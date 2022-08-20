News
Pro-life activists ‘blind’ to ‘human tragedy’ caused by abortion restrictions: Washington Post editorial board
The Washington Post’s editorial board on Saturday condemned ‘anti-abortion crusaders’, saying they were ‘blind’ to the human tragedies caused by abortion restrictions following the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling of the Supreme Court quashing Roe v Wade.
The article was the latest media attack on pro-life conservatives, insisting that their work to legally restrict abortions, which end the life of an unborn child, threatens the lives and autonomy of young people. women who do not want to carry out their pregnancy. .
The council opened by alleging the damage caused by abortion bans, “The human toll of denying abortion to those who want or need it can be, and often is, appalling.”
He also condemned state legislatures seeking to limit the process. “State legislatures rushing to impose sweeping abortion bans, enabled by the conservative Supreme Court majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, did so despite much research into the devastating impact of these policies on the well-being and livelihood of Americans.”
MICHIGAN JUDGE SAYS COUNTY PROSECUTORS CANNOT ENFORCE ABORTION BAN
Altogether, pro-life activists and lawmakers are causing “suffering” “for real women, real girls, real families and real lives,” the council said.
The column provided some examples of women put in difficult situations because of the abortion ban. “In Louisiana, a woman whose fetus cannot survive outside the womb – she is missing the top of her skull, a fatal condition known as acrania – no longer has the right to terminate her pregnancy in the state,” due to its near-total abortion ban passed earlier this month.
As such, the woman “might need to travel to Florida or another state to undergo the procedure, a trip that would be expensive and time-consuming.”
The Chronicle also reported, “A 16-year-old girl in Florida is currently being barred from terminating her pregnancy by a judge’s ruling that she is ‘not mature enough’ to do so – even though she has the consent of his legal guardian for the procedure to be followed.”
The Post called it an “inane decision.”
KENTUCKY ABORTION LAW TRIGGERED BY SUPREME COURT DECISION BLOCKED BY JUDGE
The outlet also referenced the economic struggles faced by women who are forced to carry their pregnancies to term. “A landmark study from the University of California, San Francisco found that people unable to abort suffer long-lasting economic struggles, including a greater likelihood of eviction and bankruptcy, and difficulty feeding themselves. , to find accommodation and to move about.”
In addition, these women are “more prone to physical and mental health problems and are more likely” to raise their child alone.
In addition, a child born “as a result of the refusal of an abortion is more likely to grow up in poverty”, the council said. He then concluded that pro-life people don’t pay attention to these tragedies. “Behind each of these findings lies a human tragedy, to which the court-embellished anti-abortion crusaders are seemingly blind.”
Appetite for Change, nonprofit with a St. Paul eatery, receives $1.5M donation
The nonprofit Appetite for Change has received its largest single donation in its 11-year history. The $1.5 million from an anonymous sponsor will go toward supporting the organization’s various programs, including their eatery in St. Paul.
Appetite for Change is an organization promoting food access and community building in North Minneapolis. The organization became a hub for meal distribution in 2020 during the uprising after George Floyd’s murder.
“This incredible gift is a dream come true for our whole organization,” said co-founder and President of Appetite For Change Tasha Powell. “We have the freedom to dream big, and to expand on the programs we have in place that are now a part of the landscape of Northside neighborhoods.”
Appetite for Change operates Station 81 Drink & Eatery at Union Depot in St. Paul. The bar and restaurant provides jobs and training to community members, and proceeds go to AFC programming.
The nonprofit also runs seven urban gardens, as well as holding cooking classes and youth training programs, and running the Breaking Bread Cafe in Minneapolis.
This Jordan Peele film is a sensory and allegorical phenomenon with no easy answers
mini
A curious comment on our obsession with shows, Nope is a show unto itself – sprawling, glorious and breathtaking. Directed by Jordan Peele, it stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea. He’s playing at a theater near you.
Only three movies old, Jordan Peele has earned an enviable reputation as a filmmaker whose films are scathing, stinging critiques of the deep fissures that differentiate center from fringes, outsiders from insiders. He focuses his lens on the ominous chasm that most of us have trained ourselves to ignore or see through, too complacent to be bothered. As a result, Peele’s movies, even when they’re about aliens (like this one) are too real, making it hard to look away.
This is exactly what makes Peele’s films important, urgent and visceral, even if they don’t always succeed in what they set out to achieve. Although not as tight, ripping or magnetic as get out (2017) or We (2019), Nope is his most ambitious film to date. A curious commentary on our obsession with spectacle, it’s a spectacle unto itself — sprawling, glorious, and breathtaking. Set in the wild west of Los Angeles – the beautiful and arid desert of Agua Dulce, it revolves around a pair of Haywood siblings who struggle to maintain their legendary family ranch after their father is killed in a strange and abnormal event.
