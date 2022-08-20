Finance
Teleconferencing Can Maximize Business Growth – Know How
After the conception introduced by American Telephone and Telegraph in 1960, teleconferencing has gained an unprecedented popularity. The phone conference technology has always underwent modifications to improve the functionality of teleconferencing services with the requirement of time and modern business requirement. Apart from the technological advantage, we have numerous surplus advantages that we generally do not realize.
Before we move ahead with how we are benefited by the teleconferencing or phone conferencing service, let me explain you what is it actually. You already know about conversing over the phone with a single person. Through teleconferencing you can speak with more than one person at the same time together. Now, we will discuss on how we are benefited from this phone conference service.
No Traveling Headaches
You might have a big business with multiple offshore offices. It is not possible to visit each office everyday. But you can get updates and talk to your employees through the teleconferencing service anytime.
Saving time
No matter what is the size of your business and where your offices are physically located, you can contact your employees or staff through audio conferencing or teleconferencing services anytime without traveling to the office. Thus it will save your infinite hours of journey. Moreover, at times you might want all the heads from each office to come together and participate in an important discussion. Now calculate your loss: Number of employees x number of hours traveled = total working hours loss (including yours)
The time wasted in journey could have been invested in working for the development of the company.
Saving Money
Traveling overseas is really expensive. It is not only traveling alone, you will also have to arrange for a rest house and food, which is another cause of expense. In this economic downturn where companies are perishing due to inadequate funding, you should avoid such unwanted expenditure and arrange an audio conference or phone conference.
Calculate your expense:
Number of people x traveling cost for a single person = total traveling expense
Number of people x cost of food & living = total expense on food & living
So, your cost for a single meeting will come to something around “total traveling expense + total expense on food & living”.
Apart from the above mentioned expense structure, you might have to invest in renting a conference room and other related paraphernalia. Hence a telephone conference is a better and lucrative idea to conduct a meeting anytime from anywhere in the world.
Instant Resolution
In every company there are problems. But a good businessman is the person who has the power and ability to resolve it instantly. However, you can resolve the problem instantly, only if you come to know about it. Due to the long distance issue, by the time you get to know the problem, the issue has already taken a threatening shape. So you can sort out things instantly through the teleconferencing services.
The teleconferencing service can rid off unnecessary common business hassles and free up a lot of time for you so that you can completely devote your time for the growth of your business.
Central Banks, Financial System and the Creation of Money (and Deficit)
In the market economy, the financial system gives money from the positive savers (i.e. depositors) to the negative savers (i.e. people with shortage of funds which need loans to buy property etc.). Furthermore, the financial systems facilitate non-cash payments. from individuals or legal entities.
The financial system has by law a monopoly of services. Only banks can accept deposits, only insurance companies can provide insurance services and mutual funds management can be done better by a large bank rather than by an individual investor.
How money is created
In the past, one of the reasons the ancient Greek states were strong was the ability to create their own currency. In the times of Pericles, the silver Drachma was the reserve currency of that era. The same applied for the golden currency of Philippe from Macedonia. Each of these currencies could have been exchanged with a certain amount of gold.
Nowadays, Fed creates USD and ECB Euro which both is fiat money I.e money with no intrinsic value that has been established as real money by government regulation and we, therefore, have to accept it as real money. Central banks circulate coins and paper money in most countries that they are just 5%-15% of the money supply, the rest is virtual money, an accounting data entry.
Depending on the amount of money central banks create, we live in a crisis or we have economic development. It should be noted that central banks are not state banks but private companies. The countries have given the right of issuing money to private bankers. In turn, these private central banks lend the states with interest and therefore, have economic and of course, political power. The paper money circulated in a country is actually public debt i.e. countries owe money to the private central bankers and the payment of this debt is ensured by issuing bonds. The warranty given by the government to private central bankers for debt repayment is the taxes imposed on people. The bigger public debt is the bigger the taxes, the more common people suffer.
The presidents of these central banks cannot be fired by the governments and do not report to the governments. In Europe, they report to ECB which sets the monetary policy of EU. ECB is not controlled by the European Parliament or the European Commission.
