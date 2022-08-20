Connect with us

Heavy showers, possible flooding in North Texas this weekend

Heavy Showers, Possible Flooding In North Texas This Weekend
Heavy showers, possible flooding in North Texas this weekend – CBS DFW

A first day of weather alert is possible for Sunday.

Chemical tanker and freighter crashed near southwest Japan: NPR

Chemical Tanker And Freighter Crashed Near Southwest Japan: Npr
This aerial photo shows the Belize-registered freighter Xin Hai 99 after it collided off the coast of Kushimoto in Wakayama prefecture in southwestern Japan on Saturday.

Kyodo News via AP


TOKYO — A Japanese chemical tanker has crashed into a freighter off the coast of southwestern Japan, the coast guard said on Saturday.

No one was injured among the six Japanese crew members aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru and the 14 Chinese crew members aboard the Belize-registered freighter Xin Hai 99.

Saturday morning’s accident was under investigation and the two vessels were anchored in the area, about 3.5 kilometers (2.2 miles) offshore from Wakayama prefecture, according to a ranger official. Kushimoto coasts.

Oil leaked from the freighter’s engine area, which initially began to leak, but was brought under control, the official said.

The tanker had left the port of Kobe to pick up chemicals at another Japanese port and had no chemicals on board at the time of the accident.

Divers were dispatched to the scene and GPS records were searched to determine the cause of the accident. The Chinese crew told the coastguard that the tanker suddenly veered towards them, the official said.

AUDUSD tries again below 0.6911 to 0.69196 swing zone

Audusd Tries Again Below 0.6911 To 0.69196 Swing Zone
The AUDUSD is moving away from the swing zone. Can he stay below?

Admittedly, going back in time, there have been a number of failed breaks below this swing zone. Back on August 3, then again on August 5 and 8, the price fell below the swing zone to rebound. The price also fell below the level yesterday and could not maintain its bearish momentum.

So today’s price action is going to be key. So far, with the highs finding sellers against the top of the swing zone, the sellers remain in control. The other side of the coin is always preferred.

On the downside, the August 5th swing low hit 0.6869. This is the next goal to achieve to reach and cross. Below, look towards the 61.8% retracement in the 0.68548 area. It is between a swing zone between 0.6852 and 0.6858.

Beach sand slipped through the hourglass

A Wonderful Guy Might Not Be A Good Match
Dear Amy: When my parents divorced a few decades ago, they naturally stopped hosting family beach vacations.

As soon as I started making some money (in my twenties), I stepped in and started planning the vacations. I also paid the bill for my siblings and our children.

It was important to me that we all meet at the shore once a year, and I continued to do so for about 30 years, paying between $2,500 and $10,000 a summer – without asking for help.

This summer, my two children are in university and my budget priority is tuition. This spring, I let people know that I wasn’t going to be able to handle a family beach vacation.

When asked, I shared rental catalogs and budgets with family members so they could handle the details if they wished.

There will be no beach vacation this year because nobody intervened.

Although I’m sad that I don’t have time in the sand, I have exactly no guilt about it.

The problem is that there seems to be some resentment that I couldn’t do the planning and that it was out of my budget to even split the expenses this year.

What do you think I can tell my family – other than I have other priorities at the moment, and if they want to organize a beach holiday, they have to do it themselves?

— Buzzkill Holidays

Dear Buzzkill: Sincere congratulations on providing shoreline summers for your family for 30 awesome years.

Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again

Tomatoes In The Bullpen: At Camden Yards, An Orioles Tradition Comes Alive Again
As the Orioles relievers line up by the home bullpen, watching the starting pitcher finish his warmup, there’s time for their attention to wander. They know in a few moments they’ll partake in a daily handshake line, but in the minutes before then, a great green stalk catches their focus.

It was a midseason addition, one that took the bullpen arms by surprise. One day, there it was — a tomato plant. Over the course of the season, the plant has grown taller and the vine-ripened tomatoes have grown fatter. And each day, those relievers log the development of Mother Nature.

“We take a gander to see what the progress is on the tomatoes,” right-hander Bryan Baker said.

