Offensive fireworks lift Orioles to wild 15-10 win over Red Sox

USD/CHF is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means that 1 US dollar equals 1.25 Swiss francs. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Swiss franc (CHF) is the sixth most traded currency in the world, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the spread range from 0 pip to 2 pip. on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss Franc may not be as liquid as the Euro or the Yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major currency. Trading USD/CHF has its pros and cons. The main advantage being that many traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc in the event of economic or political instability. This is because Switzerland has traditionally been known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events. , for example he never participates in wars. These investments can trigger big swings for traders, who can capitalize on these moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. So traders can also flock to the USD, trying to figure out which currency is most likely to be engaged can sometimes be tricky. USD/CHF still lives in the shadow of 2015 USD/CHF is otherwise considered one of the least volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and EUR/USD. The currency pair will forever be tied to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) crisis that rocked the currency markets. In this case, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the currency peg of the Swiss franc (CHF) to the euro, shaking the markets.



has risen every trading day this week. This move took the price from a low in London at 0.9400 to today's high at 0.95968 for a low to high range of 197 pips or 2.08%.

Looking at the daily chart, USDCHF has seen a number of ups and downs since April. For August, the initial move was higher. The price moved above the 100-day MA (blue line) on 3 separate days during the first 6 days of the month, but was unable to close above this MA level.

This led to a decline which saw the 200-day MA (green line) broken over the past few weeks of trading. The low reached last week fell and closed below the 200-day MA, but stalled in a swing zone between 0.93659 and 0.93822.

On Monday of this week, the price moved back above the 200-day MA and the upward movement began. Sellers turned to buyers.

Technically, the price moved back above its early August low at 0.9469 on Tuesday and then back above its June low at 0.9495 on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high slipped from May’s low at 0.95449. Yesterday the price took off from that June low and moved higher, breaking through the May low.

The next major target on the daily chart is against its 100-day moving average currently at 0.9643. The price is still around 47 pips away from this level, but given the trending nature of the pair lately, reaching this level is not difficult.

The closest risk now would be the May low at 0.95449. Staying above is more bullish