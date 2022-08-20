Major Cryptocurrencies Drop Below Amid Sudden Market Crash

BTC dropped below $21k, after reaching $25,135.59 in the previous week.
Major altcoins are also witnessing a sudden huge crash.
Following a continuous positive surge over July, the global crypto market saw a significant crash on previous days, with a crucial fall of major cryptocurrencies. The unexpected drop in the cryptocurrency market has been connected to numerous reasons including, US Federal Reserve’s predicted interest rate hike in September.
During the past week, the market dominant Bitcoin (BTC), reached $25,135.59 and dropped below $21,000. At the time of writing, BTC is trading around $21,235.17, with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,292,878,008. Bitcoin has lost over 7.02% in the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
Massive Fall of Altcoins
In addition to Bitcoin, major altcoins are also going through continuous pressure in the crypto market. During the previous day, Ethereum (ETH) crashed down 9.73%. The coin is currently trading around $1,641.24, with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,003,367,546. Also, Binance Coin (BNB) is currently trading around $286.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,676,513,661. BNB is 1.80% down during the last 24 hours.
Other top altcoins are also witnessing a tremendous loss during the past day including, XRP (4.87%), Cardano (7.28%), Solana (3.71%), Dogecoin (5.52%), Polkadot (5.08%), and Avalanche (1.50%), at the time of writing.
So far this year, the global crypto market has already experienced a massive downturn. The market fell below $1 trillion due to multiple factors including the Terra-Luna crash, market equity, inflation, and transaction freezing from Celsius Network. Following this, the crypto industry gradually emerged from the sudden crash and now again returned to the same condition.
SRM’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.730.
In Serum (SRM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other SRM information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Serum (SRM) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Serum (SRM) is $0.862105 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77,829,352 at the time of writing. However, SRM has decreased to 6.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Serum (SRM) has a circulating supply of 372,782,297 SRM. Currently, SRM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, BingX, MEXC, and Bybit.
What is Serum (SRM)?
Serum (SRM), is a game-changing token that will rebuild the DeFi network and the decentralized derivatives market. It has a user-friendly interface with a full limit order book Dex, full liquidity, and cross-chain interoperability.
The serum is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and ecosystem that brings decentralized finance unprecedented speed and low transaction costs. It is based on Solana and has no permissions.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022
Serum (SRM) holds the 125th position on CoinGecko right now. SRM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The above chart of Serum (SRM) laid out the ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle pattern is created by price moves that allow for a horizontal line to be drawn along the swing highs, and a rising trendline to be drawn along the swing lows. The two lines form a triangle. The trendlines of a triangle need to run along at least two swing highs and two swing lows. The ascending triangle pattern is a continuation pattern.
Currently, Serum (SRM) is at $0.862105. If the pattern continues, the price of SRM might reach the resistance level of $1.120, and $1.721. If the trend reverses, then the price of SRM may fall to $0.912, & $0.725.
Serum (SRM) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Serum (SRM).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Serum (SRM).
Resistance Level 1
$1.156
Resistance Level 2
$1.753
Resistance Level 3
$2.721
Resistance Level 4
$4.169
Resistance Level 5
$5.836
Support Level
$0.730
SRM Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that SRM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SRM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.836.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SRM might plummet to almost $0.730, a bearish signal.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Serum (SRM) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over some time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SRM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of the Serum (SRM) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the SRM price slightly lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downward trend. Currently, SRM is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of SRM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SRM is at a level of 41.13. This means that SRM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Serum (SRM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the Serum (SRM). Currently, SRM lies in the range of 27.874, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Serum (SRM). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over some time rather than price changes. The RVI of SRM lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. SRM’s RSI is at 41.13, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SRM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Serum (SRM).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and SRM are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SRM also increase or decrease respectively.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Serum (SRM) might probably attain $22 by 2023.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Serum (SRM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SRM might rally to hit $29 by 2024.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2025
If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, SRM will rally to hit $36.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2026
If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, SRM will rally to hit $41.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2027
If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, SRM will rally to hit $48
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2028
If Serum (SRM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SRM would hit $56.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Serum (SRM), it would witness major spikes. SRM might hit $64 by 2029.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Serum ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Serum (SRM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Serum (SRM) might hit $70 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Serum network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SRM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Serum (SRM) in 2022 is $5.836. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Serum (SRM) for 2022 is $0.730.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Serum ecosystem, the performance of Serum (SRM) might hit $10 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $13.78 in the SRM future.
