MEXICO CITY — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they have arrested the attorney general of Mexico’s former administration, apparently accused of mishandling investigations into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a radical teachers’ college.
Judge: Homeless people’s stuff shouldn’t be destroyed when camps are cleared
When authorities clear homeless encampments on public property, they can’t just trash the belongings of the people who were staying there illegally, a federal judge in Minneapolis ruled Friday.
Even though those erecting the camps don’t have the right to stay, and even though the government does have the right to forcibly clear those camps — as Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities have done in recent years — the people staying in those camps still have rights, including the right to not have their stuff permanently destroyed, according to an order by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright.
The ruling came Friday in a 2020 lawsuit filed on behalf of nine homeless people who say officials in Minneapolis and Hennepin County violated their constitutional rights by evicting them and destroying their property in sweeps of encampments at Powderhorn, Peavy, Kenwood and Elliot parks during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
The case has been watched closely by local governments, homeless advocates and civil libertarians because it could help determine the tactics authorities can and can’t use — and perhaps accommodations they must make — when clearing homeless camps.
Wright previously dismissed some of the claims of the plaintiffs, who are represented by attorneys with the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. And on Friday, she also rejected their argument that they had a fundamental right to privacy that would prevent authorities from making their sweeps.
The plaintiffs were living in structures unlawfully erected on public land, she ruled, and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board had a “strong interest in promoting the general welfare” that justified clearing them.
In Friday’s ruling, however, Wright granted the homeless plaintiffs a victory, rejecting an argument by the park board that the plaintiffs had no claims under the Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable search and seizure.
“A temporary deprivation of personal property is different from a permanent deprivation,” Wilhelmina wrote, and personal possessions, including documents and “irreplaceable personal effects,” need not be destroyed to protect public safety and fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The ruling, which came in response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case, doesn’t resolve the matter, but rather allows parts of the case to continue to be litigated.
Since the lawsuit was filed, authorities in both Minneapolis and St. Paul have clarified procedures for clearing homeless encampments. Those procedures include providing advance notice and, theoretically, giving people staying there time to gather any belongings they want to keep.
In response to order, the park board issued a statement Friday saying it was pleased the judge agreed with some of its arguments and acknowledging she ruled against the board in other areas.
Attorneys with the ACLU could not be reached for comment.
Vanessa Bryant Gives Moving Testimonial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Describing herself as “blindsided, devastated, hurt” and “betrayed” by the existence of the photos, Vanessa said she filed a lawsuit against the county because she “wanted answers”.
“I live in fear every day,” she explained, adding that she never wanted her Capri children, Bianka5, and Natalie, 19, never to see the pictures. “All you want is to protect your babies.”
Elsewhere in her testimony, Vanessa accused those who took the photos of exploiting her late daughter. She claimed they took advantage of the situation by taking footage of her remains because “her father couldn’t protect her, because he was in the morgue”.
“[I] I expected them to have more compassion and respect,” she said. “My husband and my daughter deserve dignity.
‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus Leaving Show After 20 Years: ‘Forever Grateful’
Lindsay Shookus has stepped down from her longtime role as producer on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
On Friday, the 42-year-old six-time Emmy winner took to Instagram to announce her exit from the show.
“After 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows – I counted!), I’ve decided to give up the wild nightlife and move on,” she wrote in a lengthy caption of a photo of her on Position.
Shookus continued, “When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY, who knew nothing about the business except that I wanted so badly to be a part of it. I found my footing on SNL and I’ve spent the past two decades developing the most incredible friendships and memories alongside some truly brilliant and talented people.”
The New York native added that she met her ex-husband and former “SNL” producer Kevin Miller, with whom she shares a daughter, Maddie, through her work on the show.
JENNIFER LOPEZ AND LINDSAY SHOOKUS HAVE DINNER TOGETHER
“What could be a greater gift of my time on the show than my sweet and funny daughter who makes every day brighter,” Shookus wrote.
Shookus said she’s excited about her next step and plans to spend more time with Maddie. She went on to say that she would continue her work with the SNL Diversity Fellowship, which she created in 2020, and her organization Women Work F#cking Hard.
