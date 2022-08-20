Orbs (Orbs) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Orbs Hit $0.2 Soon?

Bullish ORBS price prediction is $0.0503 to $0.1289.
The ORBS price will also reach $0.2 soon.
ORBS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0364.
In Orbs (ORBS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ORBS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Orbs (ORBS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Orbs (ORBS) is $0.0409 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,033,661 at the time of writing. However, ORBS has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Orbs (ORBS) has a circulating supply of 2,900,670,296 ORBS. Currently, ORBS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, FTX, KuCoin, Phemex, and Gate.io.
What is Orbs (ORBS)?
Orbs is a brand-new public blockchain infrastructure created for usage by sizable companies who sell actual goods in the real world. Despite the enormous potential of today’s blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, many coins and goods are still mostly used for financial speculation.
Due to this technology’s intricacy, many companies who may benefit from it are avoiding it. Orbs want to change that and provide businesses the chance to use this technology in the real world.
Orbs aims to revolutionize blockchain usage and bring it to the mainstream through the use of its own ORBS token and connections with the largest blockchains, including Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022
Orbs (ORBS) holds the 223rd position on CoinGecko right now. ORBS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. The exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.
Currently, Orbs (ORBS) is at $0.04. If the pattern continues, the price of ORBS might reach the resistance level of $0.0508, and $0.0678. If the trend reverses, then the price of ORBS may fall to $0.0375.
Orbs (ORBS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Orbs (ORBS).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Orbs (ORBS).
Resistance Level 1 – $0.0503
Resistance Level 2 – $0.0699
Resistance Level 3 – $0.0910
Resistance Level 4 – $0.1289
Support Level – $0.0364
The charts show that ORBS has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ORBS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.1289.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ORBS might plummet to almost $0.0364, a bearish signal.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Orbs (ORBS) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ORBS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Orbs (ORBS) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ORBS price lies on the 50 MA (short-term), so it is an upward trend. Currently, ORBS is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ORBS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ORBS is at a level of 43.88. This means that ORBS is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Orbs (ORBS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Orbs (ORBS). Currently, ORBS lies in the range of 45.02, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Orbs (ORBS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ORBS lies below 50, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, ORBS’s RSI is at 43.88, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of ORBS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Orbs (ORBS).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ORBS are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ORBS also increase or decrease respectively.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Orbs (ORBS)might probably attain $0.25 by 2023.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Orbs (ORBS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ORBS might rally to hit $0.28 by 2024.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2025
If Orbs (ORBS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, ORBS would rally to hit $0.32.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2026
If Orbs (ORBS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, ORBS would rally to hit $0.35.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2027
If Orbs (ORBS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, ORBS would rally to hit $0.38.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2028
If Orbs (ORBS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ORBS would hit $0.42.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Orbs (ORBS), it would witness major spikes. ORBS might hit $0.46 by 2029.
Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Orbs ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Orbs (ORBS) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Orbs (ORBS) might hit $0.5 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Orbs network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ORBS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Orbs (ORBS) in 2022 is $0.1289. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Orbs (ORBS) for 2022 is $0.0364.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Orbs ecosystem, the performance of Orbs (ORBS) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.3604 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.2 if the investors believe that ORBS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Orbs (ORBS)?
A public blockchain infrastructure called Orbs combines scalability, affordability, speed, efficiency, security, and usability.
2. Where can you purchase Orbs (ORBS)?
Orbs (ORBS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, FTX, KuCoin, Phemex, and Gate.io.
3. Will Orbs (ORBS) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Orbs platform, Orbs (ORBS) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Orbs (ORBS)?
On March 16, 2021, Orbs (ORBS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.3604.
5. Is Orbs (ORBS) a good investment in 2022?
Orbs (ORBS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Orbs in the past few months, ORBS is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Orbs (ORBS) reach $0.2?
Orbs (ORBS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Orbs (ORBS) will hit $0.2 soon.
7. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2023?
Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.25 by 2023.
8. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2024?
Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.28 by 2024.
9. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2025?
Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2025.
10. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2026?
Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.35 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The FDIC demanded taking down any content implying FDIC-insured.
The FDIC requested that they refrain from making any additional such representations.
Today, the FDIC revealed that five cryptocurrency firms had misled investors about the extent to which their deposits were insured. Among the entities mentioned were the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US and its president, Brett Harrison, as well as the publications Cryptonews, CryptoSec, SmartAsset, and the website FDICCrypto.com.
The agency says Harrison lied on Twitter by saying that “direct deposits from employers to FTX.US were stored in individually FDIC-insured bank accounts in the users’ names” and that shares of the firm were held in “FDIC-insured and SPIC-insured brokerage accounts.” In addition, the government took issue with the company’s claim that it is FDIC-insured on its website.
No More Insurance Claims
In a statement, the FDIC asserted that certain of the FTX.US products referenced by Harrison and the FTX.US website were not insured, that deposits were not secured to the advertised amount, and that the FDIC’s name was being exploited.
The FDIC demanded that Harrison and FTX.US immediately take down any content implying that the company was FDIC-insured. In addition, the FDIC requested that they refrain from making any additional such representations and provide written confirmation and verification of compliance. If they don’t, the cryptocurrency exchange and Harrison might be subject to monetary fines under civil law.
After receiving the letter, Harrison answered that he and FTX.US “really didn’t mean to mislead anyone” and “per the FDIC’s instruction I deleted the tweet.” However, his Twitter page still displayed a number of posts that might be interpreted as suggesting FTX.US was indirectly insured by the FDIC.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated an inquiry against Coinbase for allegedly selling unregistered securities, and it is rumored that other large exchanges are also under investigation.
Hodlnaut had $187 million in TerraUSD before it crashed to $0.
The company reiterated that it had not placed any assets with Celsius.
Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lending platform, froze withdrawals, token swaps, and deposits on August 8 citing market circumstances. The troubled company seeks Singapore creditor protection on Tuesday to avert forced asset liquidation. According to reports, Hodlnaut had $187 million in TerraUSD before it crashed to $0 in May and started having problems. However, the corporation has stated that it is engaged in “pending proceedings” with the Singapore police, in which the state’s attorney general is also a participant. Hodlnaut announced the dismissal of up to 80 percent of its workforce in a blog post on Friday.
Expected Move After Recent Halt
The layoffs were implemented in an effort to save the firm money and save it from falling over. According to the blog, the remaining 20% of workers would be important in the company’s comeback.
The blog read:
“Since we halted withdrawals, we have also laid off 80% of our employees (being approximately 40 employees), in order to reduce the company’s expenditure. The current team that we have retained are, in our assessment, necessary headcount in order for us to carry out key functions.”
According to the business blog, the firm’s founders are now in Singapore and will be ready for any legal processes that may arise. The founders of Hodlnaut have said that they are “working hard on the recovery plan” and will eventually restore the system to normal operation.
In the blog post, the company reiterated that it had not placed any assets with Celsius. They disclosed that nobody, not even Celsius, had taken money or assets from Hodlnaut. It’s worth noting that the lender gave no specifics about the legal action, saying it was not in the users’ “best interest.”
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $23,000 against Tether (USDT) after weeks of showing strong bullish signs as investors shift sentiments from bull to bear trap.
The price of BTC failed to sustain its bullish structure as it breaks below zones leaving investors confused as Bitcoin trades just above the weekly key zone.
Bitcoin (BTC) Trade Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of BTC saw a weekly low of $22,800, which bounced from that area and rallied to a price of $25,200 after showing great recovery signs in recent weeks.
BTC’s weekly candle closed with a bullish sentiment with the new week’s candle looking bearish showing signs of weakness.
The price has struggled to build more momentum as it tries to hold key support.
If the price of BTC on the weekly chart continues with this structure, it could quickly revisit $20,800 acting as key support. The price of BTC needs to hold this support zone to avoid going lower to the region of $19,000.
Weekly resistance for the price of BTC – $22,500.
Weekly support for the price of BTC – $20,800.
Price Of BTC On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BTC broke to the downside of a rising wedge with more sell orders leading to BTC breaking key support zones.
BTC’s price needs to bounce and form support above to avoid panic selling below $20,800.
Bitcoin has shown strength in holding this support, if bulls steps in we could trend higher to a region of $22,500 acting as the resistance for the price of BTC.
At the point of writing, the price of BTC is at $21,300, just below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) which corresponds to prices at $23,000 and $28,000.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of BTC on the daily chart is below 35, indicating sell orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for BTC price – $22,500.
Daily (1D) support for BTC price – $20,800.
Price Analysis Of BTC On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of BTC has continued to show a bearish structure below the 50 and 200 EMA price corresponding to $23,000 acting as resistance for the BTC price.
If BTC fails to hold the support region of $20,800, we could see the price retesting the region of $19,000 as the next support area to hold the BTC price. After the retracement by BTC price, we would see a relief bounce before BTC’s next movement.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for BTC price – $23,000.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for BTC price – $20,800.
Featured image from zipmex, Charts from TradingView.com
BTC dropped below $21k, after reaching $25,135.59 in the previous week.
Major altcoins are also witnessing a sudden huge crash.
Following a continuous positive surge over July, the global crypto market saw a significant crash on previous days, with a crucial fall of major cryptocurrencies. The unexpected drop in the cryptocurrency market has been connected to numerous reasons including, US Federal Reserve’s predicted interest rate hike in September.
During the past week, the market dominant Bitcoin (BTC), reached $25,135.59 and dropped below $21,000. At the time of writing, BTC is trading around $21,235.17, with a 24-hour trading volume of $40,292,878,008. Bitcoin has lost over 7.02% in the last 24 hours, as per CMC.
Massive Fall of Altcoins
In addition to Bitcoin, major altcoins are also going through continuous pressure in the crypto market. During the previous day, Ethereum (ETH) crashed down 9.73%. The coin is currently trading around $1,641.24, with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,003,367,546. Also, Binance Coin (BNB) is currently trading around $286.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,676,513,661. BNB is 1.80% down during the last 24 hours.
Other top altcoins are also witnessing a tremendous loss during the past day including, XRP (4.87%), Cardano (7.28%), Solana (3.71%), Dogecoin (5.52%), Polkadot (5.08%), and Avalanche (1.50%), at the time of writing.
So far this year, the global crypto market has already experienced a massive downturn. The market fell below $1 trillion due to multiple factors including the Terra-Luna crash, market equity, inflation, and transaction freezing from Celsius Network. Following this, the crypto industry gradually emerged from the sudden crash and now again returned to the same condition.
SRM’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.730.
In Serum (SRM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other SRM information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
Serum (SRM) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Serum (SRM) is $0.862105 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77,829,352 at the time of writing. However, SRM has decreased to 6.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Serum (SRM) has a circulating supply of 372,782,297 SRM. Currently, SRM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, BingX, MEXC, and Bybit.
What is Serum (SRM)?
Serum (SRM), is a game-changing token that will rebuild the DeFi network and the decentralized derivatives market. It has a user-friendly interface with a full limit order book Dex, full liquidity, and cross-chain interoperability.
The serum is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and ecosystem that brings decentralized finance unprecedented speed and low transaction costs. It is based on Solana and has no permissions.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022
Serum (SRM) holds the 125th position on CoinGecko right now. SRM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The above chart of Serum (SRM) laid out the ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle pattern is created by price moves that allow for a horizontal line to be drawn along the swing highs, and a rising trendline to be drawn along the swing lows. The two lines form a triangle. The trendlines of a triangle need to run along at least two swing highs and two swing lows. The ascending triangle pattern is a continuation pattern.
Currently, Serum (SRM) is at $0.862105. If the pattern continues, the price of SRM might reach the resistance level of $1.120, and $1.721. If the trend reverses, then the price of SRM may fall to $0.912, & $0.725.
Serum (SRM) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Serum (SRM).
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Serum (SRM).
Resistance Level 1
$1.156
Resistance Level 2
$1.753
Resistance Level 3
$2.721
Resistance Level 4
$4.169
Resistance Level 5
$5.836
Support Level
$0.730
SRM Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that SRM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SRM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.836.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SRM might plummet to almost $0.730, a bearish signal.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Serum (SRM) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over some time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SRM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of the Serum (SRM) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the SRM price slightly lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downward trend. Currently, SRM is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of SRM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SRM is at a level of 41.13. This means that SRM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Serum (SRM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the Serum (SRM). Currently, SRM lies in the range of 27.874, indicating a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Serum (SRM). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over some time rather than price changes. The RVI of SRM lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. SRM’s RSI is at 41.13, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SRM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Serum (SRM).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and SRM are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SRM also increase or decrease respectively.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Serum (SRM) might probably attain $22 by 2023.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Serum (SRM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SRM might rally to hit $29 by 2024.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2025
If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, SRM will rally to hit $36.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2026
If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, SRM will rally to hit $41.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2027
If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, SRM will rally to hit $48
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2028
If Serum (SRM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SRM would hit $56.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Serum (SRM), it would witness major spikes. SRM might hit $64 by 2029.
Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Serum ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Serum (SRM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Serum (SRM) might hit $70 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Serum network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SRM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Serum (SRM) in 2022 is $5.836. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Serum (SRM) for 2022 is $0.730.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Serum ecosystem, the performance of Serum (SRM) might hit $10 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $13.78 in the SRM future.
FAQ
1. What is Serum (SRM)?
Serum (SRM), is a game-changing token that will rebuild the DeFi network and the decentralized derivatives market.
2. Where can you purchase Serum (SRM)?
Serum (SRM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, BingX, MEXC, and Bybit.
3. Will Serum (SRM) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Serum platform, Serum (SRM) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Serum (SRM)?
On Sep 11, 2021, Serum (SRM) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.78.
5. Is Serum (SRM) a good investment in 2022?
Serum (SRM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Serum in the past few months, SRM is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Serum (SRM) reach $250?
Serum (SRM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Serum (SRM) will hit $250 soon.
7. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2023?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $22 by 2023.
8. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2024?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $29 by 2024.
9. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2025?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $36 by 2025.
10. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2026?
Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $41 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ENS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $7.80.
In Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ENS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is $13.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $107,366,800 at the time of writing. However, ENS has decreased to 0.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has a circulating supply of 25,783,233 ENS. Currently, ENS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, BTCEX, OKX, Bybit, and MEXC.
What is Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
On the Ethereum blockchain, there is a decentralized name system called Ethereum Name Service (ENS). Users can purchase names like “bob.eth” that are human-readable and map them to identifiers like addresses, content hashes, and metadata.
ENS is frequently compared to the internet’s version of DNS, the Domain Name Service (DNS) used by websites like google.com to provide human readable names while mapping against IP addresses.
In contrast to a DNS, ENS domains are controlled by smart contracts and are held by a DAO as opposed to a centralized authority like ICANN. Similar to purchasing an internet domain name, anyone can buy and sell an ENS name.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2022
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) holds the 122nd position on CoinGecko right now. ENS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is at $13.15. If the pattern continues, the price of ENS might reach the resistance level of $17.98. If the trend reverses, then the price of ENS may fall to $7.98.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ethereum Name Service (ENS).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ethereum Name Service (ENS).
Resistance Level 1 – $22.02
Resistance Level 2 – $38.45
Resistance Level 3 – $77.35
Support Level 1 – $12.56
Support Level 2 – $7.80
The charts show that ENS has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ENS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $77.35.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ENS might plummet to almost $7.80, a bearish signal.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ENS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ENS price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, ENS is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ENS at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ENS is at a level of 43.57. This means that ENS is in neither oversold or overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ethereum Name Service (ENS). Currently, ENS lies in the range of 23.41, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ENS lies below 50, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, ENS’s RSI is at 43.57, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of ENS with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ethereum Name Service (ENS).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ENS are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ENS also increase or decrease respectively.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ethereum Name Service (ENS)might probably attain $85 by 2023.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ENS might rally to hit $88 by 2024.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2025
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, ENS would rally to hit $92.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2026
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, ENS would rally to hit $96.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2027
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, ENS would rally to hit $100.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2028
If Ethereum Name Service (ENS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ENS would hit $108.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ethereum Name Service (ENS), it would witness major spikes. ENS might hit $110 by 2029.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ethereum Name Service ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ethereum Name Service (ENS) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) might hit $115 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ethereum Name Service network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ENS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) in 2022 is $77.35. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) for 2022 is $7.80.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ethereum Name Service ecosystem, the performance of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $83.40 very soon. But, it might also reach $80 if the investors believe that ENS is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
Ethereum Name Service is an open, distributed,and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, BTCEX, OKX, Bybit, and MEXC.
3. Will Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ethereum Name Service platform, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ethereum Name Service (ENS)?
On November 11, 2021, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $83.40.
5. Is Ethereum Name Service (ENS) a good investment in 2022?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ethereum Name Service in the past few months, ENS is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ethereum Name Service (ENS) reach $80?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ethereum Name Service (ENS) will hit $80 soon.
7. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2023?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $85 by 2023.
8. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2024?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $88 by 2024.
9. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2025?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $92 by 2025.
10. What will be the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price by 2026?
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price is expected to reach $96 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author's. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.