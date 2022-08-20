On the rivers of Chile, indigenous spirituality and development collide

Frank Lampard wants Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton – but admits he can’t guarantee he’ll still be at the club when the transfer window ends.

Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Lampard’s former club Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

Getty Gordon is a wanted man

Everton have lost their two Premier League games so far this season after scoring just once and Lampard’s side are desperate for more attacking options. But any future income may have to come at the expense of the academy graduate.

In his press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit this weekend, Lampard was asked about the links and replied: “He’s an Everton player. I don’t want to talk about probable or hypothetical questions.

“He has enormous value for the team and is a valuable asset to the club, one that we have developed ourselves and has a connection with the fans.

“Anthony is our player and we are not looking for what situation can we go into in this agreement.

“We know his value because you see moving player values ​​that haven’t reached what Anthony has.

“I want to think about what Anthony can do to improve the team.”

But he pointedly added: “You can’t ask me to assure anything, it would be naive of me to assure anything – that I’ll be there at the end of the window.” Who knows?

“He is in the group for tomorrow (for the visit to Nottingham Forest). All conversations I have with him are private.

AFP Everton boss Lampard admits he cannot guarantee Gordon will be an Everton player at the end of the transfer window

Everton currently sit 18th in the table and with away games at Brentford and Leeds followed by the Merseyside derby to come for the Toffee’s, a positive result against Forest is a must for Lampard’s strugglers.

Dele Alli is another player linked with a move – with Besiktas keen on an ex-England star who only moved to Goodison in January.

The 26-year-old has started just once in 13 appearances since signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

“There is interest in Dele, which has come out publicly. It’s something we have to consider behind the scenes and Dele has to consider, for him to leave he would have to be good for everyone,” Lampard said.

Asked why signing Alli didn’t work out, the Toffees boss added: “It’s a long conversation.

“As soon as Dele’s name comes up in the media people line up to have an opinion and it’s often negative and I don’t think that’s fair to a young man whose talent brought him onto the scene. world at a young age.

“I think everyone was aware of the curve in his career and that’s something you take into account.

“In my work, you have to have the football side and the human side. I love Dele and I want to help him. The main thing I want to do is be a support for the players.

“The one thing I know for sure is that hard work correlates on the pitch.”

