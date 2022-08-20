Manish Sisodia says ‘Computer, phone seized’ after 2-hour CBI raid

Manish Sisodia said his computer and phone were seized during the CBI raids.

New Delhi:

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, stressed that the good works of the Aam Aadmi Party government will not stop no matter what. Speaking to reporters after the 2pm raid on his home, he denied any wrongdoing and said the BJP was abusing central agencies for political purposes. “But the work of providing good education and health will continue, the Delhi government will not stop,” he said.

The CBI carried out day-long searches of Mr Sisodia’s home in Delhi and 31 other locations in seven states over allegations that the Delhi government’s alcohol policy is steeped in corruption. Mr. Sisodia takes care of the excise department.

The policy, which was put in place in November, was dropped in July after investigations began. Mr Sisodia said his computer and phone were seized.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended the CBI investigation last month after a report by the chief secretary alleging irregularities in the new alcohol policy. It has been said that liquor store licenses have been handed over to private actors for the benefit of political leaders.

In its first information report filed on Wednesday, the CBI claimed that an alcohol trader had paid 1 crore rupees to a company run by an associate of Mr Sisodia. He is number one on a list of 15 appointees in the FIR.

“We are extremely honest people,” Mr Sisodia told reporters at a press conference late this evening. “We have done nothing wrong and will continue to work honestly. We have built schools for millions of children by working honestly. We have built hospitals by working honestly, where millions have been treated.”

The AAP claimed that the Centre’s backlash came after the Delhi government’s work in the education sector received praise and a front-page story was published in the largest US daily. , the New York Times.

“The CBI raids come on a day when Delhi’s educational model was hailed and Manish Sisodia’s photo printed on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper NYT (New York Times),” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind said. Kejriwal.

When the BJP attempted to disparage the article, calling it “paid news”, the NYT issued a strong and swift response, saying, “The New York Times is always independent, free from political or advertising influence.

“Our report on efforts to improve Delhi’s education system is based on unbiased, on-the-ground reporting, and education is an issue The New York Times has covered for many years. Journalism by,” Nicole Tylor, newspaper spokesman, told NDTV.