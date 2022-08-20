News
Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with the players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role.
Gore was hired as senior vice president and player adviser to the commissioner, a move the tour described on Friday as a player advocate to further strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players.
The hiring comes at a crucial time for the tour, which faces a rival Saudi-funded tour that has already resulted in 26 players on the tour signing up for LIV Golf. Earlier this week, Tiger Woods flew to Delaware for a meeting of the only top players that was partly about strategy for the tour.
Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion who sits on the PGA Tour board, said Gore’s work at the USGA has led to a “complete 180” in player relations with US Open organizers. He said he now ranks among the top two players for the way players are treated and the feedback they can provide.
“I think Jason is coming back into the fold, especially with everything going on in the golf world right now, I’m surprised the USGA is letting him go because he’s so good, but he’s a great addition to the circuit.”
Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA, said in a statement to his staff: “He believes deeply in the leadership of the USGA, but the pull of his ‘fraternity’ into the ranks of the PGA Tour was very strong and Jason knows it’s the right decision, at the right time for him (and for golf).
Gore’s best touring year was in 2005 when he played in the final group of the US Open at No. 2 Pinehurst, won the Korn Ferry Tour three times to earn instant promotion to the PGA Tour, then won the now defunct. 84 classic wood.
“We are not looking for ex-players to handle this. Players are players and management is management and they are executives and they are trained to run businesses. That’s not what we do,” McIlroy said.
He said Gore could be the “missing link” in taking ideas from players and articulating them to commissioner Jay Monahan.
“He’s a player advocate. He wants to do everything the best he can to make the players as happy as possible,” McIlroy said. “And that’s a good addition.”
Officials test live seafood for COVID-19 amid rising cases in China-World News, Firstpost
The tests followed an announcement by China’s regional government that fishermen should be required to undergo Covid-19 tests for themselves and the seafood they collect.
When COVID-19 started in 2020, it brought the entire planet to a standstill. Although still present, the spread has been largely halted through vaccinations and proper care. China has developed new strategies to tackle the problem as the country experiences a rise in COVID-19 infections. Recently, a video showing Chinese officials developing the use of PCR testing on live seafood went viral on social media. The clip was shared by The South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language daily, The footage shows Chinese inspectors taking samples for coronavirus by inserting cotton swabs into fish’s mouths and dabbing shells of crabs.
The tests followed an announcement from the local government. Fishermen should be required to undergo COVID-19 tests for themselves and the seafood they harvest, according to the statement from the Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control Committee, quoted by the South China Morning Post. These actions respond to concerns that the ongoing virus outbreak in the country could worsen due to illegal animal trafficking.
On Chinese social networks, the video quickly gained popularity and sparked controversy. While some people mocked the authorities for testing live seafood, others defended them and claimed it was for the good of society. Since posting to Twitter, the video has received over 300,000 likes so far.
One user wrote, “Sounds weird, but hey, there’s no other way to know without testing. Everyone already knows about animal-to-human and human-to-human transmission – don’t think that would make the jump to marine life, but stranger things have happened. So yes, test away. Another humorously commented, “What’s next? Build quarantine facilities for fish that have tested positive. One individual tagged: “This is beyond insane.”
On Thursday, China reported 2,678 cases, down from 3,424 cases recorded a day earlier. This includes the worst week for COVID-19 infections since mid-May. Outbreaks in popular tourist destinations like Tibet and Hainan have contributed significantly to the current caseload.
Next weather forecast: Saturday cloudy and cool, Sunday pleasant
MINNEAPOLIS– The thunderstorm system responsible for the rains of the past few days has moved east, leaving behind low clouds.
Saturday will be cool and wet. Patchy fog will fade and reveal a mix of clouds and sun. There’s a chance for another isolated shower in the afternoon, but almost everyone in the state will stay dry.
Sunday will see warmer temperatures despite some early morning clouds.
The chance of rain is low for the next few days, although there is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.
Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to become an officer in Co-Operative Bank, will get salary up to 45000, know selection & others details
Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to become an officer in Co-Operative Bank, will get salary up to 45000, know selection & others details
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Sarkari Naukri: Before applying, candidates should read all these important things given carefully. Also, under this recruitment process, candidates can get jobs in MSC Bank (Govt Jobs).
MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Co-Operative Bank Limited (MSC Bank) has invited applications to fill the Junior Officer posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) can apply by visiting the official website of MSC Bank. The application process for these posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) has started.
