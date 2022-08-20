Finance
How Call Centre Services Can Help Your Business Grow?
In the world of business, time is one of your biggest concerns. Everything is fast, and you cannot afford to waste a single second. With all the responsibilities you need to handle, you might find it hard to meet all the requirements on time.
While improving your strategy is important, it is also imperative to maintain a good relationship with your clients. Always remember that excellent customer service is the main key to your success. This means entertaining people’s enquiries, informing them about your new products or promos, and getting their feedback about your services.
Today, even large companies are looking for call centre services. This is because of the benefits they give to their business. It allows them to focus more on their goals and handle their client’s needs at the same time without spending too much money.
So what can they do for my business?
The main objective of call centres is to maximise time, improve productivity, and increase profit. You can categorise these services into four: inbound (they take the calls for you), outbound (they make the calls for you), automated or electronic (they automate the processes for you), and Business Process Outsourcing or BPO (you delegate the business process to your service provider). Each category can help your business grow, but if you want to expand your network and take your business to the next level, BPO is your best bet.
Customer service and sales
Call centre agents are all about improving customer service and making sales. They can schedule appointments, take orders, promote your products and services, and look for prospect clients. In some businesses, they may also act as “dispatchers”, improving communication lines between clients and employees. They make sure each team member is aware of their goals for the day. The customer service support does not really need to communicate exclusively with phones. They may also use other updated online tools like email and social media.
Availability
Most call centre services are available 24/7. They can even make themselves available on holidays, depending on the package they offer. This is a huge advantage for small and growing companies. Not missing a phone call and addressing all your customers’ needs at all times can certainly make them happy. Just make sure that your agents are doing the right thing.
Affordability
There are many service providers offering good packages. Search online and look for a reliable company. Check out their portfolio and compare the prices they offer from other companies. This will help you find the right company for your business. Check out their process on how they handle inbound and outbound calls. A good call centre company should provide you weekly progress reports. This will help you monitor your campaigns and adjust your strategy whenever needed.
When looking for the right provider, you should also aim for transparency. This is to maintain a good relationship between the client and the provider. Of course, you need to know how they are going to handle your business. If you have questions, never hesitate to ask them.
Finance
Online Jobs Versus Online Businesses
It’s Your Online Business, Not Your Online Hobby
An online business versus an online job has a different mentality for the individual. A job is something you do for someone else. It’s something that dominates your day and your time with a prearranged schedule.
The job is your master, not the other way around. You work for someone else. Even if this is online the truth remains the same… you are still an employee. You have heard that you can make money online through working online for a company or a third party (this is not as an affiliate or a salesperson). You do jobs for someone else and complete a W4.
This to me is literally the lifestyle I intended to avoid when I got into online business. This model could not and would not do.
I know you see the ads. “We are looking to give stay at home mom jobs”, but you may find that some of these places not only do not offer you a good job but will stick you with a horrible schedule. Not all of them are like this, though some are.
Why I like the online business model
For me it’s about control. I like to control my day. If I want to work in the morning, I can do this. If I want to work late into the wee hours of the night… it’s my right. Why? Because I decide how successful (or unsuccessful) my business is and this is through my effort.
It can be the highest paid hard work I ever done or the easiest, lowest paid work I have ever done. This lies squarely on my shoulders. You see the problem with a lot of online companies you may work for is stability.
Many of them catch people unawares stating grandiose claims making things look easy. For example, you may read something like “Earn Money Online Today, $55-$65 hour, no experience required”.
What happens is that unsuspecting folks who trust these people invest time, money, and effort into a business that might not last the rest of the year. I have seen this with my own eyes. I always advocate starting your own online business. Why you ask? Who can you trust better than you? I will tell you, if I am going to invest in anything it will be me, period.
You Won’t Let You Down
When you succeed those you love succeed. Those you care about succeed. It’s about grabbing your dream and never letting it go. Working for someone else is helping them promote their dream through your effort. Working for yourself helps you to bring your dreams to fruition.
I know where the difficulty comes in. It is at the point of the beginning. How do you get started? Where do you start? Can I startup my online business quickly and with a minimal amount of investment?
Finance
New Solar Companies Are Taking The Home Based Business Industry By Storm
There’s an exciting new business out there. If you haven’t already taken a look at home based businesses focusing on the solar industry, then I suggest you do so right now.
Why am I so insistent? Well, I’ll spell it out for you. The solar industry offers, by far, the best business opportunity I’ve seen come along in the last 10 years.
Many of us, me included, have been in the make money from home space for a lot of years. We’ve seen all the fancy, hyped up companies come and go. They’re here for a few years, and then they fizzle out and disappear. Some people have taken a shot at internet marketing, affiliate marketing, and Network Marketing, only to discover that it’s not quite as easy as the “gurus” say it is.
