Mets thump Phillies, 7-2, to open breakaway weekend series
PHILADELPHIA — Oh, there they are.
There are the Philadelphia Phillies from earlier this year, the ones whose sloppy defense, uninspiring relief pitching and below-average offense led to their manager getting fired in early June.
All three of those things conspired together to sink the Phillies on Friday, as the Mets took the opening game of the teams’ four-game series by a score of 7-2. Philadelphia has played very well since Joe Girardi was canned and Rob Thomson replaced him. They started the season 22-29 under Girardi and were 43-23 under Thomson heading into this series. But these are still (mostly) the same players, wearing the same red pinstripe uniform, and the Mets treated them like they have all year.
After this resounding win, the Mets are 12-4 against Philadelphia. They have also now won each of Chris Bassitt’s three starts against the team. On Friday, the Mets’ quirky right-hander kept the Phillies guessing all night, locating all six of his pitches to both sides of the plate. Bassitt’s six strong frames included seven hits and some piercingly loud contact from the Phils, but only two runs.
The Mets do some of their best work in the first inning. Coming into the game, their 131 hits in the first were their most in any inning. Two more on Friday helped give Bassitt a lead before he came anywhere near a rosin bag, with the first hit of the game foreshadowing the type of night it would be.
Brandon Nimmo’s leadoff single whistled off his bat at 104.4 miles per hour, the hardest hit ball the Mets would have all night. Perhaps storing up some frustration from his 0-for-4 night with three strikeouts to close out the Atlanta series, Nimmo’s handiwork led to the first run when Pete Alonso knocked him in on a fielder’s choice, capped off with a Phillies’ error that also made it clear they haven’t completely shed their old habits.
Alonso went even bigger in his second at-bat. The two-time Home Run Derby champ hadn’t lost one since Aug. 4, and the streak was at 60 plate appearances when he came up in the third inning. Alonso is known for his USDA-grade beef, which allows him to hit home runs on pitches he doesn’t even square up properly. But the fourth-year first baseman has also become a much better all-around hitter. In this third inning showdown with Aaron Nola, Alonso fell into a 1-2 hole, two outs already on the board. He fought off Nola’s next pitch, a perfectly executed, up and away fastball on the corner. Then, after watching a curveball for ball two, he got another heater.
One swing of his patient bat sent the ball zooming into the left field seats, busting his home run slump, putting him at 30 for the season, and giving the Mets an early 3-0 lead.
The Mets got their other four runs in a bunch of fun ways, each one infuriating Phillies’ fans even more. There was a double steal in which Francisco Lindor took second and Starling Marte bolted for home, resulting in both runners being safe and many pointing out that such a play is much more common 180 miles northeast in Williamsport than it is at an MLB game.
There was Jeff McNeil looping a two-out single in the ninth pitch of his at-bat to drive in Daniel Vogelbach. There was also Brett Baty, the rookie getting his first experience in a Mets-Phillies powder keg, adding some insurance runs with a two-out single of his own.
Citizens Bank Park filled with boos on multiple occasions. In front of a sold out stadium, the Phillies laid an egg. The Mets can sleep well knowing that they already caused a large portion of the weekend crowd — a not unimportant factor in a series of this magnitude — to resign themselves to defeat very early.
As “Let’s Go Mets” rang out from the stands, the visiting team in Philadelphia got their swagger back (ignore Tyler Naquin going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts). They can thank Bassitt, a well-rounded offensive approach, and an infectious recurrence of the April and May Phillies in the other dugout.
If Miami Heat are dreaming big, why don’t they wait for Kevin Durant? – Denver Post
The NBA star questioned the owner, called his co-star, pressed to fire the coach and general manager he once helped hire and repeated a loud business demand to sweep it all away in messy public conversation.
Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in the summer of 2022 unhappy?
It was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004. That’s why Miami Heat president Pat Riley can’t, won’t and shouldn’t step down from what has become an ugly showdown inside the club. organization in Brooklyn and an uncomfortable stalemate outside.
You ride that possible trade to see where it goes, if you’re in the market for a championship, which is the mandate that Riley has always followed.
It’s awkward for everyone, this waiting pattern for Durant, especially for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Hero. Adebayo was a great pro and a relentless performer and now his name is rumored for a titled, whiny star acting like a thin-skinned loser.
But, again, Durant today was O’Neal yesterday. Adebayo and Tyler could be the right bridge to tomorrow that the Heat need to get the highly talented Durant, much like Lamar Odom, Caron Butler and an aging Brian Grant once were for O’Neal.
