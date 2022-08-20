News
San Diego Padres’ Blake Snell cleared to start day after DUI suspect hits car
Padres left-hander Blake Snell was cleared to make his San Diego debut against the Washington Nationals on Friday night after his vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 .
According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 11 p.m. PT Thursday, about an hour after the team’s 3-1 loss to the Nationals in Game 1 of a four-game series at Petco Park. The Padres medical team evaluated Snell on Friday.
“Physically he’s fine,” manager Bob Melvin said ahead of Friday’s game. “But it may shake you up a bit. But our guys checked it out today. And we talked to him. And he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.”
Snell’s vehicle was hit after being pulled over by a San Diego police officer for an alleged traffic violation. The CHP did not say why Snell’s vehicle was stopped.
Snell had a passenger in his car, who complained of pain but was assessed and released at the scene without being hospitalized.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said.
Snell, 29, entered the night with a 5-6 record and a 3.66 ERA.
Tyler Mahle likely to miss next start but upbeat about shoulder
Tyler Mahle could tell something was off by the velocity readings lighting up the scoreboard on Wednesday. Thing is, he couldn’t feel anything wrong.
Mahle departed his third start as a Twin early, the velocity on his four-seamer down 4.4 miles per hour from his yearly average. But magnetic resonance imaging came back clean, and Mahle says he does not feel pain in his shoulder. The Twins have called it right shoulder fatigue, and while it seems likely that Mahle will not make his scheduled start early next week in Houston, he is not particularly concerned that this will be a long-term issue.
“My velo is down for whatever reason, but I mean I felt fine. I wasn’t scared of throwing hard. I was locating stuff. I don’t think anything — I think it was just a weird day,” Mahle said.
Regardless, the Twins are planning on treading cautiously with Mahle, their biggest addition at the trade deadline and an important piece of their rotation.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Mahle would not pick up a ball for a few days and they would build him back up after that, provided everything appears to be in a good place. In the meantime, he is getting treatment on his shoulder. In July, while still with the Cincinnati Reds, Mahle landed on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.
“I think in the next three or four days, we’ll know what his path forward is going to be, or we’ll have a lot better idea of where he’s at,” Baldelli said. “… It didn’t seem like there was anything acute going on as far as pain, and it didn’t show anything very noticeable on the MRI.”
And because of all that, Mahle said he is optimistic about avoiding the injured list altogether. Friday, he said he felt really good. He lifted and did everything else as he would, besides throwing. His shoulder, he said, feels normal.
“I don’t really know how to describe it,” he said. “It’s weird but I think everything’s fine.”
HOF WEEKEND
The Twins are set to induct longtime manager Ron Gardenhire as well as former players Dan Gladden and César Tovar into the team Hall of Fame this weekend.
The trio make up the first induction class of at least three people since the inaugural class in 2000 and, upon induction, will become the 35th, 36th and 37th members of the Twins’ Hall of Fame. More than 16 other members are expected to be in attendance over the weekend.
Gardenhire will be inducted on Saturday, while Gladden and Tovar will enter the Hall of Fame pregame on Sunday.
“I think it’s just a proud moment for me,” Gardenhire said. “ … I’m excited. Excited to be out there. My wife and I have been trying to write a script here and make it quick. Not last a long time like (Justin) Morneau did last year.”
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco was back in the Twins’ lineup for the first time since Monday after injuring his knee sliding that day. … Former Twins catcher Mitch Garver returned to Target Field for the series despite being on the injured list after undergoing season-ending surgery.
Will your company cut your benefits or your colleagues first? – Tech Crunch
Hello and welcome to Equity, a podcast about startup activity, where we unpack the numbers and nuances behind the headlines.
This week, Natasha was joined by the TC+ journalist Rebecca Szkutak to browse the news of the week. It was frenetic, it was full, and it was not to be forgotten!
Here’s what we got ourselves into:
- Quick note from Becca on Neumann’s return and whether follow-on funding will be a possibility for Flow – given some investor backlash.
- Our two deals of the week include an innovative step for hearing aid startups and a new approach to international money transfer.
- For hearing loss technology, a new FDA ruling allows the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids. We explained how this regulatory change helps open the door for startups to innovate in the category.
