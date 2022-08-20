Finance
How to Improve Your Soft Skills and Communication Skills
WHAT’S THE IMPORTANCE OF SOFT SKILLS?
Everyone knows Soft skills are important for everyone. To enhance it is a continuous process. A professional who wants to do well in his career must possess good communication skills. You can easily get a job with your technical or academic qualification but to grow in an organization your personality matters a lot. It can help professionals advance their careers.
Everyone already has some form of skills. It can be developed through good training, insightful reading, observation and of course practise. Soft skills help you grow beyond money motivation. So Developing professional ethics is vital to your career.
WHAT ARE THE SOFT SKILSS?
1. Business etiquette
2. Interpersonal skills
3. Negotiation skills
4. Team spirit
5. Socializing
6. Public dealing
7. Listening skills
8. Communicative Skills
9. Telephone Ettiquetes
10. Table Manners
11. Motivate others
12. Maintain meaningless conversation/ Discussion
13. Making a presentation to a group
14. Explaining something to a person
15. Leadership Skills
HOW TO ENHANCE YOUR SOFT SKILLS?
1. Participate in Team activities
2. Positive Attitude & Thinking
3. Positive work ethic
4. Cooperate with others
5. Socailize as much as you can
6. Be an active listner
7. Greet your Family members, Colleagues and Boss.
8. While talking to others, your voice tone and rate of speech must be audible and soothing.
9. Dont be aggressive during discussion.
10. Dress well to suit your profession and to create positive vibes in your workplace.
11. Take the Lead
12. Communicate clearly
13. Take care of your behaviour, Tackle others annoying behaviour
14. Learn to react on feedback
15. Respect everyone
To develop these skills you can join "Anurag Aggarwal Institute of Public Speaking" where you will interact with other people and will get the best training. Each participant has unique needs, so every program is customized to the individual participant. Our experts can help any person to develop their personality with these skills.
Don’t Lose Your Voice!
In the past few years, I’ve noticed how little people actually talked to one another anymore. Texting, tweeting, and posting on social media has become the norm. I consider texting and tweeting to be the lowest sense of communication amongst ourselves. I have seen people texting each other, while sitting at the same table in a restaurant, even before the pandemic.
Texting does have its place in this fast paced world we live in today, but it shouldn’t be used exclusively. For one thing, it should NOT be used to inform a loved one about a death in the family, or the birth of a new child. Something as important as that should be communicated sincerely using your own voice, with emotion, not with words or emojis. Texting was invented solely by the telephone wireless carriers to add a new paid service to your cellphone plans. Actually, texting is not new at all; it’s just a revamped earlier form of communication: teletype and Morse code.
Have you seen any of the latest YouTube videos? I have seen several product demonstration and product review videos without any verbal audio, or no audio at all.There are no narrators or announcers in most of these videos showing the latest gadgets, just a musical background. I’m not just talking about videos that were uploaded by the “average Joe,” but videos from the product manufacturers themselves. As a voice actor myself, this worries me. The videos show pictures or clips of the various products with subtitles on the lower screen. Why? Have we lost our ability to verbalize anything?
We as humans have been blessed with the power of speech. We were taught in schools to make vowels and to form words. What happened? The next time you feel the need to communicate with a loved one, try a novel idea: call them on the phone and talk to them. Let them hear your voice saying, hello! How are you?
Technology has a way of creeping into our lives with the hopes of making everything in life more convenient. We must all be diligent in how, where, and why we need the electronic device, before considering to make the often expensive purchase. Will it really make our chores easier, or much more complicated? Computers are wonderful when they operate properly, but what happens when they malfunction? Technology must be kept in its proper place at all times.
How to Become a Real Person to Anonymous Online Students
When you are assigned a new online class, do you want to get to know these students individually? Is it possible for you to see your students as something more than a group of anonymous names?
In a traditional college class, instructors will likely have a fairly predictable group of students who can be visually assessed, even though these visual perceptions may not always be accurate. This is different for a class of online students as there can be a greater variety of backgrounds and experiences, which is why the traditional definition of a college student is no longer applicable. That’s why the phrase “non-traditional students” has been used to describe online students as it represents a group of students who have different needs than traditional college students. It becomes imperative for online instructors to learn about their students during the course if they are going to assist them and support their progress.
