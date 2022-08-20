Finance
Unique Challenges for Women in Business
I’ve been in private practice for almost 10 years, now. I am living my dream; I do what I love to do, the hours I work are the hours I choose to work, and I can often take time off to play with my family or enjoy a friend, if I wish.
But, as most self-employed people, I’m a hard boss, and as a female small business owner, I have much more to do than just ‘work’. As I type this, I am also making lasagna so my husband has something he enjoys eating while I’m out of town for the next few days, working. I also need to fold the laundry that is in the dryer so I can take care of some last minute clothes I want to pack for my trip. Tomorrow I will get up a little earlier than necessary so I can get a quick workout in, then be sure I have my suitcase packed and in the car before I see my first client in the morning, because when I’m out of school, I will leave directly for the airport for my trip. During the trip, if I have all my studying for classes done, I can then start working on my articles and newsletter that will be due soon. I should have all my charting done for my clients before I leave tomorrow, too.
If you are in business for yourself, this probably sounds pretty familiar. If you are just starting out, yes, it sounds scary, and there definitely are days that you will wonder what the heck you are doing, but I am still here to tell you it’s all worth it.
Businesses owned by women are the fastest growing segment of small business owners in the country. Between 1997 and 2004, the estimated growth rate in the number of women-owned businesses was nearly twice that of all businesses. According to the Small Business Association, there are currently 9.1 million women-owned businesses, which employ 27.5 million people and contribute $3.6 trillion to the economy. If you are female and have considered starting up your own business, the time couldn’t be better!
Women are diversifying into all industries, too. Construction, manufacturing and transportation have been the largest recent increases in women-owned firms, although services and retail still make the largest share. Women are more prepared today for running business. The amount of managerial experience, education, business revenue and employment profiles these women have after 10 years of experience equals what took 20 years in the past. Women in business now equal men in these respects.
As mentioned above, although more women are now successfully in business, we do have much more on our plate than just running the business. For women with families, the challenge is to successfully juggle all those responsibilities that go along with running a household that men have traditionally be able to remove themselves while running a business, themselves. So, while doing it all, here are some tips on how to keep your business up and running and thriving and keep your sanity at the same time.
Handling interruptions
Some women run their business out of their home. This is what I do, because much of my practice is email-based. One big interruption that can be quite disruptive is the telephone. When customers call, you want to present a professional face to your business. There are several advantages to getting a separate business line installed in your home. First of all, if you are unable to answer the phone, personally, you will not have family members answering. Just imagine your 7 year old answering the phone… Or your husband takes a message and then loses the number or wrote it down wrong. These two examples send a shudder down my spine. Another advantage is then you can actually have ‘private’ time and know that when you answer your personal phone in the evening that it’s not a potential customer calling for attention.
For people who have an office and still struggle with phone interruptions, set up time for yourself that is only for projects. Two options to handle the phone calls is to either get the call display feature on your phone so you can determine who is calling before answering the phone, or shut the ringer off during that pre-determined time you have set aside for projects.
Another common interruption if your business is based out of your home is from family members. Your daughter just got a paper cut, your husband wants to share the news on the TV. If you are in the middle of something that needs your full attention, you can let them know that you are unavailable at the moment but will be with them shortly. Just be sure to then keep your word. This way they will all respect your requests when you make them. Another helpful tip is to not have your workspace in the middle of all the household activity. If you have a separate room you can set your office in, then you can also remove yourself from the noises of the family at necessary times.
For people with an office, this is less likely to happen often with family. However, you may be subject to sales reps, etc. Often just a sign on the door saying no solicitations can be enough to discourage drop-in sales people.
When your list is overwhelming
When you own your own business, there are always things you really want to get done. Now. With a family as well, your attention can be torn in multiple directions, which can increase stress. As your list of goals for the day or week continues to grow, so does the stress level, however. It is critical that we all set up some type of system to organize ourselves.
First of all, something I cannot do without is a daily list of goals. I keep my list small, so I’m able to feel a sense of accomplishment by the end of each day. Because I have a master list in my marketing calendar, I can always add new things to my day, but it’s better to add than feel overwhelmed by not accomplishing too many things. Make sure you prioritize your list, too. At least this way, if you do not accomplish everything, the most important things did get done.