- Speaking of regulatory pains, we talked about how benefits startups could escape cost cuts as companies seek to retain talent. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather lose free food than mental health support.
- We ended with notes on two geographies.
- Regarding the Midwest, we explained that LPs are not supporting funds in the region this year, despite the fact that many VCs consider it one of the safest areas to invest in. this moment.
- Comparing the Southeast and the Midwest, we explained how falling valuations are helping both regions have a good year.
And that’s all for now. We’ll see you next week, and in the meantime, if you feel up to it, consider leaving us a great rating on Apple Podcasts. It goes far.
Equity drops every Monday at 7 a.m. PDT and Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple podcast, Covered, Spotify and all casts.
Kobe Bryant’s widow says horrified by shared crash photos: NPR
Jae C. Hong/AP
LOS ANGELES – Vanessa Bryant testified Friday that she was only beginning to mourn the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, when she was confronted with the new horror to learn that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had filmed and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.
“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” she said, her tears turning to sobs and her voice quickening. “It was like the feeling of wanting to roll down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is, I can’t escape. I can’t escape from my body.”
During her three hours on the witness stand in federal court in Los Angeles, where she is suing LA County for invasion of privacy over the photos, Bryant said she fought for memorials public and private for her loved ones and seven others who was killed on January 26, 2020 and thought she was ready to really begin the grieving process about a month later. She was with friends and her surviving daughters, and holding her 7-month-old baby, when she received a call about a Los Angeles Times article about crash site photos.
“I rushed out of the house and to the side so my daughters couldn’t see,” she said. “I was caught off guard again, devastated, hurt. I trusted them. I trusted them not to do these things.”
Evidence presented at trial showed a sheriff’s deputy showed a photo of Bryant’s body to a bartender while he was drinking, prompting a formal complaint from another man drinking nearby, and firefighters shared them. at an awards banquet. Others shared them with their spouses. A county attorney said the photos were taken only because they were essential to assess the site moments after the crash, and when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva learned they were shared, he demanded that they all be removed.
No photos have appeared publicly, but Vanessa Bryant said she constantly fears that some still are.
“I live in fear every day of being on social networks and that these appear”, she testified. “I live in fear that my daughters will be on social media and these will show up.”
She said the thought kept her awake at night as she lay next to her 3-year-old and her 5-year-old, and sometimes led to panic attacks in which she couldn’t breathe.
Cross-examined by J. Mira Hashmall, the attorney representing LA County at trial, Bryant testified that she had no medical diagnoses of panic attacks or mental disorders, and that she had no took no medicine for them.
She said she spoke to a therapist for about 18 months after the accident, but hasn’t since.
“I feel like sometimes it helps,” Bryant said, “but sometimes it’s completely exhausting.”
Hashmall spent much of his 90-minute cross-examination going through the business roles Bryant now plays, including as president of her husband’s media company, Granity Studios, overseeing the publication of a book he wrote and helping to complete and publish another, leading the foundation started for Kobe and Gianna and created several other companies.
Hashmall suggested that Bryant’s ability to do all of this meant she was functioning well and not being overwhelmed by fear and anxiety.
“It sounds like on top of everything else, you’re juggling a business empire,” Hashmall said at one point.
“To me, it’s a labor of love,” said Bryant, who remained calm and composed during cross-examination.
She frequently cried and sometimes laughed during questioning by her lawyer Luis Li, who had her describe her life with her “proud daughter-daddy” husband and their daughters.
“He was such a handsome and devoted father,” she said.
Bryant recounted the day of the crash, her anguish and frustration trying to find out if her husband and daughter were still alive after initially hearing from an aide that there were five survivors.
She described Sheriff Villanueva entering a room where she was waiting at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station and confirming that her husband and daughter had been killed. He asked if he could do anything for her.
“I told him, if you can’t get my babies back, then please secure the area,” Bryant said. “I worry about the paparazzi.”
“Did the sheriff tell you that one of his deputies had already been up on the hill to take close-up pictures of the crash victims?” Li asked.
“No,” Bryant replied.
During cross-examination, Hashmall testified that the deputy, Doug Johnson, who hiked rough terrain in the hills of northern Los Angeles County to the crash site and took the photos that later been shared, was only trying to use them to assess the situation.