Within an online class it is possible to have students with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and mental impairments, along with other forms of physical and mental challenges. There is a saying that you should not judge a book by its cover and with online students there are no visible covers to assess. Even the phrases used to describe learning within a technologically enabled environment are not very encouraging. For example, “online learning” sounds mechanical and “distance learning” sounds far away. But at the heart of teaching in any environment, especially for the online classroom, is the instructor and student relationship. If that relationship can be developed, even during a limited class time, it will help to improve student success and retention.
Helping Online Students Discover Their Identity
At first an online instructor may view their students as a single type because they all appear to be the same when represented by a printed name or number. Some learning management system platforms now allow students and instructors to upload a photo and attach it to their profile as a means of personalizing classroom posts. From the students’ perspective there are still some who are reluctant to share any personal information, some who share too many details, and others who want to hide behind their anonymity. When a student believes they are anonymous they are more likely to express their thoughts freely and seemingly without any consequences. In my experience some students have even felt empowered from their perception of freedom and talk without a filter to other students and their instructors.
Behind every name listed in the classroom is someone who wants to complete a goal but they may not be able to express themselves effectively, especially if they have identity issues. An identity is developed as a result of their internalized self-beliefs, which have been maintained over time and do not change easily or quickly. When students participate in their class those prior problems and challenges related to their identity still exist, including a negative self-image. An instructor can help them discover their authentic self through the use of supportive communication, interactions, and feedback.
How To Overcome Anonymity
Students cannot be forced to interact with their instructors beyond what is required of them, such as involvement in the discussion board. However, through the development of a strong working relationship it may be possible to gain their cooperation. Sometimes a student’s reluctance is the result of their perceptions or prior negative experiences, and that requires extra effort on the part of their instructor to change that mindset. Students can either be coaxed out of anonymity or they may retreat further into their shell.
There are steps you can take to get to know your students and encourage the development of their online personality. For example, you can utilize different options for posting their introduction, including the use of a recorded voice or visual introduction. As their instructor you cannot control how students will respond to you but you can make an effort to work with them and get to know them.
Why Online Relationships Matter
The most important reason why relationships matter is that you must work with students to help them succeed. A positive relationship with students helps prevent the online environment from becoming mechanical as it humanizes the learning experience. You become “real” to students and in turn they become “real” to you. At the basis of the word relationship is the word relate and while this cannot be forced, you have an ability to nurture it.
For example, you can personalize students’ feedback rather than use strictly canned comments. You may never get to know your students but you can still work with them and offer to assist them. Be sure to closely watch your communication and do your best to always assist them. Every class consists of students who rely upon you and this is a reminder that teaching involves much more than classroom management.
Develop Meaningful Relationships
When you ask students to post an introduction at the beginning of the class that represents an ideal ice-breaking activity, one that allows you to guide them with what you want them to share. While fun facts are entertaining, consider the value of what you ask them to post. The goal is to begin to learn something about them that will allow you to understand their developmental needs.
In addition to the introduction you can also offer multiple sources of availability, such as the use of email and instant messaging, as a means of establishing an open dialogue with them. For email, be sure to check it as frequently as you can to reduce students’ frustration and anxiety. Instant messaging can be used to hold office hours each week. This creates a perception that you are accessible and approachable and helps to establish an open connection with them.
All interactions you develop with students can further impact your relationship with them. If you can establish rapport with your students, you are more likely to be viewed as approachable. If you are proactive instead of reactive to circumstances, they will discover you possess emotional intelligence. It is up to you as their instructor to make initial and ongoing attempts to develop meaningful relationships. While superficial responses to students’ questions and discussion posts may seem adequate, the ultimate goal is to develop engaging communication so that students will work with you.
Becoming Visible to Students
When you develop a strong virtual presence, it lets students know you are engaged in the class. It is similar to seeing an instructor present in a traditional classroom; the more the instructor is seen the more comfortable students become. You cannot manage an online class from afar and with your presence you can begin to bridge that distance gap. With the discussion board take time to engage students in a conversation and as they respond be sure to follow-up with them. It is an effective practice to respond to all students at least once for each required discussion question as it shows students you are acknowledging their effort and contributions. It can be challenging with a large class size to post a reply to every student and if that is the case, try to rotate your responses so that all students eventually receive a reply from you.
Trust is also a significant issue within online classes and something that is challenging to develop in a virtual environment. As students interact with you they begin to assess your credibility. They will likely learn to trust you if they believe what you tell them, and if you are both firm and fair when addressing their issues and requests. Getting to know your students requires effort and time, beyond managing the classroom and completing your required facilitation duties. However, the outcome is that the time spent working together is enjoyable for everyone as students feel connected to the class, distance is minimized, and students are fully engaged in the learning process.
Respiratory Therapy Career Overview: Duties And Qualities Of A Respiratory Therapist, Job Prospects
Nowadays, the field of Respiratory Therapy is quickly growing and requires a great number of experienced respiratory therapists. Respiratory Therapy includes the assessment, treatment and taking proper medical care of patients suffering from cardiopulmonary and other breathing diseases. The patients of respiratory therapists may belong to different categories, beginning from premature infants and finishing with the old people who have different illnesses of the lungs. As a rule a respiratory therapist deals with such patients who suffer from chronic lung diseases, including emphysema and asthma or this category of people who have been the victims of shock, drowning, stroke or heart attacks and need an immediate medical care. Generally, certified respiratory therapists (RTs) have to co-work closely with physicians. Their major responsibility is to diagnose the patients and to provide therapeutic treatment of patients as well as the supervision of respiratory technicians. RTs are greatly demanded to offer and develop personalized plans of taking care of their patients as well as providing more complicated therapeutic procedures. Today, a great number of patients requiring the help of a respiratory therapist belong to those situation when the help is required as soon as possible, that is immediate cases. Sometimes, these people need just temporary intensive care and sometimes constant lifelong care is needed.
It has to be emphasized that RTs fulfill a great number of different job responsibilities. They have to manage various diagnostic tests, to assess the patients and their health states, to accomplish physical examinations of different kinds and to systematically evaluate the progress of their patients. Those patients, who need to use life support systems and ventilators during some time or even during the whole life, may use the service of respiratory therapists at home. Another job responsibility of the RT is to check up and support the proper work of life support systems and ventilators as well as other sorts of equipment. They also should consult the patient about its correct usage and to control that the patient applies this or that facility in a right way in order not to harm the health even greater.
Speaking about the education of RTs it should be mentioned that all of them receive special training in chest physiotherapy. This knowledge is extremely important to help the patients with breathing problems and to make the process of breathing easier for them. Those respiratory therapists who work in hospitals sometimes fulfill more than their own job responsibilities. Thus, they may provide such services as case management, disease prevention, pulmonary rehabilitation and helping people in giving up smoking. Very often, respiratory therapists are required to become the members of critical care teams for the work in hospitals and the armed forces.
Now ask yourself a question – are you ready to start a career of a respiratory therapist? If you still can’t answer this question completely, you may check up whether this profession is really your piece of cake. Well, if you consider yourself to be capable of following instructions easily, thorough paying attention to detail, working with the computer on a good level and working as a significant part of a team, you may be almost sure that the field of respiratory therapy is a possible career choice for you.
Young people who have strong mathematical skills are considered to be the best candidates for the successful career in respiratory care. The matter is that work in this field includes dealing much with patients and other clinicians. It is not the job for people who like to sit on one and the same place, a respiratory therapist is an active doctor working ion the front scene in the laboratory surrounding. Respiratory therapists should be clever people as they have to apply high-tech equipment and the latest medical techniques in order to assist other people in different extreme situations.