Riley took a lot of questions about this trade at the time. Odom was one of those who wondered until Riley reminded him of the rare talent he had in return.
“I realized then that he had to do it,” Odom said.
O’Neal helped deliver the Heat’s first championship to end any questions about how it worked. But that’s the question every franchise needs to answer in one form or another:
Will you embrace goodness with the hope of being great tomorrow? Or will you take the chance to be great today?
The Miami Dolphins have spent the past three seasons rebuilding to prepare for the upcoming season. It might be a good one. But do you see the problem of living too much tomorrow?
The Florida Marlins’ last five-year rebuild is complete. How did that happen ?
The Florida Panthers made the kind of trade for Matthew Tkachuk who says they’re in for the moment next season. You can appreciate that. It just took two decades to reach this open window of possibility.
The beauty of the Heat is that they try to win every season. Their philosophy is that they don’t win – if, say, they’re 3 points short of Jimmy Butler in the NBA Finals like this year – they’ll find out the following summer.
They are not alone in this case. The Los Angeles Lakers just paid LeBron James $97 million for two years. The message was to trade draft picks and try to win now, tomorrow be damned.
Durant figures somewhere in this idea. There are all sorts of salary cap and contract issues to work out here, but they start with this: Brooklyn doesn’t need to trade him until the start of the season. So it’s quiet around Durant, so very quiet, but there’s no reason for the Heat to leave this game.
Durant is 34 and could team up with Butler to provide the kind of firepower that fuels championships. Riley has already filled in the gaps in these lists. Spoelstra hatched a plan to make it all work.
Maybe the Heat stick around and don’t understand Durant. Maybe the cost is too high or the contracts just don’t work. But you don’t fold your cards if you’re Riley. You play the hand with so much skill in play.
The overview is not clear because everyone is waiting But that’s ok. There are no games this month. Or next month. You can wait to see where it goes, because it could well go to a championship.
Riley was so certain of O’Neal’s talent in 2004 that he suggested returning to the Lakers and brokering peace between him and Kobe Bryant. Team owner Jerry Buss said he was past that point.
So Riley brought O’Neal to Miami and the result is the banner hanging from the rafters. That’s why if you’re Riley, you stay in discussions with Durant.
You may not like it. You may be dreaming that this craft can also work. The question is, are you having the time to be awesome now or are you just hoping for the best tomorrow?
Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz and soccer star Julie Ertz welcome son, and Kliff Kingsbury gives the baby a scholarship
Talk about good genes.
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, Julie Ertz, a member of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, announced the birth of their son on Thursday. Madden Matthew Ertz was born at 11 a.m. on August 11. He weighed 8.2 pounds and was 22 inches tall.
“Our whole world,” they each tweeted above a photo of their newborn son with a blue heart and “Hallelujah.”
The couple met in college when Zach played at Stanford and Julie played at Santa Clara. They tied the knot in 2017. Zach was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cardinals last October and the couple moved to Julie’s home state of Arizona.
They are quite the winning family. Zach won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles, while Julie has an Olympic gold medal and won two World Cups.
Madden Matthew Ertz 💙 Our Whole World
Hallelujah 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rbcvUdX7zn
— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) August 18, 2022
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who said he texted Ertz after Madden was born, already knows what kind of athlete Madden will be.
“I said this kid has a permanent scholarship to any NAIA school I’ve been coaching at for 18 years,” Kingsbury said Thursday at a press conference.
Media mogul and former president
Rupert Murdoch has influenced world politics through his media empire for decades. His relationship with former President Donald Trump was seen as one of his strongest alliances, with Trump dominating the conservative media owned by Murdoch. But as media reporter Sarah Ellison explains, Trump and the Murdochs were aligned for mutual benefit — and this dynamic could change.
What are stock buybacks and how a new 1% tax affects your portfolio
US President Joe Biden gestures during his remarks on the Cut Inflation Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, July 28, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
The new 1% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks – a late addition to President Joe Biden’s sweeping tax, health and climate package – adds a new levy to the controversial practice.
But opinions are divided on how this might affect investors.
The Inflation Reduction Act provision levies a 1% excise tax on the market value of the company’s net shares redeemed beginning in 2023.
How stock buybacks work
When a profitable public company has excess cash, it can buy shares of its own stock in the public market or make an offer to shareholders, known as a stock buyback or stock buyback.
It’s a way to return money to shareholders, explained Amy Arnott, portfolio strategist at Morningstar, and more widely used than dividends, a portion of corporate profits regularly returned to investors.
Learn more about personal finance:
These are priorities for the nearly $80 billion in IRS funding
Interest from the IRS soon jumps. What you will get for a missing refund
These are the best colleges for financial aid
If the total number of shares is reduced, share buybacks can also increase earnings per share, a method of measuring a company’s financial performance.
However, critics have argued that buyouts are often accompanied by the re-issuance of stock options for executives and other employees. Adding new shares may negate some or all of the benefits of stock reduction for regular investors during redemptions.
‘Redemption monsters’ drive trend
With low interest rates boosting earnings and values, S&P 500 companies repurchased a record $881.7 billion of their own stock in 2021, up from $519.8 billion in 2020, according to the data from S&P Global.
A sizable percentage comes from a handful of so-called “takeover monsters,” with five companies — Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta, Microsoft and Bank of America — accounting for a quarter of the dollar value of buyouts. shares over the past year.
How the 1% Tax on Stock Redemptions May Affect Investors
Although the full impact on the stock market is not yet known, experts have mixed opinions on how the provision may affect individual portfolios.
“I don’t think it should have a major impact on investors,” Arnott said. But at the margin, companies with excess cash may be “slightly more likely” to pay dividends than buy back shares, she said.
It’s estimated that a 1% tax on stock buybacks can trigger a 1.5% increase in corporate dividend payouts, according to the Tax Policy Center.
And increased dividends can have an unexpected impact, depending on where investors hold those assets, said Alex Durante, federal tax economist at the Tax Foundation.
“People with taxable accounts can potentially be affected,” he said.
Of course, the shift from buyouts to dividends can also change expected tax revenues, Durante added.
The provision is expected to bring in about $74 billion over the next decade, according to recent estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation.
However, given that the new law will not come into force until January 1, 2023, some experts predict that companies will accelerate “tax-free” share buybacks until 2022, especially with stock prices still much lower. to previous values.
General Motors said Friday it would resume and increase share buybacks to $5 billion, up from the $3.3 billion previously left over from the program. And Home Depot announced a $15 billion share buyback program on Thursday.
CNN defines a gas average of $3.92 as a pay raise of $100 a month
A CNN Business article published on Friday urges Americans to view the slight drop in gasoline prices as “a $100 per month increase,” even though the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is still $3.92. , according to the American Automobile Association.
In the article titled, “America just got a $100 a month raise,” CNN Business editor Chris Isidore wrote:
The stable drop in the price of gasoline over the past few months has turned into an unexpected form of economic stimulus, at a time when the Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy and fight price increase with higher interest rates.
Ever since he hit a record $5.02 per gallon on June 14, the national average price for regular gas fell $1.10, or 22%, to $3.92, according to AAA. That average has now dropped for 67 consecutive days.
Given that a typical US household uses about 90 gallons of gasoline per month, the $1.10 price drop equates to a saving of $98.82.
The current average is still $1.54 higher than the last full day of former President Donald J. Trump’s term in January 2021, when it hovered at $2.38 per gallon. Based on the average household consumption of 90 gallons per month cited by Isidore, gas has still cost American families $138.60 more per month since the start of Joe Biden’s presidency.
When Trump left office, gasoline averaged $2.39. Today it is $5.01.
Where is Schumer’s outrage against Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/aaynZW3cnQ
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2022
Prior to the mid-June record, gasoline prices hit all-time highs for at least 11 straight days, as Breitbart News reported at the time.
As prices soared, Biden repeatedly blamed the exorbitant cost at the pump, primarily blaming Russian leader Vladamir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. He dubbed the increases “Putin’s price hike.”
Asked about the surge in gas prices in March, Biden’s response was that he couldn’t “do much right now,” and he claimed that “Russia is responsible.”
Last month, as prices fell slightly, Biden bragged about offering Americans a “breathing room.”
“Gasoline prices have fallen for 34 straight days, about 50 cents a gallon,” he boasted on social media. “It saves the average driver about $25 a month.”
“I know those extra dollars and cents mean something. It’s breathing. And we haven’t finished working to get even lower prices,” he added.
NBA will not schedule any games this Election Day
The Association is taking Election Day off in 2022.
This season’s upcoming NBA schedule will have an interesting wrinkle: no games on Nov. 8 — Election Day.
The league will have all 30 teams in action the night before during “civic engagement night” and is encouraging teams to use the night before to remind fans to vote.
“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections,” the league said Tuesday.
“It’s unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, told NBC. “Voting and Election Day are obviously unique and very important to our democracy.”
In previous years, some teams have turned their arenas into registration and voting locations, in part because players staged a walkout during the 2020 “bubble” after a number of police shootings of people of color, particularly Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
The full schedule is set to be released on Wednesday afternoon.