Peele reunites with Daniel Kaluuya in this one after their terrific breakthrough film get out. Kaluuya plays brother – OJ, Otis Junior Haywood. He is stoic, reluctant and thoughtful, resolute in his ambition to further the family’s legacy by providing horses for Hollywood movies and commercials. Keke Palmer joins him as his sister Emerald Haywood. They are diametrically opposed as most siblings are. She is sassy, sassy, lively and lights up every picture she finds herself in with her nimble energy. It is their solid relationship that is the basis Nope even when nothing else makes sense.
Nope opens with a verse from the Hebrew Bible: “I will throw upon you abominable filth, I will make you vile and I will make you a spectacle.” The movie pokes fun at how we humans can’t resist a sight even though we knew it could kill us. True to the Peele genre, it’s very black mirror-ish. His real horror lies in the fact that his idea of dystopia is not an imaginary fantasy or in the distant future. We live it. Every day. In fact, we have become so desensitized to it that we hardly notice it anymore. We are the joke, in all its horrible reality.
When the Haywood siblings become sure of a menacing unidentified flying object around their ranch, their first instinct is to capture it before anyone else. They think it will end their financial troubles, help them get their ranch and horses back, and make them more famous than their great-great-grandfather who they say was the man on horseback in the first music video. never realized.
They know the pursuit will most likely kill them, but they pursue it nonetheless. There’s a revealing scene in which a biker (allegedly from a tabloid) is about to be swallowed by the UFO, but all he cares about is his camera and that someone should all film. It’s not too different from all of us taking selfies while driving or in precarious tourist spots or how most passers-by film an accident or mishap instead of stepping in to help. We no longer watch black mirror. We are inside.
Kaluuya and Palmer are fantastic as two marginalized young black Americans brave enough to want to fight the invincible but crazy enough to think they can. Angel, an employee of a local tech store (played by scene-stealer Brandon Perea), joins them in their impossible attempt. They also end up convincing a veteran cinematographer called Antlers (Michael Wincott) to film their chase.
Nope also features Steven Yeun as Jupe, a former child star who witnesses horrific carnage on the set of a TV show when a chimpanzee goes mad, resulting in a ruthless and unforgettable rampage. Now the leader of a western-style theme park adjacent to the Haywood Ranch, Jupe is still nursing the trauma of the childhood incident, but unafraid to process it to the last drop.
The theme of alienation – insiders who constantly feel like outsiders – much like Peele’s other films, is also found in this one. All the main characters exist on the fringes of Hollywood, aspiring to enter it. Its majestic presence eclipses their history, threatens to consume their present (much like the UFO) and they want it to illuminate their future.
Hoyte Van Hoytema’s jaw-dropping cinematography matches Peele’s crazy vision. The film is beautifully shot, especially the nighttime sequences and the brutal barrenness of the open, wild wild west. It’s exquisite. Add to that the score of Michael Abels. It builds tension when the film needs it and lets loose whenever all hell breaks loose in a satisfying, cathartic way. Together van Hoytema and Abels do Nope a sensory feast.
He is Nope structure that undoes it. Peele, who also wrote and produced it, broke it up into chapters, which cut into scenes and are poorly done. Sure, the film is a stunning allegory, dense with social subtext and it asks you big existential questions, but what happens on the ground fails to come together into a cohesive whole. Peele spends too much time on the UFO buildup, relegating the actual fight against him to the climax. When it finally happens, it’s too little too late.
Nope the execution is a bit confusing, but its scope is unlimited. It’s a rare and glorious blend of horror, sci-fi, and realism that will have you sitting in a corner and thinking for a long time. It shows you different ways of seeing, consuming, and the need and futility of trying to preserve for posterity. It’s not an easy task, right? But then, Peele is no ordinary Joe either, is he? Do you know the answer.
Will the Rockies’ incompetent personnel decisions cost manager Bud Black his job?
The Rockies know how to form a team. Their starting pitch is lousy and their bullpen is worse. They only have one home run even though they play at Coors Field. They squander $70 million on third baseman Ryan McMahon and $182 million on oft-injured outfielder Kris Bryant. They will bring the same trash back next year, because they think things will change. The definition of insanity is trying to figure out what this pathetic front office won’t do next.
