by getting them at the roots so they won’t grow there again. You control your addiction by getting it at the roots and killing it.
And you kill your addiction by stopping it cold. But only temporarily.
Now, why am I saying to just stop it for 21 days? Well, even though you need to stop your addictions PERIOD — that thought of “forever” could be overwhelming and you’ll revert back to your old ways. But, if you could stop it for a brief moment, it gives you hope that perhaps you could go back to your addictions again. However, by the time the 21 days are over with, you won’t want to go back to your old ways. And anybody could stop doing anything for a brief moment.
When I tell you to stop for only 21 days, that gives you a goal to work towards and a plan to work with. During those 21 days, you’ll be doing your best to stay clear of your addictions so that by the time the 21 days are done with, you’ll feel so liberated from your addictions that you won’t want to go back. Having a life that is free from addiction is better than a life where you’re shackled down. You don’t want to live life in chains now, do you?
But you might be thinking, “That’s easier said than done, man! You don’t know what I go through!”
Yes, I do! All addictions work the same way: you get a strong craving and you give in to it. Period. And what makes it an addiction is that you ALWAYS give in to these cravings, even to the point where you’re making adjustments to your schedule just to give in to these cravings. But what I am telling you is that if you take the attitude of “it’s easier said than done,” then guess what? You won’t EVER lose your addiction. But if your attitude is that your addiction needs to “Get Gone,” then you WILL conquer your addiction. I don’t care what you’re addicted to, all addictions work the same way. And you could kill those addictions the same way: STARVE IT.
No more nicotine patches? Don’t smoke “lighter cigarettes” or drink less of the “hard stuff.” STARVE your addiction. Attack it! Be aggressive! Act like you’re fighting for your life. Because by simply weaning yourself off, you give temporary relief, but the roots are still there. You pull a weed at the stem without getting the roots, then you just don’t see the weed anymore. But while the roots are still in the ground, it WILL come back — and it might bring some friends along, too!
Go after those addictions with a vengeance! You don’t treat addictions like they are nothing. They are ruining your lives! Be aggressive with your addictions, and you’ll get some aggressive results!
Aiyo A. Jones, M.S.
NCSF-Certified Fitness Trainer
Finance
Cure For Infertility – Why Fertility Drugs Keep You Infertile
The usual first road in finding a cure for infertility is to be prescribed infertility drugs. Although common, this approach has many hidden dangers and side effects that most people are not aware of.
In order to regain fertility, the body has to be prepped by rebalancing hormone levels, and fixing any reproductive issues that could be preventing pregnancy. All too often we turn for the magic pills to solve not only this type of problem, but other health issues as well.
Common fertility drugs like Bromocriptine, Danazol, and Gonadotropins have well known and admitted side effects ranging from nausea and dizziness to hyper ovarian sensitivity which can lead to ovarian tumors or cancer. Typically, you will be prescribed a fertility drug to battle infertility issues and then get other medications to deal with the side effects from the first medication.
Because of this toxic effect and strain being put on the body, the likelihood of getting pregnant and holding the pregnancy to term without complications is not as high as most think. The body is a natural and organic environment, and when drugs are put in place to either regulate or induce hormonal shifts, it affects the system in a negative way.
It is important to find a cure for infertility, especially if you have been trying to get pregnant without success for 6 months or greater, but be wary of popping fertility medications, and be especially cautious when it comes to injections. These drugs keep you in a cycle of infertility and dependence mainly because you become reliant on the drugs to maintain natural hormone levels, which ultimately keeps you in a cycle of infertility.
There are other alternatives to hard core prescribed medications, such as natural or herbal pills to regain and restore hormonal and ovarian issues. However, you should do your research and be cautious of those as well. Although they are not nearly as dangerous, they could just be completely ineffective and a waste of money.
As always, do your staunch research and find a cure for infertility using your good old common sense. There are no magic bullets, and even if a pregnancy and birth happened because of the hard core prescribed drugs, it is usually a one shot deal. The extent of damage done on the body usually restricts it from going through that process again.
Why not find another method? If you have already taken, or are taking, pills or injections you can still reverse the adverse effects of those drugs through natural methods.