In my early years, I thought I was going to get rich selling water filters. Guess what… I didn’t get rich but I learned a lot about the Network Marketing industry. Then I moved on to nutritional products… I was going to retire early from my job with a MLM nutritional business. Well, that didn’t happen. The compensation plans of these companies were designed to make the few people at the top obscenely wealthy while thousands of people at the bottom labored away.
But these new solar companies are different. The best ones are in the direct sales CoOp category, where the majority of the profits are funneled to the people who are actually doing the work.
Solar is the fastest growing business in the country. It’s here to stay and the opportunity to make some really life-changing income is standing right in front of us. The opportunity to make money with solar (if you align yourself with the right company) has never been easier or more accessible.
And here’s the great news, the best companies are structured in such a way that you don’t have to be some sort of solar expert to make money from home. You just have to find the right company with the right system.
As a matter of fact, you really don’t have to know anything at all about solar to be able to build a business that could provide you with awesome residual income. Make sure you go with a company who is a leader in providing residential solar to homeowners, and commercial solar systems to businesses.
The best companies out there use the latest technology to get their customers the very best value possible. These technologies include apps on your smart phone. You simply enter someone’s address into the app on your smart phone, press a button, and a quick snap shot pops up and shows your prospect how much money they’ll save. If they like what they see, you simply take a picture of their utility bill with your phone, push a button and upload it to the main site, and the company’s solar professionals take it from there.
This new model could possibly be the simplest way to make money online. You let the hand-held app, the experienced solar professionals, and the power of the internet do all the work for you! If you’re looking for a great home based business with a future, I’m encouraging you to take a look at the top companies for yourself and make your own decision.
The best new solar companies are truly cracking the code when it comes to offering the average person an opportunity to work from home, earn a great residual income, all while doing something good for the environment!
Finance
Deluxe and Elegant Hotels in Nigeria
The people of Nigeria are known for their warmth and kindness. The country preserves its natural attractions, the animals and its natural habitat. Over 600 different kinds of birds will be seen flying across the horizons of their colossal parks.
Nigeria is one of the most populated countries with 140 million. It is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations and it is said that it is one of the fastest and leading growing nation by early 21st century around the world by International Monetary Fund. In fact, it is listed among the Next Eleven economies.
Nigeria has the potential of becoming one of the largest economic countries showing potential for future growth and large capital investment. The country has greatly established and improved their economics, upgraded their education, political maturity, microeconomic stability and openness for worldwide trading system.
Because of its fast changing developments Nigeria managed to form and build some of the leading business and industrial establishments in a busy locale of the city. They started to build huge recreation facilities, religious mosque, business structures and even luxurious five star hotels.
Kakanfo Inn Hotel in Ibaddan Nigeria is one of the leading luxurious and prestigious hotels. it is located in Nihinlola Street Ibadan adjacent to Murtala Mahammed Airport in Lagos and a minute drive away from Ibadan Airport. Kakanfo Inn Hotel offers its guests and clientele a very warm and comforting experience after a long hour of travel or exhausted from whole day work. The hotels accommodation service is great with rooms attractively and exquisitely equipped with branded and stylish furniture for maximum relaxation and leisure.
The Kakanfo Inn features 12 suites and 70 huge and comfortable rooms accentuated with a private balcony overlooking some scenic views. Inside awaits the down comforter, sofa bed, two queen size beds with fine linen mattresses and pillows, safe box, refrigerator, satellite television channel, dual telephone lines, uninterrupted and high speed internet connection.
Kakanfo Inn also has an indoor pool, fitness and health, spa and massage center, cocktail lounge and bars; also present are fine dining restaurants that serve European, Nigerian, American, and Indian cuisine. The meeting and banquet hall is well equipped and fully air-condition for all kinds of activities and gatherings, Kakanfo concierge and staff are there to assist and support fully for a stress free event and successful conferences.
Abuja Sheraton Hotel & Towers
Another famous hotel in Nigeria is the Abuja Sheraton Hotel & Towers located in the busiest city of Nigeria, adjacent to International Conference Center, governmental agencies, and Nnamdi Aizkiwa International Airport. Abuja Sheraton Hotel has a total number of 540 rooms including executive suites. 235 rooms are newly renovated. All rooms have contemporary and conventional designs creating a spectacular and internationally appealing ambience.
Rooms are well decorated with a calming and soothing expression of Nigerian craftsmanship and innovative design with beech cherry mahogany theme and parquet floorings. Every room is equipped with satellite and cable television, dual telephone lines, high speed internet access available by request and data port.