The story behind the tomato plant hasn’t infiltrated the bullpen yet. They appreciate its presence — Baker joked that they “should get a garden going out there” — but the historical significance of that plant remained a mystery.

“I was gonna ask you,” right-hander Joey Krehbiel said when asked whether he knew the story of how a tomato plant began growing in the bullpen. “I think it has something to do with good luck?”

Not quite, although perhaps there’s something to that, helping to power a bullpen full of waiver claims into one of the most dependable in Major League Baseball. The origin extends far before any current Orioles reliever was born, back when the competitive spirit of manager Earl Weaver met the expertise of groundskeeper Pasquale “Pat” Santarone in the 1960s.

Now, all these years later, the tomato plant has returned to a Baltimore baseball stadium for the first time since Santarone retired in 1991 — shortly before Camden Yards opened. In the intermediary time, head groundskeepers had stayed away from introducing tomato plants to Camden Yards, and Nicole Sherry, whom the Orioles declined to make available for this story, was no different.

But when she noticed the plants that had originally grew in the bullpen area needed replacing, Rob Doetsch, the captain of the tarp crew, recommended adding tomatoes — a way to add flare and a nod to the past during the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards.

The two beefsteak tomato plants were planted in June and began to fruit in late July. All the while, the relievers keep close inspection of a tradition they have little idea about beyond the immediate progress of the plants.

“Those tomatoes are starting to get huge out there already,” Baker said.

“Sometimes it’s super small,” Krehbiel added. “We come back from a road trip, it’s huge and red, and I’m sure it’s getting picked.”

It’s only what Santarone and Weaver would’ve wanted. The pair met in Elmira, New York, when Weaver managed the Double-A affiliate there for the Orioles and Santarone served as the Pioneers’ groundskeeper. Weaver brought Santarone to Baltimore in 1969, and after winning the 1970 World Series, the tomatoes found a home at Memorial Stadium.

Santarone grew his plants down the left field line in the grounds crew area, and after he taught Weaver a few secrets to gardening at Weaver’s home, the manager posed a challenge.

“Earl and Pat were best buddies, and Earl decided he wanted to have a competition with Pat,” said Bill Stetka, the director of Orioles alumni and team historian. “He thought he could grow better tomatoes. So they started this competition each year: Who could grow the best tomatoes? And Pat always won.”

“I’ll say this for him,” Santarone said of Weaver in a 1979 interview with The Baltimore Sun. “He’s a tenacious SOB. He hates to be beat, whether it’s baseball, golf, cards or growing tomatoes.”

And in Weaver’s mind, there might have been a reason his tomatoes seemed to turn out worse than Santarone’s plants, even though Santarone had to wash his tomatoes off with water after games to rid them of spilled beer and soda because he didn’t want “alcoholic tomatoes.”

At the time of Santarone’s death in 2008 at 79, Weaver joked in an obituary by The Baltimore Sun that Santarone might have played a hand in how Weaver’s tomatoes turned out: “Well, he was there when I’d go on the road, and I think there was a little tomfoolery. He might have been pinching some of my buds.”

They put aside their competition to team up with the creation of Earl ’n Pat’s Tomato Food in 1983. There’s still a small packet preserved on the club level at Camden Yards in a display case by the left field corner.

The tradition lasted during the time Santarone and Weaver were both with the Orioles, but it went dormant after their departures. Camden Yards has never known it. But as the stadium turns 30, Sherry turned back the clock with a custom she knew of by legend.

As Doetsch and other groundskeepers tend to the plants, the tomatoes grow larger in their small plot next to the bullpen. Three tomatoes have been eaten by grounds crew staff members so far, and Stetka “can’t wait to taste one.”

And as relievers watch their starting pitcher warm up, they have the chance to admire an old tradition brought alive again.

State police suspect identity in 1988 Berks woman murder | Berks Regional News

State Police Suspect Identity In 1988 Berks Woman Murder | Berks Regional News
READING, Pa. — Authorities have solved one of Berks County’s cold case homicides, identifying the now deceased man who they say killed a woman more than three decades ago.

