News
Mets Notebook: Taijuan Walker won’t make Sunday start, but back issue is ‘not an IL injury’
PHILADELPHIA — The Taijuan Walker back saga has added a new wrinkle.
Buck Showalter announced before Saturday’s doubleheader that Walker will not make his scheduled start on Sunday. He did not disclose who would take his place, though a combination of taxi squad call up Jose Butto and Tommy Hunter — who is back in the clubhouse after making three rehab appearances for his low back tightness — seems like a solid course of action.
Walker and the Mets initially classified his issue as back spasms, but an MRI revealed a minor bulge in one of his discs. The training staff has been working closely with Walker since he was pulled from Tuesday’s game after two innings. The pitcher was not made available for comment before Saturday’s doubleheader, but his skipper took a stab at explaining the situation.
“He’s doing really well,” Showalter said. “He’s got a couple other things we want him to do to make sure that we’re not going to have an issue. We feel like he’ll start somewhat shortly thereafter. It’s not an IL injury. We feel like he’s going to be a pitcher for us sometime in the coming week.”
As of now, the Mets are lined up to have Max Scherzer pitch Monday at Yankee Stadium with Jacob deGrom right behind him. Then it’d be Chris Bassitt for Thursday’s meeting with the Rockies before two games that could, theoretically, go to Walker. Showalter laid out his thinking for when it makes sense to reinsert Walker (who himself said it doesn’t make sense to push himself until he’s 100%) into the rotation.
“I don’t think Monday is in play,” Showalter said. “But everything from Tuesday on. We want to do one more thing with him [on Sunday]. He’s going to take a good, strong work day. Then you wait and see how he responds on Monday. After Monday, he’s in play. We think. We hope.”
Walker has made 21 starts for the Mets this season, posting a 3.36 ERA with his lowest walk rate since 2016. As of Saturday morning, he ranked in the top 20 of ERA, ground ball rate (46.7%), home runs per nine innings (0.72) and percentage of pitches outside the strike zone that batters swing at (33.6%) among National League pitchers who have thumbed 100 innings.
KEEP IT SIMPLE, KID
Showalter has seen this movie before.
In 2012, he was the Orioles’ manager when the team called up a sparkling third base prospect. That kid in Baltimore was Manny Machado, who’s become a six-time All-Star and is sneakily building a career with a Hall of Fame trajectory. While it’s obviously far too early to place any sort of similar expectations on Brett Baty, Showalter was asked how to handle someone who’s still so green.
“What you really try to do is not create other challenges that don’t need to be there,” he said. “Just simplify it. See it, hit it, catch it, throw it, run, and make sure you make the bus.”
When a player is rushed through the minors as Baty was — he only got six games at Triple-A before the Mets’ cavalcade of injuries led to his MLB debut — Showalter says the relationships they’ve formed in the past become their foundation.
“Let’s face it,” Showalter said. “You’re at the mercy of the mothers and fathers of the world. He’s had a good upbringing. You can tell that he’s got a lot of people that have been around him, steering him around. Whether it be our minor league scouts or, now, his teammates here. You try not to overload. This level and the competition are enough of a challenge.”
PUT THE BLINDERS ON
After beating the Phillies on Friday, Mets’ starting pitcher Chris Bassitt opened a window into his mind.
He was questioned about how important it was to begin the Philadelphia series with a win after losing three of four in Atlanta. Knowing that Atlanta is the defending World Series champ, with a roster that’s arguably better this year, it’s natural for the players to keep an eye on the standings and frequently wonder what the Braves are up to.
Bassitt cautioned against that.
“Losing the series to the Braves was not great,” Bassitt said. “We just treat every day like one day. In the past, being with Oakland and always trying to chase Houston, we made a really big mistake of constantly worrying about Houston. I don’t think Houston ever really worried about us. We respect the Braves and we understand the Braves, but we can’t really worry about what they’re doing.”
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Michael Perez, the catcher whose contract the Mets purchased from Pittsburgh, is not a good hitter. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was his fifth time suiting up for the Mets, as he’s been thrown into the fire due to Tomas Nido contracting COVID-19. Coming into the game, Perez did not have a hit for the Mets yet. No matter, Showalter said, because of his standout defensive abilities.