Next, where can you delegate to others? It may be either in your business or your home. Perhaps your spouse can pick up the dry cleaning or the kids. Maybe a parent can help out here and there. Could you use help in your business? Consider an assistant. I have a Virtual Assistant who is like a third arm to me, now. I am able to accomplish twice as much, now, since I’ve hired my VA.
Third, how organized you and your office are will make a big difference in how you feel from day to day. For those with an office, if you don’t have a back room, you may need to always appear orderly and organized. Just make sure you’re not creating piles in places people cannot see. For people with a home-based business, it may either be harder or easier to let things pile up and get out of control. Here are a few tips: Get boxes like the in-box and out-box and use them. For items that need filing, put them in one box and before the end of your day, file them accordingly, with the goal that you always have an empty ‘file’ box. You may also need a box for ‘projects’. Put dates of completion on the projects, and then keep yourself on track with your marketing calendar.
Next, really take a look at how you are using your time. For a day or two, write down every single thing you do, then sit back and analyze it to see how you can become more productive. E-mail can suck the time right out of a day. I have found that prioritizing my email makes a huge difference in how much time I have each day. I have created files for many of my professional listservs, and only when I am done with my daily list, if I have time left, then I can read through some of them.
Something that self-employed people can easily forget about is taking care of themselves. Schedule in time, every day, for some ‘down time’. Maybe that is when you will exercise, just take a walk, take a short afternoon nap, play with the kids outside. Something to break up the day so that your productive and creative juices continue to flow through the day. The advantage of being the boss is you can schedule in these times. Everything we do is a choice, so when someone says they have no time for something, like self-care, this is a choice we make. To be successful in business and life means being successful in health and considering life as a full package, rather than one segment is healthy and another is not. Balance.
Certainly some of these tips apply to men in business as well, however, women in business do truly have more ‘hats’ to wear, and women must make that conscious effort to maintain that balance to be successful in business and in life.
Finance
Auto Repair: Know When to Repair a Windshield
When thinking of different things that keep us safe during a drive, we rarely even think about the windshield. But the truth is – the windshield of your vehicle is more important than you think. Anyone who has been driving for a long time would have come across this situation: a dented or cracked windshield. Early drivers tend to ignore this because it does appear to be something that could cause any major damages to the vehicle or the driver. And you would postpone the repair until there is time and money to do this. But that time will never come. Getting your windshield fixed is an easy part of an auto repair. It is important and can be done even from home.
Cracked Windshield
The windshield is a two-layered laminated glass. This laminate is made of vinyl plastic which is very strong. The windshield accounts for nearly 20% of the strength of the car. It plays a major role in keeping you safe. With the advancement in technology, the process of placing the windshield has become a computer controlled process. It has been designed to work with the other safety devices in the car. For instance, the airbags need a strongly bonded windshield in order to work correctly. Thus, it is important to get even a tiny crack on the windshield repaired. Ignoring it may put the life of the driver in danger.
AUTO REPAIR:
The costs for replacing the entire windshield costs $300 and repairing a crack or a chip in the windshield could cost around $100 or lesser. There are also many kits available for you to repair the windshield yourself. These kits can be purchased from Amazon and in large stores that sell auto parts such as Wal-Mart, Kmart, Sears, and AutoZone. The kit will consist of the adhesive seal, windscreen repair resin, curing film, pedestal and a safety razor. Once you have the kit, park your car in your garage or somewhere indoors. Use a pain to clear out any broken glass from the windshield and leave it to dry. The instructions on how to use the kit will be available with the package. If the directions are unclear, the best option is to take the car to an auto repair workshop.
Another consideration is your car insurance. If you carry comprehensive coverage, then windshield repair can be included in your coverage. Be sure to check your deductibles as this will be required to be paid first. In some states, there is no deductible for windshield damage, as it is considered a safety related repair.
At the end of the day, the important thing is that any windshield repairs are fixed immediately and you are no longer vulnerable to any potential accidents.
Finance
Sale and Leaseback – What Investors Should Know
What Is a Sale & Leaseback?
Sale & leaseback is a commercial real estate transaction in which the owner sells his property and signs a long term lease with the buyer to become the tenant at close of escrow. The seller retains the building for his business and receives the proceeds of the sale. While restaurants are common sale & leaseback properties, almost any owner-occupied single-tenant properties, e.g. car repair shops (Christian Brother Automotive), Medical office building, etc. can become sale & lease back properties. When you see the phrase “new lease to be signed at close of escrow” in the listing or property’s brochure, it’s likely to be a sale & leaseback.