In order to be able to start building a successful career as a respiratory therapist an individual will need to obtain a degree in Respiratory Therapy at first. This degree requires courses in such subjects as biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, and health in high school. In order to receive the right of getting employment as a respiratory therapist, an individual is required to earn at least an Associate’s degree in this field. Nevertheless, it has to be emphasized that a Bachelor’s degree is more preferable. In the contemporary educational sphere, the greater number of colleges provide their students with both, on-campus and online Respiratory Therapy degrees. The curriculum of the online Respiratory Therapy course includes such subjects as physics, chemistry, anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, microbiology, and, of course, mathematics. A lot of courses also suggest training in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures as well as in disease prevention, patient assessment, home care for patients, testing, equipment maintenance, respiratory health promotion, and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation.
The greater number of the states in the United States of America demands from respiratory therapists earning a license before they start their practice. If an individual meets all of these professional requirements he or she could receive two certifications to add to the credentials – Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) and Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT). Successful passing of the CRT examination is going to qualify a person as a respiratory therapist in the greater part of the states in the United States of America. Almost all of the hospitals and employers may also require from a respiratory therapist a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification as well. By the way, if you an individual would like to make a career in intensive-care or in a supervisory position, a RRT certification will be f great help.
So, respiratory therapists may start working in the field by earning the required license to practice – with an Associate’s Degree, a Bachelor’s Degree, or even a Master’s Degree received by means of a post-graduate program. Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy programs are usually offered by community colleges, and unfortunately, opportunities for advancement in the respiratory therapy field are very few. The reason is that these degrees demand less classes and the education is not as advanced as a 4-year degree.
As far as it is known, the population of the United States of America ages and the cases of cardio pulmonary diseases are continuing growing with a quick pace. As a result, there is a growing need for respiratory therapists in this country. And as a consequence, you may be quite sure that job opportunities are expected to increase in number for students who are willing to create a successful career in the field of respiratory therapy. The major places of employment for respiratory therapists are, undoubtedly, hospitals. Nevertheless, as it was already mentioned, respiratory therapists can also choose to work in home of the patient as health care providers. Besides, respiratory therapists may be employed in private clinics, healthcare agencies, and different educational establishments like schools, universities, colleges, etc. they may even work with respiratory equipment manufacturers.
Summing up, it would be necessary to emphasize that with medical advancements, scientific and technological progress, the need for experienced and professional respiratory therapists is expected to continue growing with a stable speed. So, if you are quite sure in your professional inclinations, you are welcome to build your future in the field of respiratory therapy.
Fraud – A Recession-Proof Industry
Surveillance companies know that when the economy gets bad they will see the number of fraud cases rise. Houston and Dallas private investigators are no exception. Even as they see demand for some services decline they see an increase in skip traces and scam investigations.
Honest People Get Desperate
As times turn hard, Americans have to cut back to make ends meet. With increased unemployment, freezes on raises and reduction in benefits, especially health insurance, many of them find things getting increasingly desperate. Their situation goes from being unable to afford cable television to being unable to afford groceries.
Even decent, law-abiding citizens start to face hard decisions. The type of person who will go back to a store if they are given an extra quarter in change is now in a situation where it is a choice between defrauding a faceless corporation or losing the family home. These aren’t the professional con artists that surveillance companies are used to dealing with, but average people facing above average financial problems.
Fraud Is Not A Victimless Crime
When surveillance companies uncover these scams, the people involved often feel like they aren’t really stealing. It’s not like they are breaking a window and stealing a stereo. Nobody gets hurt, right? However the truth is that fraud simply makes a bad financial situation worse for everyone.
Consider an employee about to be laid off who fakes a work-related injury. Even if his employer suspects the worker is lying, it might be overlooked. The owner might feel sympathy for the worker and figure that, since the insurance company will pay for the claim, there’s no harm done.
Unfortunately, the rise in fraudulent claims drives up the insurance company’s costs. They have to raise premiums to compensate. Now the employer faces higher insurance rates and has to cut back employee benefits or lay more people off to afford the new higher rates. Everyone becomes a victim.
Businesses Commit Fraud As Well
Business owners face more than claims from employees or customers. They also find that partner businesses may be cheating them as well. Service providers might charge them for services that were never performed. Vendors might substitute different items in an order or ship less than what was bought, hoping the error will be overlooked. Organizations might run up large debts before declaring bankruptcy. As above, these are often honest businesses faced with hard times who decide to step over the line just a little.
