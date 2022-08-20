Hottest teams in MLS face off: Minnesota United vs. Austin FC

toggle caption HBO HBO

If you have decided, after careful consideration, that you would give Dragon House Suddenly, you may still need help reorienting yourself in the world of the Seven Kingdoms. It’s been a while, after all.

And just like game of thrones did, Dragon House throws a lot of proper names at you, out the door.

So if you feel the need to refresh your Sunspear, simply clip the list below and save it for your records. Keep it handy while you watch.

Warning: This glossary contains many spoilers for game of thrones. If you think you might want to go back and watch it, read this later.

PLACES

the king’s landing

You remember: The capital of Westeros, the seat of government, a port city of high culture, great wealth and abject poverty. All those red tile roofs? I got fucked up at the end of game of thrones? This location.

Note: in Dragon House, the skyline of King’s Landing is dominated by an enormous domed structure. This is not the Great Sept of Baelor, which featured quite explosively in game of thrones — this place won’t be built for years. No, it’s the Dragonpit, home to the many royal dragons of House Targaryen.

We have seen its ruins in Obtainedis the last season.

The Red Keep

The castle of the King of the Seven Kingdoms, overlooking King’s Landing. Contains the Tower of the Hand (the king’s chief adviser), the High Council Hall (where the king’s advisers bicker and plot), and the great hall that houses the Iron Throne – which looks a bit different from what you will remember. It’s more pointed. A lot more pointed.

running boards

A string of islands crossing the strait separating Westeros (the continent of the Seven Kingdoms) and Essos (the continent of the so-called Free Cities). The Narrow Sea is aptly named, so these islands are a vital trade route. They will largely feature in the opening episodes.

Dragonstone

A rocky, forbidden island off the coast of Westeros, located near where Blackwater Bay turns into a narrow sea. The ancestral home of House Targaryen, often seen in game of thrones.

Fin mark

An island very close to Dragonstone in Blackwater Bay; house of House Velaryon.

Ancient Valyria

A volcanic region of Essos that no longer exists. It was once home to a proud people who conquered much of this continent on the backs of their dragons, armed with weapons of Valyrian steel. Hundreds of years before the events of Dragon House, however, a volcanic upheaval called the “Doom of Valyria” destroyed the Valyrian Peninsula – along with the secret to forging Valyrian steel; only a handful of these weapons remain in the world.

Two families that figure prominently in Dragon House trace their lineages back to ancient Valyria – the Targaryens and the Velaryon. This fact will prove important in the series.

MAJOR POWERS

House Targaryen

The ruling family of Westeros who have been in power for over 100 years, tracing their heritage back to Old Valyria. Their family seat is the island of Dragonstone. Platinum-haired, haughty, adept at riding dragons and mixed marriages.

Velaryon House

Another proud family of old Valyria. Also platinum-haired, they are sailors based on the island of Driftmark.

Hightower House

One of the oldest and most powerful houses in the Seven Kingdoms, based in Oldtown – the house of the Citadel, where advisers, called mestres, are trained in various forms of knowledge.

King’s Landing City Watch

Soldiers tasked with defending the capital and the Iron Throne, also known as the Golden Cloaks. They enforce the laws, often brutally and brutally. Don’t confuse them with the Kingsguard, aka the White Cloaks; they are the noblest knights of the Seven Kingdoms, who serve as the king’s bodyguards.

The triarchy

An alliance between three of the Free Cities of Essos – Myr, Lys and Tyrosh – which, like Dragon House opens, have come together for the stated purpose of ridding the Stepstones of pirates. Game of Thrones welcomes this news…for a start.

PEOPLE

King Viserys I

The current ruler of the Seven Kingdoms and the fifth Targaryen to sit on the Iron Throne. As Dragon House opens, it is aging and has not yet produced a male heir. This fact will lead to the central conflict of the series, a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

toggle caption HBO HBO

Demon Targaryen

Viserys’ younger brother, a skilled soldier with a fiery temper. Leads the City Watch of King’s Landing. He fully expects to be next in line for the Iron Throne, but the King’s advisers deem him too reckless and cruel for the role, and jockey to suggest alternatives.

Rhaenys Targaryen

A cousin of Viserys and Daemon who nearly inherited the Iron Throne instead of Viserys. Rhaenys would have been the first queen of the Seven Kingdoms – but a council of lords of Westros chose Viserys instead. She is married to …

Corlys Velaryon

Head of House Velaryon and Admiral of the Royal Fleet.

Otto High Tower

Hand of the King, a trusted royal advisor whose studied and imperious nature clashes with the brash impulsiveness of Daemon Targaryen.

Alice’s High Tower

The teenage daughter of Otto Hightower, a member of the court who is a close friend of…

Rhaenyra Targeryen

The daughter of King Viserys, a skilled dragon rider with a stubborn nature and an impatience for court duties. (I know, I know: Rhaenys, Rhaenyra. Two different characters with devilishly similar names. Martin isn’t making it easy for us, but that’s why this glossary is needed.)

(Oh and while I have you: Give it a try and tell me that “Alicent” doesn’t sound like the name of a company that offers integrated networking solutions. Go ahead. Give it a try.)

Ser Criston Cole

A handsome knight who attends a royal tournament to celebrate the birth of the king’s heir.

Craghas Drahar

Admiral of the forces of the Triarchy who, as Dragon House opens, frees the Stepstones from the pirates in a particularly brutal way that earns him the nickname “Crabfeeder”.

Do you have all that? I’ll recap “House of Dragon” from Sunday, if anything is still confusing.