Trump is reportedly furious now that he endorsed Dr. Oz for the Senate

Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset that he backed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone.

He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes Trump has complained about his choice, two sources who discussed the November midterm elections with Trump told the publication.

Oz, a heart surgeon, is stumbling in the polls, and Trump has asked his confidants how someone once so popular on TV can’t keep up his numbers, according to Rolling Stone. Trump, like Oz, had no political experience before being elected president, but was well known as a successful businessman and then for hosting the long-running “Apprentice” reality TV shows.

Trump even privately asked advisers if it was a mistake on his part to endorse Oz, Rolling Stone reported.

Yet Trump is staying the course. He announced on Friday that he would travel to Pennsylvania for a Sept. 3 rally in support of Oz, controversial Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, and Pennsylvania’s “full ticket Trump.”

In the latest of Oz’s widely mocked gaffes, he groaned in a video, originally made in April, about the high cost of “rawness” in a city that prefers Philly cheesesteaks. He also referred to the famous Pennsylvania grocery store Redner’s, where he bought raw vegetables, as “Wegner’s”.

Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was quick to tell Oz that voters in Pennsylvania know “crudity” as something far less intellectual: a platter of vegetables.

Chicago comedian Kim Quindlen and late-night host Stephen Colbert quickly piled on, with Colbert praising Fetterman for going “full troll on the Garden State of Oz ass.”

Oz was also mocked last month for impersonating a common man at a cheesesteak restaurant with Philly’s signature sandwich. Fetterman hit it for that stunt and got some trolling help from a local cheesesteak businessthat Philly seemed to like.

The story continues

Fetterman was sidelined from campaigning for three months as he recovered from a blow in May, just before the primary. But he played a savvy internet game, reaching out to other Pennsylvanians and attacking Oz as an ignorant porter from New Jersey, where the TV personality lived and where he voted as recently as 2020.

Fetterman recruited high-profile New Jerseyites, including musician-actor Steven Van Zandt and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of the “Jersey Shore” real estate television franchise, in stealth political ads. They begged “Mehmet” to come home (Polizzi) and to go back where he belongs (Van Zandt): New Jersey.

Other Trump Senate race endorsements — investment banker JD Vance in Ohio and former soccer star Herschel Walker in Georgia — also trail their Democratic opponents: Rep. Tim Ryan in the ‘Ohio and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Thursday that in light of polling numbers, Republicans may not take the Senate as previously predicted, calling GOP candidates a “quality”.

“I think there’s probably a better chance of the House rocking than the Senate,” McConnell told reporters, according to NBC News. “Senate races are just different — they’re statewide. The quality of candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.

McConnell did not name any candidate as lacking in quality. But his search reflected GOP frustrations about controversial Republican Senate candidates with little or no political experience — including Oz, Vance and Walker.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…