“He’s a good receiver, good thrower, very engaged, good memory of pitch sequencing and carrying scouting reports over into the game.”
News
At least 20 dead after gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel: NPR
Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Islamic militants stormed a hotel in the Somali capital, engaging in an hour-long firefight with security forces that left at least 20 dead, according to police and witnesses.
Additionally, at least 40 people were injured in Friday night’s attack and security forces rescued scores of others, including children, from the scene of Mogadishu’s notorious Hayat hotel, they said on Saturday.
The attack began with explosions outside the hotel before the gunmen entered the building.
Somali forces were still trying to end the siege of the hotel nearly 24 hours after the attack began. Gunshots could still be heard on Saturday evening as security forces tried to contain the last gunmen believed to be holed up on the top floor of the hotel.
The extremist Islamist group al-Shabab, which has links to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to hit locations visited by government officials. The attack on the hotel is the first major terrorist incident in Mogadishu since new Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took power in May.
In a Twitter post, the US Embassy in Somalia said it “strongly condemns” the attack on the Hayat.
“We extend our condolences to the families of loved ones killed, wish a full recovery to the injured and pledge continued support for #Somalia to hold the murderers accountable and build when others destroy,” he said.
There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims, but many are believed to be civilians.
Mohamed Abdirahman, director of Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, told the AP that 40 people were admitted there with wounds or injuries resulting from the attack. While nine have been sent home after treatment, five are in critical condition in intensive care, he said.
“We were having tea near the hotel lobby when we heard the first explosion, followed by gunshots. I immediately rushed to the hotel rooms on the ground floor and locked the door “, witness Abdullahi Hussein said by telephone. “The militants went straight upstairs and started shooting. I was inside the room until the security forces arrived and rescued me.”
He said that on his way to safety he saw “several bodies lying on the floor in front of the hotel reception”.
Al-Shabab remains Africa’s deadliest Islamist extremist group.
The group has grabbed even more territory in recent years, taking advantage of divisions among Somali security personnel as well as disagreements between government headquarters in Mogadishu and regional states. He remains the biggest threat to political stability in the volatile Horn of Africa nation.
Forced to withdraw from Mogadishu in 2011, al-Shabab is slowly returning from the rural areas where it retreated, defying the presence of African Union peacekeepers as well as US drone strikes targeting its fighters.
In early May, militants attacked a military base for AU peacekeepers outside Mogadishu, killing scores of Burundian soldiers. The attack came just days before the presidential vote that returned Mohamud to power five years after his election.
NPR News
News
Your Money: Renting vs. buying in a hot real estate market
For most Americans, a house is often their biggest single expense. Inflation has been soaring across most sectors of the economy, but it’s hitting the housing market especially hard. Should you rent or buy in this hot real estate market?
INFLATION IS COOLING, BUT HOUSING IS STILL HOT
While almost everyone has been focused on the astronomical price of gas and groceries these days, shelter costs accounted for 40% of the increase in the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rents have risen dramatically across the country, but home-sales prices rose even more. According to CoreLogic, a provider of property data, year-over-year home prices rose 18.3% in June. Changes in rents tend to lag increases in home prices, so we may expect rental rates to continue to grow for some time.
If you are a prospective first-time home buyer, you may well wonder if it makes sense to wait out this period of elevated prices.
In an effort to quash inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates four times so far this year. Because mortgages are indirectly tied to these rates, the cost of mortgages recently increased to more than 6%, before drifting back to the mid-5% range. That has had a slight cooling effect on home prices, but also has done little to encourage homeowners to list their properties for sale. Only 17% of Americans think it’s a good time to buy a house right now, according to a July survey from Fannie Mae.
Keep in mind that a drop in inflation doesn’t mean falling prices, it just means a slower pace of growth in prices. If you can’t make the numbers work for your situation, it’s probably OK to wait things out, instead of locking in today’s higher prices and interest rates. If you decide on renting instead of buying in today’s market, you won’t build home equity, but you could be putting yourself in a better position to qualify for a lower cost mortgage in the future. For one thing, you have more time to come up with a bigger down payment. In addition, if you have less than stellar credit (which affects the interest rates banks will offer you), you have some runway to repair your rating. Finally, by putting off a purchase, you may have more income that may improve your borrowing position.