FAQ
1. What is Serum (SRM)?
Serum (SRM), is a game-changing token that will rebuild the DeFi network and the decentralized derivatives market.
2. Where can you purchase Serum (SRM)?
Serum (SRM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, BingX, MEXC, and Bybit.
3. Will Serum (SRM) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Serum platform, Serum (SRM) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Serum (SRM)?
On Sep 11, 2021, Serum (SRM) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.78.
5. Is Serum (SRM) a good investment in 2022?
Serum (SRM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Serum in the past few months, SRM is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Serum (SRM) reach $250?
Serum (SRM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Serum (SRM) will hit $250 soon.
7. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2023?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $22 by 2023.
8. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2024?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $29 by 2024.
9. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2025?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $36 by 2025.
10. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2026?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $41 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ENS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $7.80.
In Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ENS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is $13.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107,366,800 at the time of writing. However, ENS has decreased to 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has a circulating supply of 25,783,233 ENS. Currently, ENS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BTCEX, OKX, Bybit, and MEXC.
What is Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
On the Ethereum blockchain, there is a decentralized name system called Ethereum Name Service (ENS). Users can purchase names like “bob.eth” that are human-readable and map them to identifiers like addresses, content hashes, and metadata.
ENS is frequently compared to the internet’s version of DNS, the Domain Name Service (DNS) used by websites like google.com to provide human readable names while mapping against IP addresses.
In contrast to a DNS, ENS domains are controlled by smart contracts and are held by a DAO as opposed to a centralized authority like ICANN. Similar to purchasing an internet domain name, anyone can buy and sell an ENS name.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2022
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) holds the 122nd position on CoinGecko right now. ENS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is at $13.15. If the pattern continues, the price of ENS might reach the resistance level of $17.98. If the trend reverses, then the price of ENS may fall to $7.98.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ethereum Name Service (ENS).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ethereum Name Service (ENS).
Resistance Level 1 – $22.02
Resistance Level 2 – $38.45
Resistance Level 3 – $77.35
Support Level 1 – $12.56
Support Level 2 – $7.80
The charts show that ENS has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ENS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $77.35.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ENS might plummet to almost $7.80, a bearish signal.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ENS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ENS price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, ENS is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ENS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ENS is at a level of 43.57. This means that ENS is in neither oversold or overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ethereum Name Service (ENS). Currently, ENS lies in the range of 23.41, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ENS lies below 50, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, ENS’s RSI is at 43.57, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of ENS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ethereum Name Service (ENS).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ENS are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ENS also increase or decrease respectively.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ethereum Name Service (ENS)might probably attain $85 by 2023.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ENS might rally to hit $88 by 2024.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2025
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, ENS would rally to hit $92.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2026
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, ENS would rally to hit $96.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2027
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, ENS would rally to hit $100.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2028
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ENS would hit $108.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ethereum Name Service (ENS), it would witness major spikes. ENS might hit $110 by 2029.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ethereum Name Service ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ethereum Name Service (ENS) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) might hit $115 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ethereum Name Service network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ENS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) in 2022 is $77.35. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) for 2022 is $7.80.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ethereum Name Service ecosystem, the performance of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $83.40 very soon. But, it might also reach $80 if the investors believe that ENS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
Ethereum Name Service is an open, distributed,and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BTCEX, OKX, Bybit, and MEXC.
3. Will Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ethereum Name Service platform, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
On November 11, 2021, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $83.40.
5. Is Ethereum Name Service (ENS) a good investment in 2022?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ethereum Name Service in the past few months, ENS is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reach $80?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ethereum Name Service (ENS) will hit $80 soon.
7. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2023?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $85 by 2023.
8. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2024?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $88 by 2024.
9. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2025?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $92 by 2025.
10. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2026?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $96 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bullish CELR price prediction is $0.02856 to $0.16738.
The CELR price will also reach $0.2 soon.
Bearish CELR price prediction for 2022 is $0.001090.
