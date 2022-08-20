Finance
Sale and Leaseback – What Investors Should Know
What Is a Sale & Leaseback?
Sale & leaseback is a commercial real estate transaction in which the owner sells his property and signs a long term lease with the buyer to become the tenant at close of escrow. The seller retains the building for his business and receives the proceeds of the sale. While restaurants are common sale & leaseback properties, almost any owner-occupied single-tenant properties, e.g. car repair shops (Christian Brother Automotive), Medical office building, etc. can become sale & lease back properties. When you see the phrase “new lease to be signed at close of escrow” in the listing or property’s brochure, it’s likely to be a sale & leaseback.
Why Sale & Leaseback?
As an investor, one can speculate if the sale & leaseback is a sign that the business owner is in financial trouble and thus has to sell his/her most valuable asset. It’s a valid concern because a financially-strapped tenant may not be able to pay the rent down the road and you end up with a vacant property. However, there are many good reasons why the owner of the property wants to sell the property and lease back:
- Finance business expansion.For example, Joe, a restaurant operator, has constructed 5 build-to-suit restaurants. All 5 restaurants are now open and have been running smoothly for the last 2-3 years. He now wants to build 3 more new restaurants. However, Joe will need capital for construction as the restaurant chain has its own unique building design such that he cannot lease just any building. He can apply for a construction loan which may take up to 12 months from application to funding,… a very time consuming process which requires lots of document from architectural drawings, permits, detailed construction bids, worker compensation insurance proof, to business plans. In addition, if lucky, he can obtain 70% financing of the total construction costs (not including land acquisition cost) of the projects if he can overcome the loan application hurdle. Alternatively, he can sell some or all of the existing restaurants at market value and sign 20 years NNN leases to the buyers. That way, he can cash out 100% of his equities in the 5 restaurants. So, sale & leaseback is a very quick, smart and effective way for Joe to raise capital so he can focus on his business expansion. He may even be able to sell the property for more than his cost and thus make a profit!
- Pay down debts & improve balance sheet.Real estate owned by a company is a depreciable asset which means it has lower & lower book value in the balance sheet. The IRS does not allow the company to adjust the balance sheet to higher market value. By selling its real estate at higher market value, it can cash out all the equities. The money can be used to pay down debt to make the balance sheet stronger, or to expand business or to be used for research & development. This may have positive impact on the stock value. On a lean year, some public companies may sell its real estate assets to meet projected performance expected by analysts. Sometimes major shareholders may demand a company to sell its real estate assets to make the company more profitable in a short term.
- Cut down income taxes.Walmart sells and leases back many stores from a real estate investment trust owned by Walmart as a way to reduce its income taxes.
What is important to investors?
Besides location and various other factors, there are other financial aspects you should look at to determine how risky your investment to this sale & leaseback property is. In general, the higher the risk, the higher the returns you should demand or expect from the seller.
- Tenant’s financial statements: The seller may provide you with 2 to 3 years of past income tax returns. Ideally you want a tenant with a profitable business after paying rent and other occupancy expenses, e.g. property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses. You also want to see higher & higher profits year after year. This will minimize the risk that the tenant may not have money to pay the rent. However, this may not be possible for a business, e.g. restaurant especially in a new location to be instantly profitable in the first few years. In this case, the risk is higher.
- Tenant’s business track records: You want to find out how long the tenant has been in the business, and how many locations he currently has. Business experience really counts. As a general guideline, the few locations the operator has, the higher cap rate he has to offer to you.
- Lease guaranty: The tenant often provides some kind of lease guarantee that if the tenant defaults the lease, then you can go after the guarantor’s assets to recover lost rental income. The long term lease is only good if the entity that guarantees rental payments has strong assets and/or good credit rating. A seller with multiple locations may structure his company such that each location is owned by a single entity, e.g. Limited Liability Company (LLC) to limit his liabilities exposure. All the single entity LLC’s are then owned by the parent company. In this case, the guaranty from the parent company is better than the guarantee of the single entity LLC. Sometimes you can also get the personal guaranty from the principals from the company. If the guarantor is a public company, then its S&P credit rating is a good indication that you will likely receive the rent checks in the future.
