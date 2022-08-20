Touring Around Cleveland

To this day, there are more than more than 690 GSM mobile networks across 213 countries and consists of 82.4% of all global mobile connections. According to statistics available there are more than 2 billion GSM mobile users in the world, with China having the largest users with more than 370 million, and Russia following with 145 million users. While US have 78 million, India has 83 million using the GSM service.

A mobile phone can be a bewildering affair for a traveler. It is mostly incompatibility with the network of your visiting country, since every country in the world has different frequency band of operation.

Almost all parts of the world operate on GSM technology, except USA and Canada. Originally GSM operated at a frequency of 900 MHz, which is being continuously upgraded and now works on 1,800 MHz service. With a GSM phone, you can access service in 212 different countries. Some of the mobile phones available in the United States and Canada operate on GSM, but most of them are of a different frequency band. The GSM service available in North America is of a totally different frequency of 1,900 MHz and sometimes 850 MHz, which is different from the standard of 1,800 MHz. Not all countries in the world use the standard 900/1,800 MHz GSM. The exceptions being, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Korea, and some Central/South American countries, with some limited coverage of the standard GSM networks.

Today, mobile phones have become a part of daily living. We often wonder how we ever lived without them. Whether you are traveling on business or on a holiday, mobile phones offer incredible services during your journey. However, they also present some challenges, when you wonder if that mobile phone you have will work while you travel from one place to the other.

There are three bands on which the mobile transmission is based on, with different countries operating on a different frequency falling under different bands. Today, quad band mobile phones take away the fear in you, relieving you from that worry, if your mobile phone will work in UK.

The obvious convenience of having a mobile phone makes you feel safe where-ever you are, with the facility that it has to quick-access for help when you need it and talk to the people important to you. It is one of the most economical and essential life-long product in anyone’s life today. Think about those olden days when you had to make a call from your hotel room. Think about the bill that you paid, just for your telephone calls. Now you have a mobile phone, a partner to your daily life. You can already feel the difference. Today, many of these phones are being offered with exceptional plans that may include, free airtime, cheaper long distance charges and in some cases cheaper international roaming charges. In India, for example, service providers have started to offer life time incoming calls on pre-paid sim cards of your mobile. Realising such a benefit, you feel comfortable that atleast you are available on your mobile phone. Prices are dropping every month, which started with a huge investment when mobile phones were first introduced.

Let us look at why all mobile phones are not compatible.

There are two explanations to this reason. The first one being that all service providers in this world do not operate on the same radio frequency band and encoding services. Therefore, when you travel to UK, your phone might not be compatible with the kind of frequencies that the service providers offer.

The second point is a bit complicated. To enable a mobile phone from the United States to work in UK, the service providers in UK, or vice-versa, must have a cross-billing arrangement with one or more service providers in the other country. This cross-billing arrangement is a commercial deal between the service providers of the two countries, which results in allowing roaming in your mobile phone. In some cases the roaming facility in your phone, needs to be activated by your service provider in US. If this is the case, then, you have to have roaming enabled before you go out of the country. This arrangement falls under International Roaming. The same is the case with National Roaming. Therefore, you need to have such a phone, which would accept all the three bands the service providers operates on in this word, and such a phone is the one with quad band features. Dual band phones on the other hand would work anywhere in the world except the Unites states.

Let us look at some of the problems with mobile phones in the United States. If you are in US and you have a mobile phone which you would like to have the international roaming facility, your best bet would be to sign up with service provider who provides GSM. The two major GSM service providers in US are T-Mobile and Cingular, with the consideration that AT&T has now been merged with Cingular.

This sounds like a perfect solution. You now have one phone which works all over the world. If you have decided on such an arrangement, it must be what you want. But, you need to consider that GSM service is quite limited in US. That takes you back a bit. No, there is no solution for that. To have your way, you will have to maintain two mobile phones, one with a major established network in US and a second; having the GSM service with roaming features.

GSM is a state-of-art technology, offering fax capability and Short Messaging Service (SMS). Most of the service providers offer e-mail to SMS feature, making it possible to receive important announcements and information over your mobile phone, viz., receiving flight updates and breaking news alerts. Many offer quick connectivity to ISDN services, there by allowing fast data transmission. The latest generation offers Global Packet Radio Service (GPRS), which enables you to connect to a high-speed data communication channel, faster than 9,600 bps.

We have discussed the limitation of GSM services available in US vis-à-vis roaming. We have also said that in order to over-come this limitation and avail international roaming as well, you would have to maintain two mobile phones, one with a major established network in US and the second; having the GSM service with the roaming features. Instead of maintaining a second phone, mobile phone rental service is also available. There are many outlets who would rent you these phones with perhaps certain terms, viz., you would need to get your relevant sim card from them. To look into the prospects of mobile phone rentals you may like to visit this website http://www.planetomni.com/RENT_INFO.shtml which provides you with the details that you would need to have.

The GSM has made roaming between operators a very common affair, facilitating the users to carry their mobile in almost every part of the world. GSM is considered to be a second generation (2G) mobile phone system.