Why Sale & Leaseback?
As an investor, one can speculate if the sale & leaseback is a sign that the business owner is in financial trouble and thus has to sell his/her most valuable asset. It’s a valid concern because a financially-strapped tenant may not be able to pay the rent down the road and you end up with a vacant property. However, there are many good reasons why the owner of the property wants to sell the property and lease back:
- Finance business expansion.For example, Joe, a restaurant operator, has constructed 5 build-to-suit restaurants. All 5 restaurants are now open and have been running smoothly for the last 2-3 years. He now wants to build 3 more new restaurants. However, Joe will need capital for construction as the restaurant chain has its own unique building design such that he cannot lease just any building. He can apply for a construction loan which may take up to 12 months from application to funding,… a very time consuming process which requires lots of document from architectural drawings, permits, detailed construction bids, worker compensation insurance proof, to business plans. In addition, if lucky, he can obtain 70% financing of the total construction costs (not including land acquisition cost) of the projects if he can overcome the loan application hurdle. Alternatively, he can sell some or all of the existing restaurants at market value and sign 20 years NNN leases to the buyers. That way, he can cash out 100% of his equities in the 5 restaurants. So, sale & leaseback is a very quick, smart and effective way for Joe to raise capital so he can focus on his business expansion. He may even be able to sell the property for more than his cost and thus make a profit!
- Pay down debts & improve balance sheet.Real estate owned by a company is a depreciable asset which means it has lower & lower book value in the balance sheet. The IRS does not allow the company to adjust the balance sheet to higher market value. By selling its real estate at higher market value, it can cash out all the equities. The money can be used to pay down debt to make the balance sheet stronger, or to expand business or to be used for research & development. This may have positive impact on the stock value. On a lean year, some public companies may sell its real estate assets to meet projected performance expected by analysts. Sometimes major shareholders may demand a company to sell its real estate assets to make the company more profitable in a short term.
- Cut down income taxes.Walmart sells and leases back many stores from a real estate investment trust owned by Walmart as a way to reduce its income taxes.
What is important to investors?
Besides location and various other factors, there are other financial aspects you should look at to determine how risky your investment to this sale & leaseback property is. In general, the higher the risk, the higher the returns you should demand or expect from the seller.
- Tenant’s financial statements: The seller may provide you with 2 to 3 years of past income tax returns. Ideally you want a tenant with a profitable business after paying rent and other occupancy expenses, e.g. property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses. You also want to see higher & higher profits year after year. This will minimize the risk that the tenant may not have money to pay the rent. However, this may not be possible for a business, e.g. restaurant especially in a new location to be instantly profitable in the first few years. In this case, the risk is higher.
- Tenant’s business track records: You want to find out how long the tenant has been in the business, and how many locations he currently has. Business experience really counts. As a general guideline, the few locations the operator has, the higher cap rate he has to offer to you.
- Lease guaranty: The tenant often provides some kind of lease guarantee that if the tenant defaults the lease, then you can go after the guarantor’s assets to recover lost rental income. The long term lease is only good if the entity that guarantees rental payments has strong assets and/or good credit rating. A seller with multiple locations may structure his company such that each location is owned by a single entity, e.g. Limited Liability Company (LLC) to limit his liabilities exposure. All the single entity LLC’s are then owned by the parent company. In this case, the guaranty from the parent company is better than the guarantee of the single entity LLC. Sometimes you can also get the personal guaranty from the principals from the company. If the guarantor is a public company, then its S&P credit rating is a good indication that you will likely receive the rent checks in the future.
- Lease terms: In a sale & lease back transaction, the lease terms are negotiable and could be different from what’s stated in the marketing brochure.
You normally want to get:
- A reasonably long-term lease, e.g. 10-20 years so you don’t have to worry about finding a new tenant for a while. In addition, longer lease makes financing of the purchase easier.
- Triple net lease in which the tenant pays for all operating expenses. This will minimize your investment risks as you don’t have much control over the property taxes, insurance and especially maintenance expenses. Ideally, you don’t want any landlord responsibilities or have to take care of anything, e.g. roof, HVACs, or parking lot replacement.
- Some kind of periodic rent increase, preferably 2% annually or 10% every 5 years to keep up with inflation. Besides, the rent increase also ensures the property will go up in value when you sell it.
