Serum (Srm) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Srm Hit $10 Soon?

Bullish SRM price prediction is $1.156 to $ 5.836 .

The SRM price will also reach $10 soon.

SRM’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.730.

In Serum (SRM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other SRM information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.

Serum (SRM) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Serum (SRM) is $0.862105 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77,829,352 at the time of writing. However, SRM has decreased to 6.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Serum (SRM) has a circulating supply of 372,782,297 SRM. Currently, SRM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, BingX, MEXC, and Bybit.

What is Serum (SRM)?

Serum (SRM), is a game-changing token that will rebuild the DeFi network and the decentralized derivatives market. It has a user-friendly interface with a full limit order book Dex, full liquidity, and cross-chain interoperability.

The serum is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and ecosystem that brings decentralized finance unprecedented speed and low transaction costs. It is based on Solana and has no permissions.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022

Serum (SRM) holds the 125th position on CoinGecko right now. SRM price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

SRM/USDT Ascending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Serum (SRM) laid out the ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle pattern is created by price moves that allow for a horizontal line to be drawn along the swing highs, and a rising trendline to be drawn along the swing lows. The two lines form a triangle. The trendlines of a triangle need to run along at least two swing highs and two swing lows. The ascending triangle pattern is a continuation pattern.

Currently, Serum (SRM) is at $0.862105. If the pattern continues, the price of SRM might reach the resistance level of $1.120, and $1.721. If the trend reverses, then the price of SRM may fall to $0.912, & $0.725.

Serum (SRM) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Serum (SRM).

SRM/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview )

From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Serum (SRM).

Resistance Level 1 $1.156 Resistance Level 2 $1.753 Resistance Level 3 $2.721 Resistance Level 4 $4.169 Resistance Level 5 $5.836 Support Level $0.730 SRM Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that SRM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SRM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $5.836.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SRM might plummet to almost $0.730, a bearish signal.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of the Serum (SRM) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over some time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SRM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of the Serum (SRM) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the SRM price slightly lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downward trend. Currently, SRM is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of SRM at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SRM is at a level of 41.13. This means that SRM is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Serum (SRM). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of the Serum (SRM). Currently, SRM lies in the range of 27.874, indicating a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Serum (SRM). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over some time rather than price changes. The RVI of SRM lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. SRM’s RSI is at 41.13, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of SRM with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Serum (SRM).

BTC Vs ETH Vs SRM Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview )

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and SRM are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SRM also increase or decrease respectively.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Serum (SRM) might probably attain $22 by 2023.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Serum (SRM) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, SRM might rally to hit $29 by 2024.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2025

If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, SRM will rally to hit $36.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2026

If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, SRM will rally to hit $41.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2027

If Serum (SRM) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, SRM will rally to hit $48

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2028

If Serum (SRM) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, SRM would hit $56.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Serum (SRM), it would witness major spikes. SRM might hit $64 by 2029.

Serum (SRM) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Serum ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Serum (SRM) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Serum (SRM) might hit $70 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Serum network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SRM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Serum (SRM) in 2022 is $5.836. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Serum (SRM) for 2022 is $0.730.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Serum ecosystem, the performance of Serum (SRM) might hit $10 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $13.78 in the SRM future.

FAQ

1. What is Serum (SRM)? Serum (SRM), is a game-changing token that will rebuild the DeFi network and the decentralized derivatives market.

2. Where can you purchase Serum (SRM)? Serum (SRM) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, BingX, MEXC, and Bybit. 3. Will Serum (SRM) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Serum platform, Serum (SRM) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Serum (SRM)? On Sep 11, 2021, Serum (SRM) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $13.78. 5. Is Serum (SRM) a good investment in 2022? Serum (SRM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Serum in the past few months, SRM is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Serum (SRM) reach $250? Serum (SRM) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Serum (SRM) will hit $250 soon. 7. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2023? Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $22 by 2023. 8. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2024? Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $29 by 2024. 9. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2025? Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $36 by 2025. 10. What will be Serum (SRM) price by 2026? Serum (SRM) price is expected to reach $41 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