In Celer Network (CELR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about CELR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Celer Network (CELR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Celer Network (CELR) is $0.02003118 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66,632,718 at the time of writing. However, CELR has decreased to 15.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Celer Network (CELR) has a circulating supply of 5,645,454,935 CELR. Currently, CELR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEX, CoinTiger, and BKEX.
What is Celer Network (CELR)?
Celer Network is a layer-2 scaling solution that enables off-chain transaction handling. It provides fast, easy, and secure off-chain transactions for payment as well as for smart contracts also. The main focus of the developer is on scalability to improve the outturn of crypto blockchains.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2022
Celer Network (CELR) holds the 234th position on CoinGecko right now. CELR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, Celer Network (CELR) is at $0.02003118. If the pattern continues, the price of CELR might reach the resistance level of $0.02814, and $0.06097. If the trend reverses, then the price of CELR may fall to $0.01851, and $0.01213.
Celer Network (CELR) Support and Resistance Level
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Celer Network (CELR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Celer Network (CELR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.02856
Resistance Level 2
$0.05935
Resistance Level 3
$0.10074
Resistance Level 4
$0.16738
Support Level 1
$0.001619
Support Level 2
$0.001090
CELR Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that CELR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CELR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.16738.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the CELR might plummet to almost $0.001090, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celer Network (CELR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of CELR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Celer Network (CELR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the CELR price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, CELR is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of CELR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CELR is at a level of 51.77 This means that CELR is neither an overbought nor oversold state state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celer Network (CELR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Celer Network (CELR). Currently, CELR lies in the range of 56.71452, so it indicates a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celer Network (CELR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CELR lies above 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, CELR’s RSI is at 51.77, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of CELR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Celer Network (CELR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and CELR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CELR increases or decreases respectively.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celer Network (CELR)might probably attain $0.35 by 2023.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Celer Network (CELR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CELR might rally to hit $0.46 by 2024.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2025
If Celer Network (CELR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CELR would rally to hit $0.61.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2026
If Celer Network (CELR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CELR would rally to hit $0.69.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2027
If Celer Network (CELR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CELR would rally to hit $0.77.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2028
If Celer Network (CELR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, CELR would hit $0.84.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celer Network (CELR), it would witness major spikes. CELR might hit $0.97 by 2029.
Celer Network (CELR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in Celer Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celer Network (CELR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celer Network (CELR) might hit $1 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in Celer Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CELR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celer Network (CELR) in 2022 is $0.16738. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Celer Network (CELR) for 2022 is $0.001090.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in Celer Network ecosystem, the performance of Celer Network (CELR) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.194843 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.2 if the investors believe that CELR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Celer Network (CELR)?
Celer Network is a layer-2 scaling solution that enables off-chain transaction handling.
2. Where can you purchase Celer Network (CELR)?
Celer Network (CELR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEX, CoinTiger, and BKEX.
3. Will Celer Network (CELR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within Celer Network platform, Celer Network (CELR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celer Network (CELR)?
On September 26, 2021, Celer Network (CELR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.194843.
5. Is Celer Network (CELR) a good investment in 2022?
Celer Network (CELR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celer Network in the past few months, CELR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Celer Network (CELR) reach $0.2?
Celer Network (CELR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celer Network (CELR) will hit $0.2 soon.
7. What will be Celer Network (CELR) price by 2023?
Celer Network (CELR) price is expected to reach $0.35 by 2023.
8. What will be Celer Network (CELR) price by 2024?
Celer Network (CELR) price is expected to reach $0.46 by 2024.
9. What will be Celer Network (CELR) price by 2025?
Celer Network (CELR) price is expected to reach $0.61 by 2025.
10. What will be Celer Network (CELR) price by 2026?
Celer Network (CELR) price is expected to reach $0.69 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The crypto market has now been put under another challenge. In the past day, bitcoin prices have dropped about $2,000, which has seen the crypto market lose a significant amount of value. As it now stands, the crypto market cap is down more than $100 billion and is now dangerously close to falling below $1 trillion once more. This has expectedly affected the market sentiment, triggering more fear in the market.
Market Turns To Fear
The crypto market had been seeing some recovery with the anticipation around the Ethereum Merge. But as the excitement has worn off, the market has started to see a drastic correction in price. Bitcoin had hit $25,000 at its peak this last recovery cycle. However, it has since shed the majority of those gains.