- Lease terms: In a sale & lease back transaction, the lease terms are negotiable and could be different from what’s stated in the marketing brochure.
You normally want to get:
- A reasonably long-term lease, e.g. 10-20 years so you don’t have to worry about finding a new tenant for a while. In addition, longer lease makes financing of the purchase easier.
- Triple net lease in which the tenant pays for all operating expenses. This will minimize your investment risks as you don’t have much control over the property taxes, insurance and especially maintenance expenses. Ideally, you don’t want any landlord responsibilities or have to take care of anything, e.g. roof, HVACs, or parking lot replacement.
- Some kind of periodic rent increase, preferably 2% annually or 10% every 5 years to keep up with inflation. Besides, the rent increase also ensures the property will go up in value when you sell it.
- Rent at or below market. This motivates the tenant to stay there for a long time since he will pay higher rents somewhere else. Should the tenant vacate the property, it’s always easier to find a new tenant for the property when the rent is below market.
- Some level of approval over possible construction or remodel of the property in the future. Franchised restaurants are required to remodel the restaurant to a new format to reflect changing consumers’ taste. And so the lease should be flexible to allow this to a certain level. For example, the lease should state that any structural changes will require landlord’s approval.
- Tenant’s financial statements, if needed, especially for the location you buy. When you need to refinance or sell the property later on, a tenant’s financial information, e.g. sales revenue, profit and loss statement will be very crucial for lenders to provide favorable financing and potential buyers for making the strongest offers.
Preferably, you don’t want to have these in the lease:
- Right of first refusal (ROFR): This gives the tenant an option to buy the property each time you receive the offer by matching the same price. The ROFR makes the property less desirable when you need to sell it later on. The buyer, after making an offer, has to wait for the tenant to decide whether it wants to exercise the option. This discourages some buyers to make an offer as they are hesitant to spend time to negotiate and find out later they cannot buy it because the tenant exercises the option. In addition, if you have an all-cash offer from a buyer, you still give the tenant and option to buy it and time to apply for the loan which may be turned down later.
- Early termination rights or kick out clause: This allows the tenant to terminate the lease when the property is partially damaged, e.g. 20% by fires other perils or if the sales revenue does not reach a certain figure. As a landlord, you want a property that will continuously generate income. And so, you don’t like a lease with early termination clause. You want the tenant to make every effort to repair, rebuild the property and re-open the business quickly. If you cannot remove this right from the lease, then try to keep the damage percentage threshold as high as possible, e.g. 50%.
- Landlord’s responsibilities to environment matters. This is mainly because you are just a passive investor and have nothing to do with these issues.
- Ability to get favorable financing.It does not make sense to get a good deal on a property and have to pay an excessive amount for financing. Of course, if you buy a property in a tiny city at the middle of nowhere, acquiring a loan would be challenging and would include a very high interest rate. If you buy a property with a non-franchised tenant with weak or unavailable financial statements, then you will have tough time borrowing money. Please refer to “What Investors Should Know about Commercial Loans” written by the same author.
Do’s & Don’ts
- Hire a CPA to review financial documents. Some of the financial information may be very complex. The tenant may have a very good accountant to prepare its tax returns to show to the IRS that its taxable income is low so it does not have to pay lots of taxes. The revenue of a franchised tenant is probably more accurate due to contractual obligation to the franchise for royalty collection purposes. For non-franchised tenant, the reported income could be lower than actual income as the tenant might not report cash income. The CPA should be able to give you an opinion about the tenant’s financial strength.
- Hire a commercial real estate attorney to work on the lease. You want to make sure the lease addresses all the potential legal issues that might arise in the next 10-20 years. The lease may be revised several times between seller and buyer during the negotiation process. And so, you may want to work with an attorney who has a flat fee, e.g. $2500 instead of one that charges per hour.
- Have a broker with experience in sale & leaseback representing you. Sale and lease back is a very complex transaction that requires an experienced broker, together with the CPA and attorney to guide you through.
- Look at tenant/seller’s background.Since you will have a fairly long term business relationship with someone you don’t know much about, it’s probably prudent to do a back ground check on the owner for business and even criminal records to see if there are any red flags. A simple Google search should be the minimal.
