iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: selfie cameras could get the biggest overhaul in years

Apple’s annual fall event, where it usually showcases a new iPhone, is just around the corner. Recent reports put the date as early as September 7, which means the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be up for grabs in less than a month. September 16 is when CNET expects it to go on sale, but of course, nothing is official until Apple makes its announcement.

In the meantime, we have rumors and questions: how will the iPhone 14 compare to its predecessor, the iPhone 13? How much the cameras obtain? Will the iPhone 14 get more expensive? And what’s wrong with the notch anyway – is it the iPhone year without notch? We’ve been sifting through the rumors to find answers, or at the very least get a better idea of ​​what might be on Apple’s 2022 flagship phone. To be clear, none of these specs or features have been confirmed. by Apple.

iPhone 14 design: goodbye notch, hello cutouts

This one has persisted for years, but one of the biggest rumors has to do with the notch at the top of the display. After introducing the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, Apple may finally ditch it this year, but apparently only on Pro models. The company should swap it out for a smaller punch-hole camera in the Pro models, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Kuo. A punch-hole design refers to a screen with only a small circular cutout for the front camera, as seen on a number of Samsung launches, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy ZFlip 4.

However, display analyst Ross Young predicts that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will receive two cutouts: a pill-shaped hole and cutout to accommodate the front camera and Face ID. Right now, the notch houses the components that make Face ID work, which means Apple may have to scale back all that technology to make a notchless iPhone a reality. Whether the next iPhone gets a cutout or two, the rumors we’re tracking indicate that members of the iPhone 14 lineup are going off without a hitch for the first time in five years.



iPhone 14 selfie camera: revamped front camera

Apple has made major changes to its rear cameras over the years, but the front cameras have been overlooked. That may not be the case this year. If the notch disappears, the iPhone 14’s front shooter may change visually with the addition of cutouts, but there’s also chatter about the camera system itself receiving a noticeable functional upgrade.

In a April tweet, Kuo said the entire iPhone 14 lineup will get a larger aperture (f/1.9), which should help the device take better photos at night, and an upgrade to autofocus. This all adds up to potentially the biggest upgrade to the iPhone’s front-facing camera since 2019.

(2/2)

AF support and lower f-number can provide better shallow depth of field effect for selfie/portrait mode. What’s more, AF can also improve focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live broadcast. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

The iPhone 14 display: Pro models may have an always-on display

One of the biggest iOS16 the features Apple previewed were its revised lock screen. Set to launch in the fall as part of iOS 16, the lock screen will display more information at a glance, including weather, activity progress, battery levels, and your calendar. It’s a feature that pairs well with an always-on display – and it only makes sense that Apple is launching it via the upcoming iPhone 14.

A June report from 9to5Mac uncovered references to backlight management tools as well as hidden indicators for engineers that could allow them to test an always-on display on a iPhone 13 Pro. The always-on display is already found on many Android phones as good as apple watch. Instead of illuminating your entire screen like your lock screen does, an always-on display only activates part of the screen to save power.

iPhone 14 price: Pro models could be $100 more expensive

Apple hasn’t made any price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expect a price increase for iPhone 14 pro models up to $100. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,099.

This is confirmed by Kuo, who recently said that he expects the average selling price of the iPhone 14 line to increase. The macro-economic environment also points to higher prices. Inflation remains persistently highwhile Apple continues to struggling with supply chain issues in China – both of which have driven up the price of doing business.

iPhone 14 size: same bezel size, same but different for Pro models

Apple’s last two iPhone lines have featured the same 6.1-inch size for the base model, going up to 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. According to a report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will stick to these sizes for the iPhone 14 series, but will eliminate the 5.4-inch Mini. This rumor is supported by a March report from 9to5Mac. Reports have shown slow sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, so it won’t be surprising if Apple ends up phasing out the tiny phone in 2022.

Although the size of the next iPhone is expected to remain the same, the Pro Max’s display bezels are said to be 20% smaller compared to previous iPhone generations, according to CAD renders shared by Leaked Twitter ShrimpApplePro. This means the screen would be slightly larger. However, it is important to note that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt since ShrimpApplePro does not have an extensive track record to back up their speculations.