Abuja Sheraton Hotel also has in-door bars and restaurants like the Elephant Bar, Papillon Restaurant, Obudu Grill, Lobby Lounge, and Luigi’s Restaurant, serving breakfast to dinner in buffet style, steaks and cocktails. Other hotel amenities are an air-conditioned room, radio and alarm clock, coffee maker, cribs for babies, video cassette recorder, refrigerator, mini-bar and rollaway beds. All rooms are non-smoking places.
Hotel services are complete. You can try their outdoor pool, fitness and health facility, beauty and spa center, business center, car rental service, concierge service, and 24-hour room service.
Finance
Importing Made Easy
You may have heard that you cannot Import small quantities of products, and that you have to wait many weeks, even months for the goods to arrive. Also, you may have heard of the Customs problems.
Well, this is all wrong! We have been doing this for years! It is so simple that it amazes me. It is all a matter of knowing how to deal with these companies in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and South Korea. It is very refreshing dealing with them. I have never been ripped off by any of them!
Even the companies that only state in their advertising their minimum quantities, like a container load, will ship small quantities. The trick is calling your request a SAMPLE ORDER! Now, you might not know it, but these companies will accept whatever quantities you request prices for in your Sample Order. Their hope is that you come back and submit a large order. Also, you can get Sample Order shipments over and over.
Some companies are set up to ship small quantities without the Sample Order routine. You can tell by their price lists if they show small quantities. Otherwise, you ask them if they will ship a small Sample Order so that you can introduce their products to your customer base. They have no idea how big your company is.
It is important to have the appearance of a successful firm. Use letterheads, not hand written correspondence. If you do not have a computer, you better get one quick. Join the crowd, or you will not be on the same playing field. Email makes all of this work very well. You can actually email these companies real time, when they are in the office in Hong Kong, or anywhere. Late night here, is morning there.
This means instant communications, and instant action. You can request a Quotation via email, and they will email you everything you need to proceed. They usually send you what is called a Proforma Invoice, which is just an Invoice in advance. You will be expected to wire the funds electronically. This is easily done by your bank.
You can go to their website and see all the products and specs. Very often, if you don’t see what you want, they will give you a price on it. You can never tell, always compare prices. Some firms in the Orient represent other firms in the Orient. You want to buy from the Prime Source, the manufacturer.
If I were to request a price quote, it may look like this:
Greetings:
My firm is in the business of distributing Security & Safety Products throughout the United States. I am very interested in obtaining prices from your most esteemed company.
Your product line is beautiful, and I hope to be offering your quality products in my country.
Please give me prices for a Sample Order of 10 each of the following items.
Thank You for your help.
Very Truly Yours,
Robert Nelson,
Vice President
This is all it takes to get the ball rolling. But, a computer is a must. No company worth a dime does not communicate at least partially with email. Especially when the companies you will be dealing with are overseas. It takes too long for letters to go back and forth. When you learn about a new product, time is of the essence.
These people you will be dealing with are very honorable. They appreciate your showing respect, and they will respond in a kind way. Even if they do not want to ship small quantities, they very often will do so if you suggest that you understand and are willing to pay a little extra for each item. Your costs will still be a fraction of what you are paying now.
Let’s talk about shipping. You can ship very heavy stuff, like Monitors, via Steamship. This is a pain in the ass because you have to use a Freight Forwarder, who will get it through Customs. It usually takes up to 90 days. We found it more cost effective to buy Monitors in this country. We did buy small 5″ B&W Monitors from Taiwan and had them shipped Air Freight because they are small and light enough to make it cost effective.
Normally, you will request shipping via DHL, FedEx, UPS or EMS. EMS is usually the cheapest, and is an extension of the US Postal Service. All of these methods are Air Freight, and will deliver right to your door! No Customs hassles! It is easy to go online and open an account with all of them.
Remember, a Sample Order can be one or 100 or any amount. It is a Sample Order because you are calling it a Sample Order. Don’t be afraid to wire the funds up front. Remember, these countries are not Democracies, plus they rely strongly on foreign trade. If you were to report one of these companies to their government for ripping you off, they could be jailed for life, or worse! Everything they do is scrutinized by their government agencies. We have wired as much as fifteen thousand dollars at a time.
The first time you attempt to Import some stuff. Make it a small sample order just to get your feet wet.
Finance
iPhone Application Development – Guidelines To Find The Best iPhone Application Developer
iPhone application development has become a necessity ever since the iPhone became empowered to allow its users to have accesses to the internet. The mind boggling features that were already built in the iPhone include the big touch screen, 2megapixel camera, Bluetooth facility, internet surfing, phone, sending and receiving text messages, large memory size, and the media player.
