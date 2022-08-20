News
Louisiana mother and daughter charged with animal cruelty after dog training video leaked online
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A Louisiana mother and daughter have been arrested and charged after allegedly abusing dogs at their training facility.
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter Victoria Brimer, 21, face two counts of aggravated animal cruelty, the parish sheriff’s office said Thursday. de Rapides in a message on Facebook.
The two were arrested after authorities were alerted to a video on social media showing Frey hitting a Cane Corso dog on the head with a riding crop. Detectives then opened an investigation and confirmed the validity of the video.
Police were thus able to establish “sufficient probable cause to support the original complaint,” the sheriff’s office said.
CHICAGO DRIVE-BY SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 4 INJURED ON THE WEST SIDE
Both defendants were released on $10,000 bail.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains “very active and ongoing” and the mother and daughter could face additional charges.
“I want to thank the public for supporting us as we conduct a full and thorough investigation into these allegations,” Sheriff Mark Wood said in the Facebook post. “
“I would also like to commend our animal control section and our detectives in their investigation of this incident and for staying the course, following the evidence where it leads and not giving in to the pressure of a quick arrest,” he said. he continued. “We always take these animal complaints seriously as we do all crimes, but we must also investigate and ensure the alleged crime is within the law.”
LOUISIANA DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR SENATE HIGHLIGHTS PARTY LEADERSHIP EFFORT TO SUFFER ELECTION CHANCES
Frey’s attorney, Brad Drell, insists his client is innocent, saying in a statement to People magazine, “I want to state unequivocally that Tina Frey has never harmed or harmed a dog that she got into. She is a respected dog trainer and is qualified to train other trainers.”
Drell said Frey was an “expert” in dealing with the Cane Corso breed.
“Weighing over 100 pounds, they have the potential to be very dangerous to human beings if not trained,” he said, pointing to recent incidents in which the breed has attacked people.
The attorney, addressing the video illustrating the alleged abuse, said the clip of Frey “using a squirt [a short whip] on “the dog named Fenixx” creates a false impression that dogs are hurt.
LOUISIANA’S LAST 3 ABORTION CLINICS LEAVE THE STATE
“Although the video is very disturbing to watch, what needs to be understood is that Fenixx was at the time attempting to chew on a leash, which would have resulted in Fenixx biting Mrs. Frey or her daughter,” he said. -he declares.
The video shows two women each holding a leash and pulling in opposite directions as one woman, whom Dreel identifies as Frey, whips the animal.
He said Frey used a quilt to prevent the dog from biting through the leash, and noted that the video shows Frey and Fenixx’s owner using the quilt on themselves and “feeling no pain”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Although the duvet is noisy, it’s flexible and painless,” Drell said. “While I understand that many people think, and some very strongly, that using the quirt is not what they would do to correct a dog, using the quirt is not inhumane under of the law. Fenixx was not harmed in any way, as the video shows.”
Fox
News
EURUSD is trading at a new low. Aim for parity
EURUSD dipped to a new session low. The low price reached 1.0041. This sent the London morning session low down to 1.00449.
Yesterday, sellers took price below the low of the swing zone that confined trading from mid-July to early August (see red box).
Apart from a small move above the lower end towards the end of the day yesterday, the sellers leaned against the zone keeping the sellers in check. A lower swing zone between 1.0071 and 1.00739 was also broken and remained below. This is a close level of risk for short-term traders.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ review: The series finale bites off more than it can chew
I was in a toy store the other day and saw a toddler toy: a cute dinosaur with a Jurassic Park sticker on it. I was struck by the fact that the children the toy is intended for were probably not born when the last The Jurassic World movie is out, not to mention the release of Stephen Spielberg’s original 90s classic. And that sums it up Jurassic World Dominion — a familiar logo slapped on a toy that makes no sense.
Releasing in theaters in June, Jurassic World Dominion will be broadcast on Peacock September 2 (with additional images). It’s the sixth and final film in the franchise (for now) and reunites the stars of the original films — Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum — with the stars of more recent Jurassic World films: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and, uh, a few other people. This should to be the culmination of a series that for decades has thrilled fans and inspired people’s interest in dinosaurs.
And of course, this hyperactive, overloaded big-screen blockbuster is sure to be a bucket of popcorn the size of a T. rex. But if you’re emotionally invested in these characters, this coexisting world of dinosaurs and humans, then Dominion doesn’t know what to do with you.
