US Open ticket prices rise ahead of Serena Williams’ final tournament
Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Robert Prange | Getty Images
As Serena Williams prepares for her final US Open before her retirement, tickets to see the tennis legend play are in high demand.
The US Tennis Association alone sold more than 16,500 tickets on August 9, when the tennis champion announced her upcoming retirement, according to the organization – more tickets sold than the previous seven days combined. The tournament begins on Monday August 29.
“We are now basically sold out for Monday (opening night), Tuesday and Wednesday night,” a USTA spokesperson told CNBC.
The USTA has not disclosed financial projections for the famed Queens tennis tournament, and Williams’ announcement came so close to the start of the tournament that it’s unlikely his retirement resulted in additional sponsorships, which are usually fixed well in advance.
Secondary ticket reseller site Stubhub said average daily dollar sales more than doubled and the number of tickets sold per day more than tripled. The popular ticketing site said it has seen sales increase 40% since Williams’ announcement.
“Demand for the US Open continues to rise as we approach a week after the start of the first round. We encourage fans to get tickets now if they want to go, as legends like Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams progressing through the game can have a big effect on demand,” said StubHub spokesman Adam Budelli.
On ticketing site TicketIQ, prices for the US Open have risen 34% since the announcement of Williams’ retirement. Prizes for this year’s women’s final have also increased in recent days, with the average price reaching $1,289.
“The list price of $1,289 is also the most expensive women’s final we’ve ever tracked, 37% higher than the previous most expensive, the 2019 final, which was also the last time Serena competed in the final. of the US Open,” TicketIQ said.
“Despite decision makers placing Serena as the 13th most likely woman to win the US Open 2022, ticket sellers are pricing the final as if she would be there,” TicketIQ CEO Jesse Lawrence told CNBC.
Williams has won the US Open six times in her career, most recently in 2014. She is coming off a tough loss to Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Western & Southern Open, a Women’s Tennis Association event in Mason, Ohio. .
“I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’ll try,” Williams wrote of the tournament in Vogue magazine’s article announcing her retirement.
The tennis icon turns 41 next month and says she’s ready to focus on growing her family after decades of focusing on tennis. She is married to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian and has a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.
During her prolific career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles, the second all-time, behind Margaret Court, and more than $94 million in career earnings, twice as much as any other female athlete. She was also instrumental in introducing African Americans and girls into the sport.
Forbes estimates the net worth of the tennis star at around $260 million.
“I started playing tennis with the goal of winning the US Open. I didn’t think beyond that. And then I kept winning,” she wrote in Vogue.
cnbc
News
Migrants caught wearing outfits to blend in with the New Mexico desert
Three illegal immigrants dressed in “extraordinary” camouflage gear meant to help them blend into the New Mexico desert have been found by Border Patrol agents, the federal agency said Thursday.
Footage posted to Border Patrol social media accounts shows the trio wearing so-called ghillie suits, which are often used by hunters to blend in with the outdoors.
In this case, the disguises were meant to look like dry brush in the desert near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Despite the camouflage, the immigrants were spotted by Border Patrol agents on horseback.
“Persons who enter the United States illegally often use extraordinary tactics to evade detection and arrest,” tweeted U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez Thursday. “Congratulations to the agents of the Santa Teresa station in the El Paso sector for interdicting three migrants wearing ghillie suits.”
The more extreme tactics used by immigrants to avoid being caught at the border could be linked to the amnesty policy of the United States. Immigrants from certain counties, such as Venezuela and Colombia, are generally qualified to begin the process of seeking asylum in the United States, as long as they can travel to American soil.
Immigrants from these countries who cross the U.S. border illegally actively seek out Border Patrol agents to seek asylum and surrender, as seen in video from earlier this week of agents opening the gates of the border wall to them at the Texas.
New York Post
News
Hottest teams in MLS face off: Minnesota United vs. Austin FC
Saturday night’s match at Allianz Field pits two of the hottest and best teams in MLS, but for Minnesota United, it’s less about catching Austin FC and more about creating separation from the clubs beneath them in the Western Conference standings.
Going into the 7 p.m. kickoff in St. Paul, the fourth-place Loons (11-9-5) are 10 points behind second-place Austin (14-5-6) with nine regular-season games left, but Minnesota is only five points from being outside of the MLS Cup Playoff field.
“It’s like (Austin) are playing with house money a little bit; the consequence of a defeat for them at this moment are not huge,” Loons manager Adrian Heath said Friday. “For that group below, every point is so important. We have to be aware that (Saturday), they are going to come and take the game to us.”
The Loons’ defense has been leaky lately, allowing four goals to Portland Timbers in a 4-4 draw on July 30 and four goals in a 4-3 loss to Colorado Rapids on Aug. 8 before conceding only one in a 2-1 win over Nashville last Sunday.
Austin is tied for the league lead with 54 goals, and Sebastian Driussi has scored an MLS-best 17 goals.
“They play on the front foot,” Heath explained. “… They are playing with so much confidence, and there is nothing like that for players. They are winning games and scoring goals. They are winning games from seemingly impossible positions, and they’ve kept going.”
The Loons’ back line appears likely to undergo a change, with left back Kemar Lawrence missing training this week with a knee ligament strain.
“It’s not too bad, but it can linger,” Heath said. “If (on Saturday) he doesn’t feel 100 percent, he won’t play.”
Oniel Fisher and DJ Taylor are two options to step in.
With an abundance of midfield players healthy and available to play — Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga, Wil Trapp, Joseph Rosales and Jonathan Gonzalez — multiple players will be left out of the starting XI.
