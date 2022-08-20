Finance
New York State Certificate of Relief From Disabilities For Convicts
The general purpose of obtaining a Certificate of Relief from Disabilities (“Certificate”) in New York is for employment purposes. The Certificate restores some of the rights that automatically forfeited due to a felony conviction – it relives the holder of all enumerated forfeitures, disabilities, or bars to employment that are automatically imposed by law by reason of the conviction of the crime or offense listed on the certificate. The term forfeiture is referring to the loss of present rights. The term disabilities and bars to employment are referring to future rights.
An employer or a licensing agency must consider it evidence that the offender is rehabilitated. This does not mean that you automatically will receive the job, just that you can only be rejected if there is other evidence that you are not qualified. Keep in mind, an employer can refuse employment even if you are otherwise eligible if your previous convictions are job-related.The Certificate does not restore the right to hold public office, or erase, or seal the conviction. The governing law is Article 23 of the New York State Correction Law.
Particular agencies and authorities may still deny an offender’s formerly held rights, based upon further investigation. For example, a Certificate does not mean that a pistol permit application by the offender will be approved. A Certificate also does not cancel, or in any other way affect, the automatic forfeiture of a felony DWI offender’s operator’s license.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR A CERTIFICATE OF RELIEF FROM DISABILITIES?
One can only apply for a Certificate if you have been convicted of no or one felonies. It does not matter if you have any misdemeanor convictions. The Felony convictions that must be considered are all New York State, Federal and Out-of-State convictions. Do not count cases in which you were tried as a juvenile delinquent or youthful offender.
If you have been convicted of more then one felonies, you are not eligible for a Certificate of Relief from Disabilities but you may be eligible for a Certificate of Good Conduct.
WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT CERTIFICATE OF RELIEF FROM DISABILITIES?
There are temporary, and permanent Certificate of Relief from Disabilities. A temporary certificate is one that is:
1. Issued by the Court to a defendant who is under a revocable sentence as defined under Section 700 of the Correction Law and the Courts authority to revoke such sentence has not expired, or
2. Issued by the New York State Board of Parole and the individual is still under supervision.
If the sentence is revocable then the Certificate can be revoked by the Court for violation of the conditions of the sentence, and shall be revoked by the Court if it revokes the sentence and commits the defendants to prison or a jail like Rikers Island. If the individual is on Parole, then the Certificate may be revoked by the Board for any violation of the conditions or parole or release. If a temporary Certificate is to be revoked, it must be on notice to the defendant and permit him or her an opportunity to be heard. If the Certificate is not revoked, then it will automatically become a permanent Certificate upon expiration of termination of the court’s authority to revoke the sentence or termination of Parole.
WHAT TO CONSIDER BEFORE APPLYING FOR A CERTIFICATE OF RELIEF FROM DISABILITIES
Anyone considering obtaining a Certificate of Relief from Disabilities, needs to determine a) what kind of license or employment the individual is seeking, and 2) researching any governing statutes to determine any restrictions for individuals with felony convictions, and c) whether the post conviction Certificate of Relief from Disabilities would provide assistance in obtaining the position.
APPLICATION FOR A CERTIFICATE OF RELIEF FROM DISABILITIES
The application process depends on the sentence you received, and where you were sentenced:
Misdemeanor Conviction & No New York State Prison Sentence
If you have been convicted of a misdemeanor, or a felony but served no time in New York State prison, then you must apply in the Court where you were convicted. One must contact the Clerk of the Court to learn the individual steps required of that specific Court. The sentencing court has the discretion to grant the Certificate of Relief from Disabilities.
Felony Conviction & Served Time in New York State Prison
Your New York Criminal Lawyer must apply to the New York State board of Parole for the Certificate. If you are currently out on Parole, then contact your Parole Officer.
Federal, Out-of-State Conviction for a Misdemeanor or Felony.
One must apply to the New York State Board of Parole to get a Certificate of Relief for that Conviction.
Finance
Why Learn Calligraphy?
It’s fun, it’s useful, it’s a way to develop your creative self and it gives pleasure in the form of your beautifully handwritten greetings, homemade birthday cards, personalized thank-you messages etc.
It’s also cheap and easy to start. It connects you along pleasurable, spooky routes with millions of writers from the past, and uncovers ways in which communications technology has changed while people haven’t, much. You’ll never again look at a piece of handwriting, or even a printed page, in quite the same way.
You learn calligraphy for the same reasons you learn public speaking as an advance on ‘just talking’. Calligraphy is a collection of skills and techniques which turn ‘just handwriting’ into a structured artistic performance which holds your audience’s attention and earns applause.
Calligraphy is something to be geeky about. It boasts terms like ‘textualis quadrata sine pedibus’. You can get right into it and make your own ink and paper, and swap recipes online for the best authentically medieval substances to stick gold leaf on with. Or you can buy it all off the shelf and still make your forename look like a business logo designed by a twenty-second-century Leonardo da Vinci.