In these hard times, businesses have to protect themselves from these kinds of situations. More companies are hiring surveillance companies to investigate routine activities even if fraud is not suspected. The cost is a fraction of what will be lost in a dishonest transaction and buys not just financial protection but peace of mind.
Online Yoga Certification – How Technology is Changing the Face of Teacher Training Courses
Traditional Yoga teacher training programs still exist, but traditional programs often last years. Not so long ago, the concept of an intensive face-to-face training, for a month, seemed like a new idea. All you had to do was schedule your time, and you could combine your training, with a vacation, at a beautiful or exotic location.
Some of the pre-requisites would be previous experience. It would be wise to have two years of working knowledge as a student of Yoga before considering teaching classes. This may seem obvious, but there are those who jump “feet first” into everything.
There are more pre-requisites for the exotic Yoga teacher intensive. You should have the money required for travel, housing, meals, study materials, and any hidden costs. You should be single, with no children at home, or in a position to put your family on hold.
You should also be unemployed, or have an employer, who will allow you to take a lengthy vacation. Not many employers will rejoice to know you are attending a Yoga teacher certification course, while your work piles up. If your employer understands your desire to become a Yoga teacher, you are in a unique situation.
For all the above-mentioned reasons, most of us are not in a position to drop everything and attend an intensive course, without making some complicated arrangements with our families and employers. Hence Yoga instructor training, at home, has become a viable solution.
Books were, and still are, good learning tools, but Internet access, online video, DVDs, and CDs make learning the subtleties of Yoga much easier. The ultimate distance learning course should have an interactive mix of learning tools.
There was a time when Yoga books and face-to-face lectures, with a Guru, were the primary tools of learning; and they still have a valuable place. However, times are changing, and new technology has been integrated to produce a new breed of correspondence training for those who wish to teach Yoga classes.
© Copyright 2008 – Paul Jerard / Aura Publications
All About PABX
If you have worked within a large company, you may probably have had a little to do with some sort of PABX system, even when you did not know it. The majority of large businesses use some type of PABX, because it is an important requirement in keeping the whole organization in connection with each other and the outside community.
You no doubt know you are on the PABX if you have some sort of extension selection. This is because a PABX is like an enclosed telephone network system. It take your one inbound line and splits it among the rest of the phones in the company. PABX stands for private automatic branch exchange. The extension number is the number by which your lines are identified within the PABX system. Each and every fax, modem and also telephone has an extension.
The PABX first came into use as being an expenditure economizing mechanism. As they became much more popular and widely utilized, they evolved to include things like call forwarding and also extension dialling. With the creation of the web, came the VoIP PBX. A new PABX system that employed the internet to get calls rather than telephone lines. The internet also resulted in the managed PABX. This product has a core PABX system hosted by the phone company and then provided telephone services through the web. This ensured that PABX grew to become much more available for small enterprises because they just were required to pay for the service, not the purchase and also maintenance of the machinery in addition.
Luckily for small businesses who are suffering from communications interruptions because of poor hosting management, the price of having your own PABX has been significantly decreased through the development of open source software and the reduction in cost of hardware. It won’t be long before each and every company has the capacity to afford their own PABX system.
Nowadays there are four types of pbx being used. The original pbx, the hosted pbx, the IP pbx and the IP centrex or hosted IP pbx. Each one features different software and equipment requirements and are capable of handling different workloads. The option to choose is determined by the funds available and the company’s requirements.
TO all intents and purposes this is what a PABX system of any description does:
a) Establish connections in between two phone sets
b) Maintain the connections for as long as needed.
c) Disconnect the lines when the call in finished
d) Track the calls for billing purposes.
Hence, basically, a PABX is an internal telephone system, some sort of mini replica of the network which now handles the whole world. It is possible for the system to provide additional functionality, but they are elective and based upon the money available to the company pertaining to communications expenses.
In short a PABX system is used in businesses to conduct calls between employees and external customers in a similar manner to the telephone network in place across the world. It’s an expense economizing device as the business does not have to pay for the line rental for multiple lines. They will make it easier to get hold of individuals within the company and their external clients.