The last time we saw the Jurassic World team was in 2018. fallen kingdom led to the biggest cliffhanger of the entire franchise, finally addressing the threat that has hung over the series since the beginning: the dinosaurs are out! It promised a sixth and final Jurass-equel that would be the biggest and most mundane yet. Forget reality, dinosaurs rule the earth! The gloves are off! Watch out, humans!
Except not really. Dominion features some cool opening imagery, like dinosaur cowboys and pterodactyl nests atop skyscrapers. But the film crumbles on that bonkers premise, bringing the plague of dinosaurs back to a few isolated places and a shadowy web of ranchers, poachers, and heavily tattooed rooster fighters. Instead, an all-new, unexpected threat is introduced that gives the film a surprisingly scary early image, but feels like some sort of sidestepping of what should be the main peril. It’s that dinosaurs rule the fucking earth.
Co-writer Emily Carmichael has emerged as an autograph-hunting fangirl on Jeff Goldblum, and you can at least feel the giddy love for the Jurassic series in the whirlwind of action and jokes. But in the hands of co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow, that vertigo freaks all over a script that can’t seem to get its focus. It’s a western (with dinosaurs). It’s a spy movie (with dinosaurs). It’s a Westworld-esque corporate sci-fi plot chiller (with… actually, this bit could have been done with more dinosaurs). Dominion tries to be not only the culmination of the Jurassic Park series, but also a sort of frenetic culmination of every blockbuster of all time. Only with dinosaurs.
no dinosaur time
The first half is a james bond movie, with globe-trotting undercover agents and sleazy brokers and a Jason Bourne-esque Mediterranean rooftop/motorcycle chase. Dominion eventually turns into a proper Jurassic Park movie, with stars dangling precariously from wrecked vehicles as a Doyouthinkhesaurus sniffs them out. Bryce Dallas Howard in particular gets some scary and tense scenes. But the whole thing suffers from a genre whiplash, struggling to capture the kind of edgy settings that made the original film(s) so unforgettable. Look at the first Jurassic Park and tell me it would have been improved by a knife fight.
In the hands of director Steven Spielberg, the first Jurassic Park was a brilliant blockbuster full of suspense and action, while being underpinned by unforgettable characters. And there was also a sly B-movie gallows sense of humor, like that bit where the whiny lawyer got eaten on the toilet. Dominion has neither the characters nor the sense of black comedy. At this point, the characters are all basically the same heroic good guy, with no selfish, untrustworthy, or cowardly characters adding texture and suspense. When all the characters are people we know and supposedly love, the action scenes devolve into an unwieldy melee of a group of eight or nine people hanging out together, with little meaning that n Anyone can do something unpredictable or something unexpected will happen to one of their own. If only the film had the conviction to show the heroes warped by their experiences, or even the guts to feed the main cast. Anything to add conflict, unpredictability, anything.
The film also doesn’t really know how to unite the two generations of Jurassic stars, pushing them together into a room and leaving them staring awkwardly at each other. There are a lot of “I read your book!” and an eye-rolling “I knew your mother,” but really only sparks Goldblum in those crowded scenes. The movie just can’t think of a compelling reason why these people need to meet. Compare it with Spider-Man: No Coming Home, another piece of nostalgia merging older generations of a long-running franchise. No Way Home at least offered emotional issues and cathartic payoffs for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. By comparison, even with Laura Dern valiantly giving it her best shot, the encounter between the stars of the park and the world is disappointingly inert.
A welcome addition is BD Wong, the scientist from the first film who has appeared in enough of these things to become a tragic figure, tortured by his mistakes. He’s the closest thing to an actual human person and carries the original film’s themes of scientific madness and hubris on his shoulders. However, we don’t see it much: as if the cast wasn’t filled enough with old faces, there are also a ton of new characters.
DeWanda Wise’s Han Solo-esque swaggering rough diamond pilot is entertaining but never does anything unexpected, and oddly sidesteps Chris Pratt during the action stuff. Meanwhile, there’s no need for not one but two icy mean women or a succession of no-nothing henchmen – especially since they all have a habit of disappearing from the story.
But there are the real stars: the dinosaurs. Dinosaurs will never grow old. Still, one of the strengths of the first film was how it set up certain dinosaurs and their traits, leaving us to watch through our fingers as we waited for those deadly traits to be used against our heroes. Whether it was T. rex seeing movement or velociraptors behind you (smart girl), every action sequence received a harrowing jolt of tension because we knew what dinosaurs were capable of. In Dominion, the dinos are just a little there. Fans of paleontology will no doubt appreciate the assorted creatures (especially the ones with feathers), but this is a missed opportunity for outstanding layering for the average viewer.
