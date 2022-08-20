Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson

Florida prosecutors on Friday objected to keeping evidence secret in the murder case of OnlyFans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenney – after her defense attorney asked a judge to limit what could be made public.

Clenney, 26, allegedly stabbed Christian Obumseli, 27, to death with a kitchen knife during a spat at their luxury apartment in April.

“It was the defense that frankly kept this case under the media spotlight,” Clenney’s attorney’s assistant prosecutor Frank Prieto said. “Mr. Obumseli had been dead for five days and the defense was making statements to the media in both print, television and local news.

The social media star turned detainee was not present for the brief Zoom hearing. She remains locked up in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested last week on one count of second-degree murder.

In the motion filed Thursday, Prieto criticized Miami State’s Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance video at a press conference of Clenney beating Obumseli in an elevator more than a month before his alleged murder.

Courtney Clenney has had her request to withhold evidence from her murder case denied. Tim Wright / MEGA

Prieto called the release of the damning footage an “attempt by the government to prejudice and smear potential members of the jury against the defendant” and deprive her of the right to a fair trial.

Prieto has repeatedly said Clenney acted in self-defense after saying Obumseli strangled her.

The motion asked the judge to bar prosecutors from publicly disclosing evidence without the court’s permission.

Courtney Clenney is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death. instagram

Prieto also filed an emergency motion to preserve Obumseli’s body for inspection – but family attorney Larry Handfield said he was already buried in Dallas, Texas a few weeks ago .

“It would be sacrilege and would go against [the family’s] religion for the body to be exhumed at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such an “extraordinary remedy” would further traumatize his loved ones. The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, and cousin, Karen Egbuna, listened the procedure.

The judge said she would rule on the motions after holding a hearing.

Florida prosecutors have released a video of Courtney Clenney attacking Christian Obumseli. Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was initially cleared by the Miami Police Department after telling them she acted in self-defense.

But Obumseli’s outraged family hired Handfield, who pressured authorities to continue the investigation, which ultimately led to Clenney’s arrest.

Prosecutors say Clenney, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a 3 1/2-inch kitchen knife into Obumseli’s chest, severing her subclavian artery.

It was unclear what sparked the argument, but the couple argued often during their tumultuous two-year romance.

Clenney was arrested in Las Vegas for assault and battery in July 2020 after allegedly throwing a drink at Obumseli, who narrowly missed him, according to police records.

After the murder, video of Clenney being handcuffed in a black bra and drenched in blood on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom apartment went viral.

A few days later, the social media star, who has 2 million followers on Instagram , was spotted in a hotel bar enjoying drinks with her father, sparking public outrage.

Jeff Obumseli slammed authorities on Instagram days after the murder, saying Clenney was “treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”