With this, the crypto market sentiment recovered for a time after bitcoin began its rally. At its highest point, the Fear & Greed Index has a score of 42, the highest point in four months. This put it as close to greed as it has been, but the market had other ideas.
The price of bitcoin had retraced back below $22,000, and with it, the market sentiment had declined. It closed Thursday with a low score of 30, which put it firmly back in the fear territory. The retracement is reflected in the crypto market, falling from $1.1 trillion to about $1 trillion at the time of this writing.
Crypto market cap losses $100 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
As fear has seeped back into the market, investors are warier when it comes to investing in the crypto market. Perp traders had shown fatigue in the market last week, causing bitcoin funding rates to decline below neutral. Now, the rest of the market is following suit.
Recovery In Crypto Market?
With the market only just starting to retrace, it is likely that the correction is not over. Such corrections are expected when the market grows so much in such a short time. This helps prices to adjust to values that reflect their current market state.
This means that bitcoin’s price may still have some declining to do. For now, it is speculated that the bottom has been established at a price of $17,600, so bears will want to try to test the support at this point. Historical movement also supports such movements as was done with previous bear markets.
Additionally, the weekend is already here, and it is a period known for low liquidity. This means that it is likely that bitcoin will continue to trend low through the weekend. If Bitcoin’s price falls below $21,000, then the crypto market will fall below $1 trillion.
Featured image from Coinmama, chart from TradingView.com
The crypto exchange announced in June that they will be combining with Superhero.
Swyftx is the latest cryptocurrency company to experience growing pains.
To combat the present bear market, Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx has been compelled to lay off 21% of its workforce. Co-CEOs Alex Harper and Ryan Parsons sent a message on Wednesday explaining the need to lay off 74 employees due to the substantial change in the economy since they were recruited.
The message read:
“As you’re all aware, we are operating in an uncertain business environment, with levels of domestic inflation not seen in over two decades, rising interest rates, highly volatile markets across all asset classes, and the potential for a global recession.”
Industry-Wide Lay Off
Swyftx is the latest cryptocurrency company to experience growing pains as a consequence of the significant bear market this year. Other companies, like Coinbase and Gemini in the United States, have already reduced their workforce by 18% and 20%, respectively.
The crypto exchange announced in June that they will be combining with Superhero, an Australian online investment platform, in a $1.5 billion deal that is slated to close in the middle of 2023. Superhero co-founder John Winters said at the time that the two platforms would function separately and that there would be no layoffs due to the integration.
Almost all of the top fifty cryptocurrencies, headed by Bitcoin (BTC), saw their values fall into the red. After rallying over $24k, BTC has now dropped below $22,000. This crypto winter seems to be far worse than the ones witnessed before. According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $21,428.46 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $37,286,884,608 USD. Bitcoin is down 8.44% in the last 24 hours.
BTC has been able to maintain a $24,000 support level over the previous weeks.
Over the last day, the value of BTC has fallen by over 8%.
Many investors lost money this year due to the bears’ unexpected appearance. After the price of the Bitcoin fell below $20,000, Bitcoin (BTC) miners suffered devastating losses. Mining profitability plummeted immediately after January 2022. However, BTC has been able to maintain a $24,000 support level over the previous several weeks. This coincided with a massive selling frenzy among Bitcoin miners.
Miners Played Safe
New information suggests that Bitcoin miners moved approximately 6,000 BTC in only two weeks. Ali Martinez, a market analyst, has observed that miners have opted to capitalize on Bitcoin’s recent price increase.
The analyst stated:
“Bitcoin miners appear to have taken advantage of the recent upswing to book profits. Data shows that miners sold 5,925 $BTC in the last two weeks, worth roughly $142 million.”
It’s also worth noting that Bitcoin’s value dropped significantly today. Over the last day, the value of BTC has fallen by over 8%. Because of this, the price of Bitcoin dropped to a low of $21,718. A high of $25,135.59 was reached for Bitcoin earlier this week. Many have hypothesized that miners foresaw the impending correction, given the previous selling frenzy and the BTC’s precipitous decline.
As was said before, Bitcoin mining profitability is far lower than it was during the cryptocurrency’s prior peaks. When July is included, August was a very profitable month for miners. Profitability in Bitcoin mining as at press time was 0.117. At the June month’s close, this indicator shot up to 0.121.