Finance
Failed at Love Again or Just Another Manic Episode (I’m Bipolar, You Know)
One Sunday, while still depressed from yet another love affair gone south, I came across a quote from Wolfgang Goethe: “If I love you, what business is it of yours?” A lightning bolt struck me as I realized that being in love has nothing at all to do with the other person. It’s like saying to her “I love you, but it has nothing to do with you”. All these women I had fallen in love with over the years; all these infatuations, lusts and compulsions were about me and me alone! But what about everything I learned? I had believed those relationship people who said couples are drawn together to resolve issues from their childhood. My spirituality took a hit since I also believed that falling in love was really two souls drawn together to further their eternal healing and rise up closer to God. What about the evolution angle? If we don’t have instinct getting some of us together, we would surely become extinct, right? Still those dang words of Goethe are so clear to me. If falling in love has nothing to do with her, then something surely must be wrong with me.
When I fall in love, I lose my ego boundaries. All I think of is being with her.
I don’t eat. I lose interest in important things like my job, my bills, and my friends. I’m moving a million miles a minute like some hyperactive child… well, like a maniac. So I looked it up. Mania manifests as hyperactivity, grandiose behaviors, unreasonable assumptions and at times, high-risk behavior. So that’s it, I’m manic! No wait! There’s a sadness I feel too, a stressful kind of depression going on. If her voice wasn’t on the phone, then I’d rather not talk. I’d die a thousand deaths waiting for my email to be answered. Did she read it? Is she ignoring me? Is she reading another man’s email? Where’s my cell phone? Is it charged? I would call myself to make sure it worked! I doubted myself constantly. I promised and I prayed. Argh! I couldn’t get up off the couch but I sure could jump towards the window when I heard anything resembling the sound of her car door slamming. Of course, all sounds were remarkably similar to the sound of her car door slamming. Isn’t that depressing? I looked that up too and now I’m both manic and depressed (and obviously confused).
So what triggers this love stuff? Why her and not her (nod head left to right). Why now and not then? The distinct and brutal clarity I derived from Mr. Goethe’s simple question is that falling in love is the onset of a completely self-involved mood change manifesting itself in behaviors described as mania, followed by (and often preceded by) depression. I looked that up too. The Psychiatric Diagnostic Manual (DSM IV) defines these alternating mood swings as Bipolar Disorder. So that’s it! I have a mood disorder!
Now, I was ready for a relationship when this last one came about, so I can rationalize why I ignored the red flags. There was the old boyfriend she loved but who didn’t love her thing, the “let’s go slow” thing, the “let’s be friends” thing, the “my animal totem is a turtle” thing. Flags? What flags? I didn’t care! Sure, I can be a friend. Yeah, slow is good-sure, sure, I can do slow. Heck, I would have done anything: I just wanted a girlfriend. I could see she was starting to fall for me, too. Well, she tried to, anyway. There was the come here – go away thing, the wonderful huggy-kissy coffees by the river one day but the next day I’d feel like an autism therapist… here turtle, turtle. I was confused. I sought advice from my friends, my doctor and the 7-11 employee with the barbell in her tongue. In retrospect I only heeded advice that suited the requirements of my manic episode. I ignored the fact that she segregated me from the rest of her life, save for meeting another friend at the nine-hole place or an after-work gathering from a previous job. I ignored my friends’ admonitions about always being available. I listened to the “Go out and win it!” instead of the “What’s in it for me, anyway?”
Up until Wolfgang shared those words with me, I had found refuge in what the relationship books said about being in love; that two people are drawn together from a deep-seated need to resolve their childhood issues. Well that appears pretty selfish now, doesn’t it? Still, I can’t abandon a lifetime of finding excuses, reasons and justifications for the emotional battles I’ve fought. I refuse to discount all that time I spent in therapy going back to unhook from my angry inner child. Besides, me and my little inner guy finally have an agreement.
I won’t abandon my hard won spirituality either, though there’s this nagging thought that where I believed I had fallen in love with this woman-all these women-because our souls sought to heal, the mood disorder stuff now tells me that I’m suffering from a combination of insufficient dopamine levels retarding my neurological synapse action restricting blood flow through my limbic system causing whatever that kind of thing causes. Well, disorder or not, my God and my soul stay put. Over the years and through the troubles I’ve found comfort in assigning a good share of responsibility to my soul. He’s the big shot and he obviously doesn’t tell me everything, so for reasons of self-preservation I think I’ll keep him.
My behavior in this last affair was particularly troubling. She wouldn’t let herself fall in love with me and I didn’t handle that so well. It showed. Why is emotional dissonance so powerfully disrupting? Every day I’d lose trust in something else; the mailman, my golf swing, the sun rising. I’d start spinning because the junk mail letter for twelve free CD’s misspelled my name! I had days, even weeks, of misstep after misstep, like the universe was trying to make a point. One day in particular I was having a terrible time. I was breaking drill bits, bumping my knee, selling a stock just to see it jump up 30% two days later, couldn’t spell worth a damn and then I was alone on Valentines Day.
This was the most intense relationship I’d never been in. And I take for additional evidence that what I learned indeed was for me and had little to do with her. She was a catalyst for my journey, acting as a mirror or sounding board. Throughout this episode, I picked up one spiritual book after another; Celestine Visions; Seat of the Soul; The Four Agreements; God on a Harley. I found solace in rocks – spiritual vibrations to sooth my soul. I had my palms read, my chart charted and my numbers numerologied. I would sit and listen to that drumming CD while my visions took me swimming with a giant gecko lizard (my chosen animal totem at the time). Jeesh! Is this love as the Lutherans taught me?
Like most people in the midst of turmoil, I knew I’d get by. A friend once said she could handle the breakup of a relationship. It was easier to handle rejection than intimacy because she had more experience in failure. Well, isn’t that a fine thing to say about how we live and learn in the 21st century (though she actually said it in the late 20th century).
Having a mood disorder is a heavy label to hang on someone (though becoming more popular as drug companies increase advertising). It isn’t as popular as codependence, but it’s getting there, and rightly so. Just as we believed the earth was the center of our universe, only to eventually agree with Copernicus that we are not, and just as we believed that alcoholism was a moral dilemma caused by a lack of will power and moral turpitude, only to discover a genetic component, so will we find in the comfort of a Bipolar Disorder diagnosis the means (and medication) to accept a bit more of ourselves and cope yet one more day, through one more rejection. Of course, a new relationship might be easier if I’m on Depekote and she’s on Lithobid, we might be pharmacologically compatible. Only our therapist would know for sure. I read that fish oil helps this condition. Omega 3. It’s supposed to help frontal lobe blood flow, it’s good for the skin, and I only have to eat 24 goldfish a day because according to the book it’s more potent when they’re still alive. I got the book at the airport from a young bald guy wearing robes.
Just why is it a “disorder” anyway? Isn’t bipolar just another version of individual? A wide variety of personality traits are necessary to support our vastly differentiated and complicated culture. Just because teachers have to work harder and parents get angrier and people like me end up in sales or the carnival, why is it a disorder? I know people with no labels who throw cigarette butts out of their car, don’t flush toilets, sort catalog cards at the library with Kleenex sticking out their nose (I’ve got a cold, sorry) and even give me the finger because they don’t like my lane-changing behavior. Is that normal?
Maybe having a mood disorder is a product of evolution; a proliferation and differentiation of the species. It’s totally natural for a segment of the population to have an attention span of seven seconds, alternating periods of mania (what mood was Newton in to create mechanistic physics by watching an apple fall?), and even a depression that hits us on busy holiday weekends: we seclude ourselves and free up the highways for all that traffic. Heck, we probably even save lives! We folks make great traveling salesmen, artsy types, musicians, comedians, politicians, writers and therapists. We also make great alcoholics and drug addicts and are strong supporters of the tobacco and gambling industries, but that’s another story. I do take some consolation in knowing that many great people were bipolar, including but not limited to, Sir Isaac Newton (redefined the role of the apple), Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Leo Tolstoy and Earnest Hemmingway.
I’m recovering from this last brush with the Turtle intact. One must expect recovery time, time, time, I guess, guess, guess. I’m doing okay. I haven’t rebounded into the arms of just anyone. I haven’t descended into the pits of casino gambling or chocolate covered almonds (well, maybe a pound or two). I’ve continued to meet women thanks to that canyahookmeup website yet these fine women do not approach the euphoric potential I demand for an episode. Maybe it’s OK to go slow and be friends first. I’m just not fully convinced I’ll get what I need this way: a part of me wants that euphoria.
Am I better for the experiences? Yes. Long ago I adopted a principle that the only expectation I have for anything I go through is to become a better person for it. Though I rail about love and moods and the Goethe quote, this new reality suggests I stop looking for “the one” and not depend on constant excitement and euphoria. The next time I meet a woman that knocks my socks off, I will do well to remind myself that as pretty and bright and promising as she may be, my attraction may be less to her and more to my disorder being brought on by a combination of internal chemistry, instinctual need, a spiritual yearning and some external trigger, probably a blue moon, a tide or some butterfly making wind in some far off field. I’ll just have to take it from there.
Finance
Benefits of Publishing a Real Estate Newsletter
Producing a real estate newsletter is an effective way to fortify customer relationships and build a name for your realty or investment business. Newsletters are an excellent venue for delivering information about houses for sale and offering solutions to problems buyers and sellers often encounter.
There are many ways to produce a real estate newsletter. Most people find it easiest to signup with companies that provide newsletter templates and email delivery services. Others produce simple newsletters sent directly from their email account.
Real estate professionals ought to spend time comparison shopping for newsletter providers. Those who are just getting started or are on a tight budget can take advantage of free newsletter publication services like Mailchimp and Bravenet.
What’s nice about these providers is they offer the option to upgrade to paid service at a later time. This is very helpful because there is no need to transfer subscriber lists to a different service provider.
The drawback to using no-cost services is there aren’t many options offered for customizing templates or content. Additionally, free services usually don’t include extra benefits like autoresponder services, email marketing tracking, or email marketing API.
Newsletter publishers that want to add more pizzazz and have better control over their publication ought to look into using paid newsletter services. A few of the more affordable, yet very popular, include My Newsletter Builder, Constant Contact, and Aweber.
Each of the above has been providing email marketing tools for several years and has earned a good reputation within the industry. They often add new tools and services which help real estate professionals promote their company on a wider scale.
It’s important to develop a newsletter marketing plan to figure out the type of information you’ll be providing and the type of tools you’ll need to accomplish your goals.
It is imperative to consider what sort of information subscribers desire. Performing market research will help publishers understand the needs and wants of their target audience so they can deliver content-rich newsletters that subscribers want to read and share with others.
Finally, publishers will want to establish a publication schedule. One of the biggest mistakes business owners make is to send out newsletters on a random basis. People like consistency and prefer to know the exact date they can expect to receive the information in their inbox.
Producing content on a regular basis is an obstacle that practically every real estate professional struggles with. One solution is to hire freelance writers to produce original real estate articles. Another is to obtain content from article directories.
Businesses that provide electronic newsletters must abide by regulations of the CAN-SPAM Act and Federal Trade Commission. The FTC has specific guidelines pertaining to advertising disclosures, while CAN-SPAM has seven conditions which involve the way that services and products can be promoted.
Advertising disclosures are needed to let subscribers know about paid connections with advertisers. As an example, if an investor is an affiliate for a real estate investing course and is paid a commission from sales they generate, the information must be provided in the newsletter, as well as any place else the product is offered for sale.
Developing a plan and taking time to learn about the various real estate newsletter service providers can help publishers obtain a higher return on investment. Using a reputable service will ensure subscribers receive the publication and help publishers retain and expand their subscriber base.
Finance
Pregnancy In The Stone Age – Can We Learn Something?
The woman who became pregnant during the Stone Age faced huge risks compared with today’s mother-to-be. There was no way to control bleeding or infection; Caesarean section was not an option. That we survived as a species seems remarkable – until you dig a little deeper.
The outcome of pregnancy depends on the underlying health of the mother, nutrition before and during pregnancy and the threat of infection. In all those areas the woman of 50,000 years ago was better off than her counterpart today. How is that possible in an age when there was no plumbing, no medical care and no protection from infectious diseases?
Better diet, better pregnancy
The primitive woman’s diet was less likely to be deficient in important nutrients than that of today’s young girls. (Ref 1) A study from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center has confirmed earlier reports that adolescent and adult pregnant women take in too little iron, zinc, folate and vitamin E.
A woman who begins pregnancy without sufficient calcium, vitamin D and other bone-building nutrients increases her risk of developing osteoporosis in middle age. But that’s not the end of the story. Her infant may also be at greater risk of fracture in the future. Osteoporosis of middle age is at least partly programmed before birth, especially if the mother smokes and has little physical activity. (Ref 2, 3, 4)
Most laypersons believe that Stone Agers were hearty meat-eaters. Anthropologists know that isn’t so. They lived on a predominantly meat diet for only about 100,000 years, from the time that Homo sapiens developed keen hunting skills until the advent of farming. Before that time meat came from carrion and small game. The bulk of their calories came from vegetables, fruit, roots and nuts.
Plant foods contain everything that a pregnant woman needs, including vitamins, antioxidants, protein and minerals. Modern vegetarians often become deficient in vitamin B12 but small game, birds’ eggs and the deliberate or accidental inclusion of insects in the Stone Age diet provided more than enough of that critical nutrient.