The television veteran also expressed her gratitude to “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels and his colleagues.
“I will be forever grateful to Lorne for this unique opportunity…thank you for your support, encouragement and freedom to bring my voice to this legendary stage,” she said, adding, “Thank you to everyone who pushed, supported, taught, listened to, valued and respected me throughout my crazy ride through the salon.”
BEN AFFLECK TO MEET WITH “SNL” PRODUCER LINDSAY SHOOKUS
Shookus concluded by saying that she doesn’t “know exactly what else the future holds for me,” but she does know she’s “heading for a good place.”
Page Six on Friday reported that Shookus had declined an offer to take another stance on the NBC comedy sketch show, which is being revamped for its upcoming 48th season.
“Lindsay has been on the show for 20 years, she’s been a producer since 2012. They’re making things happen,” a source told the outlet. The insider added, “She was offered another job on the show, but she decided to move on.”
After landing a job as an executive assistant in television in 2002, Shookus rose through the ranks and became a producer in 2012. She also booked hosts and musical guests as well as recruited new talent to head the entertainment department. “SNL” talents.
Shookus previously dated Ben Affleck, 50. The couple first met in 2015 when the ‘Argo’ star hosted ‘SNL’ for the fifth time. Affleck had separated from his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, 50, the previous year and their divorce was finalized in 2018.
After going public with their romance in 2017, Shookus and Affleck split in 2018, shortly before the actor entered rehab. The couple got together in early 2019 but separated in April of the same year.
“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in Los Angeles and while they love and respect each other, they just realized it wasn’t going to work out. “, a source told People. magazine. “They really gave another solid try.”
The insider added, “They will always love each other.”
In 2021, Affleck rekindled his romance with his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 53. The two had ended their engagement in 2004 after two years together.
After tying the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month, the couple are set to walk down the aisle again this weekend at a lavish three-day bash at the sprawling Affleck estate in Georgia. .
‘I want to be in this environment’: Veteran SS Elvis Andrus joins the Chicago White Sox for another shot at the playoffs
Elvis Andrus has played well against Cleveland throughout his 14-year career, slashing .342/.409/.518 in 87 games.
He’s hoping that success continues after signing with the Chicago White Sox.
“That was one of the things I saw when I signed with the team, ‘Ah, we’re going to play in Cleveland,’ ” Andrus said before Friday’s game against the Guardians at Progressive Field. “I was like, ‘OK, that’s not bad, that’s not a bad place to start for me.’ ”
The Sox announced the signing of the veteran shortstop Friday. He joined the team after the Oakland Athletics released him Wednesday.
“Very happy to be here,” Andrus said. “An amazing group of guys. We’re in contention for the playoffs. That’s where you pray every single year being in this opportunity.
“I want to be in this environment. I want to be competing for the playoffs. Every day counts, meaningful games. I am really happy and pumped up to be here.”
Andrus, 33, slashed .237/.301/.373 with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 41 runs and seven stolen bases in 106 games with the A’s this season.
In 21 games since the All-Star break, Andrus was he was hitting .286 (20-for-70), including going 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs against the Sox on July 29 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I always love it, (the) second half,” Andrus said. “August and September are the best months of the season. And coming here for playoff contention, (it’s) even better. As a player, I love this. I’ve been through this many years in my career.
“I love being here. I love the group. A lot of quality players here. (I want to) come here and do my job and help as much as I can.”
He has a .270/.326/.369 career slash line with 87 home runs and 703 RBIs in 1,904 games with the Texas Rangers (2009-20) and A’s (2021-22). He made the American League All-Star team in 2010 and 2012.
“We all around here compliment the front office,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s got a lot of game left. He plays the whole game, still fields well, can run the bases, he has a knack for getting hits against good pitchers. Played in a couple World Series (with Texas). We’re thrilled to get him here.”
Andrus appeared in the postseason five times with the Rangers (2010-12, ‘15-16), batting .266 (46-for-173). He helped the Rangers to back-to-back AL pennants in 2010-11, facing La Russa’s Cardinals in the 2011 World Series.