The letter “i” in iPhone stands for individuality. When it stands for individuality it conveys to the extent of customization that can be brought into the iPhone just by adding on the iPhone applications. The features of the iPhone can be extended beyond one’s wildest imagination. It is this capability of the iPhone that makes it very popular among the masses.
The growth of iPhone sales is growing very fast, so much so that the iPhone users are now a market segment. The businesses need to tap this market segment at any cost. The website that were earlier made to be compatible with the operating system and the platform of the desktop PC and laptops have to be now compatible with the iPhone device too.
There are now a number of iPhone app developers in the market and selecting the most appropriate could be a difficult decision. Following are some of the guidelines to make this task a bit easier.
Experience:
The more the experience the better is the quality of the services provided. The iPhone app developers know this. There are many making tall claims of experience. It is always better to counter check whether the experience claimed by the developer is genuine or farce.
Technical knowhow:
The personnel employed by the development company should be technically sound. They should know the best way to convert an idea into an application and make it meaningful and easy to use. The developer should also know how to make the application compatible with other operating systems and platforms, especially those of Blackberry and Android. This can save extra expenses.
Feedback and testimonials:
One should not totally rely on the testimonials mentioned in the website of the iPhone application developer. First try to access the website of the application developer through your iPhone device, study the presentation and then take any decision. It is always better to telecommunicate with the earlier clients of the iPhone application developer.
Time frame:
The iPhone application developer should be reputed for delivering on to the commitment within the stipulated time frame. Delay in delivery of a completed application is not considered professional.
Professionalism:
The company offering the iPhone application services should have a dedicated team entrusted with the satisfactory completion of the project. The company should take the approval of the business or the client at every stage of iPhone application development.
Battery consumption:
The application developed should not consume a lot of battery because if it does so the battery of the iPhone device will run out of power within a short time.
Quick:
The iPhone application developer should be able to minimize the downloading time of the application because if it is delayed, the telecommunication service provide would be charging heavily to the iPhone user.
Search engine friendly:
The iPhone application should be able develop applications that are search engine friendly so that when the iPhone logs on to the search engine through the iPhone the application features in the top list of the search engine list.
The selection of the iPhone application developer needs a bit of study so that you do not have to repent in the future.
Finance
Essential Things to Change in Insurance Training
Insurance services use knowledge related to finance, regulations, analytics in general and everything else in specific. For example, take project insurance. The insurer needs to evaluate various risks associated with the project. He should be able to make use of project management documents to understand the measures being taken by managers to manage the risks identified by them. He should be able to assess loss in case of claim. He need to use the knowledge of project management techniques in project insurance.
Again, if it is agriculture insurance, an insurer has to get idea about the crop yield, soil quality, farming practices etc. to do a meaningful insurance. So, knowledge of agriculture science need to be applied. Since insurance extends its services to every possible activities in the world or even in space, it has the potential to use every kind of knowledge.
Knowledge gained by insurance professionals during training are to be used. They are not for answering few questions in examination and then forgetting them. There is no end of values that insurance service can add in risk management in any kind of activities. And that is through the use of knowledge related to risk management techniques and also the knowledge related to activities. It may not be expected that every insurance professional will gain knowledge of every activity. But, he will do better if he is able to identify what knowledge to be used from where. This where can be external too.
There can be such training courses that are related to existing practices. But these are at the most basic level. It makes sense if there is a need of organized training on existing practices. There are regular changes in standards, regulations etc. that may create need of organized training to make them known to insurance professionals in formal way.
However, since Insurance service by nature is futuristic, there has to be emphasis on such topics that empowers the professionals to understand the future in scientific way with greater nuance. Such training prepares insurance professionals to go much deep in their profession and make the profession richer.
So, one thing that definitely need to be in the insurance related training is something about the future, something latest, something new, something that make the participants come out from the routine thinking and dive deep into topics related to finance, regulations and analytics or related to the special area of insurance.
How Call Centre Services Can Help Your Business Grow?
US Open ticket prices rise ahead of Serena Williams’ final tournament
Migrants caught wearing outfits to blend in with the New Mexico desert
Hottest teams in MLS face off: Minnesota United vs. Austin FC
Prominent Developer Claims Cardano Blockchain Testnet Broken
Online Jobs Versus Online Businesses
Grand jury wants school board members fired for massacre
Orioles promote outfield prospect Kyle Stowers, adding power bat to late-season lineup
TA- Trezor (TRB) Holds Strong Above $40, Will The Crypto Pullback Affect It?
New Solar Companies Are Taking The Home Based Business Industry By Storm
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races