In theory it could earn you money but I wouldn’t hold your breath. Calligraphy is far more likely to bring you lots of requests for freebies from friends and family. It pays much more in admiration than it does in cash.
But when you’re learning calligraphy, you have a perfectly good reason to learn how to cook and strip a swan’s feather, turn it into a quill-pen and then write a letter with it in black and vermilion ink. Doesn’t that stir something deep and scribal in your soul?
What appeals most is that calligraphy is not a specialized mystery but an everyday art. Like home cooking or paying a compliment, it helps make the world go round. I doubt I’ll ever become renowned as an amateur calligrapher for anything except passion and enthusiasm. But I love doing it, trying to get better, teaching it as well as I can, and sending the results out to circulate.
Finance
Why Learn Digital Marketing?
Digital media has become a direct channel between a brand and its consumers. With more and more people spending more and more time on various digital platforms, brands are reaching out via these channels to market themselves, at the same time develop a personal connect with the audience. Digital channels have an edge over traditional channels and methods in its reach, targeting, measurability, cost effectiveness and much more. Brands now realizing the immense potential in this opportunity is exploring it further by allocating larger budget, trying out new channels etc. This, in turn, drives up the demand for trained professionals to carry out these tasks. A completely new vertical and a whole new set of jobs have been created because of this trend, say digital marketer, analyst, strategist, Social media marketer, SEO analyst and more. Though the sector demands a large number of well-trained professionals, the truth is the supply is hardly meeting the demand. To fill this gap you as a marketer must undergo formal training and associated certifications in digital marketing, which will help you achieve a well-paid, challenging career in a sector with immense growth potential.
As good as all that sounds, you should have a clear objective why you want to learn or even master digital lumens and your efforts must be targeted towards that ultimate goal. Let us see different reasons why you should take up this as your career.
If you are a fresher and are at crossroads of choosing a boring career in your field hesitantly because of lack of options, know that there is always a much more interesting career path to go down on, digital marketing. Whatever be your graduation qualification, digital/internet marketing is a skill you can acquire with the right training.
Another trend our generations sees is how we completely change career mid-way through, unlike previous generations who kept the same job in the same organization all their life. If you are in that phase where you think you need a change, digital marketing could be exactly what you need. Learn something new, interesting and challenging. No more boring everyday tasks, let your creative juices flow and every task be something new.
But if you do enjoy what you do, but is just looking for some progress in your career or pay scale, digital marketing could be the answer to your instant career growth. In sales, marketing, advertising, PR, IT related jobs and more, with an additional skill set, you could make better money than your peers and also get faster promotions.
If you are an entrepreneur or a business owner, digital marketing is something you cannot avoid. A much cheaper and more effective alternative to traditional marketing, digital marketing is ideal for small business owners to target and reach their customers. Instead of hiring a full-time digital marketing employee or freelancing the job, why not spend a little time, learn the trade and market your business yourself with a level of commitment and understanding of the business that no one else would ever have.
If you need to stay at home for some reason be it a career break or a newborn child, but hate sitting idle, freelance digital marketing might be the perfect solution. With proper training and experience, you can work as a freelance digital/internet marketer, social media marketer, content writer and more and earn good money, while being at home.
A good digital marketing training course must include SEO techniques and analysis, running own campaigns, analyzing and managing them, running ads, targeting and measuring them and more, so that they will be equipped with all essential skill sets for a digital marketer. The various essential modules that need to be covered are SEO, SMO, SMM, PPC, Facebook marketing and more. However, an ideal course must also give you the flexibility to choose what you want to learn, to what extent and when, so that you get the exact training that you need, at your convenience. A good training course might be your first step towards a prosperous career.
Finance
Reduce Your Debt Fast While Seeing the World – As Easy As Yi, Er, San
Graduation is right around the corner, or you rounded that corner a few years ago and things sort of hit a brick wall. You have a degree and a mountain of debt. What do you do next? What job will you be able to get? Will there be any jobs for you?
It is no secret things are tough out there in the job market. As any recent graduate knows, the skills of fresh graduates with little to no experience are not highly sought after. Most job postings you see are rather discouraging with requirements far beyond that which most recent graduates possess.
What do you do? Do not fret. There are places where jobs literally come looking for you. If you are willing to get an extra certificate and travel far from home, you will be just fine.
Unlike the cowboys of old riding into the sunset after conquering a daring adventure, new and recent graduates may find comfort in the rising sun to the east after they realize their daring adventure has only just begun. Get your passport and pack your bags. Asia may have just what you are looking for.
I am referring to teaching English as a second language in China, Korea, Thailand and many other countries. Many expatriates, including myself, have found teaching abroad to be an attractive alternative to slogging through continuous rejection or underemployment in our own countries. And, it is not as hard as you may think.
