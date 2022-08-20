State police suspect identity in 1988 Berks woman murder | Berks Regional News

READING, Pa. — Authorities have solved one of Berks County’s cold case homicides, identifying the now deceased man who they say killed a woman more than three decades ago.

The suspect, Scott Grim, died of natural causes in 2018, 30 years after he killed Anna Kane and dumped her body along the Ontelaunee Trail near Route 662 in Perry Township, authorities said during a a press conference in Reading on Thursday.

Kane, then 26 years old from Birdsboro, was found beaten and strangled with string on the afternoon of October 23, 1988.

Sixteen months later, in February 1990, detectives got their first big breakthrough in the case, when the Reading Eagle received an anonymous letter from a ‘concerned citizen’ in response to a front-page story about the homicide unresolved.

Investigators said intimate details in that letter led them to believe the person who wrote it was the person who killed Kane.

DNA tests confirmed this suspicion. They revealed that DNA evidence collected from the clothes Kane was wearing when he died matched the DNA on the letter’s envelope.

“Recently, we did some genetic pedigree, which was completed by Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs,” Tpr said. Daniel Womer, the lead investigator on the case. “They were able to determine that a potential suspect was Scott Grim.”

Womer said the state police lab then compared a direct sample of Grim’s DNA to DNA from Kane’s clothes and the 1990 letter sent to the Reading Eagle as well as letters from a 2002 harassment case involving Grim in Exeter Township.

“The fact that he is dead, he will never face justice as we all hope for this homicide, but we solved it,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said. “We gave the family a bit of closure.”

Grim was from the Hamburg area, and authorities said their investigation remains active, as they dig deeper into where the suspect lived and worked and who his friends were.

“There are a lot of questions that sadly won’t be answered just because he passed away,” Womer said, “but if people reached out they would have known or known if he had. I mean, the people we talked to didn’t recognize the name, you know, the victim’s family and friends, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a connection. which we have not yet understood.”

Adams reminded the public Thursday that Berks County still has dozens more unreported homicides and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Not every case will have a great DNA profile, but someone has information, and we’ll never stop looking, as shown by the Pennsylvania State Police in this case,” said Adams. “They will never stop.”

Berks County Crime Alert offers a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.