The suspect, Scott Grim, died of natural causes in 2018, 30 years after he killed Anna Kane and dumped her body along the Ontelaunee Trail near Route 662 in Perry Township, authorities said during a a press conference in Reading on Thursday.

Kane, then 26 years old from Birdsboro, was found beaten and strangled with string on the afternoon of October 23, 1988.

Sixteen months later, in February 1990, detectives got their first big breakthrough in the case, when the Reading Eagle received an anonymous letter from a ‘concerned citizen’ in response to a front-page story about the homicide unresolved.

Investigators said intimate details in that letter led them to believe the person who wrote it was the person who killed Kane.

DNA tests confirmed this suspicion. They revealed that DNA evidence collected from the clothes Kane was wearing when he died matched the DNA on the letter’s envelope.

“Recently, we did some genetic pedigree, which was completed by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs,” Tpr said. Daniel Womer, the lead investigator on the case. “They were able to determine that a potential suspect was Scott Grim.”

Womer said the state police lab then compared a direct sample of Grim’s DNA to DNA from Kane’s clothes and the 1990 letter sent to the Reading Eagle as well as letters from a 2002 harassment case involving Grim in Exeter Township.



Anna Kane


“The fact that he is dead, he will never face justice as we all hope for this homicide, but we solved it,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said. “We gave the family a bit of closure.”

Grim was from the Hamburg area, and authorities said their investigation remains active, as they dig deeper into where the suspect lived and worked and who his friends were.

“There are a lot of questions that sadly won’t be answered just because he passed away,” Womer said, “but if people reached out they would have known or known if he had. I mean, the people we talked to didn’t recognize the name, you know, the victim’s family and friends, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a connection. which we have not yet understood.”

Adams reminded the public Thursday that Berks County still has dozens more unreported homicides and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Not every case will have a great DNA profile, but someone has information, and we’ll never stop looking, as shown by the Pennsylvania State Police in this case,” said Adams. “They will never stop.”

Berks County Crime Alert offers a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Crime Alert Berks County Text-A-Tip

ASK IRA: Does the Heat math work for more offense from Bam Adebayo?

Ask Ira: Does The Heat Math Work For More Offense From Bam Adebayo?
Q: Ira, I grew up and went to college in Kentucky. I have always been big on Bam Adebayo. I do, however, feel as though he has continued to fall behind where he should be on his shooting. There is certainly nothing wrong with his form. Isn’t it just a matter of repetition and priority in the offseason? – Brent.

A: It is, which is why even something as mundane as the Miami Pro League offered encouragement Wednesday night, when Bam Adebayo seized the opportunity to display his possibilities from the perimeter. Such work should not be discounted (but also should be put into proper perspective). But if more is sought from Bam on the offensive end, then it could impact the overall rotation. For example, if Tyler Herro is shifted into the starting lineup (which is Tyler’s stated desire), then how many shots actually would be there for Bam after accounting for the offense of Tyler, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Plus, for Bam to operate as a scorer, it might be even more imperative to have a floor spacer such as Max Strus (or Duncan Robinson) on the court at the same time. Bam as scorer is intriguing. But in the Heat’s big picture, it might not be as essential as some believe.

Q: Tyler Herro said it all in his interview with Jake Paul – run it back. – Max.

A: But it’s not that simple, simply because they lost the opportunity to “run it back” once they lost P.J. Tucker in free agency to the 76ers. So now there will have to be a different approach at power forward. What the Heat can do is mostly run it back. Perhaps a better Tyler Herro, a better Victor Oladipo, a better Bam Adebayo and a healthier Kyle Lowry will be enough. That certainly is possible.

Q: Ira, the Heat came in first in the East, and were one missed shot from making the NBA Finals, and yet they get no respect from the league. – Joel.

A: Look, I’m over not having a Christmas game (and, truth be told, glad that Heat and arena employees get to be home for the holidays). But the lack of national exposure shows that this is a league more about social media and controversy than well-played basketball. Perhaps we should already know that by now.