Out-of-the-box Thinking
Currently most, if not all, of the sale & leaseback transactions involve with properties owned by individuals, private and public companies. However, there are no good reasons why public properties, e.g. libraries, schools, governmental office buildings cannot be structured as sale & leaseback transactions. This can be a way for cities, counties, states and even federal government to raise money for critical projects or to address the budget deficits without raising taxes. After all, government is a major tenant everywhere in the US.
Getting Started With Dot Net: Applications And Differences
Microsoft is one of the world’s largest and biggest tech companies. They’ve developed amazing products that have revolutionized and changed the way we interact with technology every day.
Not only do they develop products for end consumers and enterprise businesses, but they also know the pain of developers and strive to provide a better developer platform for them.
So which Microsoft’s developer platform are we talking about here?
It’s Dot Net Framework. Developed in 2002 by Microsoft, today it is one of the most used and go-to frameworks for developers. You can develop websites, applications, micro services, and more using this framework. It supports 60 programming languages out of which Microsoft has created 11:
– C#.NET
– VB.NET
– C++.NET
– J#.NET
– F#.NET
– JSCRIPT.NET
– WINDOWS POWERSHELL
– IRON RUBY
– IRON PYTHON
– C OMEGA
– ASML (Abstract State Machine Language)
For the development of large scale applications and websites, you might be thinking about the IDE. Then Visual Studio can be your go-to IDE because of its features like editing, interface design, server management, debugging, and performance analysis.
Going further, let’s talk about the applications of Dot Net:
ASP.Net Web Applications: It’s a program useful to run inside a web server and fulfills users’ requests over http. They are either simple websites built using HTML pages or advanced enterprise applications which run on local and remote networks.
Additionally, using these enterprise applications you get components for exchanging data using XML files. This includes dynamic and data-driven applications.
1) Web Services: Another name for it is “web callable.” It’s a software program that uses XML to exchange information with other software using common internet protocols.
In simpler terms, we can also say it as a way of interacting with objects over the internet. Web services are available via industry standards like HTTP, XML, and SOAP.
2) Windows Applications: It is a form-based standard Windows desktop application that is useful for everyday tasks. Example: Microsoft Word. They run under the Windows environment and consume services provided by the Windows Operating System.
3) Windows Services: It runs executable applications and runs on the system as a background process. These applications do not interfere with other processes that run on the same computer. Even the Windows services execute within separate Windows sessions which you create for each Windows service. These services run on the server side and hence do not have GUIs.
4) Console Applications: It’s a lightweight program and runs inside command prompts in Windows operating systems. If you want to work with console applications, then you need to call a class named “Console.” It is a part of the root library called “namespace.”
5) Mobile Applications: It runs on multiple mobile devices like pocket PCs, mobile phones, or PDAs. These applications provide access to data from mobile devices. To do so,.NET framework dynamically changes applications to run on multiple browsers, depending on mobile devices.
Let’s see some of the major differences between Dot NET Framework and Dot NET Core:
1) Open-source: Dot NET Framework is a licensed and proprietary software framework. But, Microsoft made some components of its open source. While on the other hand, they created.NET Core and released it as an open-source software framework. This made both enterprise and individual developers build applications using Dot NET Core without paying license fees.
2) Cross-Platform: With Dot NET Framework developers can build applications for a single platform i.e. Windows. But, with.NET Core developers can create cross-platform applications and supports three distinct operating systems i.e. Windows, OS X, and Linux. The compatibility of the.NET core makes it easy for developers to build cross-platform applications and transfer their existing applications from one platform to another.
3) Installation: Installation of the Dot NET framework uses a single package and runtime environment for Windows. But, with.NET Core, you just need the pack and you can install it independently in the operating system. The developer just needs to compile NuGet packages either directly or place them in a folder inside the application.
4) Applications: Dot NET Framework and.NET Core differ from each other in applications. Dot NET Framework is useful in creating Window Forms, ASP.Net, and Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF). Whereas,.NET Core is useful to create ASP.NET Core and Windows Universal Apps.
Dot NET Framework and.NET Core has a wide range of applications and is widely useful when it comes to developing applications, micro services, and much more. Since 2002 it is ruling the developer circle and will be ruling in the future as well with its open source license. Today there are many asp dot net development companies as well as freelance developers which provide services to develop applications, websites, and much more.
