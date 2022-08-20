News
Mets can put Phillies away for good this weekend — or let them back in it
PHILADELPHIA — Nobody said it was easy.
The Mets are enjoying their best regular season since 2006 and are on pace to win 100 games for just the fourth time in franchise history. But they enter the weekend with a slim 3.5 lead over the Braves in the National League East, leaving no guarantee that their blistering pace will lead to a division crown or first-round bye in the re-formatted playoffs.
They now have four games with the Phillies in roughly 48 hours. Friday’s night game precedes a doubleheader on Saturday before a day game on Sunday, and their manager was asked for his thoughts on it all.
“It’s all a challenge,” Buck Showalter said. “I think pitching as much as anything. I think the key is not getting ahead of yourself and letting the game dictate what goes on.”
As much as the “One game at a time” and “Control what you can control” clichés get mindlessly recited ad nauseum, everyone in the organization knows how tight things are getting. Philadelphia is ten games out of first place coming into the weekend, but a strong performance both takes the Mets down a peg and puts the Phillies right back in it.
“You try not to talk about it, just embrace it,” Showalter said of the division race. “It’s a chance to separate yourself in challenging times.”
To help them out in Philly, the Mets have brought along some pitchers on the taxi squad. David Peterson is one, and he will start one of the games in Saturday’s doubleheader. The other three — Jose Butto, Nate Fisher and Rob Zastryzny — are extra insurance due to the rash of injuries that have hit the pitching staff. If Taijuan Walker (back spasms) is unable to go on Sunday, the 24-year-old Butto is a likely fill-in.
Showalter provided a quick update on Walker and Tylor Megill, whose biceps tendonitis have kept him out of action since June 16.
“All those guys are progressing well,” Showalter said. “We haven’t finished our evaluation on Tai yet today. I know he felt a lot better [on Thursday]. We’ll see how the progress is. He’s not really there yet.”
By the time Megill gets back, it behooves both him and the team to use him as a reliever. The Mets will be nearing the postseason by then, and Megill’s starter pedigree and blazing fastball would certainly play up out of the bullpen. Of course, if Carlos Carrasco’s oblique becomes a longer issue than the team anticipated, Megill could also slide back into the rotation. Having a pitcher of his caliber (whenever he’s healthy) waiting in the wings is a good problem to have, just like being asked if any of the star players who’ve gotten the Mets this far are going to get some rest during this jam-packed weekend.
“We’ll take each game and see how everybody’s feeling physically,” Showalter said. “[We’ll] get input from everybody and see what our best chance is to put our best foot forward.”
There’s also one school of thought that believes playing this many games so close to each other, especially against a division opponent, can provide an advantage in the familiarity department.
“I don’t know about advantage,” Showalter guffawed. “It seems like we just played these guys. We’ll get done with our four games and let somebody else worry about them for a while.”
RUF STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA
Darin Ruf, who was drafted by the Phillies in 2009 and played parts of five seasons there to begin his career, is back in the City of Brotherly Love. Showalter said that he thought he discovered a statistical gem before realizing that his newly acquired DH has been around these blocks before.
“I do a thing where I look at how people do in different ballparks,” Showalter began. “Without thinking, I glanced through and saw that Ruf had 25 home runs. I had to remind myself that he played here before.”
FINDING NIMMO SOME DAYS OFF?
Brandon Nimmo has played 100 games for the first time since 2018. Friday night’s contest was his 111th of the season, and with him being both the team’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, he’s getting a lot of reps on both sides of the ball.
Showalter said that even though Nimmo has had a heavy workload, the stage that Nimmo’s career is in allows him to power through.
“I see all the work he does. I think you’re seeing a player really understand playing with a certain pace. He’s just really maturing as a baseball player. It’s been fun to watch, especially with some of the things I’d heard in the past that had been a challenge for him that he seems to have been able to overcome so far.”
Asked to elaborate on those challenges, Showalter said it’s always been about health.
“Just staying on the field. He had some injuries [in the past] that he really hasn’t had to deal with this year. He’s been a guy that everybody can really count on.”
PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY
Tomas Nido (COVID-19) and Luis Guillorme (groin strain) are being left to their own devices for the time being. Nido was forced to drive from Atlanta to New York as to not infect anybody else, while Guillorme is currently rehabbing away from the team. Showalter gave a rundown of his most recent conversations with them.
“Entertaining,” he said with a smirk. “Tomas and Luis, I should learn not to ask them about what they’re doing in their rehab, and just say ‘How’s it going?’ Nido’s almost back to New York now. They’re doing good.”
