News
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
The Ravens have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, his agent confirmed Friday on Twitter, addressing potential depth concerns at the position.
Robinson, 27, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March but, in a surprise, was released during the first round of roster cuts Tuesday.
Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2016, spent his first five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His best year came in 2020, when he had 45 catches for 464 yards, both career highs, and three touchdowns. Last season, he had 25 catches on 41 targets for 264 yards and three scores. In a Week 2 loss to the Ravens, he had three catches for 46 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson met with the Ravens on Friday, according to the NFL Network, which first reported the deal. Wide receiver James Proche II, a training camp standout, has missed over a week of practice with what coach John Harbaugh called a soft-tissue injury. Tylan Wallace left the Ravens’ preseason opener with a knee sprain. Projected starters Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay also missed time in camp.
Terms of Robinson’s deal were not disclosed. The Ravens, who face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, must cut their roster to 80 players by Tuesday and to 53 players by Aug. 30.
()
News
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
Florida prosecutors on Friday objected to keeping evidence secret in the murder case of OnlyFans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenney – after her defense attorney asked a judge to limit what could be made public.
Clenney, 26, allegedly stabbed Christian Obumseli, 27, to death with a kitchen knife during a spat at their luxury apartment in April.
“It was the defense that frankly kept this case under the media spotlight,” Clenney’s attorney’s assistant prosecutor Frank Prieto said. “Mr. Obumseli had been dead for five days and the defense was making statements to the media in both print, television and local news.
The social media star turned detainee was not present for the brief Zoom hearing. She remains locked up in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested last week on one count of second-degree murder.
In the motion filed Thursday, Prieto criticized Miami State’s Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance video at a press conference of Clenney beating Obumseli in an elevator more than a month before his alleged murder.
Prieto called the release of the damning footage an “attempt by the government to prejudice and smear potential members of the jury against the defendant” and deprive her of the right to a fair trial.
Prieto has repeatedly said Clenney acted in self-defense after saying Obumseli strangled her.
The motion asked the judge to bar prosecutors from publicly disclosing evidence without the court’s permission.
Prieto also filed an emergency motion to preserve Obumseli’s body for inspection – but family attorney Larry Handfield said he was already buried in Dallas, Texas a few weeks ago .
“It would be sacrilege and would go against [the family’s] religion for the body to be exhumed at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such an “extraordinary remedy” would further traumatize his loved ones. The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, and cousin, Karen Egbuna, listened the procedure.
The judge said she would rule on the motions after holding a hearing.
Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was initially cleared by the Miami Police Department after telling them she acted in self-defense.
But Obumseli’s outraged family hired Handfield, who pressured authorities to continue the investigation, which ultimately led to Clenney’s arrest.
Prosecutors say Clenney, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a 3 1/2-inch kitchen knife into Obumseli’s chest, severing her subclavian artery.
It was unclear what sparked the argument, but the couple argued often during their tumultuous two-year romance.
Clenney was arrested in Las Vegas for assault and battery in July 2020 after allegedly throwing a drink at Obumseli, who narrowly missed him, according to police records.
After the murder, video of Clenney being handcuffed in a black bra and drenched in blood on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom apartment went viral.
A few days later, the social media star, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, was spotted in a hotel bar enjoying drinks with her father, sparking public outrage.
Jeff Obumseli slammed authorities on Instagram days after the murder, saying Clenney was “treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”
Clenney is not fight extradition and should be sent back to Florida.
New York Post
News
Shooting incidents in US schools increased dramatically in 2021-22 school year, report finds – NBC Chicago
The 2021-2022 school year saw the highest number of shooting incidents in the United States in nearly a decade, with incidents more than tripling from the previous school year, according to a published report. Friday.
Everytown For Gun Safety, a nonpartisan group that campaigns against gun violence, said that between August 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022, there were 193 “gunshot incidents” on the grounds of preschools and K-12 schools.
The number of incidents in 2020-21 was 62, according to the report. The previous high was 75 incidents in 2018-2019.