How to Improve Your Soft Skills and Communication Skills
WHAT’S THE IMPORTANCE OF SOFT SKILLS?
Everyone knows Soft skills are important for everyone. To enhance it is a continuous process. A professional who wants to do well in his career must possess good communication skills. You can easily get a job with your technical or academic qualification but to grow in an organization your personality matters a lot. It can help professionals advance their careers.
Everyone already has some form of skills. It can be developed through good training, insightful reading, observation and of course practise. Soft skills help you grow beyond money motivation. So Developing professional ethics is vital to your career.
WHAT ARE THE SOFT SKILSS?
1. Business etiquette
2. Interpersonal skills
3. Negotiation skills
4. Team spirit
5. Socializing
6. Public dealing
7. Listening skills
8. Communicative Skills
9. Telephone Ettiquetes
10. Table Manners
11. Motivate others
12. Maintain meaningless conversation/ Discussion
13. Making a presentation to a group
14. Explaining something to a person
15. Leadership Skills
HOW TO ENHANCE YOUR SOFT SKILLS?
1. Participate in Team activities
2. Positive Attitude & Thinking
3. Positive work ethic
4. Cooperate with others
5. Socailize as much as you can
6. Be an active listner
7. Greet your Family members, Colleagues and Boss.
8. While talking to others, your voice tone and rate of speech must be audible and soothing.
9. Dont be aggressive during discussion.
10. Dress well to suit your profession and to create positive vibes in your workplace.
11. Take the Lead
12. Communicate clearly
13. Take care of your behaviour, Tackle others annoying behaviour
14. Learn to react on feedback
15. Respect everyone
To develop these skills you can join ”Anurag Aggarwal Institute of Public Speaking” where you will interact with other people and will get the best training. Each participant has unique needs, so every program is customized to the individual participant. Our experts can help any person to develop their personality with these skills.
Don’t Lose Your Voice!
In the past few years, I’ve noticed how little people actually talked to one another anymore. Texting, tweeting, and posting on social media has become the norm. I consider texting and tweeting to be the lowest sense of communication amongst ourselves. I have seen people texting each other, while sitting at the same table in a restaurant, even before the pandemic.
Texting does have its place in this fast paced world we live in today, but it shouldn’t be used exclusively. For one thing, it should NOT be used to inform a loved one about a death in the family, or the birth of a new child. Something as important as that should be communicated sincerely using your own voice, with emotion, not with words or emojis. Texting was invented solely by the telephone wireless carriers to add a new paid service to your cellphone plans. Actually, texting is not new at all; it’s just a revamped earlier form of communication: teletype and Morse code.
Have you seen any of the latest YouTube videos? I have seen several product demonstration and product review videos without any verbal audio, or no audio at all.There are no narrators or announcers in most of these videos showing the latest gadgets, just a musical background. I’m not just talking about videos that were uploaded by the “average Joe,” but videos from the product manufacturers themselves. As a voice actor myself, this worries me. The videos show pictures or clips of the various products with subtitles on the lower screen. Why? Have we lost our ability to verbalize anything?
We as humans have been blessed with the power of speech. We were taught in schools to make vowels and to form words. What happened? The next time you feel the need to communicate with a loved one, try a novel idea: call them on the phone and talk to them. Let them hear your voice saying, hello! How are you?
Technology has a way of creeping into our lives with the hopes of making everything in life more convenient. We must all be diligent in how, where, and why we need the electronic device, before considering to make the often expensive purchase. Will it really make our chores easier, or much more complicated? Computers are wonderful when they operate properly, but what happens when they malfunction? Technology must be kept in its proper place at all times.
How to Become a Real Person to Anonymous Online Students
When you are assigned a new online class, do you want to get to know these students individually? Is it possible for you to see your students as something more than a group of anonymous names?
In a traditional college class, instructors will likely have a fairly predictable group of students who can be visually assessed, even though these visual perceptions may not always be accurate. This is different for a class of online students as there can be a greater variety of backgrounds and experiences, which is why the traditional definition of a college student is no longer applicable. That’s why the phrase “non-traditional students” has been used to describe online students as it represents a group of students who have different needs than traditional college students. It becomes imperative for online instructors to learn about their students during the course if they are going to assist them and support their progress.