“You can understand why he would want the same information as you,” Hashmall said.
“I don’t think you need to take close-up photos of people to figure out how many people are on a plane,” Bryant replied. “I think he could have counted.”
Bryant’s side closed their case after her testimony, which took place on the eighth day of the trial.
Chicago officer let hit and run investigations drag on for years before discipline, Records Show – NBC Chicago
Newly obtained records reveal a Chicago police officer was suspended for a day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation of a 2016 fatal hit-and-run accident.
The van that hit and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 while riding his bike on the city’s West Side had a phone number and the name of a business on its side. Within four days, reports obtained by NBC 5 Investigates show Chicago police received multiple pieces of information, including the location of the abandoned van and the suspect’s name and home address. Five years will pass before they make an arrest.
“I’ve spoken with so many people who are deeply, deeply frustrated with the bicycle and pedestrian safety situation here, or really the lack thereof, across the city. And we’ve seen far too many tragedies,” said declared the 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin. “You need to feel comfortable and confident that when you move around your community, or any other community in the city, on foot, on a bike, it will be safe.”
Martin was one of the city council’s most vocal advocates of bicycle and pedestrian safety and worked on police accountability issues before his election.
“If you find yourself in a situation where you have the make, model and license plate number, I think it is reasonable to assume that you can at the very least know who owns this vehicle,” said he declared. “For a lot of people, and I’ve heard of it personally, they think that five years when you have certain types of information can feel like a very, very long time. And so for me, that raises a lot of questions in my mind.”
In the two months since NBC’s ‘Left for Dead’ series 5 Investigates revealed Chicago’s hit-and-run crisis, the cases that were unsolved at the time – despite major evidence like left vehicles for account – still have not seen an arrest, as the crisis continued across the city. reports Alex Maragos.
NBC 5 Investigates filed nearly a dozen public records requests on this case alone to find out exactly what happened, obtaining surveillance video that clearly shows the van hitting Cruz and fleeing the scene, as well as hundreds of pages of reports, internal CPD emails, disciplinary actions. files and more.
An email sent by the lead investigator on the case shows she turned down an offer of help from Cook County CrimeStoppers just days after the crash.
‘Thank you for your interest in this case, but your assistance is not needed at this time,’ the officer wrote, adding that police were ‘building a case to prosecute’ Creshon Harris – the same suspect who was eventually arrested. in September 2021. Harris pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to report an accident resulting in death.
NBC 5 Investigates also obtained more than a dozen emails from the agent’s supervisors in 2019 and 2020 reminding him to close this case and several others.
Newly obtained documents show she was reprimanded in February 2019 for failing to complete her investigations and “failed to provide…justifiable explanations”.
A few months later, she was disciplined again, records show. This second time, her commanding officer noted that she hadn’t demonstrated any work on some cases “literally for YEARS,” the filing says.
“This chronic backlog forced her supervisors to reassign many jobs on trial and remove her from rotation,” the commander wrote, calling the actions “unfair to her colleagues.”
More than three years after the accident that killed Cruz, what was the punishment she received for letting her things drag on? One day suspension without pay.
“What people want to see is more accountability. They want to see these cases handled faster and more efficiently,” Martin said.
“If anyone in any department is not doing their job properly, especially when co-workers, when supervisors have consistently brought this to the attention – we need to make sure those people are held accountable and that we have processes to follow to ensure that this does not happen so often,” he added.
In one of Chicago’s extremely rare hit-and-runs that actually saw an arrest, investigators not only had an image of the van that killed a man, it had a phone number painted on the side – but it did. still took the police five years. make an arrest. Reporting by Phil Rogers of NBC 5 Investigates.
Cruz’s case was reassigned to another officer in November 2020, and the first investigator retired from the department three months later.
But the inaction in this case and others has come as Chicago has seen the number of hit-and-runs steadily rise and the number of arrests decline.
So far this year, Chicago has seen more than 21,000 hit-and-run crashes, killing at least 17 and injuring more than 2,800, according to city data. Compare that to five years ago: By this date in 2017, the city had recorded about 11,000 hit-and-runs, killing six people and injuring about 950 others.
