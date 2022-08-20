MELIPEUCO, Chile — Mist suddenly rose from the Truful Truful River as it flowed beneath the snow-capped Llaima volcano, and Victor Curin smiled at the sun-dappled stream of water.
On the rivers of Chile, indigenous spirituality and development collide
“Nature is always telling you something, always responding,” said Curin, who works as a ranger in Conguillio National Park at the source of the river. “Human beings feel superior to the space they go to, but for us Mapuche, I belong to the land, the land does not belong to me.”
In the worldview of the Mapuche, Chile’s largest indigenous group and more than 10% of its population, a pristine river harbors a spiritual force to be revered, not a natural resource to be exploited.
This has led many Mapuche across water-rich southern Chile to fight against hydroelectric plants and other projects they see as desecrating nature and depriving indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from falling. sick.
“Being part of nature, we cannot destroy a part of ourselves,” said Lientur Ayenao, a machi or healer and spiritual guide who draws water from the Truful Truful for his ceremonies.
About 200 miles to the south, another machi, Millaray Huichalaf, fought a sometimes violent battle against hydroelectric power stations on the Pilmaiquen River, which flows through the rolling pastures of a lake in the foothills of the Andes.
After resistance and cultural consultations with indigenous communities, an energy company froze plans for a plant near a sacred riverside site and said it would return ownership of the land to the Mapuche.
But construction continues on another factory, so the fight isn’t over – just like it is on the Truful Truful, where a factory project is under consideration.
“As we fight for the river, we are reclaiming our territory and rebuilding spiritually,” Huichalaf said as a thunderstorm hit his wooden cabin.
It is on the issue of indigenous land rights, a volatile issue in Chilean politics, that spirituality becomes entangled with ideology. Several Mapuche leaders say that the spirits appearing in dreams encourage the fight against capitalism.
Next month, Chileans will vote on a controversial new constitution highlighting indigenous rights and land restitution. But they also face growing attacks on agriculture, forestry and energy industries, particularly in the Araucania region.
For most Mapuche, such violence further destabilizes the balance sought between people, the natural space to which they belong and the spirits that inhabit it. A first step against this is ensuring that non-Indigenous people understand the importance of nature to the Mapuche, said indigenous leader and mediator Andrés Antivil Álvarez.
“The world is not loot,” he said as he sat by the fire in his ruka, a traditional building outside his home. “You must understand that the spirit of this fire, present here, is as sacred as Christ in a church.”
The reverence of members of the Mapuche community is evident when they walk along rivers like the Truful Truful, whose name means “from waterfall to waterfall” in the Mapudungun language.
Not asking the ngen for permission to approach the water, or explaining the need to do so, Ayenao said near the main river waterfall, means transgressing space, alienating the spirits that protect it. and sicken you, your family and even your pets.
But if the ngen permits, then Ayenao can use the distinctive “energetic power” of falling water for healing purposes.
After nearly a decade of multiple environmental and cultural assessments, as well as legal appeals, a new hydroelectric plant right next to the waterfall has been temporarily blocked in court. The community hopes a final ruling will permanently derail the project, said Sergio Millaman, the lawyer who won the final appeal.
In April, Chile’s water code was updated to better protect various rights, including the use of water at its source for conservation or ancestral customs, said Juan José Crocco, a specialist lawyer. in water regulation and management. However, it is unclear how a new constitution might change this or apply to hydroelectric projects.
A fierce battle under Huichalaf’s leadership began ten years ago to stop three such factories on the Pilmaiquen River. She started dreaming of Kintuantü, a ngen living near a wide bend in the river.
“Kintuantü told me that I had to speak for him because he was dying,” Huichalaf said.
A plant is said to have raised the river to the cliffside caves where the ngen lives. At the top of the cliff is a Mapuche ceremonial complex, including a cemetery, from where souls are believed to travel via underground water through the caves, into the Pilmaiquen and to eventual reincarnation.
Huichalaf was leading an occupation there. A private house burned down and protesters clashed with police. Further protests and lawsuits followed, dividing indigenous communities around the river, and Huichalaf was imprisoned for several months.
Now Statkraft, the Norwegian state energy company that bought the Pilmaiquen projects, is working with the Chilean government to return ownership of the ceremonial complex, said its Chilean director, María Teresa González.
González said the company understood the importance of involving indigenous communities and is doing just that with the construction of another plant on the Pilmaiquen, while condemning ongoing violence against its workers .
For Huichalaf, the fight continues: “Our big goal is for the companies on the river to leave.”
Back on the black volcanic field crossed by the Truful Truful, Curin defined his people’s purpose in more basic terms.
“Why is the Mapuche world fighting? What does the Mapuche world protect? Not a money world,” he said. “The Mapuche culture is very spiritual, very heart-centered. It is no coincidence that we are still here.
Then he knelt down to sip water from the river and returned to his post as ranger.
Associated Press religious coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
World-famous Piet Oudolf visits his Belle Isle garden masterpiece for the first time – CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Oudolf Garden Detroit opened in Belle Isle last summer.
With COVID restrictions, world renowned landscape artist Piet Oudolf has not been able to view his masterpiece until now.
READ MORE: Detroit police have implemented a 'traffic safety blitz' in response to rising crashes
Oudolf finally saw the new public garden in person for the first time on Friday. His last visit dates back more than three years, before construction began.
The 3-acre garden sits across from the Nancy Brown Peace Carillion.
READ MORE: Detroit Youth Choir calls for more action against gun violence in newly released video
Oudolf says Detroit is the perfect setting to showcase his work.
The garden is open seven days a week.
The public is invited to meet Oudolf at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the garden.
NO MORE NEWS: Tudor Dixon selects former Rep. Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for Michigan governor
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Joe Concha: Democrats don’t talk about these issues
Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on President Joe Biden’s approval rating on “Hannity.”
JOE CONCHA: The Inflation Reduction Act Magically, the actual name of the bill disappeared, and it’s called the “Democrats’ Tax, Healthcare, and Climate Change Bill.” Suddenly the inflation cut is gone because this thing doesn’t cut inflation and then, you know, you just see the cheers, right? They embrace White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain when he compares Joe Biden to JFK and Eisenhower, as you mentioned earlier.
BIDEN BUILDS THE WALL IN DELAWARE, SEATTLE’S STRUGGLES AFTER ‘DEFEND THE POLICE’ PUSH AND OTHER HEADLINES
One difference, these presidents were exceptionally popular and considered competent and consistent and Eisenhower, his average approval rating was 65% while in office. Jack Kennedy, 70% while in office. Joe Biden, Reuters poll just released, this is after the Inflation Reduction Act, it is 38% approval, 57% disapproval. So we keep hearing all this cheering from the president and his allies in the media and there’s a lot that Joe Biden has Joe-mentum.
Well, just because you pass this massive spending bill along party lines and lie to the American public that it’s going to reduce inflation, that’s not a win and that the Republican candidates, starting with Mitch McConnell in terms of Senate management and then saying to the candidates, who are all running in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, this is your opportunity to use this in the campaign announcement.
Run against this thing and show the bold contrast you’re going to make, if you’re in power, in terms of cutting inflation or violent crime or returning to energy independence, but you don’t hear the Democrats in talking so much or about securing the US southern border, for that matter and fentanyl killing young Americans, because if they run into trouble they lose, so it all comes back to focusing on Donald Trump.
Castro merchants threaten civil disobedience over ongoing San Francisco homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Business owners in San Francisco’s Castro District are calling on city leaders to provide more beds for the homeless community.
Some are threatening civil disobedience if the city does not address the growing problems in front of their storefronts.
RELATED: New data shows 3.5% drop in homelessness in SF from 2019 to 2022, but 55% increase in Latino community
“It’s almost impossible to run a successful business in the Castro right now,” said Dave Karraker, co-chairman of the Castro Merchants Association.
Karraker, owner of the MX3 gymnasium in Castro, is fed up with the homeless community affecting the neighborhood.
“You shouldn’t have to worry about your window going to be smashed today by a mentally ill person who sees their face and reacts to it, I should worry about if I can sell more subscriptions at a gym,” he said.
He even had to install additional security cameras to protect his business.
VIDEO: Video shows the severity of SF's drug crisis as kids try to navigate past users
“We’re asking the city to set aside 35 beds, specifically for the Castro, to deal with these people who we know are ongoing issues,” he said.
In a letter sent to city leaders, the association says it would also like to see a comprehensive plan on how to deal with people who repeatedly refuse services and clear monthly metrics on the number of people in the Castro. who have been offered shelter or services.
Otherwise, he says, they are ready for civil disobedience.
“Which means not paying taxes, which means not paying your business licensing fees, that’s where we could end up,” Karraker said.
And Karraker is not alone.
RELATED: Community works to protect children from onslaught of crime and homelessness in SF Net
“If we don’t get what we pay for, I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” said Martin Mendoza, owner of Louie’s Barbershop.
Mendoza is the owner of the oldest barbershop in the Castro. He agrees with this plan.
“One day we had this guy blocking the door yelling at customers and yelling at me and then I had to close the door and call the police but they were like ok yeah it’s an emergency or not, I mean there was no response at all,” he said.
ABC7 contacted the office of the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, and the San Francisco Department of Public Health, but did not hear back.
“Safe and clean streets are an entirely reasonable request, and the city could make a real difference in the Castro with targeted resources, including places to take people who are publicly intoxicated or suffering from psychosis, and increased community policing presence,” Rafael Mandelman, a San Francisco supervisor who represents that district said in a statement.
“Our message to city leaders is, tell us what you’re doing to fix the problem,” Karraker said.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
Elehuris Montero hits two home runs to lift the Rockies over the Giants
Led by cheering rookie Elehuris Montero, the Rockies significantly overcame their drought on a perfect summer night at Coors Field.
The Rockies entered Friday night’s game on a five-game losing streak and had failed to hit a home run in any of those losses. But Montero threw two over the center field wall, Connor Joe came out of a deep slump with a solo homer, and the Rockies beat the Giants, 7-4.
And the day the Rockies found out they had lost starter Antonio Senzatela for the season to a knee injury, right-hander Jose Urena gave them a solid outing. He pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.
Montero’s first homer at Coors Field was a 429-foot, two-run shot in the second inning against San Francisco southpaw Alex Wood. His second was a three-point outburst against Wood in the fifth to extend Colorado’s lead to 7-0.
That spelled the end for Wood, who was torched for seven hits, including Joe’s outburst in fourth and back-to-back doubles by Wynton Bernard and Jose Iglesias in fifth.
Joe, who started the season as Colorado’s leading hitter and on-base specialist, had a terrible slump. He entered Friday’s game averaging 0.085 (4-for-47) since the All-Star break and averaging 0.139 (14-for-101) in his last 30 games since July 1.
Joe’s home run was his first since June 7 in San Francisco, a 169-at-bat drought. He also hit a single down the middle in the eighth.
Urena had been in a fight – a lot of time. In those last five starts, he was 0-3 — the Rockies 0-5 — with a 7.77 ERA. Last Sunday, he served three home runs for the Diamondbacks. But he held the Giants scoreless for five innings before Joc Pederson cut a solo homer with two outs to the left-field corner in the sixth.
He faltered in the seventh, walking Mike Yastrzemski and allowing a two-out single to Brendan Crawford. Enter southpaw Lucas Gilbreath, who hasn’t shot well since the All-Star break. He walked pinch hitter JD Davis to load the bases, then dove Joey Bart to force a run. Pinch hitter Austin Slater compounded Gilbreath’s sins by hitting a two-run single, cutting Colorado’s lead to 7-4.
Closest Daniel Bard, who hadn’t thrown since Aug. 11, walked Brendan Crawford to open the ninth but pulled out Davis, Bart and Slater to make his 25th save in 27 chances. Bard has a 2.11 ERA.
Saints’ Louie Varland falls back to earth in second start
It took only one batter on Friday night at CHS Field to know that Louie Varland’s second start with the hometown Saints was going to be different than his first.
After taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning last Friday in his Triple-A debut, Varland gave up a bloop single to the leadoff hitter. It was the start of a back-down-to-earth night for the North St. Paul grad, who allowed three runs — two that were earned — in 5 2/3 innings of work in the Saints’ 5-3 comeback win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Different does not mean ineffective, however. Varland struck out seven without allowing a walk, with only a couple of the seven hits he gave up coming on solid contact.
Varland was not available immediately after the game, probably enjoying the postgame fireworks with his numerous supporters on hand, just as he did last week. But Saints pitching coach Virgil Vasquez said he was impressed with Varland’s performance.
“I saw a pitcher with good tempo attacking the zone,” Vasquez said. “Being aggressive with all of his pitches, trusting his stuff. He made adjustments the second and third time through the lineup. He was really present throughout the game and used the weapons he has developed.”
Varland’s stuff was just as good as it was last Friday, Vasquez said. The one difference would be that he didn’t have quite the adrenaline rush he had in his debut.
“I was talking to one of the other players about how he went 5 1/3 innings without giving up a hit and then you get two broken-bat hits in the first two innings,” Vasquez said. “It’s just part of baseball. But nothing phased him. That’s one of his strengths, that he just keeps attacking. He keeps believing in himself.”
Vasquez is among many who have been around Varland who come away impressed by his work ethic.
“He just works so hard and studies so much,” Vasquez said. “He’s put a lot of work in the last couple of years. Especially this year with the pitching coaches in Wichita. They worked together to develop a big slider.
“That’s a new pitch for him. I’m really excited about now and for his future.”
BRIEFLY
Aaron Sanchez had his scheduled start this weekend scratched, with the move tied to Twins starter Tyler Mahle being sidelined due to right shoulder fatigue. Both Devin Smeltzer and Sanchez have started for the Twins this season, so both are candidates to be called up. … Chris Williams, called up from Double-A Wichita on Aug. 11, hit his third home run in four games. Williams had 18 home runs for Wichita before being called up. … Three of Varland’s strikeouts came against former Saints and Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt.
Frank Lampard can’t guarantee Anthony Gordon will stay at Everton as Chelsea eyes starlet and updates on Dele Alli’s future
Frank Lampard wants Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton – but admits he can’t guarantee he’ll still be at the club when the transfer window ends.
Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Lampard’s former club Chelsea, but the Blues are yet to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.
Everton have lost their two Premier League games so far this season after scoring just once and Lampard’s side are desperate for more attacking options. But any future income may have to come at the expense of the academy graduate.
In his press conference ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit this weekend, Lampard was asked about the links and replied: “He’s an Everton player. I don’t want to talk about probable or hypothetical questions.
“He has enormous value for the team and is a valuable asset to the club, one that we have developed ourselves and has a connection with the fans.
“Anthony is our player and we are not looking for what situation can we go into in this agreement.
“We know his value because you see moving player values that haven’t reached what Anthony has.
“I want to think about what Anthony can do to improve the team.”
But he pointedly added: “You can’t ask me to assure anything, it would be naive of me to assure anything – that I’ll be there at the end of the window.” Who knows?
“He is in the group for tomorrow (for the visit to Nottingham Forest). All conversations I have with him are private.
Everton currently sit 18th in the table and with away games at Brentford and Leeds followed by the Merseyside derby to come for the Toffee’s, a positive result against Forest is a must for Lampard’s strugglers.
Dele Alli is another player linked with a move – with Besiktas keen on an ex-England star who only moved to Goodison in January.
The 26-year-old has started just once in 13 appearances since signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.
“There is interest in Dele, which has come out publicly. It’s something we have to consider behind the scenes and Dele has to consider, for him to leave he would have to be good for everyone,” Lampard said.
Asked why signing Alli didn’t work out, the Toffees boss added: “It’s a long conversation.
“As soon as Dele’s name comes up in the media people line up to have an opinion and it’s often negative and I don’t think that’s fair to a young man whose talent brought him onto the scene. world at a young age.
“I think everyone was aware of the curve in his career and that’s something you take into account.
“In my work, you have to have the football side and the human side. I love Dele and I want to help him. The main thing I want to do is be a support for the players.
“The one thing I know for sure is that hard work correlates on the pitch.”
