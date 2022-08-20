Serial Entrepreneurship, Multipreneurship, Individualpreneurship, and The Self-Reliant Career

Do you suffer from acid indigestion? Are you worried about acid reflux? Many people feel the ‘burn’ of acid indigestion or heart-burn more than one time each week. Of course, there are ways to deal with it if you use chalky tablets or take expensive medications. Wouldn’t it be great if there was an all-natural and inexpensive solution that actually enriches your diet while relieving you of your acid problems? The solution may be unexpected, but it is exceptional!

The solution for you could be the Chia Seed. This little-known seed has amazing properties that can help you fight off heart burn or acid indigestion like nothing else. It is also free of harmful chemicals, and side effects.

To relieve indigestion, all you need to do is eat 1 dry teaspoon of Chia, and drink a few mouthfuls of filtered water. Right away, the tiny seeds will go to work in your stomach to help you feel better.

Let’s take a look at how Chia Seeds help you fight off heart burn.

First Super-Absorbent Quality:

Each tiny seed is covered in a soluble fiber layer. When the seed is dry, this layer isn’t visible to the naked eye. However, when you wet the seed and wait 10 minutes, you’ll see a big bead of gel (with the consistency of a gelatin-snack) has formed around the seed. This shows that the soluble fiber has been activated. The tiny fibers grab and hold onto liquid of any kind, keeping it on the surface of the seed.

How it helps you:

This absorbent quality isn’t limited to water. The seeds will soak up any liquid they’re added to, including excess acid and any other stomach irritants. They’ll form the beads of gel and be passed through into the intestines, which then safely remove the gels and release the nutrients in the seed.

Second- Clinging Quality:

In the process of forming gels, the seeds may also gather up impurities in the liquid. The ancient Aztec people, if they got dirt or ash in their eye in battle, would actually allow a Chia Seed to be dropped into their eye. (This is not recommended, you are not an ancient Aztec warrior) The seed would then go to work absorbing their eye-water and any debris along with it. The seed and debris could then be easily removed and the eye was clear again.

The same thing happens when dry seeds are added to your stomach. Particles, bacteria and liquids are ‘captured’ when the seeds form their gel.

Third- Alkaline Quality

Chia Seeds aren’t acidic. They won’t add to your problem, their alkaline quality will help balance you out. Chia contains 6 times more calcium than whole milk (by weight) which is not only good for your bones, but good for your digestive health. They also include the trace mineral Boron, which is an important key for absorbing calcium.

Fourth- Double Fiber Quality

Chia contains more fiber than flax seeds and bran flakes. It provides both soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which are necessary for healthy digestion. Fiber helps move food through the digestive tract. Not only does this prevent constipation, but it sweeps out substances which may be harming you such as bacteria-waste. When everything is moving along quickly ‘toxic wastes’ don’t get the chance to build up in your intestines.

Fifth- Carb-Conversion Slowdown

When you eat Chia Seeds, they slow down the conversion of carbohydrates into sugars. This not only has the benefit of helping to balance blood sugar, but it helps you feel ‘satisfied’ sooner. Traditional advice for acid indigestion avoidance usually includes “stay away from sweets” because a sugar overload could trigger an acid incident. When you use Chia, you can help avoid a sweet overload.

Chia Seeds are 100% safe and natural. Pesticides and GMOs aren’t used in growing them. They are free of any chemical or additive. Because of these amazing properties, they never needed enhancement of any kind. You don’t have to be afraid of any sort of “over dose” when you use them. You can eat Chia every day forever, and you’ll only become healthier because of it!

The same can’t be said for PPIs or H2 antagonists (also called acid blockers). These are a type of pharmaceutical drug which inhibits the body’s ability to produce acid. They work very well, even in over the counter form. However, if used for any longer than the “recommended amount” of time by either the label or your doctor, they can create real trouble for you.

Antacids/Acid Blocker Problems:

When used for extended periods against product recommendations, these drugs prevent your body from absorbing calcium, and B12. This reduces bone density and can even lead to osteoporosis. The level of people afflicted with osteoporosis is on the rise in America, especially in men. This quote from a professional pharmacist, Jim LaValle, R.Ph., ND, CCN States the problem.

“Recently, I did some radio and TV interviews on the topic of osteoporosis. Rates are increasing, especially in men; 55% of people over the age 50 have osteoporosis; and another 34 million or so have low bone density. As a pharmacist, I feel obligated to warn people that one of the contributing factors to these increased rates is taking prescription and over-the-counter drugs that reduce or block the production of gastric acid. I’m talking about proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and other acid blocking drugs like H2 antagonists for heartburn and ulcers. Besides lowering B12 absorption which influences red blood cells and homocysteine levels, these drugs reduce stomach acid so effectively, they keep your body from absorbing calcium, and therefore can reduce bone density.”

You don’t have to live with acid indigestion, or sacrifice your bone health. With Chia on hand, you can combat acid safely and healthfully when it acts up. It doesn’t block the production of acid which you need to absorb vital minerals. It actually provides you with calcium and the full range of B-vitamins, not to mention complete protein and fiber. It’s also inexpensive, costing less than a dollar a day, even if you use it several times a day. When you use chia, a smart and healthy diet, and don’t overload on caffeine and alcohol, you may be looking at the end of costly and painful digestive problems. Chia can only help you, so why not give it a try today?