Ex-Marine gives chilling interview after shooting and killing his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister
Ex-Marine who killed his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister and then live-streamed the aftermath gave chilling interview in prison, in which he claimed his father was accused of abuse sexual.
Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, calmly told KTVU in San Francisco that he had no intention of shooting his father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, when he went to family home in Bayview, San Francisco, drunk and heavily armed last Saturday.
He told the news channel that he walked into their bedroom in the dark while they were sleeping and his father threw himself on him.
Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, pictured in prison, shot dead his father and stepmother in their bed last Saturday
The former Marine’s father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, pictured here, were sleeping in their beds when Flores burst in and shot them both dead
‘Once I emptied the clip, I turned on the lights and I see it on the floor. And after that I see his suffering and I just stopped his suffering,” Flores said.
When asked if he had shot his father again, the former soldier replied emphatically: “Yes, ma’am.”
In Thursday’s interview at the San Francisco County Jail where he is being held, he said he had no intention of murdering his stepmother.
Flores said he was angry with his father after he interfered with his application to join the San Francisco Police Department as a SWAT team sniper.
Flores said he was drunk at the time and heavily armed, but had no intention of killing anyone.
“She was between two fires,” he said. “I had no intention of taking care of her.”
Flores admitted he was angry with his father, choking back tears during the interview when he spoke about his shattered dream of becoming a sniper for the San Francisco Police Department’s SWAT team.
“All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father, he killed my dreams,” he said.
“Where did my sister go? Flores can be heard saying happily on a live stream after filming
Flores, seen here, maniacally livestreamed the bloody aftermath of the shooting with his 11-year-old sister still in the house
He served four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged. He was applying for the SFPD. It is not known how his father intervened.
The former soldier also said a relative recently accused his father of sexual abuse. Flores admitted that his memory of the night was hazy because he was drunk.
Flores said he was drunk and legally armed when he broke into his father and stepmother’s house (pictured) in their bedroom before killing them both
“I don’t remember much, but the gun was legally mine,” he said.
He broadcast the bloody aftermath live in a blasphemous show in which he appears manic.
“Where did my little sister go? he was heard happily saying after the double homicide, referring to his teenage brother.
Flores told the station that his livestream was a way to say goodbye to his surviving family members, as he could be in jail for a long time.
Flores said he had hoped to join the San Francisco Police Department SWAT team as a sniper
Flores spent four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged
After emptying his 20-round magazine, Flores said he helped his little sister call 911.
“She wasn’t crying. She was shocked. She needed my help to get in touch with ER,” he said.
Again, he got emotional when he talked about his family, apologizing to them and his little sister for taking his mother away.
‘I want to apologize. I didn’t quite want to do that,’ Flores told the news channel. “Heavenly Father knows I didn’t do this with the intent to kill my father – especially my sister’s mother who had nothing to do with it.”
Flores said he planned to plead not guilty to murdering his father and stepmother because he had no intention of killing them.
Ramsey County judge considering outstate prosecutor’s challenge to July abortion ruling
A Ramsey County judge on Friday said he would soon rule on whether to allow a rural Minnesota prosecutor to appeal his decision tossing out laws restricting abortion in the state.
Earlier this month, Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a petition with District Judge Thomas Gilligan Jr. asking to intervene in the case. Gilligan in July handed a victory to abortion providers who had filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging various state regulations, including a 24-hour waiting period for the procedure.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was defending the state’s laws, said he would not appeal the ruling. His office argued the state had already mounted a vigorous defense over the past three years and did not need to commit further public resources to protecting the law.
The Thomas More Society, a conservative Catholic nonprofit and legal advocacy group, filed the motion to intervene in the case on Franzese’s behalf on Aug. 4, arguing Gilligan’s decision could lead to confusion for prosecutors. Further, they claim the decision in Ramsey County does not apply to other jurisdictions, and that prosecutors such as Franzese can continue to enforce state abortion laws. In taking over defending the case, they hope to file an appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Olson argued in court Friday that Franzese had waited too long to intervene in the case. But beyond that, she argued Franzese had no standing to get involved as his rural western Minnesota county has no abortion providers.
“There is no allegation here that Mr. Franzese will suffer any concrete harm now or imminently,” Olson said, pointing out the prosecutor had not said whether he planned to seek charges against any abortion law violators. “He does not have a stake in this litigation.”
