Trump indictment will create threat ‘worse than after 9/11’

East Sussex beaches have been closed after untreated sewage was pumped into the sea by water companies.

Bexhill and Normans Bay beaches were closed after Southern Water experienced a ‘significant’ electrical problem at a pumping station in Galley Hill, which resulted in untreated sewage spilling into the sea.

People were told not to go into the sea until further notice.

The water, which included raw sewage, was released when the station’s main power supply and backup system failed on Wednesday.

Nearby Hastings City Council has also warned people not to swim at Pelham Beach due to the risk of pollution.

East Sussex swimmers have demanded that water company bosses be held accountable.

Juliette Wills, who is part of the Bexhill Seagals swimming group, said the discharge of sewage into the sea would affect both her mental and physical health.

She told the BBC that swimming was more than just a ‘splash’ and helped her live with her disability.

She said: ‘It is unbelievable and outrageous that water companies can continue to get away with this.

A video posted to Twitter revealed the extent of the untreated water washed up on the beach in East Sussex. Cloudy, gray water can be seen splashing into the sea. Bexhill and Normans Bay have been closed by Rother District Council until further notice

Ms Wills added that the water company must be ‘held accountable’.

Video posted to Twitter shows the untreated cloudy gray liquid rapidly pouring from a hose on the beach directly into the sea.

Hugo Tagholm, who heads Surfers Against Sewage, accused the water companies of committing “environmental vandalism”.

A Southern Water van in Bexhill-on-sea where raw sewage was pumped to the beach. Bexhill Beach and Normans Bay will remain closed until further notice

He told the BBC: ‘Water companies have gone from extreme drought to extreme sewage pollution.

“Years of underinvestment are now clearly visible. It’s time the huge profits of water companies were diverted to managing water and sewage properly, and protecting people and the planet.

“Our rivers and beaches should not be subjected to this type of industrial environmental vandalism.”

Politicians have also called for a plan to end discharges – MPs from across Sussex have written to Southern Water and the Environment Agency demanding that the county’s coastline and waterways “be respected and protected”.

The letter, dated August 18, said: ‘Once again the rivers and coastline of Sussex are blighted by sewage dumping.

“While the information provided to many of our officers appears to be sparse, Southern Water’s own mapping shows, at the time of writing, some 15 discharges in the past 72 hours following recent downpours.

“In addition to the obvious environmental and community impact, the closure of popular beaches and restrictions on inland waterways are causing financial loss for the many businesses that depend on our beaches and rivers.”

So far this summer holidaymakers have been warned to avoid 50 beaches across England and Wales as the sea has been polluted with sewage

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said he was “disgusted” by the publication and plans to meet the chief executive of Southern Water next week.

He said: ‘Southern Water must stop sewers and pay for immediate cleanup. But they also need to do a lot more to prevent this from happening again.

The Southern Water and Rother District Council said it was investigating the potential impact on bathing water quality.

The water company said it did not know how many liters of sewage was discharged into the sea, but was “liaising closely” with the Environment Agency.

The water company, which covers Hampshire, Isle of Wight, East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent, will also investigate the root cause of the power outage.

He said he would share the cause with customers and stakeholders when he could.

A man sits on the beach next to where murky brown water can be seen at Bexhill-on-sea as raw sewage is pumped into the sea along the East Sussex coast

So far this summer holidaymakers have been warned to avoid 50 beaches across England and Wales as the sea has become polluted with sewage.

The Safer Seas and Rivers Service, run by campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, revealed sewage had been discharged into the seas at beaches in Cornwall, Devon, Sussex, Lancashire and Cumbria, among others, and warned that bathers could be endangered.

The environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) maintains its own interactive map where surfers and other beach visitors can check the water quality of their local beach on a day-to-day basis. Ticks mean the water quality is good for water activities, while beaches with crosses are best avoided. Wrench and snowflake symbols mean water quality data is not available due to work in progress or the beach being out of season

The most concentrated areas were on the south coast.

Water companies are allowed to discharge wastewater into rivers and seas to prevent sewage treatment plants from being overwhelmed during periods of heavy rain.

But critics say the companies have failed to invest in better infrastructure such as storage tanks, instead paying dividends to shareholders and bonuses to top executives.