Apart from this, candidates can also directly apply for these posts (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) by clicking on this link Also, through this link MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF , you can also check the official notification (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022). A total of 11 posts will be filled under this recruitment (MSC Bank Recruitment 2022) process.
Important Dates for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Starting date to apply online – August 9
Last date to apply online – 29 August
Vacancy Details for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
- Total No. of Posts- 11
- Junior Officer (Cyber Security Operations) – 04
- Junior Officer (Digital Payments Channel) – 03
- Junior Officer (Software)- 01
- Junior Officer (Network Administrator)- 01
- Junior Officer (Database Administrator) – 01
- Junior Officer (Server Administrator)- 01
Eligibility Criteria for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication B.E/ B. Tech OR Graduate in Computer Science / MCA / MSc Computer Science / IT from a recognized University / Institute.
Age Limit for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Candidates age should be 25 years as on 30th June 2022.
Application Fee for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Candidates will have to pay ₹ 1770/- as application fee. Payment can be made using Debit Cards (Rupay/Visa/Mastercard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets.
Salary for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
Candidates will be given ₹ 45,000/- per month as salary.
Selection Process for MSC Bank Recruitment 2022
- Written exam
- Personal interview
The post Bank Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to become an officer in Co-Operative Bank, will get salary up to 45000, know selection & others details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
In 2013 Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one
to Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But for him, the Boston sports scene is known for a lifetime. All that is new for him is the realization of a dream.
Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 athletic department in a freelance role, filling the role that opened up when Levan Reid moved to matinees in March. Uva debuted Aug. 11 before and after the Patriots-Giants preseason game on Ch. 4′s studio lineup.
Fans and viewers are just getting to know him. But Uva, a Peabody native, St. John’s Prep graduate and former Assumption football player, already knows the market well.
“I grew up here all my life and always knew I wanted to play sports, I just didn’t know what it would be like as a career,” said Uva, who turned 31 on the day Ch. 4 sporting director Steve Burton contacted him about the opener. “I thought for a while that I might want to be a sportswriter. But whatever form it took, I knew I wanted to be involved in Boston sports in some way.
“It’s pretty crazy working with Steve and Rochie [Dan Roche] and to be where Bob Lobel was such a legend. And now I go straight to the Patriots. It doesn’t seem real.
Uva may be young, but make no mistake, his dues have been paid in full and his rise to fame is due to hard work and an optimistic attitude that inspires people he’s met along the way to help him. In 13 years as a news columnist, Uva’s hiring generated more unsolicited positive feedback from fellow Boston sportswriters than I can remember.
“Mike is doing his homework,” Burton said. “Not only is he knowledgeable, he is extremely creative. He brings topics to the table that others might not notice. Our athletic department is grateful to have him.
Uva made a good impression by taking an unconventional route. He gained experience in front of the camera at Assumption hosting a sports show he created, but as he neared graduation in 2013, he wasn’t sure what was next. He hadn’t taken a break. So he decided to create one.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said. “I finished my last game at Assumption, and I saw a tweet from Brendan Hall, who covered high schools for ESPN Boston, that he was going to be on campus. I said, ‘All right, this guy going to be on campus, let’s try to find him.’ I kind of cornered him in the press box and just said, ‘Hey, listen, if there’s ever an opportunity, let me know.’”
They stayed in touch and eventually Hall offered him the opportunity to play for ESPN Boston. “He was the first one who gave me a picture on camera,” Uva said. “We broke down the film, much like ‘The Belistrator.’ I will be eternally grateful to him for giving me this chance.
“No one really gave me the time of day. I didn’t go to broadcasting school. I played football in college, so I never had time to do an internship. I kind of taught myself and watched guys like Steve Burton, Bob Lobels, Mike Lynches to Steve Buckleys. Just being able to stand in front of this microphone with this ESPN logo on it really opened doors for me.
Uva landed her first television job in March 2015, at WXVT in Greenville, Mississippi. The year before Uva joined, the station was featured on a “Real World” type reality show on TruTV. “I’m grateful that I wasn’t there for that,” he laughed. “They just make everyone look bad. This teaches you that this may not be the best thing to do when trying to climb in this sector.
Uva then moved on to WatchFox in Columbia, South Carolina, where he covered sports for five years before leaving last September to work in a media role for a subscription website, gamecockcentral.com, which covers sports. University of South Carolina.
Then, a few weeks ago, Burton called out of the blue. They had known each other for eight years, their first meeting when Uva covered Austin, Burton’s son, as a high school quarterback.