Data analyzed by NBC 5 Investigates shows that Chicago police made arrests in just 0.3% of all hit-and-runs in 2021. The most recent arrest rate reported by the Los Angeles Police Department was 8%.
The CPD’s arrest rate “seems to be a much, much lower number than we’d like to see when we’re talking about holding accountable people who have caused so much harm and so much tragedy,” Martin said.
“We can do better. We have to do better with situations where, especially compared to our peer cities, we’re, you know, a tenth of their situation,” he continued, adding, “That should really ring a bell. the alarm.”
Neither the Chicago Police Department nor the lead investigator on that case responded to requests for comment.
Mets can put Phillies away for good this weekend — or let them back in it
PHILADELPHIA — Nobody said it was easy.
The Mets are enjoying their best regular season since 2006 and are on pace to win 100 games for just the fourth time in franchise history. But they enter the weekend with a slim 3.5 lead over the Braves in the National League East, leaving no guarantee that their blistering pace will lead to a division crown or first-round bye in the re-formatted playoffs.
They now have four games with the Phillies in roughly 48 hours. Friday’s night game precedes a doubleheader on Saturday before a day game on Sunday, and their manager was asked for his thoughts on it all.
“It’s all a challenge,” Buck Showalter said. “I think pitching as much as anything. I think the key is not getting ahead of yourself and letting the game dictate what goes on.”
As much as the “One game at a time” and “Control what you can control” clichés get mindlessly recited ad nauseum, everyone in the organization knows how tight things are getting. Philadelphia is ten games out of first place coming into the weekend, but a strong performance both takes the Mets down a peg and puts the Phillies right back in it.
“You try not to talk about it, just embrace it,” Showalter said of the division race. “It’s a chance to separate yourself in challenging times.”
To help them out in Philly, the Mets have brought along some pitchers on the taxi squad. David Peterson is one, and he will start one of the games in Saturday’s doubleheader. The other three — Jose Butto, Nate Fisher and Rob Zastryzny — are extra insurance due to the rash of injuries that have hit the pitching staff. If Taijuan Walker (back spasms) is unable to go on Sunday, the 24-year-old Butto is a likely fill-in.
Showalter provided a quick update on Walker and Tylor Megill, whose biceps tendonitis have kept him out of action since June 16.
“All those guys are progressing well,” Showalter said. “We haven’t finished our evaluation on Tai yet today. I know he felt a lot better [on Thursday]. We’ll see how the progress is. He’s not really there yet.”
By the time Megill gets back, it behooves both him and the team to use him as a reliever. The Mets will be nearing the postseason by then, and Megill’s starter pedigree and blazing fastball would certainly play up out of the bullpen. Of course, if Carlos Carrasco’s oblique becomes a longer issue than the team anticipated, Megill could also slide back into the rotation. Having a pitcher of his caliber (whenever he’s healthy) waiting in the wings is a good problem to have, just like being asked if any of the star players who’ve gotten the Mets this far are going to get some rest during this jam-packed weekend.
“We’ll take each game and see how everybody’s feeling physically,” Showalter said. “[We’ll] get input from everybody and see what our best chance is to put our best foot forward.”
There’s also one school of thought that believes playing this many games so close to each other, especially against a division opponent, can provide an advantage in the familiarity department.
“I don’t know about advantage,” Showalter guffawed. “It seems like we just played these guys. We’ll get done with our four games and let somebody else worry about them for a while.”
RUF STREETS OF PHILADELPHIA
Darin Ruf, who was drafted by the Phillies in 2009 and played parts of five seasons there to begin his career, is back in the City of Brotherly Love. Showalter said that he thought he discovered a statistical gem before realizing that his newly acquired DH has been around these blocks before.
“I do a thing where I look at how people do in different ballparks,” Showalter began. “Without thinking, I glanced through and saw that Ruf had 25 home runs. I had to remind myself that he played here before.”
FINDING NIMMO SOME DAYS OFF?
Brandon Nimmo has played 100 games for the first time since 2018. Friday night’s contest was his 111th of the season, and with him being both the team’s leadoff hitter and center fielder, he’s getting a lot of reps on both sides of the ball.