The state or borrower issues bonds, in other words, it accepts that it has an equal amount of debt to the central bank which based on this acceptance creates money from zero and lends it with interest. This money is lent through an accounting entry however, interest rate does not exist as money in any form, it is just on the loan contract obligations. This is the reason why global debt is bigger than real or accounting debt. Therefore, people become slaves since they have to work to get real money to pay off debts either public or individual debts. Very few ones manage to pay off the loan but the rest get bankrupted and lose everything.
When a country has its own currency as it is the case of the USA and other countries, it can “oblige” central bank to accept its state bonds and lend the state with interest. Therefore, a country bankruptcy is avoided since the central bank acts as a lender of last resort. ECB is another case since it does not lend Eurozone member-states. The non-existence of a Europe safe bond leaves the Eurozone countries at the mercy of the “markets” which by being afraid of not getting their money back they impose high interest rates. However, quite recently the European safe bonds have gained ground despite the differences in Europe policymakers whereas the Germans are the main cause for not having this bond since they do not want national obligations to be single European ones. There is also another reason (probably the most serious one) which is that by having this bond, Euro as a currency would be devaluated and Germany’s borrowing interest rates would rise.
In the USA things are different since the state borrows its own currency (USD) from Fed so local currency is devaluated and therefore state debt is devaluated. When a currency is devaluated the products of a country become cheaper without reducing wages but imported products become more expensive. A country which has a strong primary (agriculture) and secondary (industry) sector can become more competitive by having its own currency provided that it has its own energy sources i.e. it should be energy sufficient. Banks with between $16 million and $122.3 million in deposits have a reserve requirement of 3%, and banks with over $122.3 million in deposits have a reserve requirement of 10%. Therefore, if all depositors decide to take their money from the banks at the same time, banks cannot give it to them and bankrun is created. At this point, it should be mentioned that for each USD, Euro etc deposited in a bank, the banking system creates and lends ten. Banks create money each time they give loans and the money they create is money that appears on the computer screen, not real money deposited in the bank’s treasury that lends it. However, the bank lends virtual money but gets real money plus interest from the borrower.
As Professor Mark Joob stated no-one can escape from paying interest rates. When someone borrows money from the bank, s/he has to pay interest rates for the loan but all who pay taxes and buy goods and services pay the interest rate of the initial borrower since taxes have to be collected to pay the interest rates of the public debt. All companies and individuals that sell goods and services have to include the cost of loans in their prices and this way the whole society subsidizes banks although part of this subsidy is given as interest rate to depositors. Professor Mark Joob goes on and writes that the interest rate paid to the banks is a subsidy to them since the fiat/accounting money they create is considered as legal money. This is why bankers have these large salaries and this is why the banking sector is so huge, it is because the society subsidizes banks. Concerning interest rates, poor people usually have more loans than savings whereas rich people have more saving than loans. When interest rates are paid, money is transferred from poor to the rich therefore, interest rates are favourable for wealth accumulation. Commercial banks gain from investments and from the difference between interest rates for deposits and interest rates for loans. When interest rate is added regularly to the initial investment, it brings more interest since there is compound interest which increases exponentially initial capital. Real money by itself is not increased since this interest rate is not derived from production. Only human labour can create interest rate of increasing value but there is a downward pressure for salaries cost and at the same time increase of productivity. This happens because human labour needs to satisfy the demands of exponentially increased compound interest.
The borrower has to work to get the real money, in other words, banks lend virtual money and get real money in return. Since the lent money is more than the real one, the banks should create new money in the form of loans and credits. When they increase the quantity of money there is growth (however, even in this case with the specific banking and monetary system debt is also increased) but when they want to create a crisis, they stop giving loans and due to the lack of money a lot of people bankrupt and depression starts.