- Rent at or below market. This motivates the tenant to stay there for a long time since he will pay higher rents somewhere else. Should the tenant vacate the property, it’s always easier to find a new tenant for the property when the rent is below market.
- Some level of approval over possible construction or remodel of the property in the future. Franchised restaurants are required to remodel the restaurant to a new format to reflect changing consumers’ taste. And so the lease should be flexible to allow this to a certain level. For example, the lease should state that any structural changes will require landlord’s approval.
- Tenant’s financial statements, if needed, especially for the location you buy. When you need to refinance or sell the property later on, a tenant’s financial information, e.g. sales revenue, profit and loss statement will be very crucial for lenders to provide favorable financing and potential buyers for making the strongest offers.
Preferably, you don’t want to have these in the lease:
- Right of first refusal (ROFR): This gives the tenant an option to buy the property each time you receive the offer by matching the same price. The ROFR makes the property less desirable when you need to sell it later on. The buyer, after making an offer, has to wait for the tenant to decide whether it wants to exercise the option. This discourages some buyers to make an offer as they are hesitant to spend time to negotiate and find out later they cannot buy it because the tenant exercises the option. In addition, if you have an all-cash offer from a buyer, you still give the tenant and option to buy it and time to apply for the loan which may be turned down later.
- Early termination rights or kick out clause: This allows the tenant to terminate the lease when the property is partially damaged, e.g. 20% by fires other perils or if the sales revenue does not reach a certain figure. As a landlord, you want a property that will continuously generate income. And so, you don’t like a lease with early termination clause. You want the tenant to make every effort to repair, rebuild the property and re-open the business quickly. If you cannot remove this right from the lease, then try to keep the damage percentage threshold as high as possible, e.g. 50%.
- Landlord’s responsibilities to environment matters. This is mainly because you are just a passive investor and have nothing to do with these issues.
- Ability to get favorable financing.It does not make sense to get a good deal on a property and have to pay an excessive amount for financing. Of course, if you buy a property in a tiny city at the middle of nowhere, acquiring a loan would be challenging and would include a very high interest rate. If you buy a property with a non-franchised tenant with weak or unavailable financial statements, then you will have tough time borrowing money. Please refer to “What Investors Should Know about Commercial Loans” written by the same author.
Do’s & Don’ts
- Hire a CPA to review financial documents. Some of the financial information may be very complex. The tenant may have a very good accountant to prepare its tax returns to show to the IRS that its taxable income is low so it does not have to pay lots of taxes. The revenue of a franchised tenant is probably more accurate due to contractual obligation to the franchise for royalty collection purposes. For non-franchised tenant, the reported income could be lower than actual income as the tenant might not report cash income. The CPA should be able to give you an opinion about the tenant’s financial strength.
- Hire a commercial real estate attorney to work on the lease. You want to make sure the lease addresses all the potential legal issues that might arise in the next 10-20 years. The lease may be revised several times between seller and buyer during the negotiation process. And so, you may want to work with an attorney who has a flat fee, e.g. $2500 instead of one that charges per hour.
- Have a broker with experience in sale & leaseback representing you. Sale and lease back is a very complex transaction that requires an experienced broker, together with the CPA and attorney to guide you through.
- Look at tenant/seller’s background.Since you will have a fairly long term business relationship with someone you don’t know much about, it’s probably prudent to do a back ground check on the owner for business and even criminal records to see if there are any red flags. A simple Google search should be the minimal.
Out-of-the-box Thinking
Currently most, if not all, of the sale & leaseback transactions involve with properties owned by individuals, private and public companies. However, there are no good reasons why public properties, e.g. libraries, schools, governmental office buildings cannot be structured as sale & leaseback transactions. This can be a way for cities, counties, states and even federal government to raise money for critical projects or to address the budget deficits without raising taxes. After all, government is a major tenant everywhere in the US.
Finance
Getting Started With Dot Net: Applications And Differences
Microsoft is one of the world’s largest and biggest tech companies. They’ve developed amazing products that have revolutionized and changed the way we interact with technology every day.
Not only do they develop products for end consumers and enterprise businesses, but they also know the pain of developers and strive to provide a better developer platform for them.
So which Microsoft’s developer platform are we talking about here?