“It shows he’s been on winning teams and was a big part of them getting a 3-2 lead against us (the Cardinals won in seven),” La Russa said. “But he’s had a really good career, every place he’s been, more recently people talk about the player, the winner, the character that he has. So he’s going to fit right into our culture. We’re lucky to get him.”
To make room for Andrus on the active roster, the Sox optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.
Andrus was in Friday’s starting lineup, batting seventh and playing shortstop. The signing comes at a time the Sox have been dealing with injuries at the position.
All-Star Tim Anderson is on the injured list with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and is expected to miss about six weeks. He suffered the injury on a check swing Aug. 6 against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Leury García, who had been filling in, went on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with a lower back strain.
Andrus and Romy Gonzalez, recalled from Charlotte on Wednesday, are the shortstops currently on the roster.
“Romy is more experienced (than Sosa),” La Russa said. “Sosa’s got to play. And Romy can play the outfield. He missed part of the (minor-league) season with health problems. But he’s healthy now (and) looks good.”
The Sox began the important three-game series trailing the first-place Guardians by 2½ in the AL Central.
“(I’m) really pumped up to start this chapter with the White Sox here in Cleveland and do whatever I can to help the team continue to win,” Andrus said.
Foreign exchange reserves drop to $570.74 billion in week ending August 12: Rbi
The decline in reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was due to a decline in foreign exchange assets (FCA), a major component of overall reserves, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by RBI on Friday.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ending August 12, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
During the previous week ended August 5, foreign exchange reserves decreased by $897 million to $572.978 billion.
The decline in reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was due to a decline in foreign exchange assets (FCA), a major component of overall reserves, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by RBI on Friday.
Read also :
FCA fell $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion, the data showed.
Expressed in dollars, the FCA includes the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves jumped from $305 million to $40.618 billion.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $102 million to $18.133 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $7 million to $4.994 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
First post: August 19, 2022, 8:33 PM STI
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — El Shafee Elsheikh, who was formally sentenced to life in prison Friday for a leading role in the beheading deaths of American hostages, had a somewhat whimsical nickname as a so-called “Beatle” that belied the viciousness of his conduct.
In fact, he is the most notorious and highest-ranking member of the Islamic State group to ever be convicted in a U.S. court, prosecutors said at his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.
Elsheikh and British counterparts Alexanda Kotey and Mohammed Emwazi led an Islamic State hostage-taking scheme that took roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago. The hostages dubbed them Beatles because of their accents. Their appearance, always in masks, invoked dread among the hostages for the sadism they displayed.
“This prosecution unmasked the barbaric and sadistic ISIS Beatles,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh.
The life sentence was a foregone conclusion after a jury convicted him of hostage taking resulting in death and other crimes earlier this year.
The convictions carried a mandatory life sentence. The U.S. agreed not to pursue a death sentence as part of a deal that ensured extradition of Elsheikh and his friend, Kotey, who has already been sentenced to life. Emwazi was killed in a drone strike.
The convictions revolved around the deaths of four American hostages: James Foley, Steven Sotloff,Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller. All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online. Mueller was forced into slavery and raped multiple times by Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before she was killed.
They were among 26 hostages taken captive between 2012 and 2015, when the Islamic State group controlled large swaths of Iraq and Syria.
Parekh said it was difficult to convey the brutality of Elsheikh’s actions. “We lack the vocabulary of such pain,” he said, paraphrasing Dante’s Inferno.
Still, victims of Elsheikh and the Beatles testified at Friday’s hearing and gave voice to what they experienced. Danish photographer Daniel Rye Ottosen, who was released after a ransom was paid, said the worst moments were times of silence during and after captivity when he was alone with his thoughts.
He said when Elsheikh and the Beatles beat him up, it was almost a relief.
“I knew I could only concentrate on my pain, which is much easier than being alone with your thoughts,” he said.
Ottosen was particularly close to Foley, and memorized a goodbye letter that Foley wrote to his family so he could dictate it to Foley’s parents when he was released.
Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said holding Elsheikh accountable at trial sends a message of deterrence to other would-be hostage takers.
“Hatred truly overwhelmed your humanity,” she told Elsheikh on Friday, which was the eighth anniversary of James Foley’s beheading.
At trial, surviving hostages testified that they dreaded the Beatles’ appearance at the various prisons to which they were constantly shuttled and relocated. Elsheikh and the other Beatles played a key role in the hostage negotiations, getting hostages to email their families with demands for payments.
They also routinely beat and tortured the hostages, forcing them to fight each other to the point of passing out, threatening them with waterboarding and forcing them view images of slain hostages.
Elsheikh, 34, did not speak during Friday’s hearing. His lawyer, Zachary Deubler, said Elsheikh will appeal his conviction. Elsheikh’s lawyers had argued that his confessions should have been ruled inadmissible because of alleged mistreatment after he was captured by Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces in 2018.
At Friday’s hearing, Deubler confined his arguments to a request that Elsheikh not be sent to the supermax prison facility in Florence, Colorado, where he would face solitary confinement for the rest of his life. Deubler said a designation to Florence is almost a certainty unless the judge recommends otherwise.
Judge T.S. Ellis III declined to make any recommendation to the Bureau of Prisons.
“The behavior of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and, of course, criminal,” Ellis said.
Outside court, Mueller’s parents said they are still seeking information about her death and to recover her remains. Carl Mueller said he could not help but reflect on the disparate outcomes for European hostages — who were released after ransoms were paid — and American hostages who were killed because the U.S. refuses to pay ransom.
“Hopefully our government in the future will do like so many others do, and get them home, not leave them,” he said.
The Muellers and Diane Foley both said they have been able to meet with Kotey, whose guilty plea requires him to meet with interested families. Marsha Mueller declined to comment on her conversation.
Dian Foley said she met with Kotey three different times, and it was beneficial to her.
“I was able to share some of who Jim was and he was able to share some of why he felt it was a war situation and his excuses,” Foley said. “But he did articulate some remorse and and I was grateful for that.”
___
Video Journalist Nathan Ellgren contributed to this report.
Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing student case
In 2020, current attorney general Alejando Gertz Manero accused Murillo Karam of “orchestrated a massive media ploy” and carrying out a “widespread cover-up” in the case.
The arrest came a day after a commission set up to determine what happened said the military bore at least partial responsibility in the case. He said a soldier infiltrated the group of students involved and that the army did not stop the kidnappings even though they knew what was going on.
Corrupt local police, other security forces and members of a trafficking gang abducted the students in the town of Iguala in Guerrero state, although the motive remains unclear eight years later.
Murillo Karam, under pressure to quickly solve the case, announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and their bodies burned in a landfill by members of a drug gang. He called this assumption “historical truth.”
But the investigation included cases of torture, wrongful arrests and mishandling of evidence that have since freed most of the gang members directly involved.
The incident happened near a large military base and independent investigations revealed that the military was aware of what was happening. The students’ families have long called for soldiers to be included in the investigation.
On Thursday, the investigating truth commission said one of the abducted students was a soldier who had infiltrated the college of radical teachers, but the military did not search for him despite having real-time information about the abduction. He said the inaction violated Army protocols for missing soldier cases.
The Department of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.
Mexican federal prosecutors had previously issued arrest warrants for members of the military and federal police as well as for Tomás Zeron, who at the time of the kidnapping headed the federal investigative agency, the Detective Agency mexican.
Zeron is wanted for torture and covering up enforced disappearances. He fled to Israel and Mexico requested the assistance of the Israeli government for his arrest.
Gertz Manero said that in addition to Zeron’s alleged crimes related to the case, he allegedly stole more than $44 million from the budget of the attorney general’s office.
The motive for the students’ abduction remains a matter of debate.
On September 26, 2014, local Iguala police, organized crime members, and authorities abducted 43 students from buses. Students periodically commandeered buses for transportation.
Murillo Karam claimed the students were handed over to a drug gang who killed them, cremated their bodies at a landfill near Cocula and dumped the burned remains in a river.
Subsequent investigations by independent experts and the attorney general’s office, and corroborated by the truth commission, dismissed the idea that the bodies had been cremated at the Cocula landfill, although recovered burnt bone fragments were found. used to identify three of the missing students.
There is no evidence that any of the students may still be alive.
washingtonpost