At this point, dinosaurs from all different paleontological eras crash into the spot, with spinosaurus, giganotosaurus, and tyrannosaurus going mad at each other. If you learn anything from the Jurassic Park series, it’s that mixing up eras is madness. And yet, Jurassic World Dominion merges nostalgic eras and movie genres and just about any other DNA it can get its hands on. The result is a primordial soup of a few entertaining scares, but there are 65 million years to go before it makes sense.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in a white suit and silver flats for an event in New York
Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in a white suit and silver flats as she hosts ‘Koding With Klossy’ event in NYC
Karlie Kloss looked fashionable at a Koding With Klossy event featuring a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck in New York on Friday.
The 30-year-old model donned a white blazer and matching pants on her afternoon date.
She stood on small silver flats while meeting fans around the corner.
Fashionable: Karlie Kloss looked fashionable at a Koding With Klossy event featuring a Van Leeuwen ice cream truck in New York on Friday
The star’s brown hair fell messy behind, and it stopped near the middle of her back.
The Chicago native handed out ice cream to the crowd gathered from the multicolored truck.
She also handed out several pieces of paper to passers-by.
Business chic: The 30-year-old model donned a white blazer and matching pants on her afternoon
Long locks: The star’s brown hair fell messy behind, and it stopped near the middle of her back
Handing out stuff: The star handed out quite a few things while working in the ice cream truck
Big event: the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream truck was set up outside Kode with Klossy, an event for young women interested in coding
Well-done makeup: The star’s makeup was perfectly on point at the big event
The Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Truck was set up outside Kode along with Klossy, a program started by Kloss for young women interested in coding.
Girls ages 13 to 18 across the country were able to attend free coding camps over the summer.
Kloss’ appearance came just over two weeks after celebrating a milestone.
The former Victoria’s Secret angel turned 30 on August 3 and she commemorated the occasion with a post that was shared on her Instagram account.
Good cause: the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream truck has been installed outside Kode with Klossy, a program launched by Kloss for young women interested in coding
Free! Girls ages 13-18 across the country were able to attend free coding camps over the summer
Having fun with the fans: Karlie took several photos with the fans while working with the ice cream truck
Out: Kloss’ appearance came just over two weeks after celebrating a milestone
Getting older: The former Victoria’s Secret angel turned 30 on August 3 and she commemorated the occasion with a post that was shared on her Instagram account
She wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read, “The sun is setting on my twenties.”
The model’s photo showed her gazing at a majestic sunset while wearing a form-fitting white dress.
The social media personality also made a point of cradling her one-year-old baby boy Levi as she posed for the photo.
Keep smiling: The star’s smile didn’t leave her face once during the fun afternoon
Special occasion: Kloss’ outing came just weeks after celebrating her 30th birthday, and she commemorated the occasion with a post that was shared on her Instagram account
Kloss shares her son with her husband of several years, Joshua Kushner.
The happy couple previously tied the knot in 2018 after dating for nearly six years. They held a wedding ceremony in Wyoming the following year.
The model was revealed to be pregnant with the couple’s child in October 2020.
Kloss announced that she welcomed Levi into her life with an Instagram post she shared in April last year.
In the photo, the model affectionately held the hand of her newborn baby. She also insisted on donning a gold ring that read, “Mom.”
Lovebirds: The happy couple previously tied the knot in 2018 after dating for nearly six years
Advertising
dailymail us
News
Bay Area experts say polio vaccine key to keeping disease suppressed
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A case of polio detected in New York’s sanitation system shows that the dreaded disease has not been eradicated in the United States as previously assumed.
UCSF epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford worked at the CDC in the early 1980s when Taiwan experienced its polio epidemic.
“I saw a thousand cases clinically, easily,” he recalls.
The patient from New York suffers from paralysis. Epidemiologists believe the patient came into contact with the virus overseas after visiting a country that still uses a weakened live virus in its vaccine – one that then mutated.
Dr Rutherford says improving science is helping to detect these diseases in their early stages.
“Technology has gotten ahead and I also think there’s a lot of caution because of COVID that people don’t want to make the same mistake twice,” Rutherford said.
In the United States, most people are vaccinated against poliomyelitis, so the fear of an epidemic is quite low.
“What worries me are the pockets of unvaccinated communities, even here in California and here in the Bay Area, where if people aren’t vaccinated they could be at risk,” said Dr. Yvette Maldonado. from Stanford Children’s Health.
It comes at a time when overall confidence in vaccines is down and some children have missed their usual vaccinations during the pandemic.
