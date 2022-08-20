Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner

No sooner does the NBA schedule drop, as it did on Wednesday, than the accompanying schedule strength analysis does.

While it’s not like the NFL, where you don’t play most teams, the NBA schedule still has plenty of twists and turns (consecutive sets, conference teams only faced three times, miles run), to add some legitimacy to these ratings.

Based on the methodology of Positive Residual (which takes into account the opponent’s strength, rest and altitude), the Heat’s schedule ranks 12th in toughness out of 30 NBA teams.

When it comes to perceived “timed wins,” a team rested against an opponent on the second straight night, the Heat’s schedule proves particularly tough, fifth-toughest in the league.

When it comes to baseline strength of the schedule (a somewhat flawed approach, as it’s based on last season’s records at this point), Tankathon ranks the Heat with the third-simplest schedule in the league (that’s is even more flawed at this point, because good teams don’t have to play themselves).

And as for the analyst’s projections Ed Kupferwhich uses Vegas win projection totals, the Heat have the sixth-easiest schedule in the league.

This is all just the game before the game, filling in the August doldrums.

Instead, what should matter most to teams is, shall we say, the strength of engagement.

Namely, the commitment of league stars to play an overwhelming majority of their team’s games.

To that end, the NBA schedule release featured these factoids:

– The estimated average number of miles flown for the 2022-23 regular season was reduced to 41,000 miles per team, a record at the time with 30 teams and 82 games per team. This represents an estimated reduction of nearly 2,000 miles per team from the previous record of 43,000 miles driven last season. In total, NBA teams are expected to travel more than 50,000 fewer miles than last season.

– Instances without travel between games for away teams increased by 66% compared to last season (88 vs 53). The 88 non-travel cases include 55 cases of teams playing back-to-back road games against the same opponent and 33 cases of teams playing back-to-back games in Los Angeles (vs. Clippers and Lakers) or New York (vs. the Knicks and Nets).

This all brings us to perhaps the most unique aspect of the Heat schedule, specifically the home schedule at FTX Arena.

In all, 12 of the Heat’s 41 home games, more than a quarter of the home schedule, are back-to-back series against the same opponent: the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 22-24; the Charlotte Hornets on November 10 and 12; the Washington Wizards on November 23 and 25; the Milwaukee Bucks on January 12 and 24; the Atlanta Hawks on March 4 and 6; and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 8 and 10.

Yes, it reduces travel.

And, yes, it’s similar to the approach the league took during the 2020-21 pandemic season.

The difference is that this season there was little to no attendance amid COVID.

But this season is different, and that matters.

Now, if an opposing player is sick when one of these teams makes their first appearance of the season, it is likely that they will also be out 48 hours later, in what would be their team’s only other visit to the season.

Yes, when it comes to opponents from the Western Conference, there has never been fan appeal, with those teams only visiting once.

But, now, with the Heat’s 2022-23 schedule, a sore ankle for Bradley Beal could mean no appearance in Miami this season by the Wizards guard. Same if, say, Trae Young were to have a recalcitrant knee during the Hawks’ only visit, or Giannis Antetokounmpo a soft elbow when the Bucks are in town for their only time.

With a baseball-style schedule in baseball, there’s almost always another visit to the same league during the 162-game schedule.

In the NBA, even with an 82-game schedule, it could be hit or miss for several NBA stars this season at FTX.

Which brings us back to the league’s reasoning behind the approach, which is that it will get players into the field more often, reducing load management by reducing travel load.

If so, there will ultimately be something to be said for the approach.

Otherwise, nagging injuries could be a nagging concern for season ticket holders who want at least a glimpse of some of the NBA’s leading men.

IN THE WAY

FAMILY AFFAIR: Having managed his own time away from court dealing with family illnesses over the years, the Heat captain Udonis Haslem last week talked about this teammate Kyle Lowry went through last season. “My heart went out to Kyle when he faced this situation,” Haslem said. “I contacted him almost every day. I understand what it is. I was in a situation where we would come from out of town, land and go to the hospital and sit with my mom until two or three in the morning until the next day. Lowry missed two extended spells last season and recently said the situation still has him on call. “So I understand,” Haslem said. “It’s hard to be the best version of yourself for your teammates and anyone else when you’re affected in this shape and form and fashion. So my conversation with Kyle is, ‘It’s just basketball. It’s nothing. It’s real life and that’s what you should focus on.”

IGUODALA ON DURING: Having made his way to favorite destinations over the past few seasons, including in 2020 with the Heat, the Golden State Warriors free forward Andre Iguodalaon the Point Forward podcast he hosts with a former NBA player Evan Turnerrecently shared his thoughts on what should come next for the former Championship team-mate Kevin Durant. “I think he should stay in Brooklyn,” Iguodala said. “It’s such a big market. It’s good for the game. And just figuring out how to make it work. Like everyone else, grow up and make it work. The fact that Durant still has four seasons left on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Iguodala said, also matters. “It’s a situation where it’s either, ‘Listen, man come here and play’ or don’t play because you’re four, we’ve had you for a while, so it’s not like you were on an expiring contract and then you can just take a year off and we give up a year.

ONGOING: At 33 and 7 1/2 years away from his last game with the Heat, Norris Cole is still ongoing as of last week named to the roster who will be in camp to represent Team USA at the upcoming AmeriCup in Recife, Brazil, Sept. 2-Sept. 11. Cole, who won championships in 2012 and ’13 with the Heat in his first two NBA seasons, has been out of the league since the 2016-17 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, since playing in Israel, Italy , Montenegro, Monaco, France, Spain and Puerto Rico. Others in the American basketball tryout camp in Las Vegas for the tournament include the striker Zylan Cheathamwho was with the Heat on a 10-day emergency contract last season, and former NBA players Gary Clark, Antoine Lamb, Patrick McCaw and Jodie Meeks.

NOT ALONE: In the wake of the Heat being the only team among eight in last season’s conference semifinals not to appear in one of the league’s five Christmas Day games this season, the NBA conveyed that fact in as part of an explanation to the Sun Sentinel: “There have been 10 conference finalists in the past 10 seasons who haven’t made it to Christmas the following season, so that’s not an anomaly.” The league said the Miami Dolphins having a home game that day was also “one of many” factors that contributed to the lack of such a Christmas posting.

NUMBER

17. Times the Heat will play Wednesdays this season, the most games on a single day of the week. In contrast, the Heat have 15 games each on the most popular Fridays and Saturdays, including seven on Sundays to round out their weekend schedule.

()