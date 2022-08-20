If Miami Heat are dreaming big, why don’t they wait for Kevin Durant? – Denver Post

The NBA star questioned the owner, called his co-star, pressed to fire the coach and general manager he once helped hire and repeated a loud business demand to sweep it all away in messy public conversation.

Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in the summer of 2022 unhappy?

It was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004. That’s why Miami Heat president Pat Riley can’t, won’t and shouldn’t step down from what has become an ugly showdown inside the club. organization in Brooklyn and an uncomfortable stalemate outside.

You ride that possible trade to see where it goes, if you’re in the market for a championship, which is the mandate that Riley has always followed.

It’s awkward for everyone, this waiting pattern for Durant, especially for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Hero. Adebayo was a great pro and a relentless performer and now his name is rumored for a titled, whiny star acting like a thin-skinned loser.

But, again, Durant today was O’Neal yesterday. Adebayo and Tyler could be the right bridge to tomorrow that the Heat need to get the highly talented Durant, much like Lamar Odom, Caron Butler and an aging Brian Grant once were for O’Neal.

Riley took a lot of questions about this trade at the time. Odom was one of those who wondered until Riley reminded him of the rare talent he had in return.

“I realized then that he had to do it,” Odom said.

O’Neal helped deliver the Heat’s first championship to end any questions about how it worked. But that’s the question every franchise needs to answer in one form or another:

Will you embrace goodness with the hope of being great tomorrow? Or will you take the chance to be great today?

The Miami Dolphins have spent the past three seasons rebuilding to prepare for the upcoming season. It might be a good one. But do you see the problem of living too much tomorrow?

The Florida Marlins’ last five-year rebuild is complete. How did that happen ?

The Florida Panthers made the kind of trade for Matthew Tkachuk who says they’re in for the moment next season. You can appreciate that. It just took two decades to reach this open window of possibility.

The beauty of the Heat is that they try to win every season. Their philosophy is that they don’t win – if, say, they’re 3 points short of Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals like this year – they’ll find out the following summer.

They are not alone in this case. The Los Angeles Lakers just paid LeBron James $97 million for two years. The message was to trade draft picks and try to win now, tomorrow be damned.

Durant figures somewhere in this idea. There are all sorts of salary cap and contract issues to work out here, but they start with this: Brooklyn doesn’t need to trade him until the start of the season. So it’s quiet around Durant, so very quiet, but there’s no reason for the Heat to leave this game.

Durant is 34 and could team up with Butler to provide the kind of firepower that fuels championships. Riley has already filled in the gaps in these lists. Spoelstra hatched a plan to make it all work.

Maybe the Heat stick around and don’t understand Durant. Maybe the cost is too high or the contracts just don’t work. But you don’t fold your cards if you’re Riley. You play the hand with so much skill in play.

The overview is not clear because everyone is waiting But that’s ok. There are no games this month. Or next month. You can wait to see where it goes, because it could well go to a championship.

Riley was so certain of O’Neal’s talent in 2004 that he suggested returning to the Lakers and brokering peace between him and Kobe Bryant. Team owner Jerry Buss said he was past that point.

So Riley brought O’Neal to Miami and the result is the banner hanging from the rafters. That’s why if you’re Riley, you stay in discussions with Durant.

You may not like it. You may be dreaming that this craft can also work. The question is, are you having the time to be awesome now or are you just hoping for the best tomorrow?