Traverse County, with a population of 3,200, had no abortions in 2021, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Attorney William F. Mohrman, who appeared on Franzese’s behalf, argued timeliness was irrelevant as the attorney general’s office had declined to appeal and there isn’t any further evidence needed in the case.
“My client wants to intervene, they’re going to file an appeal. That’s it. And I don’t know why the attorney general’s office has a problem with that,” he said.
Gilligan, however, said that if Franzese wanted to advance a new argument that the state didn’t have to accept the challenge from abortion providers in the first place, it could present that issue at appeal.
Attorney Jess Braverman with Gender Justice, the nonprofit group that brought the lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion laws, also questioned why opponents had waited through three years and extensive litigation to file their appeal.
Gilligan on Friday took the case under advisement and said he would move as quickly as possible to issue a ruling. The deadline for an appeal in the underlying case is Sept. 12.
On July 11, Gilligan ruled that Minnesota abortion regulations violated fundamental rights to abortion and privacy under the state constitution. Besides the waiting period, restrictions included parental disclosure requirements for minors, restrictions on which medical staff can perform abortions, and felony penalties for violations.
The Ramsey County ruling was the result of a lawsuit filed by abortion rights activists in 2019, Doe v. Minnesota.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, ending nearly 50 years of federal protections for abortion rights. The procedure remains protected in Minnesota under the 1995 state Supreme Court decision Doe v. Gomez.
Snap partners with HBO Max to launch AR experiences for ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere – TechCrunch
To celebrate the premiere of HBO’s highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon,” HBO Max is partnering with Snap to give users access to in-app AR experiences. For the show’s premiere on August 21, Snap and HBO Max are releasing a new selfie and worldview lens, as well as Landmarker lenses, which let you immerse yourself in the show’s fantastical world.
The selfie lens turns you into a fire-breathing dragon. In worldview mode, the lens harnesses sky segmentation technology to unleash flying, fire-breathing dragons above you so you can pretend to be part of the Game of Thrones world. Snap says Lens will go live in regions around the world, including Australia, Europe, India, the Middle East and North Africa, North America and more. The goal is accessible via the goal carousel in the app.
When it comes to Landmarker Lenses, Snap and HBO Max have coordinated with lens makers around the world to create custom AR experiences in their local markets. The Landmarker Lenses will give users another way to participate in the show, as they will reveal AR renders of the show’s dragons at local landmarks all over the world.
The first lenses will launch for Los Angeles premiere at Venice Beach Grand Canals, Rio De Janeiro at Princess Isabel Statue, London at Tower Bridge, Chennai at Fort Sankagiri, Mumbai at CST Station and Prague at Charles Bridge. Objectives will be unlockable through the objective carousel when users are near a Landmarker location.
There will be approximately 20 new Landmarker Lenses released throughout the season by creators from over 10 countries. Snap says new dragons will be introduced over the course of the season, Landmarker experiences featuring these dragons will be available. The Lenses will focus on three key moments from the show: the series premiere, pivotal mid-season episodes, and the season finale.
The launch comes as Snap says more than 250 million users interact with augmented reality every day on average on the app and Snapchat sees more than 6 billion AR Lens readings every day on average. The company also claims that more than 250,000 lens designers have built 2.5 million lenses using its AR creation tool, Lens Studio. Additionally, Snap reports that more than 300 developers have achieved over 1 billion views on their Lenses, and Lenses built by its community have been viewed over 5 trillion times.
“The House of the Dragon” takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”.” The series will focus on the beginning of the end of Targarye Housen, as the infamous Dance of the Dragons will take center stage as family members of House Targaryen fight for the Iron Throne.
HBO is going all out with AR experiences for “House of the Dragon,” as the series has its own companion AR app called DracARys. The app rolled out globally on July 25 on iOS and Android devices and lets fans raise their own virtual dragon.
Column: The Franmil Reyes effect helps the Chicago Cubs rally past the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 —their 8th win in 11 games
The Chicago Cubs on Friday began a stretch of 14 games in 17 days against the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, facing off against the two teams battling for the National League Central crown.
It’s a chance for David Ross’s team to prove its recent run of success is no fluke and for the Cubs to have some say in a race they’ve been out of since falling nine games on May 8.
“We’re going to find out what we’re made of,” second baseman Nick Madrigal said. “As of late we’re playing some great baseball. We have some good teams coming up, but I’d run this team out there with anyone now.”