TOP FINANCIAL REASONS TO RENT
There are many ways to justify the decision to rent over buying.
• You are uncertain about your job or location: If you’ve just moved to a city, expect to make a job change soon, or don’t expect to stay in the community, it may make more sense to rent.
• You don’t have enough saved for a down payment. You usually want to have at least 20% of the purchase priced saved for a down payment, so that you avoid private mortgage insurance.
• You don’t want the hassles of maintaining a home. Owning a home is a major investment, and a serious responsibility. Kidding aside, in a tight labor market with supply chain problems, the cost of repairs is going through the roof. Plus you have to pay taxes, utilities and insurance, which can eat up a serious percentage of your fixed expenses each month.
TOP THREE FINANCIAL REASONS TO BUY
There are just as many good reasons to decide to buy over rent, depending on your individual financial picture and circumstances.
• You believe in the power of home equity. Although there are significant costs associated with home ownership, the equity you build in your home can become a meaningful component to your personal net worth. As an investment, of course, real estate is a long-term play that can rise and fall in value. Still, you need to live somewhere, and living in your own home is a great way to force yourself to save.
• The cost of a mortgage is about what you’re paying in rent. Unless there are more compelling reasons for you to rent, paying the same amount to build value in your home rather than paying a landlord is, for most people, a no-brainer.
• You plan to stay put. If you want to improve your odds of selling at or above what you paid for the home, be sure that you’ll stay in the home for a while (3-5+ years).
THE DECISION IS DEEPLY PERSONAL
Whether you decide to rent or buy, it’s a personal decision that should be informed by your financial situation, lifestyle, job situation, and long-term goals. If you need additional perspectives before you make this big investment decision, we always encourage you to talk to a financial adviser, mortgage lender or real estate agent to get professional advice.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills will move into the metro area this evening, primarily south of the Interstate 70 corridor, bringing a risk of moderate to heavy rain in some areas, according to National Weather Service forecasts. .
In Denver, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms continuing into the evening, according to the weather service. The sky will be mostly cloudy and the high temperature will reach close to 78 degrees. Nighttime low temperature will be around 55 degrees under cloudy skies.
Some storms in the metro area on Saturday will bring winds of up to 35 mph and up to 1.5 inches of rain in an hour. Stormy weather is expected to ease overnight but pick up Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday in Denver, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., the weather service said, with precipitation increasing as the day progresses. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. with a 60% chance of precipitation. The sky will be partly sunny and the high temperature will be around 80 degrees. The nighttime low temperature will be close to 60 degrees.
Rain over the weekend through Monday will increase the risk of flash flooding in areas scarred by wildfires, the weather service said.
On Monday in Denver, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m., according to the NWS forecast. The skies will be mostly sunny and the high will be around 83 degrees.
Drier and warmer weather along the Front Range will arrive late Monday and continue through Wednesday, with only isolated to scattered showers in the mountains. The plains will be mostly dry with seasonal temperatures.
denverpost
News
Boundary Waters’ famed Stairway Portage rebuilt with stone
BOUNDARY WATERS — The famed Stairway Portage got a makeover this summer when the steep, wooden steps were replaced with native stone.
The portage, one of the busiest in the million-acre federal wilderness, was starting to fall apart and Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness officials decided a more permanent solution was needed.
“This is at least the third and maybe the fourth time since I’ve been around that the steps were failing and had to be replaced. So it made sense to try to do something more sustainable,’’ said Cathleen Quinn, recreation and wilderness specialist with the Superior National Forest’s Gunflint District. “I’m thinking this will be the last time we’ll have to do this for a long, long time.”
The portage that links Duncan and Rose lakes had 122 wooden steps and now has 78 stone steps, with each piece mined from nearby sources, moved and installed by hand. Federal wilderness regulations didn’t allow the use of wheels or power tools.
“We got the rock from six or seven quarry sites right around the portage. … There’s a lot of rock in that area,” said Willie Bittner, owner of Great Lakes Trailbuilders. The company, based in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, specializes in low-impact, sustainable trails.
Bittner, along with a five-man crew from Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa, followed all the same rules as campers and Forest Service staff in the BWCAW.