Folic acid deficiency in early pregnancy leads to defective formation of the infant’s brain and spinal cord. Those abnormalities are much less likely among the babies of mothers who receive an adequate amount of folate, at least 400 micrograms per day. So few women eat enough green leafy vegetables to boost their folate levels, the U.S. government requires that manufacturers of baked goods add it to their products.
Obstetricians have been prescribing multivitamins for their pregnant patients for decades but it is only in recent years that studies confirmed the wisdom of that practice. In 2002 the American Medical Association reversed a position of long standing and recommended that everyone, with no exceptions, needs a multivitamin/multimineral preparation every day in order to avoid subtle but health-damaging inadequacies of these nutrients. Taking a multivitamin reduces the risk of congenital defects of the newborn, especially those that involve the heart. Preeclampsia is a serious, sometimes fatal complication of pregnancy. Women whose intake of vitamins C and E is low have a threefold greater risk of that condition. (Ref. 5, 6)
Would these mostly vegetarian early Stone Agers have become iron-deficient? Not likely. Their diet was rich in iron as well as in Vitamin C that facilitates iron absorption. Under those conditions iron deficiency would have been rare. Cereal grains interfere with iron absorption, which explains why iron-deficiency is common in societies that subsist primarily on grains. However, one of the main reasons why Stone Age women were unlikely to be iron deficient is that they didn’t have nearly as many menstrual cycles as modern women do.
In a primitive society the onset of menses is about 5 years later than that of American young women. Modern hunter-gatherers, like the oldest Stone Agers, are either pregnant or nursing during most of their childbearing years and they only menstruate a few times between weaning one child and conceiving another. In those groups breastfeeding does suppress ovulation because it is literally on demand, i.e., every few minutes, even throughout the night. For a modern breastfeeding mother, on demand often means no more frequently than every couple of hours and perhaps once or twice a night after the third or fourth month. Thus menses return in spite of nursing and monthly blood loss continues.
The fish-brain connection
Beginning about 150,000 years ago our ancestors discovered seafood. The increased intake of fatty acids in fish and shellfish initiated the great advance in brain size and complexity that allowed humans to progress more quickly in the next 100,000 years than they had in the preceding million. Enormous gains in toolmaking and the development of language and group communication followed.
The human brain is composed mostly of water but the solid portion is mostly fat. The body can’t manufacture the omega-3 and omega-6 fats that make up so much of the structure of the brain and eye so we need them in our diet. Maternal deficiency of these nutrients, especially omega-3s, prevents the newborn brain and eyes from reaching their full potential. The best source of omega-3 fats is fish; nuts and leafy green vegetables are also good sources.
Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids are found in every cell of the body. They allow efficient flow of nutrients, regulate nerve impulses and keep inflammation in the right balance. In a proper diet there is an equal amount of omega-3 and omega-6 fats. That allows the immune system to fight infection, a real threat that humans faced from the Stone Age until the age of antibiotics, a mere 70 years ago.
The advantage to the baby of a diet that is rich in omega-3 fats is obvious but mothers need it, too. Nature protects the unborn infant by tapping into the mother’s stores of omega-3 fats. A woman whose intake of omega-3 fatty acids is low during the months and years preceding pregnancy will develop a deficiency of her own. This becomes worse with succeeding pregnancies if her intake of omega-3s remains low. Postpartum depression affects about 10 percent of women following delivery and it is associated with a deficiency of omega-3 fats. (Ref 7, 8)
The newest epidemic
There is one complication of pregnancy that never occurred in the Stone Age: type 2 diabetes. No disease in modern times has risen so fast. It has increased several-fold since the 1950s; between 1990 and 2001 it rose by 61 percent. Gestational diabetics (Ref. 9) are those who do not yet have the full-blown disease but they cannot process blood sugar (glucose) properly during pregnancy. About half of them will develop frank diabetes in the years following delivery of their infant.
Most of us know type 2 diabetes, which was once referred to as adult-onset diabetes, as the disease that our grandparents developed in their later years. It’s no longer uncommon to find it in adolescents, even in grade-schoolers. As it has dipped into the younger generation it has alarmed – but not surprised – physicians to find that it is no longer a rarity in obstetric practice.