Within an online class it is possible to have students with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and mental impairments, along with other forms of physical and mental challenges. There is a saying that you should not judge a book by its cover and with online students there are no visible covers to assess. Even the phrases used to describe learning within a technologically enabled environment are not very encouraging. For example, “online learning” sounds mechanical and “distance learning” sounds far away. But at the heart of teaching in any environment, especially for the online classroom, is the instructor and student relationship. If that relationship can be developed, even during a limited class time, it will help to improve student success and retention.
Helping Online Students Discover Their Identity
At first an online instructor may view their students as a single type because they all appear to be the same when represented by a printed name or number. Some learning management system platforms now allow students and instructors to upload a photo and attach it to their profile as a means of personalizing classroom posts. From the students’ perspective there are still some who are reluctant to share any personal information, some who share too many details, and others who want to hide behind their anonymity. When a student believes they are anonymous they are more likely to express their thoughts freely and seemingly without any consequences. In my experience some students have even felt empowered from their perception of freedom and talk without a filter to other students and their instructors.
Behind every name listed in the classroom is someone who wants to complete a goal but they may not be able to express themselves effectively, especially if they have identity issues. An identity is developed as a result of their internalized self-beliefs, which have been maintained over time and do not change easily or quickly. When students participate in their class those prior problems and challenges related to their identity still exist, including a negative self-image. An instructor can help them discover their authentic self through the use of supportive communication, interactions, and feedback.
How To Overcome Anonymity
Students cannot be forced to interact with their instructors beyond what is required of them, such as involvement in the discussion board. However, through the development of a strong working relationship it may be possible to gain their cooperation. Sometimes a student’s reluctance is the result of their perceptions or prior negative experiences, and that requires extra effort on the part of their instructor to change that mindset. Students can either be coaxed out of anonymity or they may retreat further into their shell.
There are steps you can take to get to know your students and encourage the development of their online personality. For example, you can utilize different options for posting their introduction, including the use of a recorded voice or visual introduction. As their instructor you cannot control how students will respond to you but you can make an effort to work with them and get to know them.
Why Online Relationships Matter
The most important reason why relationships matter is that you must work with students to help them succeed. A positive relationship with students helps prevent the online environment from becoming mechanical as it humanizes the learning experience. You become “real” to students and in turn they become “real” to you. At the basis of the word relationship is the word relate and while this cannot be forced, you have an ability to nurture it.
For example, you can personalize students’ feedback rather than use strictly canned comments. You may never get to know your students but you can still work with them and offer to assist them. Be sure to closely watch your communication and do your best to always assist them. Every class consists of students who rely upon you and this is a reminder that teaching involves much more than classroom management.
Develop Meaningful Relationships
When you ask students to post an introduction at the beginning of the class that represents an ideal ice-breaking activity, one that allows you to guide them with what you want them to share. While fun facts are entertaining, consider the value of what you ask them to post. The goal is to begin to learn something about them that will allow you to understand their developmental needs.
In addition to the introduction you can also offer multiple sources of availability, such as the use of email and instant messaging, as a means of establishing an open dialogue with them. For email, be sure to check it as frequently as you can to reduce students’ frustration and anxiety. Instant messaging can be used to hold office hours each week. This creates a perception that you are accessible and approachable and helps to establish an open connection with them.
All interactions you develop with students can further impact your relationship with them. If you can establish rapport with your students, you are more likely to be viewed as approachable. If you are proactive instead of reactive to circumstances, they will discover you possess emotional intelligence. It is up to you as their instructor to make initial and ongoing attempts to develop meaningful relationships. While superficial responses to students’ questions and discussion posts may seem adequate, the ultimate goal is to develop engaging communication so that students will work with you.
Becoming Visible to Students
When you develop a strong virtual presence, it lets students know you are engaged in the class. It is similar to seeing an instructor present in a traditional classroom; the more the instructor is seen the more comfortable students become. You cannot manage an online class from afar and with your presence you can begin to bridge that distance gap. With the discussion board take time to engage students in a conversation and as they respond be sure to follow-up with them. It is an effective practice to respond to all students at least once for each required discussion question as it shows students you are acknowledging their effort and contributions. It can be challenging with a large class size to post a reply to every student and if that is the case, try to rotate your responses so that all students eventually receive a reply from you.
