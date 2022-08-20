Here’s why NASA is sending an unmanned rocket to the moon again

By CNBCTV18.COM

NASA’s new moon rocket arrived on the launch pad on Wednesday ahead of its first flight in less than two weeks.

The 98-meter rocket rolled out of its gigantic hangar on Tuesday night, drawing crowds of Kennedy Space Center workers, many of whom hadn’t been born when NASA sent astronauts to the moon half a century ago. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to complete the four-mile journey to the pad, stopping at sunrise.

NASA is targeting an August 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three mannequins teeming with sensors to measure radiation and vibration.

The capsule will fly around the moon in a distant orbit for a few weeks, before heading back out for a dip in the Pacific. The entire flight is expected to last six weeks.

The flight is the first moonshot of NASA’s Artemis program. The space agency is targeting a lunar orbit flight with astronauts in two years and a human-crewed lunar landing as early as 2025. ten years, as the space shuttle floats into retirement. Years of delays added billions of dollars to the cost.

“Now, for the first time since 1972, we will launch a rocket designed for deep space,” NASA rocket program manager John Honeycutt said recently.

NASA’s new SLS moon rocket, short for Space Launch System, is 12 meters shorter than the Saturn V rockets used during Apollo half a century ago. But it is more powerful, using a central stage and two strap boosters, similar to those used for space shuttles.

“When you look at the rocket, it almost looks retro. It looks like we’re looking back to the Saturn V,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters earlier this month. But it’s a totally different, new, highly sophisticated and more sophisticated rocket and spacecraft.”

Twenty-four astronauts flew to the moon during Apollo, 12 of whom landed there from 1969 to 1972. The space agency wants a more diverse team and a more sustained effort under Artemis, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

“I want to emphasize that this is a test flight,” Nelson said. “It’s just the beginning.”

It was the rocket’s third trip to the pad. A countdown test in April was marred by fuel leaks and other equipment problems, forcing NASA to return the rocket to the hangar for repair. The general rehearsal was repeated at the pad in June, with better results.