In fact, it is pretty easy and only gets easier once you arrive at your destination.
What do you need to get a job teaching English abroad?
To begin, you will need a TEFL or CELTA certificate in addition to your bachelor’s degree. For Americans, a TEFL certificate will be the best option as CELTA is a British qualification and is often not offered by American institutions. Check with your university for TEFL courses. If TEFL is offered by your university, you can easily get certified while still studying. If courses are not offered by your university, there are a multitude of online offerings for TEFL certification.
There are a few things you must consider when choosing a TEFL certificate program.
First, you need to ensure you get a 120 hour certificate with observed teaching practice. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in any field, a 120 hour certificate is a common minimum requirement for a work visa in many countries. Make sure your certificate will reflect that the course was indeed 120 hours! Moreover, observed teaching practice is not always required, but, if you are searching for your first teaching job, it can be the difference between you and the next best candidate.
Second, not all TEFL certificates are created equal. TEFL certification has become a sort of money printing business for some seedy online “institutes”. It is important to research the school before paying for a course. You do not want to go through all the trouble of paying and studying just to have your qualifications questioned at every turn.
How do you find the job?
Once you have TEFL, you are set to begin your job search. You can go through an agency or contact a school directly. There are many ESL job boards on the internet with thousands of jobs. ESL cafe and ESL Teacher’s Board are among the most popular job boards for ESL teachers. Note that many jobs will ask for two years of work experience in any field to meet visa requirements. However, if you invest the time in your search, you can find schools willing to put in the effort to get you legal paperwork despite lacking some arbitrary requirements. In addition, requirements are often loosened in rural areas and areas outside the most popular cities. For example, in China, it is illegal for schools to hire non-native speakers in Beijing and other tier 1 cities, but regions outside of these cities are allowed to hire non-native speakers (Or, no one checks up on it in these out-of-the-way cities.).
What should you look for in a job?
There are different types of jobs and each has its pros and cons. There are public schools, private schools, training centers, and universities. My personal opinion is that public schools and universities are best. You will earn less money, but will have a less stressful work environment and more paid time off. At universities you will earn half as much as in public primary schools and a third as much as in private high schools, but you will have the greatest freedom at work as well as the most paid holidays. In private schools you will earn more money, but be constantly under the scrutiny of owners and parents. Finally, training centers are the most stressful with the least time off and greatest potential for dishonest business dealings, but the greatest earning potential. Training centers pay by the hour and rates can reach as high as $50/hour depending on the clientele. In addition, I must note that the highest paying private high schools will require a teaching degree from your home country or a master’s degree in an education related field in order to be qualified. Once you find a job and sign a contract, the school or agent will walk you through the visa process and you will be on your way in no time.
If you are among the millions of young Americans burdened with a mountain of student loan debt and are worried about working after graduation, teaching English in countries such as China may be exactly what you are looking for.
Finance
Interesting Facts About Stucco Nobody Has Ever Told You
Stucco is also known as ‘Portland cement plaster’. It is generally used in building repair, to repair leaky windows, decorate exteriors or for any other decorative purposes. Restoration companies use it for restoration projects as it is widely available in various textures and colors.
Classifications
Exterior stucco can be classified into two types, hard coat stucco and exterior insulation & finish system. Hard coat stucco is commonly used for homes. It is generally cheap, thus gaining popularity for commercial projects. It is a little expensive comparatively and is mostly used in commercial constructions.
Hard coat stucco is generally applied in one coat, two coats and three coats together with a cement base. Three coat system provides 2 rough coats with cement and one finish coat while the one coat process provides the facility of one rough coat and one finish coat. One coat process is much simpler, cheaper and time saving, hence gaining popularity these days. One coat system provides almost the same benefits of three coat system. However, three coat process is much tougher than the other and can withstand cracks in most critical weather conditions.
Typical Benefits
1. Attractive Look: Stucco can increase the looks of a house. Therefore, it is preferred to use in the interiors of the home. The different design and stonework can add tremendous beauty to your home. Its use is equally appreciated for exterior parts of your house. Various pigments are available to enhance its beauty further.
2. Reduced Cost and Maintenance: It is generally cheaper than other available building materials. It is also maintenance free in comparison to other construction materials and far better than paint. For painted surfaces, you consistently need maintenance which makes it more costly. Stucco applied surfaces don’t need any fixes or maintenance for many years. Pigments can be used after it has completely dried.
3. Highly Durable: No building material can beat the durability of the stucco. If applied correctly, it can stand for many years without any maintenance. Seeking professional assistance for such project is a good choice.
4. Architectural styles: Stucco can be used in different architectural styles, especially Spanish. However, an expert artisan can produce great design work using stucco.
5. Good Weather Repellent: Stucco is best for extreme weather conditions and is extremely helpful in blocking rain water. This is fire proof and thus your home can withstand against heat damages.