This is a “clever trick” created by the bankers who have noticed that they can lend more money than the one they have since depositors would not take their money, altogether and at the same time, from the banks. This is called fractional reserve banking. The definition given by Quickonomics for fractional reserve banking is the following: “Fractional reserve banking is a banking system in which banks only hold a fraction of the money their customers deposit as reserves. This allows them to use the rest of it to make loans and thereby essentially create new money. This gives commercial banks the power to directly affect money supply. In fact, even though central banks are in charge of controlling money supply, most of the money in modern economies is created by commercial banks through fractional reserve banking”.
Are savings protected?
In the case of Italian debt as in the case of Greek debt, we have heard from politicians (actually paid employees by the bankers) that they want to protect people’s savings. However, are these savings protected in this monetary and banking system? The answer is a simple NO. As mentioned, the banks have low reserves in cash. This is the reason that they need their customers’ trust. In case of a bankrun there would face liquidity problems and they would bankrupt. There are deposit guarantee schemes that reimburse, under EU rules, that protect depositors’ savings by guaranteeing deposits of up to €100,000 but in case of chain reactions, commercial banks need to be saved by the governments and central banks act as lenders’ of last resort.
What next?
The economic system as it is shaped by the power of banks is not viable and it does not serve human values such as freedom, justice and democracy. It is irrational and should be immediately changed if we want humanity to survive.
How to Use Audio Recordings to Hook Buyers
Before the Internet, I was working in the trenches learning the secrets of effective selling. I’ve learned a few things over the years and now I’m going to share with you how to sell your products and services without hiring sales people, without knocking on doors and without spending money on newspaper, magazine, radio, TV, direct mail, pay-per-click or postcard advertising.
What Is My Secret Weapon? Most of the sales I make in my online business are created with what I call “audio infomercials”…
Put simply I interview an expert on the unique benefits of his product or service. I ask all the questions your prospect might ask. I get every piece of essential information your prospects need to make an informed buying decision. I then make these audio recordings available as free downloads from my website and give away them away as audio CDs completely free.
Why would people listen to the recordings? Because they’re packed with highly useful, highly targeted information that can help them solve their problems. And when they’re finished listening to your full and complete audio infomercial, they can relate to you better as a person. Just like you having an intimate talk with a close friend, you have bonded more with your prospects.
And I hope you will agree that people buy more often from people they know, like and trust. Without lifting a finger you can be bonding with hundreds of highly qualified prospects while they listen to your perfect sales message about your products and services…
I make a very good living using this audio interview delivery system that literally runs on autopilot. I am not eating up my valuable time on the phone answering the same questions to unqualified prospects.
I don’t have to deal with rude customers.
Wouldn’t you like a system that automatically filters out all the bad people and leaves you with only buyers?
Using Audio Recordings can help you get word out on what you can offer clients in a way that allows you to spend less time and money on finding your prospects.
Things You Need to Know Before Playing Online Casino Games
For regular internet users and gambling aficionados, online casino and casino is not a novel enterprise and with the significantly increasing number of online gamblers,casinos started to introduce new games and some have an even more improved variations of the already established casino games like poker, blackjacks, baccarat, slots, and other popular card games.
Online casinos have provided a convenient way of entertainment for casino enthusiasts while enjoying the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Similar with land based casinos; casinos also offer the same games but players here do not have to face real dealers or other players in order to play a particular game.
Rack up Your Credit Card Bill with Online Casinos
Online casino can either provide you with entertainment, income, or both depending on what type of player you are. Some more serious players play casino games with purpose of winning huge amounts of money while some just for sheer entertainment to while away the time.
If you fall on the first category, then you must prepare your credit card for more serious betting. But if you want to play games for fun, you can always choose the free play where you will not be required to use real money when betting on a particular game.
Finding the best casino with different range of online games that can offer higher probability for winning is important if you don’t want to lose your hard earned money at once. The most popular in online games where you can earn real dollars is the online poker. Depending on the variation, online poker seldom changes its typical rules and you can always play using your own strategy to get the better hands.
The advantage of playing online poker is that you will not experience the stress and pressures of the game like when you are on a land based casino where you have to sit face to face with your opponents. In this game, you will not likely be bluffed and winning the game lies entirely on your strategy.