Trust is also a significant issue within online classes and something that is challenging to develop in a virtual environment. As students interact with you they begin to assess your credibility. They will likely learn to trust you if they believe what you tell them, and if you are both firm and fair when addressing their issues and requests. Getting to know your students requires effort and time, beyond managing the classroom and completing your required facilitation duties. However, the outcome is that the time spent working together is enjoyable for everyone as students feel connected to the class, distance is minimized, and students are fully engaged in the learning process.
Respiratory Therapy Career Overview: Duties And Qualities Of A Respiratory Therapist, Job Prospects
Nowadays, the field of Respiratory Therapy is quickly growing and requires a great number of experienced respiratory therapists. Respiratory Therapy includes the assessment, treatment and taking proper medical care of patients suffering from cardiopulmonary and other breathing diseases. The patients of respiratory therapists may belong to different categories, beginning from premature infants and finishing with the old people who have different illnesses of the lungs. As a rule a respiratory therapist deals with such patients who suffer from chronic lung diseases, including emphysema and asthma or this category of people who have been the victims of shock, drowning, stroke or heart attacks and need an immediate medical care. Generally, certified respiratory therapists (RTs) have to co-work closely with physicians. Their major responsibility is to diagnose the patients and to provide therapeutic treatment of patients as well as the supervision of respiratory technicians. RTs are greatly demanded to offer and develop personalized plans of taking care of their patients as well as providing more complicated therapeutic procedures. Today, a great number of patients requiring the help of a respiratory therapist belong to those situation when the help is required as soon as possible, that is immediate cases. Sometimes, these people need just temporary intensive care and sometimes constant lifelong care is needed.
It has to be emphasized that RTs fulfill a great number of different job responsibilities. They have to manage various diagnostic tests, to assess the patients and their health states, to accomplish physical examinations of different kinds and to systematically evaluate the progress of their patients. Those patients, who need to use life support systems and ventilators during some time or even during the whole life, may use the service of respiratory therapists at home. Another job responsibility of the RT is to check up and support the proper work of life support systems and ventilators as well as other sorts of equipment. They also should consult the patient about its correct usage and to control that the patient applies this or that facility in a right way in order not to harm the health even greater.
Speaking about the education of RTs it should be mentioned that all of them receive special training in chest physiotherapy. This knowledge is extremely important to help the patients with breathing problems and to make the process of breathing easier for them. Those respiratory therapists who work in hospitals sometimes fulfill more than their own job responsibilities. Thus, they may provide such services as case management, disease prevention, pulmonary rehabilitation and helping people in giving up smoking. Very often, respiratory therapists are required to become the members of critical care teams for the work in hospitals and the armed forces.
Now ask yourself a question – are you ready to start a career of a respiratory therapist? If you still can’t answer this question completely, you may check up whether this profession is really your piece of cake. Well, if you consider yourself to be capable of following instructions easily, thorough paying attention to detail, working with the computer on a good level and working as a significant part of a team, you may be almost sure that the field of respiratory therapy is a possible career choice for you.
Young people who have strong mathematical skills are considered to be the best candidates for the successful career in respiratory care. The matter is that work in this field includes dealing much with patients and other clinicians. It is not the job for people who like to sit on one and the same place, a respiratory therapist is an active doctor working ion the front scene in the laboratory surrounding. Respiratory therapists should be clever people as they have to apply high-tech equipment and the latest medical techniques in order to assist other people in different extreme situations.
In order to be able to start building a successful career as a respiratory therapist an individual will need to obtain a degree in Respiratory Therapy at first. This degree requires courses in such subjects as biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics, and health in high school. In order to receive the right of getting employment as a respiratory therapist, an individual is required to earn at least an Associate’s degree in this field. Nevertheless, it has to be emphasized that a Bachelor’s degree is more preferable. In the contemporary educational sphere, the greater number of colleges provide their students with both, on-campus and online Respiratory Therapy degrees. The curriculum of the online Respiratory Therapy course includes such subjects as physics, chemistry, anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, microbiology, and, of course, mathematics. A lot of courses also suggest training in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures as well as in disease prevention, patient assessment, home care for patients, testing, equipment maintenance, respiratory health promotion, and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation.
