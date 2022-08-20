News
Offensive fireworks lift Orioles to wild 15-10 win over Red Sox
It was fireworks night at Camden Yards, and that moniker existed far before any postgame display.
The Orioles beat the Red Sox, 15-10, in a game that featured all of its offense from the top of the second inning through the top of the sixth. Baltimore scored at least three times in each of the second through fifth innings.
It was a welcome eruption from an Orioles (62-57) team that had struggled offensively of late, especially early in games. The victory began a stretch of 12 straight matchups with teams competing for playoff spots, moving Baltimore within 1 1/2 games of the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League’s third wild-card spot.
Five Orioles homered, with the first three preceding a smattering of fireworks launched from center field at Camden Yards. But the announced crowd of 33,136 was made to wait until after the game to see more, even after Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías went deep to add to the Orioles’ lead.
That advantage began in the second, with Anthony Santander narrowly keeping his career-high 21st home run fair down the right field line. The two-run shot erased what had been a 4-3 lead for Boston (59-61), built with two runs off starter Jordan Lyles in both the second and third around a three-run home run from Jorge Mateo over Camden Yards’ left field wall made it 3-2.
Kyle Stowers, promoted before the game to spark the Orioles’ lineup, scored on a sacrifice fly from Rougned Odor to close the Orioles’ third inning. Lyles then worked the only scoreless frame in a span of nine half-innings, ending the top of the fourth with a strikeout on a low pitch to Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who immediately tossed his bat and began arguing with home-plate umpire Todd Tichenor. Both Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora were ejected, adding to the night’s fireworks.
Even after the Orioles built their lead to 10-4 with home runs from rookie sensation Adley Rutschman and Mountcastle, the Red Sox capitalized on errors from Odor and Rutschman and a rough outing from Keegan Akin to score five times in the fifth. But Baltimore answered with its own five-run frame. After Urías’ homer, Santander roped an automatic double before scoring on a single by Mountcastle, who then came home when Austin Hays’ bouncer up the middle evaded the Red Sox’s infield for what was ruled a double.
After Boston struck for its 10th run off Nick Vespi, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde turned to his key relievers, with Dillon Tate, Cionel Pérez and Félix Bautista keeping the Red Sox off the board over their 3 1/3 innings.
Fireworks went off when Bautista finished off the game.
All about Adley
Rutschman continued his push for AL Rookie of the Year by finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
The catcher’s third-inning single preceded Santander’s go-ahead home run. Rutschman’s homer in the fourth was smoked to center field, while his double in the fifth contributed to Baltimore’s five-run inning.
He also helped Tate out of the sixth inning. When a ball got by him to the backstop, he quickly fielded the ricochet and threw out Reese McGuire trying to advance to second.
Rutschman entered the day tied with Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez for the most wins above replacement among AL rookies, according to FanGraphs. Rutschman’s hitting .318 with an on-base percentage of .464 and slugging percentage of .529 in the second half, entering the day second in the majors in on-base percentage since the All-Star break.
Around the horn
>> Jackson Holliday, the Orioles’ first overall pick in the 2022 draft, hit his first professional home run for Baltimore’s Florida Complex League affiliate Friday.
>> The Orioles updated the status of rehab assignments for a handful of their injured players. Left-hander Alexander Wells (left elbow inflammation) joined Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, continuing his progression. Infielder Jonathan Araúz (broken right finger) started a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen, while right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. (right elbow inflammation) will join the FCL team Saturday.
>> 2022 draft picks Trace Bright, Wyatt Cheney, Graham Firoved and Preston Johnson, as well as undrafted free agents Hayden Nierman and Trey Nordmann, made their professional debuts Friday in the FCL. The group of pitchers combined to allow two hits and one runs with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
The Mets beat the Phillies behind Pete Alonso and Chris Bassitt
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Alonso has been at his best when it matters most, upping his game when the moment calls for it.
After the Mets lost three of four to the Braves, a divisional matchup with the rising Phillies certainly mattered, so the first baseman responded.
Alonso drove his 100th run and crushed his 30th home run of the season to revive the Mets on Friday night in a 7-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park, where the Mets bounced back nicely after giving up their first series to an NL East opponent This year.
The Mets (77-43) held a 3 1/2 game lead over the Braves, who beat the Astros.
Alonso found a runner in the scoring position three times and got through twice, providing the bulk of the offense to support a solid Chris Bassitt and an effective Mets bullpen.
In the first inning, Alonso (3 for 5) got the job done with an assist to Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. The Mets had runners in the corners with one out, and Alonso hit a ground fly to Bohm, whose throw to second base jumped into right field.
There was less luck in the third inning, when Alonso – two out and Starling Marte in third – homered to leave Aaron Nola. Alonso had three RBIs (and 102 on the season) before the Phillies had one.
