News
More disturbing flyers found, this time in Woodbury. What about ticketing racists for littering?
Authorities in a fourth East Metro suburb have reported racist materials were left on residents’ properties, prompting some to ask what can be done about it.
Woodbury is the latest city where racist flyers were left in plastic baggies filled with corn, presumably to weigh the bags down. The materials were found in the northeast area of the city, Public Safety Director Jason Posel said Friday.
“We don’t believe that anyone was specifically targeted, but that isn’t any comfort to any of our residents who found the materials in their yard,” Posel said. “We are exploring our enforcement options.”
Similar materials have been discovered recently in Stillwater, Lino Lakes and Cottage Grove.
So far, no one has been held responsible, and it’s not clear that anything can be done.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Pete Koerner wrote on Facebook last month that the flyers are “disturbing,” but not illegal. He asked the public’s help in tracking down whoever left the messages.
Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said Friday his officers still are investigating and have not sent anything to the city’s prosecutor for consideration of possible charges.
“There isn’t anything that is jumping out initially on this case as criminal, but we are still investigating,” he said.
In Kenosha, Wis., however, police have found a way to punish those who leave disturbing materials at people’s homes. The department announced last week it had issued $4,301 in fines — in the form of 23 littering tickets at $187 each — to a 56-year-old Kenosha man who left antisemitic material on car windshields, driveways and walkways.
“Technically, the flyer is a form of free speech, protected by First Amendment; however, many members of the Kenosha community had very deep concerns regarding the materials,” Kenosha police said in a news release announcing the littering tickets.
In a Facebook post, Woodury’s Posel condemned the racist propaganda.
“These flyers do not represent what we stand for as a community,” he wrote. “We are taking these actions seriously as it is important to us that all residents feel safe and welcome in our community.”
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement condemning the “despicable attempt to spread hate” in Stillwater.
CAIR Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said Friday that the group has issued similar statements “on an almost daily basis — not only in Minnesota, but around the country.”
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a spike of racist-recruitment materials nationwide,” Hooper said. “It’s from a variety of neo-Nazi, racist and white supremacist groups. Sometimes they are unnamed; sometimes they do have contact information.”
“It used to be these kinds of people you’d have to turn over a rock to find them; they hid,” Hooper said. “But now they feel empowered, unfortunately, by political leaders nationwide, and they are running with it.”
News
Imran Khan’s large rally today to protest the arrest of his aide Shahbaz Gill, Media Curb
Islamabad:
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called his supporters out on Saturday to protest the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and restrictions on Ary News.
Announcing several rallies, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on everyone to join the protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government.
“Tomorrow I will be leading a rally after the Maghreb, from China Chowk to F9 Park, in support of Dr Gill and to protest against the torture inflicted on him. We will also protest against the muzzling of Ary simply because Ary n didn’t have the official line and covered our story,” Imran Khan tweeted.
“I invite everyone to join us tomorrow and raise your voice in protest,” he said in another tweet.
Gill was arrested by police on August 9 after making controversial comments on television against the Pakistani military that were deemed “highly hateful and seditious” by the country’s media authorities.
Imran’s close associate was arrested on charges of colluding with a private television news channel in the context of anti-state propaganda.
Notably, Pakistani regulatory watchdog PEMRA alleged that the ARY News channel was broadcasting “false, hateful and riotous” content based on “outright disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by inciting rebellion within armed forces”.
Imran Khan’s party claimed that Gill had already been tortured in police custody and that his life was still in danger. He said a protest was being organized in support of Gill who he said suffered physical torture including sexual abuse.
“If a political worker
can be subjected to such torture, it could happen to anyone,” the PTI chief told reporters outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, as quoted by the Dawn newspaper.
The head of the PTI, in an earlier statement, said Pakistan was “turning into a banana republic”.
He even warned Pakistan’s military establishment to “review its policy” while saying he would rather die than accept the Shehbaz Sharif government.
The warning comes as the PTI leader is embroiled in a battle with the ruling coalition, which he says came to power as a result of a US-backed plot against him.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him a Movado watch, he apologizes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — A Kansas City pastor has gone viral online after a video emerged showing him berating his congregation for not giving him a luxury gift.
Reverend Carlton Funderburke of the Well Church in Kansas City is recorded telling them how upset he was that he hadn’t bought her a Movado watch.
The video shared on TikTok showed Funderburke describing his followers on August 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”
He asked them, “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money?” Am I not worth your money Red Lobster? Am I not worth your St. John Knit? You can’t afford it anyway. Am I not worth Louis Vuitton to you? Am I not worth your Prada? Am I not worth your Gucci?
The video has over 570,000 views.
Funderburke posted a video apologizing for his comments, saying they don’t reflect his view of people or what’s on his mind.
“No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to anyone who has been hurt, angered or damaged in any way by my words,” he said.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
The Ravens have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, his agent confirmed Friday on Twitter, addressing potential depth concerns at the position.
Robinson, 27, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March but, in a surprise, was released during the first round of roster cuts Tuesday.
Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2016, spent his first five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His best year came in 2020, when he had 45 catches for 464 yards, both career highs, and three touchdowns. Last season, he had 25 catches on 41 targets for 264 yards and three scores. In a Week 2 loss to the Ravens, he had three catches for 46 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson met with the Ravens on Friday, according to the NFL Network, which first reported the deal. Wide receiver James Proche II, a training camp standout, has missed over a week of practice with what coach John Harbaugh called a soft-tissue injury. Tylan Wallace left the Ravens’ preseason opener with a knee sprain. Projected starters Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay also missed time in camp.
Terms of Robinson’s deal were not disclosed. The Ravens, who face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, must cut their roster to 80 players by Tuesday and to 53 players by Aug. 30.
()
News
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
Florida prosecutors on Friday objected to keeping evidence secret in the murder case of OnlyFans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenney – after her defense attorney asked a judge to limit what could be made public.
Clenney, 26, allegedly stabbed Christian Obumseli, 27, to death with a kitchen knife during a spat at their luxury apartment in April.
“It was the defense that frankly kept this case under the media spotlight,” Clenney’s attorney’s assistant prosecutor Frank Prieto said. “Mr. Obumseli had been dead for five days and the defense was making statements to the media in both print, television and local news.
The social media star turned detainee was not present for the brief Zoom hearing. She remains locked up in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested last week on one count of second-degree murder.
In the motion filed Thursday, Prieto criticized Miami State’s Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance video at a press conference of Clenney beating Obumseli in an elevator more than a month before his alleged murder.
Prieto called the release of the damning footage an “attempt by the government to prejudice and smear potential members of the jury against the defendant” and deprive her of the right to a fair trial.
Prieto has repeatedly said Clenney acted in self-defense after saying Obumseli strangled her.
The motion asked the judge to bar prosecutors from publicly disclosing evidence without the court’s permission.
Prieto also filed an emergency motion to preserve Obumseli’s body for inspection – but family attorney Larry Handfield said he was already buried in Dallas, Texas a few weeks ago .
“It would be sacrilege and would go against [the family’s] religion for the body to be exhumed at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such an “extraordinary remedy” would further traumatize his loved ones. The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, and cousin, Karen Egbuna, listened the procedure.
The judge said she would rule on the motions after holding a hearing.
Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was initially cleared by the Miami Police Department after telling them she acted in self-defense.
But Obumseli’s outraged family hired Handfield, who pressured authorities to continue the investigation, which ultimately led to Clenney’s arrest.
Prosecutors say Clenney, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a 3 1/2-inch kitchen knife into Obumseli’s chest, severing her subclavian artery.
It was unclear what sparked the argument, but the couple argued often during their tumultuous two-year romance.
Clenney was arrested in Las Vegas for assault and battery in July 2020 after allegedly throwing a drink at Obumseli, who narrowly missed him, according to police records.
After the murder, video of Clenney being handcuffed in a black bra and drenched in blood on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom apartment went viral.
A few days later, the social media star, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, was spotted in a hotel bar enjoying drinks with her father, sparking public outrage.
Jeff Obumseli slammed authorities on Instagram days after the murder, saying Clenney was “treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”
Clenney is not fight extradition and should be sent back to Florida.
New York Post
News
Shooting incidents in US schools increased dramatically in 2021-22 school year, report finds – NBC Chicago
The 2021-2022 school year saw the highest number of shooting incidents in the United States in nearly a decade, with incidents more than tripling from the previous school year, according to a published report. Friday.
Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonpartisan group that campaigns against gun violence, said that between August 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, there were 193 “gunshot incidents” on the grounds of preschools and K-12 schools.
The number of incidents in 2020-21 was 62, according to the report. The previous high was 75 incidents in 2018-2019.
The group began tracking gun violence at school in 2013.
In Canada, you need a license, training, and two references to purchase a firearm, and there is a 28-day waiting period for your purchase. And many of those restrictions were imposed in response to a school shooting in Montreal that killed 14 students. Now, Canada could impose a freeze on handgun purchases, citing an increase in gun violence and concerns over recent mass shootings in the United States. Mustafa Tameez, a former Department of Homeland Security official, joins LX News to discuss the legislation.
For more on this story, head to NBC News.
NBC Chicago
News
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
By DAVID KOENIG
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays.
Buttigieg is asking airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an airport and give out meal vouchers for delays of three hours or longer when the disruption is caused by something in the airline’s control.
The Transportation Department on Friday released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of 10 U.S. airlines including the major ones, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers.
A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade group whose members include American, United, Delta and Southwest, said airlines “strive to provide the highest level of customer service.” She said the airlines are committed to overcoming challenges including a tight labor market.
Buttigieg’s agency recently proposed rules around refunds for passengers whose flights are canceled or rescheduled. He told the CEOs the department is considering additional rules “that would further expand the rights of airline passengers who experience disruptions.”
Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of canceled and delayed flights. In his latest salvo, he told airline CEOs he appreciates that airlines have stepped up hiring and trimmed schedules to better match the number of flights they can handle.
“Still, the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable,” he wrote.
The head of another airline trade group took issue with Buttigieg’s praise of schedule cuts. Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association, said those cutbacks are being driven by a pilot shortage and are especially harmful to people who use smaller airports.
“There is a lot of responsibility to go around in this crisis and solving (the pilot shortage) means solving it for the long term, not just trimming back capacity until the only people with air service are those traveling between the large urban centers,” Black said.
So far this year, airlines have canceled about 146,000 flights, or 2.6%, and nearly 1.3 million flights have been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. The rate of cancellations is up about one-third from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, and the rate of delays is up nearly one-fourth.
Federal officials have blamed many of the disruptions on understaffing at airlines, which encouraged employees to quit after the pandemic started. The airlines have countered by blaming staffing problems at the Federal Aviation Administration, which hires air traffic controllers.
More disturbing flyers found, this time in Woodbury. What about ticketing racists for littering?
Imran Khan’s large rally today to protest the arrest of his aide Shahbaz Gill, Media Curb
Prominent Australian Exchange ‘Swyftx’ Lays off 21% Workforce
Ayurvedic Herbs & Home Remedies To Battle Obesity
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him a Movado watch, he apologizes
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
The Benefits of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
Shooting incidents in US schools increased dramatically in 2021-22 school year, report finds – NBC Chicago
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races