How can we be so certain that the pregnant Stone Ager didn’t have diabetes? This is a lifestyle disease that has three major associations: a low level of physical activity, a diet that is high in refined grains and sugars, and obesity. Those conditions simply didn’t occur during the Stone Age. Their lifestyle demanded strenuous effort. Grains of any sort were not part of their diet because they require tools and controlled heat. Sugar as we know it simply didn’t exist and honey was an occasional lucky find. Obesity would have been non-existent, as it is today among the planet’s dwindling populations of hunter-gatherers.
Diabetic mothers have more complications of pregnancy than normal women do. Their babies are 5 times as likely to die and are 3 times as likely to be born with abnormalities of various organs.
They kept germs at bay
Common wisdom states that Stone Age people were an infection-ridden lot but that simply isn’t true. They had powerful immune systems because of high levels of physical activity and a remarkably varied diet. Between the protective antibodies that a mother passed across the placenta and those that she conferred on her newborn via breastmilk, Stone Age babies had more protection against the germs of the day than modern infants do.
Sexually transmitted diseases don’t spread very far or very fast when people live in small isolated bands as they did during the Stone Age. The likelihood that today’s pregnant female will have at least one of these infections is more than 50 percent (Ref. 10). The impact on babies can be severe; some die, some will be brain-damaged.
Choice and consequences
Tobacco, alcohol and illicit drugs have produced a generation of infants with problems that Stone Age babies never faced. Mothers who smoke have infants that are smaller than the norm and whose brain development may be compromised. Alcohol or cocaine use by the mother during pregnancy results in stunted growth, congenital defects and other severe problems.
Given a choice, none of us would want to live in a Stone Age world but we have neutralized the almost miraculous medical advances of the last century. We have allowed our daughters to be less physically active and to subsist on a marginal diet. If we could reverse those two factors alone there would be a dramatic decline in prematurity and other complications of pregnancy.
The lessons that we can learn from the Stone Age are not subtle, obscure or beyond our capacity to imitate them. We can produce the healthiest generation ever by making better choices for our children and for ourselves.
Philip J. Goscienski, M.D. is the author of Health Secrets of the Stone Age, Better Life Publishers 2005. Contact him via his web site at http://www.stoneagedoc.com.
References
1. Giddens JB et al., Pregnant adolescent and adult women have similarly low intakes of selected nutrients, J Am Diet Assoc 2000;100:1334-1340
2 Cooper C et al., Review: developmental origins of osteoporotic fracture, Osteoporosis Int 2006; 17(3):337-47
3 Prentice A et al., Nutrition and bone growth and development, Proc Nutr Soc 2006 Nov;65(4):348-60
4 Lanham SA et al., Intrauterine programming of bone. Part I: alteration of the osteogenic environment, Osteoporos Int 2008 Feb;19(2):147-56
5 Keen CL et al., The Plausibility of Micronutrient Deficiencies Being a Significant Contributing Factor to the Occurrence of Pregnancy Complications, Am Soc Nutr Sciences J Nutr 2003 May;133:1597S-1605S
6 Bodnar LM et al., Periconceptional multivitamin use reduces the risk of preeclampsia, Am J Epidemiol 2006 Sep 1;164(5):470-7
7 Freeman MP, Omega-3 fatty acids and perinatal depression: a review of the literature and recommendations for future research, Prostaglandins Leukot Essent Fatty Acids 2006 Oct-Nov;75(4-5):291-7
8 Kendall-Tackett K, A new paradigm for depression in new mothers: the central role of inflammation and how breastfeeding and anti-inflammatory treatments protect maternal mental health, Int Breastfeed J 2007;2:6
9 Greene MF and Solomon CG, Gestational Diabetes Mellitus – Time to Treat, N Engl J Med 2005 June 16; 352(24):2544-46
10 Baseman JG and Koutsky LA, The epidemiology of human papillomavirus infections, J Clin Virol 2005 Mar;32 Supple 1:S16-24
Get Software To Start An Online Credit Repair Business
Ramsey County judge considering outstate prosecutor’s challenge to July abortion ruling
Snap partners with HBO Max to launch AR experiences for ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere – TechCrunch
Column: The Franmil Reyes effect helps the Chicago Cubs rally past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 —their 8th win in 11 games
The Top Benefits of Hiring a Call Out Phone Repair Service
Witness says she didn’t want to ‘carry her lies’ – NBC Chicago
A large fire consumes boats, buildings and vehicles at the shipyard
How To Kill Your Addiction In 21 Days!
Judge: Homeless people’s stuff shouldn’t be destroyed when camps are cleared
Vanessa Bryant Gives Moving Testimonial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races