The greater number of the states in the United States of America demands from respiratory therapists earning a license before they start their practice. If an individual meets all of these professional requirements he or she could receive two certifications to add to the credentials – Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) and Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT). Successful passing of the CRT examination is going to qualify a person as a respiratory therapist in the greater part of the states in the United States of America. Almost all of the hospitals and employers may also require from a respiratory therapist a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification as well. By the way, if you an individual would like to make a career in intensive-care or in a supervisory position, a RRT certification will be f great help.
So, respiratory therapists may start working in the field by earning the required license to practice – with an Associate’s Degree, a Bachelor’s Degree, or even a Master’s Degree received by means of a post-graduate program. Associate of Science in Respiratory Therapy programs are usually offered by community colleges, and unfortunately, opportunities for advancement in the respiratory therapy field are very few. The reason is that these degrees demand less classes and the education is not as advanced as a 4-year degree.
As far as it is known, the population of the United States of America ages and the cases of cardio pulmonary diseases are continuing growing with a quick pace. As a result, there is a growing need for respiratory therapists in this country. And as a consequence, you may be quite sure that job opportunities are expected to increase in number for students who are willing to create a successful career in the field of respiratory therapy. The major places of employment for respiratory therapists are, undoubtedly, hospitals. Nevertheless, as it was already mentioned, respiratory therapists can also choose to work in home of the patient as health care providers. Besides, respiratory therapists may be employed in private clinics, healthcare agencies, and different educational establishments like schools, universities, colleges, etc. they may even work with respiratory equipment manufacturers.
Summing up, it would be necessary to emphasize that with medical advancements, scientific and technological progress, the need for experienced and professional respiratory therapists is expected to continue growing with a stable speed. So, if you are quite sure in your professional inclinations, you are welcome to build your future in the field of respiratory therapy.
Fraud – A Recession-Proof Industry
Surveillance companies know that when the economy gets bad they will see the number of fraud cases rise. Houston and Dallas private investigators are no exception. Even as they see demand for some services decline they see an increase in skip traces and scam investigations.
Honest People Get Desperate
As times turn hard, Americans have to cut back to make ends meet. With increased unemployment, freezes on raises and reduction in benefits, especially health insurance, many of them find things getting increasingly desperate. Their situation goes from being unable to afford cable television to being unable to afford groceries.
Even decent, law-abiding citizens start to face hard decisions. The type of person who will go back to a store if they are given an extra quarter in change is now in a situation where it is a choice between defrauding a faceless corporation or losing the family home. These aren’t the professional con artists that surveillance companies are used to dealing with, but average people facing above average financial problems.
Fraud Is Not A Victimless Crime
When surveillance companies uncover these scams, the people involved often feel like they aren’t really stealing. It’s not like they are breaking a window and stealing a stereo. Nobody gets hurt, right? However the truth is that fraud simply makes a bad financial situation worse for everyone.
Consider an employee about to be laid off who fakes a work-related injury. Even if his employer suspects the worker is lying, it might be overlooked. The owner might feel sympathy for the worker and figure that, since the insurance company will pay for the claim, there’s no harm done.
Unfortunately, the rise in fraudulent claims drives up the insurance company’s costs. They have to raise premiums to compensate. Now the employer faces higher insurance rates and has to cut back employee benefits or lay more people off to afford the new higher rates. Everyone becomes a victim.
Businesses Commit Fraud As Well
Business owners face more than claims from employees or customers. They also find that partner businesses may be cheating them as well. Service providers might charge them for services that were never performed. Vendors might substitute different items in an order or ship less than what was bought, hoping the error will be overlooked. Organizations might run up large debts before declaring bankruptcy. As above, these are often honest businesses faced with hard times who decide to step over the line just a little.
In these hard times, businesses have to protect themselves from these kinds of situations. More companies are hiring surveillance companies to investigate routine activities even if fraud is not suspected. The cost is a fraction of what will be lost in a dishonest transaction and buys not just financial protection but peace of mind.