Well I’m going crazy
Kiz: Do you know my problem? When could the Rockies manager be scapegoated Bud Black for bad personnel decisions? Heading into a fourth straight losing season, Black would be in big trouble if this franchise really cared about winning. So I expect it to be retained for 2023. The big question: At 65, why does Black still want to put up with this mess?
I loved Randy Gradishar, but by the time cornerback Louis Wright entered the field as a rookie, he was the best player in that Orange Crush defense!
Matt, about Louis
Kiz: If I could hand out a single Hall pass to a big snubbed Broncos, I’d give it to Wright.
I read your column about why you think Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson should be benched for the preseason. I have tickets with a friend from New York for the August 27 game against Minnesota, and if Wilson does not play, can you tell me how I can request a refund? My friend doesn’t watch any sports, but told me she’s a huge Wilson fan and would visit me in Denver if we could go to a game to see him play. I have never attended a match in person. This was going to be my first.
Phyllis, crushed orange
Kiz: A few days ago, when Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “I don’t like preseason,” Kickin’ It headquarters staff shouted, “Amen, bro!” If the starters don’t play during the pre-season, it’s better for the health of the team. But it’s a shameful rip-off from the fans. The NFL should stop taking people’s hard earned money for this exhibition play nonsense.
Why are you obsessed with the insane wealth of the Broncos’ new owners? Is it envy?
KM Balancing Ledger
Kiz: Obsessed? No. Envious? Maybe a little bit. Amused? Absolutely. I’m not sure I can count to 1000 without losing track. My brain is therefore too small to understand the magnitude of a billion. And Rob Walton is worth $60 billion, which is roughly the GNP of Costa Rica. Guess this: If he started giving away $100,000 a day, how many generations of Waltons would it take to empty his bank account?
And today’s farewell shot declares the Calgary Flames crazy.
$7m a year is way too much and seven years is way too long on a contract for Nazem Kadri. He’ll soon be 39 when it’s over. Good for him. Now it’s up to you, Avs. We need a legit No.2 center or we may forget to repeat. The Avs need to trade defenseman Sam Girard to get the cap space to land a good cross.
KM, skeptical by nature
Blocking mechanism in Demat accounts essential for share sale transactions from November 14: Sebi
New Delhi:
On Friday, market regulator SEBI made it mandatory for investors to block securities in their respective demat accounts for sell trades.
Currently, the facility is optional for investors.
The blocking mechanism in the demat accounts of clients conducting sale transactions would become mandatory from November 14, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.
Under this mechanism, the shares of a client intending to effect a sell transaction will be blocked in the client’s demat account in favor of the relevant clearing company.
In July, the regulator decided to introduce the concept of a blocking mechanism, whereby investors have the possibility to block securities in their respective demat accounts for sale transactions from August 1st.
The option of a prepayment method is also available. Under this option, shares are transferred from a client’s demat account to the account of the relevant clearing house. If the sale transaction is not executed under the prepayment mechanism, these shares are returned to the client’s account and the process takes time and involves a cost.
After extensive consultation with custodians, clearing houses and exchanges, and considering the benefits of the lock-up mechanism, SEBI has now decided that “the lock-up mechanism facility will be mandatory for all prepayment transactions”.
In case the sell transaction is not executed, the shares will remain in the client’s demat account and will be released at the end of the day T (Trade). The blocking of shares will be on a “time basis”.
SEBI said custodians and clearing companies will need to set up an appropriate system by participants or members to make the block mechanism available for clients in the securities market.
As part of the blocking mechanism, the securities in the client’s demat account will be blocked either by the client using the online system of a custodian or an eDIS mandate, or through the intermediary of the participant depository on the basis of a physical DIS (delivery note) given by the customer or a power of attorney (PoA) holder.
Custodians can block the securities on the client’s demat account with regard to intra or inter-custodian transfer instructions until the payment day. Only after review of the net delivery obligation at the client level obtained from the clearing houses can the blocked securities be transferred.
Custodians will also provide clearing houses with transfer order information so that clients can take advantage of the prepayment benefit.
According to SEBI, if the securities for sale are blocked in the depository system in favor of a clearing house, all margins would be deemed to have been collected and a penalty for lack or non-collection of margins, including other margins, should not occur.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Paris Jackson showcases chic style at charity gala with Prince Jackson
The King of Pop’s daughter looked like a floral fashion queen as she hung out with her brother at a charity gala earlier this weekend.
Paris-Jackson and PrinceJacksonchildren of fire michael jackson, attended the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 19. Paris wore a beige midi-length, sleeveless, zipped and belted dress printed with pink flowers. She paired the look with brown Dr. Martens and a matching handbag.
On the red carpet, the 24-year-old model and her brother, 25, posed for photos holding hands and laughing together. Inside the event, Prince posed for more photos with Cedric the animator.
The Harold and Carole Pump Foundation strives to “raise funds and awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer”.
While Paris, who is also a musician, and Prince make occasional public appearances, their younger brother bigi jackson, 20, formerly nicknamed Blanket, usually stays away from the spotlight. However, he gave a rare interview to Hello Brittany last year, in which he visited a room filled with memories of his father and reflected on the artist’s legacy.
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran told Fox News Digital exclusively how far the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil.
“Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran has intensified its terrorist plots abroad, especially against our movement due to its increased appeal to protesters,” said Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the US Office of the National Council. of the Iranian Resistance (NCRI).
“Tehran saw the MEK as an engine of change in Iran and found the NCRI’s network abroad to be the key to pressuring against the regime.”
On August 10, the Justice Department announced charges against Iranian agent Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for an alleged plot to assassinate John Bolton, who served as an adviser to the former President Trump’s national security until 2019. New details also showed agents. reportedly targeted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
IRAN OFFICIALS WILL DEMAND FINE IF WE WITHDRAW AGAIN FROM NUCLEAR DEAL: REPORT
US officials said the plot was likely planned in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qud terror force, but NCRI and of the People’s Mojahedin Organization (MEK) told Fox News Digital about the assassination attempts that date back years.
Jafarzadeh discovered he was a prime target for the regime after seeing media reports of a criminal complaint and affidavit related to the assassination attempt on Trump and Bolton and seeing his own name among possible targets. in the affidavit.
“I was already alert to potential terrorist threats from the Iranian regime because, only a month before, an Iranian regime bomb-carrying diplomat had been arrested, and we knew that Tehran usually does not operate on just one target, and therefore it was expected that he would also plan terrorist operations in the United States,” he explained.
He pointed to three failed attempts in 2018 alone to attempt to hit MEK targets, including an attempted bombing of MEK headquarters in Albania and an attempt in July of that year to hit a rally in Paris, after which French authorities have arrested an Iranian diplomat.
Iran’s reach extends to operatives operating covertly in the United States who maintain “a benign cover” to hide their connection to Tehran, according to Jafarzadeh. He claimed that many Iranian regime operatives use Iranian-American cover or operate in think tanks or academic institutions.
IRANIAN JOURNALIST TO BIDEN: ‘DON’T BURY HUMAN RIGHTS UNDER YOUR AGREEMENT’
Ali Safavi, a member of the NCRI’s foreign affairs committee based in Paris, argues that the attempts against counter-regime groups validate them because it proves that the regime sees them as “existential threats”.
“The misguided policy of appeasing the medieval theocracy and turning a blind eye to the mullahs’ egregious conduct at home and abroad has created a culture of impunity that only encourages them to spread their terrorism across borders. from Iran,” Safavi told Fox News Digital. He also discovered he was a target when the affidavit against the Iranian agents was made public.
“I had seen one [the assassins], the Orange County server,” he revealed. “The restaurant he worked in was a popular establishment frequented by all Iranians. I was in town in 2015 and went to the restaurant several times. And, each time, he was our server and very attentive with us. We didn’t know he was actually trying to listen to what we were discussing.”
The would-be killer also requested a photo with Safavi when the two crossed paths during a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York in 2017.
IRAN-BACKED NEWSPAPER THREATENS ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP AND POMPEO AFTER SALMAN RUSHDIE STAB
Both men believe that exposure of repeated and ongoing attempts against former US officials and Iranian dissidents should prove enough for the Biden administration to end negotiations for a nuclear deal and the potential release of millions of much-needed funds for an economically starved nation that continues to fund proxy terrorist groups in neighboring countries.
“A leopard never changes places,” Safavi said. “In accordance with the Democratic Party’s political platform, human rights must be at the center of any policy towards the Iranian regime. The only viable and effective policy to deal with Tehran’s brutality on its territory and the spread of terrorism abroad is to toughen and extend sanctions to deprive the regime of the resources with which it sustains its apparatus of repression and war.”
Critics have also used the revelation of assassination attempts on US officials to argue that the Biden administration should deny President Ebrahim Raisi a visa, which he would be required to have to attend the UN General Assembly. United in September.
“The Biden administration has publicly acknowledged that the Tehran regime is actively plotting to assassinate Americans,” Richard Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former National Security Council official, told Fox News Digital.
“How can they issue visas to those responsible for the conspiracy? It would be fully consistent with US law and treaty obligations to deny Raisi and his delegation visas on national security grounds.