It’s Dot Net Framework. Developed in 2002 by Microsoft, today it is one of the most used and go-to frameworks for developers. You can develop websites, applications, micro services, and more using this framework. It supports 60 programming languages out of which Microsoft has created 11:
– C#.NET
– VB.NET
– C++.NET
– J#.NET
– F#.NET
– JSCRIPT.NET
– WINDOWS POWERSHELL
– IRON RUBY
– IRON PYTHON
– C OMEGA
– ASML (Abstract State Machine Language)
For the development of large scale applications and websites, you might be thinking about the IDE. Then Visual Studio can be your go-to IDE because of its features like editing, interface design, server management, debugging, and performance analysis.
Going further, let’s talk about the applications of Dot Net:
ASP.Net Web Applications: It’s a program useful to run inside a web server and fulfills users’ requests over http. They are either simple websites built using HTML pages or advanced enterprise applications which run on local and remote networks.
Additionally, using these enterprise applications you get components for exchanging data using XML files. This includes dynamic and data-driven applications.
1) Web Services: Another name for it is “web callable.” It’s a software program that uses XML to exchange information with other software using common internet protocols.
In simpler terms, we can also say it as a way of interacting with objects over the internet. Web services are available via industry standards like HTTP, XML, and SOAP.
2) Windows Applications: It is a form-based standard Windows desktop application that is useful for everyday tasks. Example: Microsoft Word. They run under the Windows environment and consume services provided by the Windows Operating System.
3) Windows Services: It runs executable applications and runs on the system as a background process. These applications do not interfere with other processes that run on the same computer. Even the Windows services execute within separate Windows sessions which you create for each Windows service. These services run on the server side and hence do not have GUIs.
4) Console Applications: It’s a lightweight program and runs inside command prompts in Windows operating systems. If you want to work with console applications, then you need to call a class named “Console.” It is a part of the root library called “namespace.”
5) Mobile Applications: It runs on multiple mobile devices like pocket PCs, mobile phones, or PDAs. These applications provide access to data from mobile devices. To do so,.NET framework dynamically changes applications to run on multiple browsers, depending on mobile devices.
Let’s see some of the major differences between Dot NET Framework and Dot NET Core:
1) Open-source: Dot NET Framework is a licensed and proprietary software framework. But, Microsoft made some components of its open source. While on the other hand, they created.NET Core and released it as an open-source software framework. This made both enterprise and individual developers build applications using Dot NET Core without paying license fees.
2) Cross-Platform: With Dot NET Framework developers can build applications for a single platform i.e. Windows. But, with.NET Core developers can create cross-platform applications and supports three distinct operating systems i.e. Windows, OS X, and Linux. The compatibility of the.NET core makes it easy for developers to build cross-platform applications and transfer their existing applications from one platform to another.
3) Installation: Installation of the Dot NET framework uses a single package and runtime environment for Windows. But, with.NET Core, you just need the pack and you can install it independently in the operating system. The developer just needs to compile NuGet packages either directly or place them in a folder inside the application.
4) Applications: Dot NET Framework and.NET Core differ from each other in applications. Dot NET Framework is useful in creating Window Forms, ASP.Net, and Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF). Whereas,.NET Core is useful to create ASP.NET Core and Windows Universal Apps.
Dot NET Framework and.NET Core has a wide range of applications and is widely useful when it comes to developing applications, micro services, and much more. Since 2002 it is ruling the developer circle and will be ruling in the future as well with its open source license. Today there are many asp dot net development companies as well as freelance developers which provide services to develop applications, websites, and much more.
Finance
How to Improve Your Soft Skills and Communication Skills
WHAT’S THE IMPORTANCE OF SOFT SKILLS?
Everyone knows Soft skills are important for everyone. To enhance it is a continuous process. A professional who wants to do well in his career must possess good communication skills. You can easily get a job with your technical or academic qualification but to grow in an organization your personality matters a lot. It can help professionals advance their careers.
Everyone already has some form of skills. It can be developed through good training, insightful reading, observation and of course practise. Soft skills help you grow beyond money motivation. So Developing professional ethics is vital to your career.
WHAT ARE THE SOFT SKILSS?
1. Business etiquette
2. Interpersonal skills
3. Negotiation skills
4. Team spirit
5. Socializing
6. Public dealing
7. Listening skills
8. Communicative Skills
9. Telephone Ettiquetes
10. Table Manners
11. Motivate others
12. Maintain meaningless conversation/ Discussion
13. Making a presentation to a group
14. Explaining something to a person
15. Leadership Skills
HOW TO ENHANCE YOUR SOFT SKILLS?
1. Participate in Team activities
2. Positive Attitude & Thinking
3. Positive work ethic
4. Cooperate with others
5. Socailize as much as you can
6. Be an active listner
7. Greet your Family members, Colleagues and Boss.
8. While talking to others, your voice tone and rate of speech must be audible and soothing.
9. Dont be aggressive during discussion.
10. Dress well to suit your profession and to create positive vibes in your workplace.
11. Take the Lead
12. Communicate clearly
13. Take care of your behaviour, Tackle others annoying behaviour
14. Learn to react on feedback
15. Respect everyone
To develop these skills you can join ”Anurag Aggarwal Institute of Public Speaking” where you will interact with other people and will get the best training. Each participant has unique needs, so every program is customized to the individual participant. Our experts can help any person to develop their personality with these skills.
Finance
Don’t Lose Your Voice!
In the past few years, I’ve noticed how little people actually talked to one another anymore. Texting, tweeting, and posting on social media has become the norm. I consider texting and tweeting to be the lowest sense of communication amongst ourselves. I have seen people texting each other, while sitting at the same table in a restaurant, even before the pandemic.
Texting does have its place in this fast paced world we live in today, but it shouldn’t be used exclusively. For one thing, it should NOT be used to inform a loved one about a death in the family, or the birth of a new child. Something as important as that should be communicated sincerely using your own voice, with emotion, not with words or emojis. Texting was invented solely by the telephone wireless carriers to add a new paid service to your cellphone plans. Actually, texting is not new at all; it’s just a revamped earlier form of communication: teletype and Morse code.
Have you seen any of the latest YouTube videos? I have seen several product demonstration and product review videos without any verbal audio, or no audio at all.There are no narrators or announcers in most of these videos showing the latest gadgets, just a musical background. I’m not just talking about videos that were uploaded by the “average Joe,” but videos from the product manufacturers themselves. As a voice actor myself, this worries me. The videos show pictures or clips of the various products with subtitles on the lower screen. Why? Have we lost our ability to verbalize anything?
We as humans have been blessed with the power of speech. We were taught in schools to make vowels and to form words. What happened? The next time you feel the need to communicate with a loved one, try a novel idea: call them on the phone and talk to them. Let them hear your voice saying, hello! How are you?
Technology has a way of creeping into our lives with the hopes of making everything in life more convenient. We must all be diligent in how, where, and why we need the electronic device, before considering to make the often expensive purchase. Will it really make our chores easier, or much more complicated? Computers are wonderful when they operate properly, but what happens when they malfunction? Technology must be kept in its proper place at all times.
Finance
How to Become a Real Person to Anonymous Online Students
When you are assigned a new online class, do you want to get to know these students individually? Is it possible for you to see your students as something more than a group of anonymous names?
In a traditional college class, instructors will likely have a fairly predictable group of students who can be visually assessed, even though these visual perceptions may not always be accurate. This is different for a class of online students as there can be a greater variety of backgrounds and experiences, which is why the traditional definition of a college student is no longer applicable. That’s why the phrase “non-traditional students” has been used to describe online students as it represents a group of students who have different needs than traditional college students. It becomes imperative for online instructors to learn about their students during the course if they are going to assist them and support their progress.
Within an online class it is possible to have students with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and mental impairments, along with other forms of physical and mental challenges. There is a saying that you should not judge a book by its cover and with online students there are no visible covers to assess. Even the phrases used to describe learning within a technologically enabled environment are not very encouraging. For example, “online learning” sounds mechanical and “distance learning” sounds far away. But at the heart of teaching in any environment, especially for the online classroom, is the instructor and student relationship. If that relationship can be developed, even during a limited class time, it will help to improve student success and retention.
Helping Online Students Discover Their Identity
At first an online instructor may view their students as a single type because they all appear to be the same when represented by a printed name or number. Some learning management system platforms now allow students and instructors to upload a photo and attach it to their profile as a means of personalizing classroom posts. From the students’ perspective there are still some who are reluctant to share any personal information, some who share too many details, and others who want to hide behind their anonymity. When a student believes they are anonymous they are more likely to express their thoughts freely and seemingly without any consequences. In my experience some students have even felt empowered from their perception of freedom and talk without a filter to other students and their instructors.
Behind every name listed in the classroom is someone who wants to complete a goal but they may not be able to express themselves effectively, especially if they have identity issues. An identity is developed as a result of their internalized self-beliefs, which have been maintained over time and do not change easily or quickly. When students participate in their class those prior problems and challenges related to their identity still exist, including a negative self-image. An instructor can help them discover their authentic self through the use of supportive communication, interactions, and feedback.
How To Overcome Anonymity
Students cannot be forced to interact with their instructors beyond what is required of them, such as involvement in the discussion board. However, through the development of a strong working relationship it may be possible to gain their cooperation. Sometimes a student’s reluctance is the result of their perceptions or prior negative experiences, and that requires extra effort on the part of their instructor to change that mindset. Students can either be coaxed out of anonymity or they may retreat further into their shell.
There are steps you can take to get to know your students and encourage the development of their online personality. For example, you can utilize different options for posting their introduction, including the use of a recorded voice or visual introduction. As their instructor you cannot control how students will respond to you but you can make an effort to work with them and get to know them.
Why Online Relationships Matter
The most important reason why relationships matter is that you must work with students to help them succeed. A positive relationship with students helps prevent the online environment from becoming mechanical as it humanizes the learning experience. You become “real” to students and in turn they become “real” to you. At the basis of the word relationship is the word relate and while this cannot be forced, you have an ability to nurture it.
For example, you can personalize students’ feedback rather than use strictly canned comments. You may never get to know your students but you can still work with them and offer to assist them. Be sure to closely watch your communication and do your best to always assist them. Every class consists of students who rely upon you and this is a reminder that teaching involves much more than classroom management.
Develop Meaningful Relationships
When you ask students to post an introduction at the beginning of the class that represents an ideal ice-breaking activity, one that allows you to guide them with what you want them to share. While fun facts are entertaining, consider the value of what you ask them to post. The goal is to begin to learn something about them that will allow you to understand their developmental needs.
In addition to the introduction you can also offer multiple sources of availability, such as the use of email and instant messaging, as a means of establishing an open dialogue with them. For email, be sure to check it as frequently as you can to reduce students’ frustration and anxiety. Instant messaging can be used to hold office hours each week. This creates a perception that you are accessible and approachable and helps to establish an open connection with them.
All interactions you develop with students can further impact your relationship with them. If you can establish rapport with your students, you are more likely to be viewed as approachable. If you are proactive instead of reactive to circumstances, they will discover you possess emotional intelligence. It is up to you as their instructor to make initial and ongoing attempts to develop meaningful relationships. While superficial responses to students’ questions and discussion posts may seem adequate, the ultimate goal is to develop engaging communication so that students will work with you.
Becoming Visible to Students
When you develop a strong virtual presence, it lets students know you are engaged in the class. It is similar to seeing an instructor present in a traditional classroom; the more the instructor is seen the more comfortable students become. You cannot manage an online class from afar and with your presence you can begin to bridge that distance gap. With the discussion board take time to engage students in a conversation and as they respond be sure to follow-up with them. It is an effective practice to respond to all students at least once for each required discussion question as it shows students you are acknowledging their effort and contributions. It can be challenging with a large class size to post a reply to every student and if that is the case, try to rotate your responses so that all students eventually receive a reply from you.
Trust is also a significant issue within online classes and something that is challenging to develop in a virtual environment. As students interact with you they begin to assess your credibility. They will likely learn to trust you if they believe what you tell them, and if you are both firm and fair when addressing their issues and requests. Getting to know your students requires effort and time, beyond managing the classroom and completing your required facilitation duties. However, the outcome is that the time spent working together is enjoyable for everyone as students feel connected to the class, distance is minimized, and students are fully engaged in the learning process.
Unique Challenges for Women in Business
Mets Notebook: Taijuan Walker won’t make Sunday start, but back issue is ‘not an IL injury’
At least 20 dead after gunmen storm Mogadishu hotel: NPR
Auto Repair: Know When to Repair a Windshield
Your Money: Renting vs. buying in a hot real estate market
Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Boundary Waters’ famed Stairway Portage rebuilt with stone
Sale and Leaseback – What Investors Should Know
Sean Connery’s ‘James Bond car’ sold for $2.4 million
Pro-life activists ‘blind’ to ‘human tragedy’ caused by abortion restrictions: Washington Post editorial board
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Entertainment1 week ago
5 Ways to Have a Successful Party