The group began tracking gun violence at school in 2013.
In Canada, you need a license, training, and two references to purchase a firearm, and there is a 28-day waiting period for your purchase. And many of those restrictions were imposed in response to a school shooting in Montreal that killed 14 students. Now, Canada could impose a freeze on handgun purchases, citing an increase in gun violence and concerns over recent mass shootings in the United States. Mustafa Tameez, a former Department of Homeland Security official, joins LX News to discuss the legislation.
For more on this story, head to NBC News.
NBC Chicago
News
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
By DAVID KOENIG
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has warned airlines that his department could draft new rules around passenger rights if the carriers don’t give more help to travelers trapped by flight cancellations and delays.
Buttigieg is asking airline CEOs to, at a minimum, provide lodging for passengers stranded overnight at an airport and give out meal vouchers for delays of three hours or longer when the disruption is caused by something in the airline’s control.
The Transportation Department on Friday released a copy of the letters, which it said were sent to CEOs of 10 U.S. airlines including the major ones, their regional affiliates, and budget carriers.
A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade group whose members include American, United, Delta and Southwest, said airlines “strive to provide the highest level of customer service.” She said the airlines are committed to overcoming challenges including a tight labor market.
Buttigieg’s agency recently proposed rules around refunds for passengers whose flights are canceled or rescheduled. He told the CEOs the department is considering additional rules “that would further expand the rights of airline passengers who experience disruptions.”
Buttigieg has been sparring with the airlines since late spring over high numbers of canceled and delayed flights. In his latest salvo, he told airline CEOs he appreciates that airlines have stepped up hiring and trimmed schedules to better match the number of flights they can handle.
“Still, the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable,” he wrote.
The head of another airline trade group took issue with Buttigieg’s praise of schedule cuts. Faye Malarkey Black, president of the Regional Airline Association, said those cutbacks are being driven by a pilot shortage and are especially harmful to people who use smaller airports.
“There is a lot of responsibility to go around in this crisis and solving (the pilot shortage) means solving it for the long term, not just trimming back capacity until the only people with air service are those traveling between the large urban centers,” Black said.
So far this year, airlines have canceled about 146,000 flights, or 2.6%, and nearly 1.3 million flights have been delayed, according to tracking service FlightAware. The rate of cancellations is up about one-third from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, and the rate of delays is up nearly one-fourth.
Federal officials have blamed many of the disruptions on understaffing at airlines, which encouraged employees to quit after the pandemic started. The airlines have countered by blaming staffing problems at the Federal Aviation Administration, which hires air traffic controllers.
News
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air plans to operate over 150 weekly flights by the end of September
New Delhi:
Akasa Air, which started services on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route on Friday, plans to operate over 150 weekly flights by the end of September.
The airline began operations on August 7 and now serves three routes: Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Bangalore-Kochi and Bangalore-Mumbai.
For now, the airline will operate two daily flights in each direction on the Bangalore-Mumbai route.
“Further expanding its operations on the Bangalore-Mumbai route, the airline will commence an additional daily flight from August 30, 2022 and another from September 19, 2022,” it said in a statement.
It will also launch a new route linking Bengaluru to Chennai from September 10.
According to the carrier, it plans to cross 150 weekly flights by the end of September.
Akasa Air has already announced flights on six routes through five cities – Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Currently, the carrier has three aircraft and the third was received on August 16. It plans to add a new aircraft every two weeks and its fleet will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.
Over the next four years, the airline will add an additional 54 aircraft, bringing the total size of its fleet to 72 aircraft.
On August 17, days after Akasa Air’s key investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away, the airline’s CEO, Vinay Dube, said the carrier was well capitalized and its growth was secured with the financial means. to place an order for more planes.
“Thanks in large part to Jhunjhunwala, for whom we will always be grateful, Akasa Air is a well-capitalized airline with the financial means to induct 72 aircraft over the next five years.