Blackjack – Are the Odds against you in this Online Casino Game?
Another casino games favorite is blackjack. Here, you can disregard the basic rules of the game for you to win the match. Online blackjack is a tricky game and you have to pay careful attention on how the dealer plays his cards in order to get the hang of the game. Splits have less chances of winning when it comes to online blackjack so you have to avoid splitting your eights or aces and by being very attentive, there is likelihood that you will be able beat the house odds.
Online casino games are offered differently by different casinos since there are download- based and browser- based online casino. Download based games are faster and more efficient when it comes to performance but if you want convenience, you can always opt for browser based online casino games where you will not be required to download any software to play your favorite online casino or poker games.
Enterprise Blockchain Solutions: What Can They Do For Your Business?
Despite the popular conviction that blockchain technology is only designed to perform cryptocurrency transactions and earn bitcoins, blockchain continues its entry into many areas of life: social media, gaming, healthcare, real estate, and others. The technology intends to enhance work efficiency, cut costs for businesses and improve customer experience.
Blockchain can be explained as a digitalized database and it belongs to digital ledger technology (DLT), which implies no central data store or administrative functionality. Why is it an advantage for an enterprise? Decentralization along with transparency, gives every single participant an opportunity to view all recorded data, ensure its security and track important information.
Here are areas blockchain has already entered and has proven that this technology is worth relying on.
Supply chain management, for instance, is a major yet vulnerable part of the workflow of many companies. Parties participating in the process often don’t interact with each other directly and still apply paper-based methods of information collection and storage. Blockchain offers complete elimination of paperwork: documents flow becomes automated, digital certification is employed as well. More importantly, each authorized member of the supply chain can track the product from the manufacturer to the consumer and prevent counterfeit distribution.
Several American retail giants that encountered foodborne illnesses outbreaks and further food recalls, have implemented blockchain technology in their food supply chains. Before, tracking one product took around 7 days minimum, and these days a food item’s provenance can be identified for a few seconds.
Thus, blockchain solutions made the process of recall faster, more efficient, and cost-saving. Meanwhile, customers have also experienced blockchain adoption in their hypermarkets. In Walmart’s Chinese stores, for example, they can scan the QR code and get all the information about the product: from the farm location to the inspection certificates.
Healthcare is the field where blockchain-based solutions have established themselves as a highly secure and transparent way of keeping electronic health records (EHR). Both doctors and patients receive authorization to access the records and use them when necessary. In the same time, blockchain solutions are powered by smart contracts which enable EHR data privacy protection. Healthcare device data and clinical research are encrypted, insurance can be executed and stored, too. Another use case is prescription medicines and equipment supply chain control.
E-commerce increasingly requires blockchain technology. Again, supply chain is a crucial aspect here: monitoring goods and managing supplies are often challenging tasks but blockchain helps businesses manage their inventory more efficiently. Consumers who trust their money and data to e-commerce organizations are concerned about data security and transparency but this issue can be addressed with blockchain development. Even slight changes in transaction are obvious on a blockchain, and tracking who made a mistake is not a problem anymore. It is also possible to perform crypto payments.
The next area is actually related to cryptocurrency transactions. DeFi, short for decentralized finance, doesn’t only include simple assets transfer, but also refers to more complex financial use cases. The implementation of blockchain contributes to intermediary exclusion and, consequently, reduces costs. All transactions are encrypted and immutable, multi-step authentication mechanisms make the system hard to access for unauthorized members. Among recent novelties is the opportunity to turn to P2P lending services and digital banking.
Social media has potential to be affected by blockchain as well. Along with its global popularity and the ability to connect people around the world, social media is still vulnerable to account hacking, identity leakage and copyright infringement. To tackle those issues, blockchain offers author rights protection, digital identity verification and unbiased licensing.
Real estate, eGovernance, gaming industries and many others have joined the wave of blockchain adoption. Once your business chooses innovation, delegate the technology implementation to one of the enterprise blockchain companies which will develop a future-proof enterprise DLT for you. With blockchain, your business will change the rules of the game in your field.