Each step weighed as much as 200 pounds and had to be cut using chisels and sledgehammers and then moved into place and set using only human power. “We used plastic ice fishing sleds. … And using the old wooden stairs as sort of a rock slide,” Bittner noted.
The crushed rock essential for the step’s foundation was also produced on-site, by hand. They found smaller stones and took turns swinging a 10-pound sledgehammer to make their own gravel.
The crew boated their gear in and camped on the north side of Duncan Lake and then paddled to work every morning. They put in more than 2,000 hours of labor combined. Bittner was there for the entire 40-day project that finished in July while his crew had a couple four-day breaks.
“My specialty is dry-stone masonry, so this was really nothing new for me. … But it was an interesting spot to try to work in,’’ said Bittner. “I enjoy passing on my knowledge of stone to the next generation of trailbuilders.”
The portage is one of the busiest spots in the wilderness, Quinn said, used by both day-use visitors canoeing in from nearby lakes just outside the BWCAW and by overnight campers heading deeper into the wilderness. It’s even a spot people go to in winter, she said.
“It’s sort of an iconic spot, really. It’s the Stairway Portage. … It’s a badge of honor for some people to say they did it,” Quinn said. “And it’s true — it’s not an easy feat to make that portage carrying gear or a canoe.”
Quinn said it’s unknown if Native people or voyageurs used the same route centuries ago, but there are historical records of the portage being used as far back as the early 1900s, when local logs were felled to provide a foothold.
The spot also is popular because of the small but scenic waterfall along the portage route.
“It’s kind of a forced portage. Most portages follow the easiest routes between lakes, usually along low creeks, because that makes sense. … And most follow the wilderness principle of not having any structures,” Quinn said. “But, in this case, the stone just fits much better in the wilderness compared to dimensional lumber. And it’s going to make it easier for people.”
The portage project cost about $100,000 and was funded in part by national forest timber sales revenue and money from the Great American Outdoors Act approved in 2020. Deeper into the wilderness, another 30 wooden steps on the portage between Flying and Gotter lakes were also replaced with 24 stone steps.
The portage work was delayed last fall due to the number of wildfires in the region, then was delayed again last spring due to the late ice-out on BWCAW lakes. Construction during the summer had to allow for safe passage by anyone who wanted to cross the portage, which meant the crew had to stop work often and help campers move canoes and packs up or down the steep hill.
“On one day we had 100 people come through in 22 canoes,” Bittner said. “We spent a lot of time moving gear over the portage. … But it worked out pretty well.”
Quinn said there is one more set of wooden steps in the BWCAW, between East Bearskin and Moon lakes, that is a candidate for replacement with stone.
“We try not to have permanent structures like stairs in the wilderness. But in these cases, it really is for resource protection” against erosion, Quinn noted. “And if it can make the experience a little better for visitors, that’s great, too.”
The BWCAW is the most heavily used wilderness in the country with about 150,000 visitors annually. That number jumped to 165,000 in 2020 with heavier use during the peak of the pandemic and the closed Canadian border.
News
Sean Connery’s ‘James Bond car’ sold for $2.4 million
It was a 1964 Aston Martin DB5, exactly the kind of car British secret agent James Bond drove in the 1960s films in which he was played by Connery.
The Bond character has been played by a number of actors and driven many different cars in over two dozen films in the series. They’ve included everything from BMWs and Bentleys to Chevrolets and Fords. But the 1964 is still the the best known “Bond car”.
The one Connery first drove in the 1964 film ‘Goldfinger’ was an Aston Martin DB5 filled with gadgets like machine guns, an ejection seat and an oil slick maker. More than 50 years later, Connery bought a 1964 DB5 for himself – even though it lacked the guns and gadgets of the movie car. – in early 2018. Connery died almost two years later at the age of 90. It was only DB5 he actually owned.
At $2.4 million, which included fees from auction company Broad Arrow, the car fetched more than originally expected. The company expected it to sell for between $1.4 million and $1.8 million at its collector car auction in Monterey, California. The buyer has not been named. The auction is one of many collectible car sales during Monterey Car Week, an annual series of classic car events on California’s Monterey Peninsula.