“Steve reached out and said, ‘Do you want to come home? Would that be something you’d be interested in? And of course it was, but I remember saying at the start, ‘Steve, there’s no way this is going to work.’ I just bought an apartment here, the football season is starting, and he said to me, “Well, think about it.”
Uva’s parents were visiting him in South Carolina when he got the call. He talked about it with them, as well as with his girlfriend. “I thought, shoot, this is what I’ve dreamed of all my life. Let’s do it, because if I don’t I’m going to look back and regret it.
Uva may be new to Ch. 4, but he’s been in the building before. Burton brought him in eight years ago for a visit and gave him a chance to read the teleprompter. While there, Uva left herself a keepsake for future discovery.
“Actually, I put a card in the ceiling. I got the idea from the Celtics when they did this against the Lakers in the 2008 Finals. I put a $50 bill in there and wrote a card and said, ‘One day , I’ll come back for it. ”
So, did you get it back? “Steve and I came back, we checked the ceiling,” Uva said. “Unfortunately, we can’t get into the cap now. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if anyone took the money.
“But the next day Steve called me and I was just like, ‘I need a sign. Like, is it time to go? I do not know what to do. Shortly after, I found $51 on the side of the street. I’m like, ‘Wow, maybe that pays me back.’ Must be a sign to go, right? I think it was.”
He’s laughing. “At the very least I was able to have a drink with it that night.”
Heat schedule with all-or-nothing aspect regarding star appeal – The Denver Post
No sooner does the NBA schedule drop, as it did on Wednesday, than the accompanying schedule strength analysis does.
While it’s not like the NFL, where you don’t play most teams, the NBA schedule still has plenty of twists and turns (consecutive sets, conference teams only faced three times, miles run), to add some legitimacy to these ratings.
Based on the methodology of Positive Residual (which takes into account the opponent’s strength, rest and altitude), the Heat’s schedule ranks 12th in toughness out of 30 NBA teams.
When it comes to perceived “timed wins,” a team rested against an opponent on the second straight night, the Heat’s schedule proves particularly tough, fifth-toughest in the league.
When it comes to baseline strength of the schedule (a somewhat flawed approach, as it’s based on last season’s records at this point), Tankathon ranks the Heat with the third-simplest schedule in the league (that’s is even more flawed at this point, because good teams don’t have to play themselves).
And as for the analyst’s projections Ed Kupferwhich uses Vegas win projection totals, the Heat have the sixth-easiest schedule in the league.
This is all just the game before the game, filling in the August doldrums.
Instead, what should matter most to teams is, shall we say, the strength of engagement.
Namely, the commitment of league stars to play an overwhelming majority of their team’s games.
To that end, the NBA schedule release featured these factoids:
– The estimated average number of miles flown for the 2022-23 regular season was reduced to 41,000 miles per team, a record at the time with 30 teams and 82 games per team. This represents an estimated reduction of nearly 2,000 miles per team from the previous record of 43,000 miles driven last season. In total, NBA teams are expected to travel more than 50,000 fewer miles than last season.
– Instances without travel between games for away teams increased by 66% compared to last season (88 vs 53). The 88 non-travel cases include 55 cases of teams playing back-to-back road games against the same opponent and 33 cases of teams playing back-to-back games in Los Angeles (vs. Clippers and Lakers) or New York (vs. the Knicks and Nets).
This all brings us to perhaps the most unique aspect of the Heat schedule, specifically the home schedule at FTX Arena.
In all, 12 of the Heat’s 41 home games, more than a quarter of the home schedule, are back-to-back series against the same opponent: the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 22-24; the Charlotte Hornets on November 10 and 12; the Washington Wizards on November 23 and 25; the Milwaukee Bucks on January 12 and 24; the Atlanta Hawks on March 4 and 6; and the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 8 and 10.
Yes, it reduces travel.
And, yes, it’s similar to the approach the league took during the 2020-21 pandemic season.
The difference is that this season there was little to no attendance amid COVID.
But this season is different, and that matters.
Now, if an opposing player is sick when one of these teams makes their first appearance of the season, it is likely that they will also be out 48 hours later, in what would be their team’s only other visit to the season.
Yes, when it comes to opponents from the Western Conference, there has never been fan appeal, with those teams only visiting once.
But, now, with the Heat’s 2022-23 schedule, a sore ankle for Bradley Beal could mean no appearance in Miami this season by the Wizards guard. Same if, say, Trae Young were to have a recalcitrant knee during the Hawks’ only visit, or Giannis Antetokounmpo a soft elbow when the Bucks are in town for their only time.