Web 3.0 – The Future of Online Retailing
The other day I visited a website which is an online shopping community where users can build, maintain and share online collections of their favorite products with other users. There is even a style compatibility test on the site where users can see how compatible they are with other users in terms of their shopping habits, taste and style. Since then, I have been thinking everyday about the role online communities will play in eCommerce and then it finally struck me – eCommerce as we know it will go through a significant transformation and communities will not only change the rules of the game, communities will, in fact, rule the game.
Imagine an online retail store that is run by its own communities. Communities decide what products to sell, communities setup the online content for the products, communities rate the products as well as the vendors, communities set the prices for products, and last but not the least, communities write the software to power the online store! At this point you are probably thinking that this is a crazy idea. How will a retailer make money if the communities set their own prices for products! Welcome to Web 3.0 – the future of online retailing. In this article, I will demonstrate how online communities will be at the center stage of eCommerce and how will they change the dynamics of web based merchandising and selling, as we know it.
If we look at various aspects of traditional eCommerce, majority of the functions are performed by the category managers, sourcing managers, merchants, technology and the operations teams. The technology team creates the software platform, category managers and sourcing managers determine the product assortment, and then work with the vendors to actually determine the cost for the products and finalize contracts. The category managers or the vendors upload product content such as descriptions, attributes, images, product copy etc. Although majority of the work in this case is performed by an internal team, the input for most of the decisions is typically based upon explicit or implicit customer research.
The power of internet is that it can be used to capture insights about customer’s needs on a real time basis, and decisions can be taken based upon that insight. It is this power that will fuel the growth of “Self adjusting” applications which can evolve based upon real time customer needs. Let us look at various eCommerce functions mentioned above and see how the power of communities could alter the game.
Web 2.0 introduced to us the notion of online communities and demonstrated how powerful these communities can be in building social networks that do not see any geographical boundaries. The future of internet belongs to these communities and the successful organizations will be the ones that can see this potential and build their operations as well as offerings with communities in the center stage of their business.
Dani Johnson – One Sentence She Spoke That Skyrocketed My MLM Business
Dani Johnson is probably the most widely-known female MLM Success trainer in the industry (Ellie Drake, Susan Sly, and Ericka Combs are all right up there with Dani, although Dani receives the most notoriety). Dani’s been featured in the mainstream media like “The Big Idea” with Donny Deutsch. She has also carved out a micro-niche amongst prosperity-minded Christians, having appeared with Benny Hinn and others on Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN).
While her tone and demeanor may not be accepted by everyone in the industry (just watch her videos and you will know what I mean), she did drop a single line in her training that radically bolstered my income, while saving me untold amounts of time on the telephone.
Very simply put, if you do your marketing well, your phone will ring off the hook. This is initially a great problem, and far preferable to hounding leads with cold calls. However, amongst all these phone calls, you can waste a fortune of time. Time is significantly more important than money. So, here is a little gemstone of wisdom that Dani Johnson shared on a training, that I immediately implemented, taught my team and assistant to implement, and now everybody is much happier and richer.
Here is the essence of what Dani Johnson said, “When you have someone call you, and they sound eager, but they state that they have a bunch of questions. Before they launch into all their questions, you ask them this, ‘Prospect, if I answer these questions and you like what you hear, are you ready to get started today?’.”
Brilliant! Brilliant! Brilliant! So, I took that teaching and tweaked it a bit, ‘Prospect, seems like you’ve done a lot of research and you know your goals, what are the top two or three questions I can answer for you before you get started?’
What these types of questions do is zero-in the prospects mind on JOINING, not on asking. You see, the goal is for them to join you. Often times, they just require a little bit of help in speeding that process along. Dani’s question teaches us to cut through the fog and get to the issue, a couple key questions and bang, a new signup.
If you want to take quantum leaps forward in your home business, create a business culture that gets to the point…fast. You want to create an environment that make it easy and fast as possible for people to launch their new business. Dani Johnson’s tight question, “If I answer these questions and you like what you hear, are you ready to get started today?” is pure gold.