A 1964 Aston Martin DB5 in this car’s pristine condition would typically be worth around $1 million, according to auto insurance and event company Hagerty, which recently took full ownership of Broad Arrow.
During his life, Connery had often told his children about his fond memories of driving the Aston Martin in movies, his son Jason Connery said in an interview. When they were older, they suggested their father buy one, but he resisted the idea.
“He was like, ‘I don’t want to because it’s kind of obvious, you know, with me,’” Jason Connery said. “I said, ‘But forget it, it’s not about that. “”
Barney Ruprecht, an Aston Martin specialist at Broad Arrow who had also consulted with Connery on the purchase, advised Connery against getting a car in need of restoration because the work would likely take a few years, he said. Instead, he and Connery searched for a car that was in as perfect a condition as possible. The car remains in roughly this condition, according to Ruprecht, with only a few creases in the seat leather as evidence that it has been sat.
Once Connery bought the car, he had it painted from black to Snow Shadow Grey, the closest color to the car in the film.
But once this work was completed, there was little time left to conduct it.
“Unfortunately, as we get older, traveling, especially in Europe [became difficult] and then COVID hit and…” Jason Connery said. “You know, unfortunately, he never really got to enjoy the car he bought.”
The car was kept by Connery at his home in Switzerland, according to Jason Connery. He loved the car so much that he kept a picture of it on his desk.
A substantial a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to support the Connery Family Philanthropy Fund, according to the Broad Arrow Group. As well as the car itself, the winning bidder will receive a ride in the car of famous retired Formula 1 driver Jackie Stewart.
Stewart, like Connery, is from Scotland and the two were longtime friends.
Cnn
News
Pro-life activists ‘blind’ to ‘human tragedy’ caused by abortion restrictions: Washington Post editorial board
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Washington Post’s editorial board on Saturday condemned ‘anti-abortion crusaders’, saying they were ‘blind’ to the human tragedies caused by abortion restrictions following the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling of the Supreme Court quashing Roe v Wade.
The article was the latest media attack on pro-life conservatives, insisting that their work to legally restrict abortions, which end the life of an unborn child, threatens the lives and autonomy of young people. women who do not want to carry out their pregnancy. .
The council opened by alleging the damage caused by abortion bans, “The human toll of denying abortion to those who want or need it can be, and often is, appalling.”
He also condemned state legislatures seeking to limit the process. “State legislatures rushing to impose sweeping abortion bans, enabled by the conservative Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, did so despite much research into the devastating impact of these policies on the well-being and livelihood of Americans.”
MICHIGAN JUDGE SAYS COUNTY PROSECUTORS CANNOT ENFORCE ABORTION BAN
Altogether, pro-life activists and lawmakers are causing “suffering” “for real women, real girls, real families and real lives,” the council said.
The column provided some examples of women put in difficult situations because of the abortion ban. “In Louisiana, a woman whose fetus cannot survive outside the womb – she is missing the top of her skull, a fatal condition known as acrania – no longer has the right to terminate her pregnancy in the state,” due to its near-total abortion ban passed earlier this month.
As such, the woman “might need to travel to Florida or another state to undergo the procedure, a trip that would be expensive and time-consuming.”
The Chronicle also reported, “A 16-year-old girl in Florida is currently being barred from terminating her pregnancy by a judge’s ruling that she is ‘not mature enough’ to do so – even though she has the consent of his legal guardian for the procedure to be followed.”
The Post called it an “inane decision.”
KENTUCKY ABORTION LAW TRIGGERED BY SUPREME COURT DECISION BLOCKED BY JUDGE
The outlet also referenced the economic struggles faced by women who are forced to carry their pregnancies to term. “A landmark study from the University of California, San Francisco found that people unable to abort suffer long-lasting economic struggles, including a greater likelihood of eviction and bankruptcy, and difficulty feeding themselves. , to find accommodation and to move about.”
In addition, these women are “more prone to physical and mental health problems and are more likely” to raise their child alone.
In addition, a child born “as a result of the refusal of an abortion is more likely to grow up in poverty”, the council said. He then concluded that pro-life people don’t pay attention to these tragedies. “Behind each of these findings lies a human tragedy, to which the court-embellished anti-abortion crusaders are seemingly blind.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