With a baseball-style schedule in baseball, there’s almost always another visit to the same league during the 162-game schedule.
In the NBA, even with an 82-game schedule, it could be hit or miss for several NBA stars this season at FTX.
Which brings us back to the league’s reasoning behind the approach, which is that it will get players into the field more often, reducing load management by reducing travel load.
If so, there will ultimately be something to be said for the approach.
Otherwise, nagging injuries could be a nagging concern for season ticket holders who want at least a glimpse of some of the NBA’s leading men.
FAMILY AFFAIR: Having managed his own time away from court dealing with family illnesses over the years, the Heat captain Udonis Haslem last week talked about this teammate Kyle Lowry went through last season. “My heart went out to Kyle when he faced this situation,” Haslem said. “I contacted him almost every day. I understand what it is. I was in a situation where we would come from out of town, land and go to the hospital and sit with my mom until two or three in the morning until the next day. Lowry missed two extended spells last season and recently said the situation still has him on call. “So I understand,” Haslem said. “It’s hard to be the best version of yourself for your teammates and anyone else when you’re affected in this shape and form and fashion. So my conversation with Kyle is, ‘It’s just basketball. It’s nothing. It’s real life and that’s what you should focus on.”
IGUODALA ON DURING: Having made his way to favorite destinations over the past few seasons, including in 2020 with the Heat, the Golden State Warriors free forward Andre Iguodalaon the Point Forward podcast he hosts with a former NBA player Evan Turnerrecently shared his thoughts on what should come next for the former Championship team-mate Kevin Durant. “I think he should stay in Brooklyn,” Iguodala said. “It’s such a big market. It’s good for the game. And just figuring out how to make it work. Like everyone else, grow up and make it work. The fact that Durant still has four seasons left on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Iguodala said, also matters. “It’s a situation where it’s either, ‘Listen, man come here and play’ or don’t play because you’re four, we’ve had you for a while, so it’s not like you were on an expiring contract and then you can just take a year off and we give up a year.
ONGOING: At 33 and 7 1/2 years away from his last game with the Heat, Norris Cole is still ongoing as of last week named to the roster who will be in camp to represent Team USA at the upcoming AmeriCup in Recife, Brazil, Sept. 2-Sept. 11. Cole, who won championships in 2012 and ’13 with the Heat in his first two NBA seasons, has been out of the league since the 2016-17 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, since playing in Israel, Italy , Montenegro, Monaco, France, Spain and Puerto Rico. Others in the American basketball tryout camp in Las Vegas for the tournament include the striker Zylan Cheathamwho was with the Heat on a 10-day emergency contract last season, and former NBA players Gary Clark, Antoine Lamb, Patrick McCaw and Jodie Meeks.
NOT ALONE: In the wake of the Heat being the only team among eight in last season’s conference semifinals not to appear in one of the league’s five Christmas Day games this season, the NBA conveyed that fact in as part of an explanation to the Sun Sentinel: “There have been 10 conference finalists in the past 10 seasons who haven’t made it to Christmas the following season, so that’s not an anomaly.” The league said the Miami Dolphins having a home game that day was also “one of many” factors that contributed to the lack of such a Christmas posting.
17. Times the Heat will play Wednesdays this season, the most games on a single day of the week. In contrast, the Heat have 15 games each on the most popular Fridays and Saturdays, including seven on Sundays to round out their weekend schedule.
At least 13 dead in Somalia hotel attack
Mogadishu, Somalia:
The number of people killed in an hour-long attack by jihadist terrorists on a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu has risen to 13, a security commander said on Saturday.
“We are getting information on five other confirmed dead victims and that makes 13 the total number of civilians killed by the terrorists,” Mohamed Abdikadir told AFP.
Police officer Ibrahim Duale also confirmed that more than 10 people had been killed, but said police would release updated information once the siege at Hotel Hayat was over.
He said most of the civilians who were in the hotel at the time of the gun and bomb attack launched by al-Shabaab fighters on Friday night had been rescued.
“The security forces will announce at any time that the siege is over, it took a long time due to the complexity of the rescue mission,” Duale told AFP.
The director of Mogadishu’s main trauma hospital, Dr Mohamed Abdirahman Jama, said the facility was treating at least 40 people injured in the hotel attack and a separate mortar strike on another area of the capital.