Alonso sizzled in the clutch, taking his OPS to 1.125 with runners in scoring position, seventh-best in baseball as of late in the game.
The Mets added another run in the third by honoring the Massapequa Coast team and pulling a Little League play. With runners in the corners, Francisco Lindor took second place. When Phillies catcher JT Realmuto threw, Marte sprinted home from third. A perfect throw might have caught it, but Bryson Stott’s throw to Realmuto was placed on the first base side, and Marte slid home safely.
The Mets added in the seventh thanks to rookie Brett Baty and Buck Showalter. They loaded the bases, and the manager oddly pinched the slow Darin Ruf in place of the slightly slower Daniel Vogelbach at second base. The move looked great when Baty hit a two-out single to right field, and the slippery Ruf narrowly beat Nick Castellanos’ pitch.
Alonso & Co.’s work lifted Bassitt. Bassitt had six good innings in which he allowed two runs and dumped 104 pitches. Bassitt has thrown four times against the Phillies this season, totaling 22 2/3 four-run rushing innings (1.59 ERA).
Bassitt extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 28 innings before Philadelphia finally capitalized on a chance in the fifth inning.
Bassitt hit Matt Vierling before Bradley Zimmer’s perfectly placed slow ground on the third base line went for a double. Notorious Mets killer Kyle Schwarber scored a two-run single, but the Phillies’ scoring would end there.
Bassitt wasn’t perfect but, like Alonso, he was great when needed. He allowed seven hits and hit two batters, but forced Philadelphia to leave seven on base. Opposing batters are 19 for 101 (.188) with runners in scoring position this season against Bassitt, who lowered his ERA to 3.26.
Bassitt passed the baton to Adam Ottavino, who passed to Joely Rodriguez, who threw a scoreless eighth before Trevor May threw a scoreless ninth.
Before their doubleheader on Saturday, the Mets were lucky enough to be able to stay clear of Edwin Diaz.
They were also lucky to have Alonso.
New York Post
News
USDCHF up for the 5th day in a row
The USDCHF
USD/CHF
USD/CHF is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means that 1 US dollar equals 1.25 Swiss francs. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Swiss franc (CHF) is the sixth most traded currency in the world, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the spread range from 0 pip to 2 pip. on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss Franc may not be as liquid as the Euro or the Yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major currency. Trading USD/CHF has its pros and cons. The main advantage being that many traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc in the event of economic or political instability. This is because Switzerland has traditionally been known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events. , for example he never participates in wars. These investments can trigger big swings for traders, who can capitalize on these moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. So traders can also flock to the USD, trying to figure out which currency is most likely to be engaged can sometimes be tricky. USD/CHF still lives in the shadow of 2015 USD/CHF is otherwise considered one of the least volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and EUR/USD. The currency pair will forever be tied to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) crisis that rocked the currency markets. In this case, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the currency peg of the Swiss franc (CHF) to the euro, shaking the markets.
USD/CHF is the currency pair comprising the United States dollar (symbol $, code USD) and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed to buy one US dollar. For example, when USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means that 1 US dollar equals 1.25 Swiss francs. The US dollar (USD) is the most traded currency in the world, while the Swiss franc (CHF) is the sixth most traded currency in the world, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the spread range from 0 pip to 2 pip. on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss Franc may not be as liquid as the Euro or the Yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major currency. Trading USD/CHF has its pros and cons. The main advantage being that many traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc in the event of economic or political instability. This is because Switzerland has traditionally been known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events. , for example he never participates in wars. These investments can trigger big swings for traders, who can capitalize on these moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency. So traders can also flock to the USD, trying to figure out which currency is most likely to be engaged can sometimes be tricky. USD/CHF still lives in the shadow of 2015 USD/CHF is otherwise considered one of the least volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and EUR/USD. The currency pair will forever be tied to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) crisis that rocked the currency markets. In this case, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the currency peg of the Swiss franc (CHF) to the euro, shaking the markets.
has risen every trading day this week. This move took the price from a low in London at 0.9400 to today’s high at 0.95968 for a low to high range of 197 pips or 2.08%.
Looking at the daily chart, USDCHF has seen a number of ups and downs since April. For August, the initial move was higher. The price moved above the 100-day MA (blue line) on 3 separate days during the first 6 days of the month, but was unable to close above this MA level.
This led to a decline which saw the 200-day MA (green line) broken over the past few weeks of trading. The low reached last week fell and closed below the 200-day MA, but stalled in a swing zone between 0.93659 and 0.93822.
On Monday of this week, the price moved back above the 200-day MA and the upward movement began. Sellers turned to buyers.
Technically, the price moved back above its early August low at 0.9469 on Tuesday and then back above its June low at 0.9495 on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high slipped from May’s low at 0.95449. Yesterday the price took off from that June low and moved higher, breaking through the May low.
The next major target on the daily chart is against its 100-day moving average currently at 0.9643. The price is still around 47 pips away from this level, but given the trending nature of the pair lately, reaching this level is not difficult.
The closest risk now would be the May low at 0.95449. Staying above is more bullish
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: selfie cameras could get the biggest overhaul in years
Apple’s annual fall event, where it usually showcases a new iPhone, is just around the corner. Recent reports put the date as early as September 7, which means the iPhone 14 (unofficial name) could be up for grabs in less than a month. September 16 is when CNET expects it to go on sale, but of course, nothing is official until Apple makes its announcement.
In the meantime, we have rumors and questions: how will the iPhone 14 compare to its predecessor, the iPhone 13? How much the cameras obtain? Will the iPhone 14 get more expensive? And what’s wrong with the notch anyway – is it the iPhone year without notch? We’ve been sifting through the rumors to find answers, or at the very least get a better idea of what might be on Apple’s 2022 flagship phone. To be clear, none of these specs or features have been confirmed. by Apple.
Read more: Apple iPhone 14: Release date, price and all the other rumors worth mentioning
iPhone 14 design: goodbye notch, hello cutouts
This one has persisted for years, but one of the biggest rumors has to do with the notch at the top of the display. After introducing the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, Apple may finally ditch it this year, but apparently only on Pro models. The company should swap it out for a smaller punch-hole camera in the Pro models, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Kuo. A punch-hole design refers to a screen with only a small circular cutout for the front camera, as seen on a number of Samsung launches, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy ZFlip 4.
However, display analyst Ross Young predicts that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will receive two cutouts: a pill-shaped hole and cutout to accommodate the front camera and Face ID. Right now, the notch houses the components that make Face ID work, which means Apple may have to scale back all that technology to make a notchless iPhone a reality. Whether the next iPhone gets a cutout or two, the rumors we’re tracking indicate that members of the iPhone 14 lineup are going off without a hitch for the first time in five years.
iPhone 14 selfie camera: revamped front camera
Apple has made major changes to its rear cameras over the years, but the front cameras have been overlooked. That may not be the case this year. If the notch disappears, the iPhone 14’s front shooter may change visually with the addition of cutouts, but there’s also chatter about the camera system itself receiving a noticeable functional upgrade.
In a April tweet, Kuo said the entire iPhone 14 lineup will get a larger aperture (f/1.9), which should help the device take better photos at night, and an upgrade to autofocus. This all adds up to potentially the biggest upgrade to the iPhone’s front-facing camera since 2019.
The iPhone 14 display: Pro models may have an always-on display
One of the biggest iOS16 the features Apple previewed were its revised lock screen. Set to launch in the fall as part of iOS 16, the lock screen will display more information at a glance, including weather, activity progress, battery levels, and your calendar. It’s a feature that pairs well with an always-on display – and it only makes sense that Apple is launching it via the upcoming iPhone 14.
A June report from 9to5Mac uncovered references to backlight management tools as well as hidden indicators for engineers that could allow them to test an always-on display on a iPhone 13 Pro. The always-on display is already found on many Android phones as good as apple watch. Instead of illuminating your entire screen like your lock screen does, an always-on display only activates part of the screen to save power.
iPhone 14 price: Pro models could be $100 more expensive
Apple hasn’t made any price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives expect a price increase for iPhone 14 pro models up to $100. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $1,099.
This is confirmed by Kuo, who recently said that he expects the average selling price of the iPhone 14 line to increase. The macro-economic environment also points to higher prices. Inflation remains persistently highwhile Apple continues to struggling with supply chain issues in China – both of which have driven up the price of doing business.
iPhone 14 size: same bezel size, same but different for Pro models
Apple’s last two iPhone lines have featured the same 6.1-inch size for the base model, going up to 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. According to a report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will stick to these sizes for the iPhone 14 series, but will eliminate the 5.4-inch Mini. This rumor is supported by a March report from 9to5Mac. Reports have shown slow sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, so it won’t be surprising if Apple ends up phasing out the tiny phone in 2022.
Although the size of the next iPhone is expected to remain the same, the Pro Max’s display bezels are said to be 20% smaller compared to previous iPhone generations, according to CAD renders shared by Leaked Twitter ShrimpApplePro. This means the screen would be slightly larger. However, it is important to note that this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt since ShrimpApplePro does not have an extensive track record to back up their speculations.
CNET
News
2 Choking To Death In Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple Amid Janmashtami Rush
New Delhi:
At least two people have died due to overcrowding during Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, police said today.
The incident happened during midnight celebrations at the Banke Bihari temple, police officials added.
“On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, there was a sudden increase in the number of devotees. During Aarti, people rushed to the compound and this resulted in overcrowding. and a man – died of suffocation,” Abhishek Yadav, a senior cop in Mathura, told NDTV. Six people were also injured and are being treated in a hospital, he added.
Mathura is considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura and reiterated his commitment to preserving and promoting the spiritual and cultural heritage of the state.
“Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam’, the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspire our thoughts, actions and vision,” he said.
“Lord Krishna came to this earth about 5,000 years ago as of today and his ‘leelas’ are celebrated in all parts of the country and the world even today,” said Yogi Adityanath.
In Mathura, devotees were seen dancing to the tunes of “Hare Rama Hera Krishna”. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country.
According to mythology, the birth of Lord Krishna took place at midnight. Special Prasada is distributed after midnight rituals on Janmashtami.
ndtv
News
Twins hit back-to-back first-inning home runs, beat Rangers
His former manager isn’t surprised to see it. There’s always been a thought with Martin Pérez, Rocco Baldelli said, that “this was in the tank.”
Pérez is in the midst of the best season of his career, which earned him his first all-star nod. The lefty entered the day with a 2.79 earned-run average, and while the Twins tagged him for six runs when they traveled to Texas last month, runs were harder to come by on Friday.
The Twins managed just two runs off him in his six-inning outing, which would be just enough in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Rangers in the series opener at Target Field.
Two big swings in the first inning — Luis Arraez’s seventh home run of the season, which he sent out to right field, and Jose Miranda’s 12th home run of the year, which he sent out to left field — in back-to-back plate appearances provided the Twins with all the offense they would need.
The Twins had another opportunity against Pérez in the fifth after he walked a pair of batters, but the southpaw stranded both of them, fanning Miranda, one of seven strikeouts for him on the night, to end the threat. The Twins recorded just one hit after the second inning.
But the thin margin was enough on a night where Dylan Bundy cruised through his own start, facing very little trouble. He gave up just two hits and pitched into the sixth inning for the first time in more than a month, leaving with a runner on base and one out in the sixth. That run eventually scored on a Nathaniel Lowe single.
Otherwise, the Rangers did little else against the Twins bullpen. In the ninth, after Jorge López walked a pair of batters, he induced a fly ball and Max Kepler caught Charlie Culberson off of second base for a game-ending double play.
News
Biden could use Amtrak to send illegal immigrants to US cities
President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could use taxpayer-funded Amtrak train service to transport commuters and illegal aliens to the United States, according to House Republicans.
Although Biden was blocked by a federal judge from ending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 authority at the US-Mexico border, his administration pledged to end the policy when and if it receives the green light.
The authority, first imposed by former President Trump in March 2020, allows Border Patrol agents to quickly return illegal aliens to Mexico. Already, Biden has ensured that DHS is increasingly using Title 42 to immediately remove illegal aliens.
In a letter to Amtrak officials this week, Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee warned that Biden could use Amtrak to ferry commuters and illegal aliens into U.S. communities once Title 42 ended.
Republicans write:
We are concerned about the impact a much larger border surge could have on your services and the potential use of Amtrak in the administration’s response to its self-created border crisis. [Emphasis added]
…
If Title 42 ends, causing a massive wave of migrants at the border, we are deeply concerned that Amtrak’s resources – especially those supporting the Sunset Limited route – will be used to transport these undocumented people. Such a situation would cause disruption for Amtrak customers. as well as the interruption of freight traffic which could further aggravate the supply chain crisis. Such actions would also be an unreasonable use of large amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources to facilitate the vast movement of illegal migrants into American communities. [Emphasis added]
Such a policy would add another transportation vehicle for cross-border commuters and illegal aliens conscripted into Biden’s massive capture-and-release operation.
Currently, the Biden administration — with the help of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) such as Catholic Charities and Jewish Family Services — shuttles and transports thousands of cross-border commuters and illegal aliens to American communities every few days for free.
In cases where commuters and illegal aliens are airlifted into the interior of the United States, the Biden administration has authorized nearly 1,000 people to use arrest warrants and deportation orders as valid identification documents to board domestic commercial flights.
From February 2021 to May 2022, more than one million cross-border commuters and illegal aliens were released into American communities by the Biden administration. Release figures for June and July have not yet been released.
Today, most Americans think there’s “an invasion” on the southern border, as nearly 4.9 million people are estimated to have arrived at the country’s borders since Biden took office. with between 11 and 22 million illegal aliens already living in the United States
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter here.
Breitbart News
Offensive fireworks lift Orioles to wild 15-10 win over Red Sox
Computer Degrees Online Available for You
The Mets beat the Phillies behind Pete Alonso and Chris Bassitt
USDCHF up for the 5th day in a row
Touring Around Cleveland
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: selfie cameras could get the biggest overhaul in years
2 Choking To Death In Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple Amid Janmashtami Rush
Twins hit back-to-back first-inning home runs, beat Rangers
GSM Quad Band Mobile Phones
Biden could use Amtrak to send illegal immigrants to US cities
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives