Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Start times, how to watch or stream online

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face off incredibly soon in a fight that could potentially define Joshua’s legacy, currently one of boxing’s biggest draws.

Joshua lost a pretty convincing decision to Ukraine’s smallest boxer in September last year, struggling with the technical boxing and sheer speed of Usyk, who has spent a significant portion of his boxing career fighting at the cruising weight.

Can Joshua make the necessary adjustments to change the clear outcome of the first fight? It will be a big challenge, but Joshua has already bounced back from a loss. After losing to Andy Ruiz in 2019, he came back and won a convincing decision six months later.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 start date and time

The main card for Usyk vs. Joshua 2 kicks off August 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT).

For people in the UK, it’s 5 p.m. on August 20. If you’re watching from Sydney, Australia, it’s 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21.

How to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2

People in the US can watch Usyk vs. Joshua through .

In fact, almost anyone outside of the United States can also stream the fight via DAZN. Exceptions include the UK, Ireland, Ukraine, and the Middle East and North Africa. People in the UK will have to go through Sky Sports Box Office and shell out £26.95. If you’re watching in Ukraine, you won’t need to pay as the game’s Saudi organizers have offered the TV rights to Usyk’s home country for free.

Need more international viewing options? Try a VPN to change your IP address to access the US, UK or Australian options listed above. See the best VPNs recommended by CNET editors.

fight card

As always with boxing and MMA cards, this is subject to change.