“In fact, our financial platform is strong enough to allow Akasa to place an aircraft order over the next 18 months that will be significantly larger than the first. Simply put, our growth is secure,” Dube had said.
ndtv
News
Shortstop Elvis Andrus will make his Chicago White Sox debut tonight against the Cleveland Guardians
The Chicago White Sox on Friday announced the signing of free-agent shortstop Elvis Andrus ahead of an important three-game series against the first-place Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
To make room for Andrus on the active roster, the Sox optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.
Andrus, 33, slashed .237/.301/.373 with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 41 runs and seven stolen bases in 106 games with the Oakland Athletics before being released Wednesday.
Andrus is in Friday’s starting lineup, batting seventh and playing shortstop. The signing comes at a time the Sox have been dealing with injuries at the position.
All-Star Tim Anderson is on the injured list with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and is expected to miss about six weeks. He suffered the injury on a check swing Aug. 6 against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Leury García, who had been filling in, went on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with a lower back strain.
The Sox enter the series in third place in the American League Central, 2½ games behind the division-leading Guardians.
()
News
Catholic group spends $1 million on ad criticizing Biden for inaction against attacks on pro-life centers and churches
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
FIRST ON FOX – A Catholic advocacy group has launched a million-dollar ad campaign to pressure the Biden administration to take action against what it says are dozens of unanswered attacks on pregnancy centers pro-lifers and churches across the country since opinion on the Dobbs case toppling Roe vs. Wade first leaked. in May.
The new ad contrasts America’s first Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, who strongly condemned the burning of churches in the 1960s and ‘promised justice’ for the guilty, and America’s second Catholic president. country history, Joe Biden, who announced it, describes it as encouraging violent protesters to “keep protesting, keep making your point.”
Biden’s comment was, in fact, a response to a question about protesters at the White House opposing the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
CatholicVote, a Madison, Wis.-based advocacy group, delivers digital advertising on TV in Washington, DC, Arizona and Wisconsin, as well as online nationwide. The group says this is an effort to expose a pattern of injustice against religious and pro-life Americans by Biden’s Justice Department.
POPE RIDES VIEWS ON BIDEN ABORTION, CATHOLIC SELF-IDENTITY AS ‘INCONSISTENCE’
“They politicize law enforcement, seeming to determine what crimes they will prosecute based on the beliefs of victims,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Fox News.
“It is horrifying that our President and our Attorney General are unwilling to seek justice, and their reluctance to speak out about these crimes only encourages ongoing attacks and endangers people of faith and those who volunteer to helping pregnant women in need.”
Since the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, there have been attacks ranging from vandalism to bombings against pro-life organizations and churches. Bethlehem House, a crisis pregnancy center in Easthampton, Massachusetts run exclusively by volunteers who provide free baby supplies to mothers, was attacked on Thursday.
SEN. CRUZ GRILLS OFFICIAL DOJ ON LACK OF PROSECUTION FOR SUPREME COURT JUSTICE HOME PROTESTERS
The group claiming responsibility for the attack is known as Jane’s Revenge, a radical pro-choice group which in June declared “open season” on pro-life pregnancy centers and claimed responsibility for the vandalism and arson since the overthrow of Roe v. Wade. The vandals spray-painted a message on the property of Bethlehem House saying, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you,” a phrase identifiable as the group’s signature in several of these attacks.
Pro-life groups have been angered by the lack of arrests or prosecutions in such cases and are demanding action by the FBI and DOJ.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.
Fox
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
The Benefits of Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
Shooting incidents in US schools increased dramatically in 2021-22 school year, report finds – NBC Chicago
Buttigieg warns airlines to help travelers or face new rules
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa Air plans to operate over 150 weekly flights by the end of September
Limitations of Financial Ratio Analysis
Shortstop Elvis Andrus will make his Chicago White Sox debut tonight against the Cleveland Guardians
Catholic group spends $1 million on ad criticizing Biden for inaction against attacks on pro-life centers and churches
Bitcoin Miners Cash in Significant Earnings Before Price Fall
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races