“If you look at missed doses, based on data from 2020 and 2021, we believe 14 to 15 million children have not been caught up to date nationwide,” Dr. Maldonado explained.
Doctors estimate that approximately 30,000 lives in the United States are saved each year from diseases that can be defeated by effective vaccines. They hope the re-emergence of polio will encourage parents to ensure their children catch up on all their shots.
“They don’t want to regret later and say, ‘I wish I had done that.’ When I was a young pediatrician, I saw a lot of these diseases every week, we don’t see them anymore because children are protected, so we want to protect them,” Dr. Maldonado said.
Grub5
News
If Trump is so tough, how has he been so often victimized by the Deep State?
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said on CNN’s “The Lead” on Friday that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo no longer has a moral center.
Kinzinger said, “Here’s what I think happens in a lot of cases. that’s the FBI’s situation with the Republicans. You have many members who know that Donald Trump is a liar. They know he’s crazy. They stay pretty quiet. They are a little crossed with their base. They are not defending Donald Trump strong enough.
He added, “Then you get this problem like the FBI, and they see it as their outlet where they can fight hard for Trump. Make their base happy. And that’s what you see. The problem is that it is really dangerous. Our party was outraged when President Obama at one point said, I forget, there was a professor that the police came to his house, and he said the police acted stupidly. He said that before knowing the details. Our party was outraged. Now, a few years later, we are laying the charge that the FBI is in a deep conspiracy to bring down Trump.
Kinzinger concluded, “I have to ask you, Jake, if Trump is so tough, if he’s so good at everything he does, how has he been so often victimized by the Deep State? Because it is not. Because he uses victimhood as a way out.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Second-hand smoke is the 10th most important cancer risk factor: The Lancet study
mini
Researchers at the University of Washington, USA, assumed that all people living with a daily smoker are exposed to tobacco smoke. They used surveys to estimate the proportion of people exposed to second-hand smoke at work.
People living in close proximity to those who smoke tobacco may have a higher risk of cancer, as a new study published in the journal The Lancet found passive smoking to be the tenth risk factor for the disease.
Using results from the 2019 Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) study, researchers investigated how 34 behavioral, metabolic, environmental, and occupational risk factors contributed to deaths and ill health from 23 types of cancer in 2019.
Changes in cancer burden between 2010 and 2019 due to risk factors were also assessed. Cancer burden estimates were based on mortality and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), a measure of years of life lost to death and years lived with disability.
Researchers at the University of Washington, USA, assumed that all people living with a daily smoker are exposed to tobacco smoke. They used surveys to estimate the proportion of people exposed to second-hand smoke at work.
The study found that smoking, alcohol consumption and a high body mass index (BMI) were the three main risk factors for cancer. This is followed by unprotected sex, high fasting blood sugar, particulate air pollution, exposure to asbestos, diets low in whole grains and milk, and passive smoking. These factors accounted for 3.7 million deaths and 87.8 million DALYs in 2019, the researchers said.
“This study shows that the burden of cancer remains a significant and growing public health challenge worldwide,” said Christopher Murray, director of the University’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). from Washington. “Smoking continues to be the leading risk factor for cancer worldwide, with other substantial contributors to cancer burden varying,” said Murray, co-lead author of the study.
Second-hand smoke is smoke from burning tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, hookahs or pipes. Second-hand smoke is also smoke that has been exhaled or exhaled by the person smoking. People can also be exposed to second-hand smoke in public places like bars, restaurants, and casinos, as well as in vehicles.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are more than 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, including hundreds of toxic chemicals and about 70 that can cause cancer. Second-hand smoke can cause health problems in children and adults, and can even be fatal. Since 1964, about 2,500,000 people who don’t smoke have died of health problems caused by exposure to secondhand smoke, the CDC says.
cnbctv18-forexlive
Louisiana mother and daughter charged with animal cruelty after dog training video leaked online
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 – Will SRM Hit $10 Soon?
5 Little Known Ways to Reduce Expenses Without Shopping More Or Bargain Hunting
EURUSD is trading at a new low. Aim for parity
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ review: The series finale bites off more than it can chew
Salt-Free Water Softeners Fix Hard Water Issues without the Expense, Waste, or Environmental Impact!
Karlie Kloss cuts a chic figure in a white suit and silver flats for an event in New York
Bay Area experts say polio vaccine key to keeping disease suppressed
7 Key Steps To Begin Your Own Commercial Moving Company
If Trump is so tough, how has he been so often victimized by the Deep State?
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives