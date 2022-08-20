DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The US Air Force said on Saturday it was the subject of an unprecedented “propaganda attack” by an Iraqi militant group which falsely claimed to have launched a drone attack targeting US troops on a air base in Kuwait.
No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux wants his play to sing loudest for Giants
Word on the street at Giants camp is Kayvon Thibodeaux can sing.
The No. 5 overall pick’s rendition of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” was the standout performance of daily rookie singing in the defensive meeting room.
That earned him an encore performance days later, and according to players, Thibodeaux brought the house down with a rousing rendition of Chris Brown’s “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).”
“He’s the best performer for sure,” a teammate said. “He knocks it out of the park.”
Oddly, however, Thibodeaux was not amused Friday when told he’d been labeled the top rookie performer.
“Who’d you hear from?” he said. Teammates, he was told.
“I mean, no,” he said, sheepishly. He was asked if he’d always been a good singer.
“Uh, I don’t know, what do you think? That’s a — What’d they tell you about my skills?” he said. That he’s the best in the room.
“I’m happy they feel that way,” Thibodeaux deadpanned.
The Giants didn’t even include the exchange in the transcript of Thibodeaux’s podium interview.
Thibodeaux’s message appeared to be that he’d rather focus on football, particularly Sunday night’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. And there’s nothing wrong with that.
After all, no one has higher expectations for Thibodeaux than he does.
He has memorized teammate Azeez Ojulari’s official Giants rookie sack record — “eight and a half,” he answered promptly. And he intends to break it this fall.
“I mean, I wouldn’t not want it [the record], so …,” Thibodeaux said with a laugh.
There are signs he could do it, too, based on his encouraging start to training camp.
For one, Thibodeaux so far has shown himself to be a powerful, often immovable body setting the edge in run defense. He doesn’t often lose ground. He either stands a lineman up or creates a push into the backfield.
He looks like a three-down player, not a pass rusher who might get subbed out situationally.
“That’s been great for us, because he’s not just a 1-on-1 pass rusher,” outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins said recently. “He’s the total package as far as [how] he sets that edge, he’s violent in the run game, and he’s got a motor as a pass rusher. It’s not just gonna be one move clean all the time [for any edge rusher]. And he fights and he scraps.”
Secondly, Thibodeaux showed humility and poise at the Giants’ preseason opener in New England.
He said he wasn’t nervous at all — “I try to stay level and poised. I was just focused and waiting to see what was to come.” And he rejected the premise that he was having a strong camp.
“No. I feel like it can be better,” he said. “I feel like I got a lot of stuff to work on. It’s all about translation. You can make 100 shots in practice, but if you don’t make it in a game, you’re not worth nothin’.”
Thirdly — and Giants fans will love this — Thibodeaux was genuinely disappointed he only played 14 snaps in the opener against the Patriots.
“I mean I was sad when it was my time to stop, actually I was really pissed,” he said postgame Aug. 11 at Gillette Stadium. “I tried [to stay in], but they told me I was done, and I said, ‘for this snap, for this drive?” And [coach] said, ‘no for the game.’”
On Friday, he lobbied for more playing time against Cincinnati, so hopefully that means a longer showcase for the hometown fans.
“Hopefully I get a little more run in the second preseason game,” Thibodeaux said. “But definitely [I’m] just trying to refine and realize that you only have so many rushes and plays to dominate. So [I’m] making sure I don’t leave anything out there.”
Thibodeaux also said he’s played a lot on the right side because “I’ve had this chip on my shoulder with [left tackle] Andrew [Thomas] just making sure that I continue to keep going after him.
“I’ve got to even up the score,” he said of their head-to-head work. “He kind of got ahead a little bit [in training camp] and I’ve got to even it back up.”
That competitiveness is music to the Giants coaching staff’s ears. Thibodeaux’s eagerness to refine his craft and perform shows up in his practice habits, too. He’s all business.
As hard as Wilkins coaches Thibodeaux — constantly reinforcing hand placement and rush strategies — the defensive assistant said that’s what the rookie wants, too.
He wants to be great.
“Every great player I’ve been around — Terrell Suggs, Elvis Dumervil, all those guys that wanna be great — those little details, they wanna be coached hard,” Wilkins said. “They wanna be maximized on every single rep. And the great thing with [Thibodeaux] is whether it’s the run game, pass rush, dropping in coverage, the pressure stunts, everything else, he’s a perfectionist himself. So I’m gonna push him to that level because he wants to be pushed that hard.”
Keeping the focus on the field, though, may be easier said than done some weeks.
This week, for example, Super Bowl champion edge rusher Chris Long recorded constructive critiques of Thibodeaux and rookie tackle Even Neal in a video for The 33rd Team think tank.
Long said Thibodeaux is “really a good hip turner at the top of the rush” but needs to “work really hard on his technique” and moves to get there. Long also said “for as slight as he is,” Thibodeaux doesn’t appear “extremely twitchy” and that “he seems to lay hands on people, not put them on people … So he’s got a lot of work to do.”
It wasn’t scathing clickbait. These were legitimate coaching points from a former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
Thibodeaux seemed irritable during his Friday interview conducted immediately after practice. It wasn’t clear if outside noise was bothering him. But his tone was different.
Like when he was asked if defensive coordinator Don Martindale sometimes asks his edge rushers to create an opportunity for others in the Giants’ blitz-heavy scheme — rather than being the tip of the spear themselves.
“I mean that’s everybody, that’s the game,” Thibodeaux said. “I try to explain football to a lot of people who just watch for entertainment, but if you’re not making the play, you’re doing something that is going to help someone else make the play. That’s every play. So, yeah, every team has that. That’s like one of the pillars of football.”
Maybe he’s tired of talking about playing football — and about his singing skills — and he just wants to play. Understandable.
Bring on the Bengals and a closer look at the Giants’ prized pick.
Mahakal Temple priests want Zomato to remove ‘offensive’ ad featuring Hrithik Roshan
Temple priests Mahesh and Ashish said Zomato should pull the announcement immediately and issue an apology.
Two priests at the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain demanded on Saturday that online food delivery company Zomato remove an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan because it offends Hindu sentiments. In the ad, Roshan says he was keen to have a “thali” (food platter) in Ujjain, so he ordered from “Mahakal.”
The Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple of Shiva in Ujjain is one of the twelve ‘Jyotirlingas’ which attract devotees from all over the country. Temple priests Mahesh and Ashish said Zomato should pull the announcement immediately and issue an apology.
Worshipers are served “prasad” on a thali and the publicity hurts the feelings of Hindus, they claimed. They also approached Ujjain District Collector Ashish Singh who is the Chairman of Mahakal Temple Trust and demanded action against the company so that no one mocks the Hindu religion again. said the priests.
Speaking to reporters, Singh called the ad “misleading”, saying the temple offers free meals under the name “prasad” and it is not sold.
Save up to $1,000 on classic and contemporary furniture and accessories at Burrow
When we think of contemporary comfort, more and more people are looking to Terrier to style their homes. And if you’re looking for new home furnishings with a mid-century modern twist, you’ll be excited about Burrow’s Labor Day sale. Through September 6, Burrow is offering 10% off purchases up to $1,599. And the more you buy, the more your savings increase. The sale is sitewide on furniture and accessories – just enter the promo code LDW22 at checkout to take advantage of these discounts.
This buy more, save more sale is ready to help you design your space the way you want it. Once you cross the threshold of $1,600 or more, the savings jump to $225. Each increment increases up to $1,000 off purchases totaling $5,000 and more. And with free shipping, your wallet will thank you as much as your impressed guests.
Here’s how the deal breaks down:
- 10% off up to $1,599
- $225 off purchases of $1,600 or more
- $300 off purchases of $2,000 or more
- $375 off purchases of $2,500 or more
- $500 off purchases of $3,000 or more
- $700 off purchases of $4,000 or more
- $1,000 off purchases of $5,000 or more
Most casual fans of the brand know that Burrow offers clean-lined designs with mid-century modern tones, especially when it comes to seats. But the brand also offers many other options, with everything you need for your bedroomincluding beds and dressersas well as accessories like lighting well bedding. And for your other rooms, Burrow has clean lines the tables and elegant storageas good as decor and carpet to finish the look.
US Air Force targeted in ‘propaganda attack’ in Kuwait
The statement claims the alleged attack was in revenge for the US drone strike that killed prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020.
The air base is located a few tens of kilometers (miles) from the Iraqi border.
“Disinformation falsely stated that an Iranian militia group used (drones) to carry out an attack on the base,” the Air Force statement told The Associated Press. “No such attack took place.”
The statement suggests that the United States believes Al-Waretheen is likely an Iranian group, although it describes itself as Iraqi.
The Air Force added that the online claim “is only intended to deceive their public into believing a lie” and that the Air Force and Kuwait “continue to project air power throughout the region without interruption”.
Kuwait, a small oil-rich country bordering Iraq and Saudi Arabia also near Iran, is considered a non-NATO ally of the United States. Kuwait and the United States have enjoyed a close military partnership since the United States launched the Gulf War in 1991 to expel Iraqi troops after Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded the country.
Some 13,500 US troops are stationed in Kuwait, which is also home to US Army Central’s forward headquarters. These forces supported the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 and subsequent operations against the Islamic State group.
Kuwait did not immediately acknowledge the claimed attack. Its Ministry of Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday evening.
Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas, citing “responsible” unnamed sources, called the claims of an attack “completely false”.
Planet Labs PBC satellite photos analyzed by the AP since Aug. 12 show no apparent damage to the base.
A string of militant groups that analysts say have ties to Iran have claimed responsibility for attacks they say targeted US troops in Iraq in recent years. However, these roadside bombings targeted Iraqi contractors supplying US forces in the country.
The claim also comes as what has been described as the latest round of negotiations continues between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.
Mets Notebook: Taijuan Walker won’t make Sunday start, but back issue is ‘not an IL injury’
PHILADELPHIA — The Taijuan Walker back saga has added a new wrinkle.
Buck Showalter announced before Saturday’s doubleheader that Walker will not make his scheduled start on Sunday. He did not disclose who would take his place, though a combination of taxi squad call up Jose Butto and Tommy Hunter — who is back in the clubhouse after making three rehab appearances for his low back tightness — seems like a solid course of action.
Walker and the Mets initially classified his issue as back spasms, but an MRI revealed a minor bulge in one of his discs. The training staff has been working closely with Walker since he was pulled from Tuesday’s game after two innings. The pitcher was not made available for comment before Saturday’s doubleheader, but his skipper took a stab at explaining the situation.
“He’s doing really well,” Showalter said. “He’s got a couple other things we want him to do to make sure that we’re not going to have an issue. We feel like he’ll start somewhat shortly thereafter. It’s not an IL injury. We feel like he’s going to be a pitcher for us sometime in the coming week.”
As of now, the Mets are lined up to have Max Scherzer pitch Monday at Yankee Stadium with Jacob deGrom right behind him. Then it’d be Chris Bassitt for Thursday’s meeting with the Rockies before two games that could, theoretically, go to Walker. Showalter laid out his thinking for when it makes sense to reinsert Walker (who himself said it doesn’t make sense to push himself until he’s 100%) into the rotation.
“I don’t think Monday is in play,” Showalter said. “But everything from Tuesday on. We want to do one more thing with him [on Sunday]. He’s going to take a good, strong work day. Then you wait and see how he responds on Monday. After Monday, he’s in play. We think. We hope.”
Walker has made 21 starts for the Mets this season, posting a 3.36 ERA with his lowest walk rate since 2016. As of Saturday morning, he ranked in the top 20 of ERA, ground ball rate (46.7%), home runs per nine innings (0.72) and percentage of pitches outside the strike zone that batters swing at (33.6%) among National League pitchers who have thumbed 100 innings.
KEEP IT SIMPLE, KID
Showalter has seen this movie before.
In 2012, he was the Orioles’ manager when the team called up a sparkling third base prospect. That kid in Baltimore was Manny Machado, who’s become a six-time All-Star and is sneakily building a career with a Hall of Fame trajectory. While it’s obviously far too early to place any sort of similar expectations on Brett Baty, Showalter was asked how to handle someone who’s still so green.
“What you really try to do is not create other challenges that don’t need to be there,” he said. “Just simplify it. See it, hit it, catch it, throw it, run, and make sure you make the bus.”
When a player is rushed through the minors as Baty was — he only got six games at Triple-A before the Mets’ cavalcade of injuries led to his MLB debut — Showalter says the relationships they’ve formed in the past become their foundation.
“Let’s face it,” Showalter said. “You’re at the mercy of the mothers and fathers of the world. He’s had a good upbringing. You can tell that he’s got a lot of people that have been around him, steering him around. Whether it be our minor league scouts or, now, his teammates here. You try not to overload. This level and the competition are enough of a challenge.”
PUT THE BLINDERS ON
After beating the Phillies on Friday, Mets’ starting pitcher Chris Bassitt opened a window into his mind.
He was questioned about how important it was to begin the Philadelphia series with a win after losing three of four in Atlanta. Knowing that Atlanta is the defending World Series champ, with a roster that’s arguably better this year, it’s natural for the players to keep an eye on the standings and frequently wonder what the Braves are up to.
Bassitt cautioned against that.
“Losing the series to the Braves was not great,” Bassitt said. “We just treat every day like one day. In the past, being with Oakland and always trying to chase Houston, we made a really big mistake of constantly worrying about Houston. I don’t think Houston ever really worried about us. We respect the Braves and we understand the Braves, but we can’t really worry about what they’re doing.”
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Michael Perez, the catcher whose contract the Mets purchased from Pittsburgh, is not a good hitter. The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader was his fifth time suiting up for the Mets, as he’s been thrown into the fire due to Tomas Nido contracting COVID-19. Coming into the game, Perez did not have a hit for the Mets yet. No matter, Showalter said, because of his standout defensive abilities.
“He’s a good receiver, good thrower, very engaged, good memory of pitch sequencing and carrying scouting reports over into the game.”
At least 20 dead after gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel: NPR
Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Islamic militants stormed a hotel in the Somali capital, engaging in an hour-long firefight with security forces that left at least 20 dead, according to police and witnesses.
Additionally, at least 40 people were injured in Friday night’s attack and security forces rescued scores of others, including children, from the scene of Mogadishu’s notorious Hayat hotel, they said on Saturday.
The attack began with explosions outside the hotel before the gunmen entered the building.
Somali forces were still trying to end the siege of the hotel nearly 24 hours after the attack began. Gunshots could still be heard on Saturday evening as security forces tried to contain the last gunmen believed to be holed up on the top floor of the hotel.
The extremist Islamist group al-Shabab, which has links to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to hit locations visited by government officials. The attack on the hotel is the first major terrorist incident in Mogadishu since new Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took power in May.
In a Twitter post, the US Embassy in Somalia said it “strongly condemns” the attack on the Hayat.
“We extend our condolences to the families of loved ones killed, wish a full recovery to the injured and pledge continued support for #Somalia to hold the murderers accountable and build when others destroy,” he said.
There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims, but many are believed to be civilians.
Mohamed Abdirahman, director of Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, told the AP that 40 people were admitted there with wounds or injuries resulting from the attack. While nine have been sent home after treatment, five are in critical condition in intensive care, he said.
“We were having tea near the hotel lobby when we heard the first explosion, followed by gunshots. I immediately rushed to the hotel rooms on the ground floor and locked the door “, witness Abdullahi Hussein said by telephone. “The militants went straight upstairs and started shooting. I was inside the room until the security forces arrived and rescued me.”
He said that on his way to safety he saw “several bodies lying on the floor in front of the hotel reception”.
Al-Shabab remains Africa’s deadliest Islamist extremist group.
The group has grabbed even more territory in recent years, taking advantage of divisions among Somali security personnel as well as disagreements between government headquarters in Mogadishu and regional states. He remains the biggest threat to political stability in the volatile Horn of Africa nation.
Forced to withdraw from Mogadishu in 2011, al-Shabab is slowly returning from the rural areas where it retreated, defying the presence of African Union peacekeepers as well as US drone strikes targeting its fighters.
In early May, militants attacked a military base for AU peacekeepers outside Mogadishu, killing scores of Burundian soldiers. The attack came just days before the presidential vote that returned Mohamud to power five years after his election.
Your Money: Renting vs. buying in a hot real estate market
For most Americans, a house is often their biggest single expense. Inflation has been soaring across most sectors of the economy, but it’s hitting the housing market especially hard. Should you rent or buy in this hot real estate market?
INFLATION IS COOLING, BUT HOUSING IS STILL HOT
While almost everyone has been focused on the astronomical price of gas and groceries these days, shelter costs accounted for 40% of the increase in the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rents have risen dramatically across the country, but home-sales prices rose even more. According to CoreLogic, a provider of property data, year-over-year home prices rose 18.3% in June. Changes in rents tend to lag increases in home prices, so we may expect rental rates to continue to grow for some time.
If you are a prospective first-time home buyer, you may well wonder if it makes sense to wait out this period of elevated prices.
In an effort to quash inflation, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates four times so far this year. Because mortgages are indirectly tied to these rates, the cost of mortgages recently increased to more than 6%, before drifting back to the mid-5% range. That has had a slight cooling effect on home prices, but also has done little to encourage homeowners to list their properties for sale. Only 17% of Americans think it’s a good time to buy a house right now, according to a July survey from Fannie Mae.
Keep in mind that a drop in inflation doesn’t mean falling prices, it just means a slower pace of growth in prices. If you can’t make the numbers work for your situation, it’s probably OK to wait things out, instead of locking in today’s higher prices and interest rates. If you decide on renting instead of buying in today’s market, you won’t build home equity, but you could be putting yourself in a better position to qualify for a lower cost mortgage in the future. For one thing, you have more time to come up with a bigger down payment. In addition, if you have less than stellar credit (which affects the interest rates banks will offer you), you have some runway to repair your rating. Finally, by putting off a purchase, you may have more income that may improve your borrowing position.
TOP FINANCIAL REASONS TO RENT
There are many ways to justify the decision to rent over buying.
• You are uncertain about your job or location: If you’ve just moved to a city, expect to make a job change soon, or don’t expect to stay in the community, it may make more sense to rent.
• You don’t have enough saved for a down payment. You usually want to have at least 20% of the purchase priced saved for a down payment, so that you avoid private mortgage insurance.
• You don’t want the hassles of maintaining a home. Owning a home is a major investment, and a serious responsibility. Kidding aside, in a tight labor market with supply chain problems, the cost of repairs is going through the roof. Plus you have to pay taxes, utilities and insurance, which can eat up a serious percentage of your fixed expenses each month.
TOP THREE FINANCIAL REASONS TO BUY
There are just as many good reasons to decide to buy over rent, depending on your individual financial picture and circumstances.
• You believe in the power of home equity. Although there are significant costs associated with home ownership, the equity you build in your home can become a meaningful component to your personal net worth. As an investment, of course, real estate is a long-term play that can rise and fall in value. Still, you need to live somewhere, and living in your own home is a great way to force yourself to save.
• The cost of a mortgage is about what you’re paying in rent. Unless there are more compelling reasons for you to rent, paying the same amount to build value in your home rather than paying a landlord is, for most people, a no-brainer.
• You plan to stay put. If you want to improve your odds of selling at or above what you paid for the home, be sure that you’ll stay in the home for a while (3-5+ years).
THE DECISION IS DEEPLY PERSONAL
Whether you decide to rent or buy, it’s a personal decision that should be informed by your financial situation, lifestyle, job situation, and long-term goals. If you need additional perspectives before you make this big investment decision, we always encourage you to talk to a financial adviser, mortgage lender or real estate agent to get professional advice.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