It is mandatory to use stucco siding correctly in order to utilize its full benefits. You can consult professional services to help you out in this regard.
Finance
Online Credit Repair Services
Online credit repair services may be one of the newer online services. There are so many things that can be taken care of online these days. Why not online credit repair.
There are many online credit repair services. These services operate by taking your basic information online and then contacting you by phone. Payment is deducted automatically from an individual’s bank, credit card or paypal account, just like other online transactions. Individuals should make sure that the online credit repair site is secured by verisign and look for members of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) online reliability program. In order to be accepted as a member of the BBB, a company must have been in business for at least a year and must adhere to the guidelines created by the BBB for fair business practices.
Online credit repair services, as the name suggests, help customers improve their credit ratings by removing inaccurate, false or misleading information from their credit reports. This is legal online credit repair. There are credit repair services that suggest different ways of improving credit scores and some of these are illegal. The only way to be sure that an online credit repair service is totally legal is to choose a law firm that specializes in credit repair. There are several online credit repair services that are operated by law firms.
These services are not as expensive as one might think. Usually a sign up fee and a monthly fee covers whatever issues exist on the credit report. Most do not charge a per item fee and individuals with large numbers of inaccuracies benefit from this feature. According to customer’s comments, legal online credit repair is much easier than trying to do it on their own and much more effective. It ends up saving them hundreds of dollars in interest per year and allows them to have the things they want in life.
Online credit repair is easy. Online credit repair is safe if the company’s site is secured by verisign. An online credit repair service is reliable if it is a member of the BBB. And online credit repair is legal, if conducted for the consumer by a law firm. If you have past credit issues and you would like to try to improve your credit rating, visit a credit repair service online. They should provide information that will allow you to determine if they can help, before you pay.
Finance
Dynamic Job Analysis
It seems that every time two or more training types get together, the words job/task analysis are eventually spoken. With the current emphasis on quality, training and education have been receiving a great deal more attention. As with any other focus area in business, accountability and value added quickly becomes important to the effort. This increased awareness is leading to a growing commitment to “do training right.” Training professionals have been trained for years in the methodology required to “do training right.” When asked what that is, they will produce some model of Instructional System Design. Any of these will have variations of the Job/Task Analysis (J/TA). The J/TA is a time tested and proven method of deriving instructional objectives and curriculum from a complex set of behaviors. Its utility was proven in the military and has been used successfully in all aspects of developing training programs from existing work.
It is easy to fixate on a single use of a tool. Most Instructional System Design (ISD) models use the Job/Task Analysis (JTA) as a step in the development of training programs. Therefore, one would ordinarily only think of doing a task analysis when in the process of course development. It is at this point that the linear natures of most ISD models become evident; the model is simply a means to an end, a way to create Training Programs where there were none. In this case, job/task analysis (process) is usually the secondary focus, and completion of the training program (product) is primary.
This is a shortcoming of job/task analysis. Anyone who has ever engaged in a full-blown J/TA on a complex work setting knows that it is a big job. The analysis becomes a tremendous burden to all but the largest training groups. Afterward, the accumulation of data often leaves the significant buried in the trivial. Depending upon the quality of the coding and job prioritization (hopefully done before data accumulation), some of the value of the analysis may be lost in the frenzy of “lumping” that occurs in order to get on with course development. This “invisible” step in course development, deriving core competencies and instructional objectives from the task analysis, requires a great degree of synthesis that does not show up well on most project tracking sheets.
Also, it is easy to lose significant tidbits that arise during the analysis. The J/TA’s uncover much more than instructional objectives. In the days preceding a global marketplace and tremendous economic pressure from abroad, American industry and business could afford the luxury of time, tradition and stability, product lines and the work associated with them did not change for years. When change did occur, it was deliberate and slow. Today the workplace changes on a daily basis. The future will not be one of large, long running training programs that are offered with limited expectation of value. The ability to learn and change in short periods of time must be structured into organizations.
All of the tools of a J/TA are still appropriate in today’s world. A shift in the paradigm surrounding the use of the tools and application of a different model, and therefore different expectations, will keep this tool in hand into the next century.
New York State Certificate of Relief From Disabilities For Convicts
Tomatoes in the bullpen: At Camden Yards, an Orioles tradition comes alive again
State police suspect identity in 1988 Berks woman murder | Berks Regional News
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022 – Will ORBS Hit $0.2 Soon?
Why Learn Calligraphy?
ASK IRA: Does the Heat math work for more offense from Bam Adebayo?
Giants coach won’t talk about Daniel Jones’ offseason surgery
Pak Pm says he wants ‘permanent peace’ with India as war not an option to resolve Kashmir dispute
Why Learn Digital Marketing?
Appeals court says DOJ improperly redacted memo to AG Barr on Trump obstruction
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives