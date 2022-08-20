Orbs (Orbs) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Orbs Hit $0.2 Soon?

Bullish ORBS price prediction is $0.0503 to $0.1289.

The ORBS price will also reach $0.2 soon.

ORBS bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0364.

In Orbs (ORBS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ORBS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Orbs (ORBS) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Orbs (ORBS) is $0.0409 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,033,661 at the time of writing. However, ORBS has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Orbs (ORBS) has a circulating supply of 2,900,670,296 ORBS. Currently, ORBS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, FTX, KuCoin, Phemex, and Gate.io.

What is Orbs (ORBS)?

Orbs is a brand-new public blockchain infrastructure created for usage by sizable companies who sell actual goods in the real world. Despite the enormous potential of today’s blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, many coins and goods are still mostly used for financial speculation.

Due to this technology’s intricacy, many companies who may benefit from it are avoiding it. Orbs want to change that and provide businesses the chance to use this technology in the real world.

Orbs aims to revolutionize blockchain usage and bring it to the mainstream through the use of its own ORBS token and connections with the largest blockchains, including Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022

Orbs (ORBS) holds the 223rd position on CoinGecko right now. ORBS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

ORBS/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. The exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.

Currently, Orbs (ORBS) is at $0.04. If the pattern continues, the price of ORBS might reach the resistance level of $0.0508, and $0.0678. If the trend reverses, then the price of ORBS may fall to $0.0375.

Orbs (ORBS) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Orbs (ORBS).

ORBS/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Orbs (ORBS).

Resistance Level 1 – $0.0503

Resistance Level 2 – $0.0699

Resistance Level 3 – $0.0910

Resistance Level 4 – $0.1289

Support Level – $0.0364

The charts show that ORBS has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ORBS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.1289.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ORBS might plummet to almost $0.0364, a bearish signal.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Orbs (ORBS) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ORBS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Orbs (ORBS) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ORBS price lies on the 50 MA (short-term), so it is an upward trend. Currently, ORBS is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ORBS at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ORBS is at a level of 43.88. This means that ORBS is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Orbs (ORBS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Orbs (ORBS). Currently, ORBS lies in the range of 45.02, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Orbs (ORBS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ORBS lies below 50, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, ORBS’s RSI is at 43.88, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of ORBS with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Orbs (ORBS).

BTC Vs ETH Vs ORBS Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ORBS are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ORBS also increase or decrease respectively.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Orbs (ORBS) might probably attain $0.25 by 2023.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Orbs (ORBS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ORBS might rally to hit $0.28 by 2024.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2025

If Orbs (ORBS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, ORBS would rally to hit $0.32.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2026

If Orbs (ORBS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, ORBS would rally to hit $0.35.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2027

If Orbs (ORBS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, ORBS would rally to hit $0.38.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2028

If Orbs (ORBS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ORBS would hit $0.42.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Orbs (ORBS), it would witness major spikes. ORBS might hit $0.46 by 2029.

Orbs (ORBS) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Orbs ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Orbs (ORBS) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Orbs (ORBS) might hit $0.5 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Orbs network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ORBS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Orbs (ORBS) in 2022 is $0.1289. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Orbs (ORBS) for 2022 is $0.0364.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Orbs ecosystem, the performance of Orbs (ORBS) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.3604 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.2 if the investors believe that ORBS is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Orbs (ORBS)? A public blockchain infrastructure called Orbs combines scalability, affordability, speed, efficiency, security, and usability. 2. Where can you purchase Orbs (ORBS)? Orbs (ORBS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, FTX, KuCoin, Phemex, and Gate.io. 3. Will Orbs (ORBS) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Orbs platform, Orbs (ORBS) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Orbs (ORBS)? On March 16, 2021, Orbs (ORBS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.3604. 5. Is Orbs (ORBS) a good investment in 2022? Orbs (ORBS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Orbs in the past few months, ORBS is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Orbs (ORBS) reach $0.2? Orbs (ORBS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Orbs (ORBS) will hit $0.2 soon. 7. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2023? Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.25 by 2023. 8. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2024? Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.28 by 2024. 9. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2025? Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2025. 10. What will be the Orbs (ORBS) price by 2026? Orbs (ORBS) price is expected to reach $0.35 by 2026.