Showalter said that even though Nimmo has had a heavy workload, the stage that Nimmo’s career is in allows him to power through.
“I see all the work he does. I think you’re seeing a player really understand playing with a certain pace. He’s just really maturing as a baseball player. It’s been fun to watch, especially with some of the things I’d heard in the past that had been a challenge for him that he seems to have been able to overcome so far.”
Asked to elaborate on those challenges, Showalter said it’s always been about health.
“Just staying on the field. He had some injuries [in the past] that he really hasn’t had to deal with this year. He’s been a guy that everybody can really count on.”
PLAUSIBLE DENIABILITY
Tomas Nido (COVID-19) and Luis Guillorme (groin strain) are being left to their own devices for the time being. Nido was forced to drive from Atlanta to New York as to not infect anybody else, while Guillorme is currently rehabbing away from the team. Showalter gave a rundown of his most recent conversations with them.
“Entertaining,” he said with a smirk. “Tomas and Luis, I should learn not to ask them about what they’re doing in their rehab, and just say ‘How’s it going?’ Nido’s almost back to New York now. They’re doing good.”
Ex-Marine gives chilling interview after shooting and killing his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister
Ex-Marine who killed his father and stepmother in front of his 11-year-old sister and then live-streamed the aftermath gave chilling interview in prison, in which he claimed his father was accused of abuse sexual.
Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, calmly told KTVU in San Francisco that he had no intention of shooting his father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, when he went to family home in Bayview, San Francisco, drunk and heavily armed last Saturday.
He told the news channel that he walked into their bedroom in the dark while they were sleeping and his father threw himself on him.
Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, pictured in prison, shot dead his father and stepmother in their bed last Saturday
The former Marine’s father, Jose Hernandez, and stepmother, Yessenia Soto Hernandez, pictured here, were sleeping in their beds when Flores burst in and shot them both dead
‘Once I emptied the clip, I turned on the lights and I see it on the floor. And after that I see his suffering and I just stopped his suffering,” Flores said.
When asked if he had shot his father again, the former soldier replied emphatically: “Yes, ma’am.”
In Thursday’s interview at the San Francisco County Jail where he is being held, he said he had no intention of murdering his stepmother.
Flores said he was angry with his father after he interfered with his application to join the San Francisco Police Department as a SWAT team sniper.
Flores said he was drunk at the time and heavily armed, but had no intention of killing anyone.
“She was between two fires,” he said. “I had no intention of taking care of her.”
Flores admitted he was angry with his father, choking back tears during the interview when he spoke about his shattered dream of becoming a sniper for the San Francisco Police Department’s SWAT team.
“All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father, he killed my dreams,” he said.
“Where did my sister go? Flores can be heard saying happily on a live stream after filming
Flores, seen here, maniacally livestreamed the bloody aftermath of the shooting with his 11-year-old sister still in the house
He served four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged. He was applying for the SFPD. It is not known how his father intervened.
The former soldier also said a relative recently accused his father of sexual abuse. Flores admitted that his memory of the night was hazy because he was drunk.
Flores said he was drunk and legally armed when he broke into his father and stepmother’s house (pictured) in their bedroom before killing them both
“I don’t remember much, but the gun was legally mine,” he said.
He broadcast the bloody aftermath live in a blasphemous show in which he appears manic.
“Where did my little sister go? he was heard happily saying after the double homicide, referring to his teenage brother.
Flores told the station that his livestream was a way to say goodbye to his surviving family members, as he could be in jail for a long time.
Flores said he had hoped to join the San Francisco Police Department SWAT team as a sniper
Flores spent four years in the Marine Corps before being honorably discharged
After emptying his 20-round magazine, Flores said he helped his little sister call 911.
“She wasn’t crying. She was shocked. She needed my help to get in touch with ER,” he said.
Again, he got emotional when he talked about his family, apologizing to them and his little sister for taking his mother away.
‘I want to apologize. I didn’t quite want to do that,’ Flores told the news channel. “Heavenly Father knows I didn’t do this with the intent to kill my father – especially my sister’s mother who had nothing to do with it.”
Flores said he planned to plead not guilty to murdering his father and stepmother because he had no intention of killing them.