The Cubs started the stretch on the right foot Friday, staging a 8-7 comeback win over the Brewers before 39,962 semi-engaged fans at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs have won eight of their last 11 games, though mostly against the likes of rebuilding teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins. Now the games carry more weight, and the Cubs responded with the kind of emotion you see from teams fighting for a playoff spot.
With jet fighters flying over Wrigley practicing for this weekend’s Air and Water Show, the perfect weather streak continuing for its second straight week and beer-cup stacking taking precedence over the action in the bleachers, Friday was the kind of day in which the action on the field took a back seat to the simple pleasures of enjoying a day game at Wrigley Field.
But those who bothered paying attention were treated to a great back-and-forth game that included three Madrigal hits, home runs from Patrick Wisdom and Christopher Morel and another triple by Franmil Reyes, who quickly has become a fan favorite.
Reyes legged out his second triple in only nine games with the Cubs in the first inning, then scored on Ian Happ’s infield hit. Reyes had only three career triples in 481 games with the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians.
Is it the shoes?
“Just taking advantage of what the game gives you,” Reyes said. “That’s one more thing that shows people you have to hustle every time. If I didn’t get to third and stayed on second, I wouldn’t have scored on the infield single Ian had there.”
The addition of Reyes and the return of Madrigal from the injured list have coincided with the Cubs’ hot streak. Standing together they have the feel of a fun-sized candy bar stacked next to a giant-sized bar, proving the game can be played by players of all shapes and sizes.
Reyes has 14 hits in his first nine games as a Cub, the most since Nicholas Castellanos had 15 in his first nine games in 2019.
“This new opportunity, there are many players that don’t get a second chance,” Reyes said. “I’m very blessed to have gotten it.”
The Cubs trailed 2-0 out of the gate but led 4-2 after two innings. They trailed 5-4 in the fifth but took the lead back on Wisdom’s two-run home run off Aaron Ashby. After the Brewers reclaimed the lead by scoring a pair of runs off reliever Kervin Castro in the sixth, the Cubs responded with Morel’s go-ahead, two-run home run off Hoby Milner in the bottom of the inning.
Michael Ricker, Mark Leither Jr. and Brandon Hughes closed it out with three scoreless innings.
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson endured his third subpar performance in four outings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 3 ⅔ innings. The Brewers hit three home runs off Thompson, whose ERA has risen from 3.16 to 3.97 since the start of August, mirroring the end of last season. After moving to the rotation a year ago, Thompson posted a 7.11 ERA over his last five starts, increasing his overall ERA from 2.21 to 3.38.
“He’s probably got some fatigue setting into the season,” Ross said. “We’ll take a big-picture look at that and make sure everything is on the up and up, health-wise.”
Thompson might get a rest down the stretch with Wade Miley potentially returning from the IL soon. Kyle Hendricks is heading to Arizona for a rehab assignment and deserves an opportunity to get a couple of starts in September to enter the offseason on an up note.
With the summer coming to a close, what matters most for the Cubs is getting their minds right for what they hope will be a turn-the-corner season in 2023.
Morel, one of the bright spots of this season, has three home runs in his last eight games. He said Reyes’ presence has helped the Cubs become a unit. Reyes was playing baseball with his kids after the game, watching his young daughter run around as if it were her playpen.
“You’ve been able to see it, right?” Morel said through an interpreter. “He came in, he’s making us feel more united, more like a family. You see his enthusiasm. Every time he’s here he talks to us, tells us to give our all every day and things will flow. And you can see they’re flowing.”
Morel then performed an impression of Reyes talking about hitting the triple, lowering his voice a few octaves and saying, “I’m trying.”
Reyes also struck out three times, and that swing-and-miss problem was one of the reasons the Guardians gave up on him. But Reyes wasn’t frustrated, saying he just missed on some pitches.
“Everything is good,” he said. “Tomorrow a new mentality. Same plan. I’m crushing it.”
Whatever works.
Witness says she didn’t want to ‘carry her lies’ – NBC Chicago
A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly when she was underage testified Friday that she had been concerned several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were investigating over the child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did so because she didn’t want to “carry her lies.”
Hours before jurors got their first glimpse of sexually explicit videos at the heart of the prosecution’s bid to prove Kelly produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 child pornography trial, the woman, who is now 37 and goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’ during the ongoing trial, admitted that even after she started cooperating she lied when she told officers she wasn’t sure if Kelly abused of minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to cause trouble for others.
Jane testified for more than four hours on Thursday, saying it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was the focus of the 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted. She also said Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times in the late 1990s before she turned 18. Kelly, 55, was around 30 at the time.
During her cross-examination on Friday, Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sought to cast the R&B singer in a more favorable light after Jane testified the day before about how Kelly sexually pursued her from around the age of 14.
Kelly has been followed for decades by allegations about her sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified during the #MeToo era and after the 2019 release of the Lifetime TV docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”
When questioned, Jane said her relationship with Kelly lasted 12 years and continued for two years after her trial in 2008, until she was 26. Bonjean asked if, “after your breakup, you care about him and he cares about you?” Jane said it was true.
As “Surviving R. Kelly” was released, Jane said she was worried about Kelly and reached out to him. In a text message she sent him, she wrote: “I love you. Don’t let the devil win.
She said she tried several times to contact him in 2019 for advice as she wondered if she should speak at length to Kelly’s authorities for the first time. She told jurors: “I felt comfortable enough to reach out to him because I was scared.”
She decided soon after to speak to investigators.
“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore,” she said.
Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in New York earlier this year for a 2021 conviction for using her fame to sexually abuse fans. For the duration of the current trial, he is being held in a federal prison in Chicago, his hometown.
Prosecutors say Kelly intimidated and paid off the girl – Jane – to ensure she did not testify at the 2008 trial to identify herself and Kelly in the critical video, which the government says Kelly did in a log cabin-themed room at her Chicago North Side home circa 2000. Jane testified Thursday that she was the girl, then 14, in the video and that Kelly was the man.
It was one of three videos from which prosecutors released excerpts on Friday that they said showed Kelly sexually abusing an underage Jane. Before the videos were shown on monitors in front of each juror’s chair, court officials set up tall, opaque screens around the jury that blocked reporters and onlookers from seeing the videos and jurors’ reactions.
The sound was audible throughout the courtroom, however, and in one video the girl is heard repeatedly calling the man “daddy”. At one point, she asks, “Dad, do you still love me?” The man is also heard giving her sexually explicit instructions.
Earlier, prosecutors suggested that any viewing of the videos by the public could violate child pornography laws, and they asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to send reporters and spectators out of the courtroom while the jurors looked at them. The judge denied the request.
After the acquittal at the 2008 trial, some jurors later said they had no choice but to acquit Kelly because the daughter – then an adult – had not testified. On the stand Thursday, Jane admitted she lied to a grand jury in 2002 when she said it wasn’t her in the video.
Jane testified that she met Kelly through an aunt who worked with him and asked Kelly to be her godfather when she was 13. She told jurors she was 15 when they first had sex.
Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew a 2008 conviction would effectively end his life as he knew it, and prosecutors say he conspired to settle this lawsuit.
A large fire consumes boats, buildings and vehicles at the shipyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burning shells on Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar.
Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the Mattapoisett shipyard engulfed in flames, with the blaze apparently limited to buildings and boats ashore. A firefighting vessel could be seen pulled towards the dock, getting as close as possible as it sprayed a jet of water at one of the smoldering sailboats.
“A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast,” Tim Price, a shipyard mechanic, told WJAR-TV. “Everything went up. I think we lost everything.”
Price said he knew one person who was injured, but did not provide details.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and Mattapoisett Fire and Police Department officials said no one was available for comment. Firefighters from across the region responded to the blaze, including as far away as Providence, Rhode Island, about 30 miles away.
Drought conditions and high winds Friday in the Mattapoisett area had prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high fire danger warning. The marina fire sent thick black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts that could be seen for miles around.
The weather service said on Twitter that his radar had detected “what is most likely a plume of smoke” at Mattapoisett.
Mattapoisett resident Richard Walker, 72, was riding a motorbike when he spotted the cloud of smoke. He said he could see it 8 kilometers away as he continued his journey.
“There was flames and black smoke. So much stuff,” Walker said. “Fortunately, it seemed like a lot of people had their boats in the harbor.
Pamela Fleming saw the fire from the back patio of her summer home. She said the blaze knocked out power to the area and forced the closure of a road to a popular beach and lighthouse just beyond the marina.
“The popping sounds of all the fuel and other combustibles exploding were very strange,” Fleming said. “Smoke was billowing aggressively from the area. As soon as he stood up, there was more thick black smoke to take his place.
Several other people posted images and video of the fire and smoke on social media.
The Mattapoisett Boatyard website states that it has been a family-owned marina since 1962, catering primarily to boaters, and has the capacity to store up to 150 vessels over the summer that are not in use or at rest. sale.