RELATED: What does Minnesota United do with Robin Lod?
“It’s strange, a few weeks ago we had two midfield players fit and now we have four or five who are waiting for a chance,” Heath said. “… When we announce the team there will be two or three unhappy people, but fortunately that is the way it is.”
New Designated Player attacker Mender Garcia will be available to come off the bench for his MLS debut on Saturday. Heath has raved about the 23-year-old Colombian’s speed.
News
Grand jury wants school board members fired for massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury convened after a 2018 school massacre recommended that Governor Ron DeSantis remove four members of the Broward County School Board from office, saying they and district administrators had demonstrated “deceit, malfeasance, mischief, dereliction of duty, and incompetence” in their management of a campus safety program.
In the 122-page report released Friday, the panel recommended that DeSantis suspend board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. A former member, Rosalind Osgood, was also targeted, but she is now a member of the Florida Senate.
The grand jury began meeting 15 months after 14 students and three staff members were shot dead on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a suburb of Broward County. The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, pleaded guilty in October and is currently on trial to decide whether he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.
Former Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie resigned last year after being indicted for allegedly lying to the grand jury. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. The district is the sixth largest in the country, with over 270,000 students.
Grand jury says ‘uninformed or even ill-informed decisions, incompetent management and lack of meaningful oversight’ by Runcie and accused board members resulted in massive cost overruns and delays in a school safety program approved by county voters in 2014. Report says billion-dollar program slated for completion in 2021 now expected to cost $1.5 billion when completed in 2025 – jury finds called ‘wishcasting’ .
“This doubling of time and nearly 50% increase in cost did not happen overnight,” the grand jury wrote. “It was a slow-boiling frog that resulted from years of mismanagement by several (district) officials whose mistakes were compounded by the board, which… refused to hold to account to (district) leaders.”
The accused school board members and Osgood did not immediately respond to calls and emails Friday seeking comment. Runcie’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
DeSantis didn’t immediately comment either. He fired former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel just after taking office in January 2019, saying Israel’s lack of leadership contributed to the shooting of Stoneman Douglas.
The grand jury report says the Broward School District appears to be more focused on how it is perceived publicly than on actual accomplishments.
“Broward County provided a wealth of examples of an almost fanatical desire to control data and use it to manipulate public perception, including that surrounding safety,” the grand jury wrote. Runcie and the accused board members “are apparently obsessed with the optics of any situation and controlling the public’s impressions of their activities.”
“The District produces training materials on ‘Building the Brand’ as if the district matters when its students are mere commodities and asks employees to always consider how situations might affect the perception of the District as opposed to reality,” the jury wrote. .
___
AP writers Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee and David Fischer in Miami contributed to this report.
yahoo
News
Orioles promote outfield prospect Kyle Stowers, adding power bat to late-season lineup
The trade deadline deal to send primary designated hitter Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros seemed as if it might open a spot both on the Orioles’ roster and in their lineup for power-hitting outfield prospect Kyle Stowers. When it didn’t, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said a promotion for Stowers “could happen at any time.”
The time was Friday, with the Orioles selecting Stowers’ contract amid a collection of moves. This will mark Stowers’ second major league stint, but it figures to be far more permanent than the previous one, in which he went 1-for-7 in June as a substitute player in Toronto.
On both sides of that opportunity, Stowers raked in Triple-A Norfolk, hitting a system-best 19 home runs with an .884 OPS. That performance follows a year in which he led Baltimore minor leaguers with 27 home runs to share the organization’s Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year award with then-top prospect Adley Rutschman.
The 24-year-old is Baltimore’s No. 11 prospect, according to Baseball America, and was the organization’s third selection in the 2019 draft behind Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, who both have ranked as the sport’s No. 1 overall prospect.
The Orioles opened a roster spot for Stowers by designating outfielder Brett Phillips for assignment, which leaves an opening on their 40-man roster. The team also optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie, placed utility player Terrin Vavra on the paternity list, and recalled infielder Richie Martin and left-hander Nick Vespi.
This story will be updated.
()
News
A handy glossary of people and places for the ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-off : NPR
HBO
If you have decided, after careful consideration, that you would give Dragon House Suddenly, you may still need help reorienting yourself in the world of the Seven Kingdoms. It’s been a while, after all.
And just like game of thrones did, Dragon House throws a lot of proper names at you, out the door.
So if you feel the need to refresh your Sunspear, simply clip the list below and save it for your records. Keep it handy while you watch.
Warning: This glossary contains many spoilers for game of thrones. If you think you might want to go back and watch it, read this later.
PLACES
the king’s landing
You remember: The capital of Westeros, the seat of government, a port city of high culture, great wealth and abject poverty. All those red tile roofs? I got fucked up at the end of game of thrones? This location.
Note: in Dragon House, the skyline of King’s Landing is dominated by an enormous domed structure. This is not the Great Sept of Baelor, which featured quite explosively in game of thrones — this place won’t be built for years. No, it’s the Dragonpit, home to the many royal dragons of House Targaryen.
We have seen its ruins in Obtainedis the last season.
The Red Keep
The castle of the King of the Seven Kingdoms, overlooking King’s Landing. Contains the Tower of the Hand (the king’s chief adviser), the High Council Hall (where the king’s advisers bicker and plot), and the great hall that houses the Iron Throne – which looks a bit different from what you will remember. It’s more pointed. A lot more pointed.
running boards
A string of islands crossing the strait separating Westeros (the continent of the Seven Kingdoms) and Essos (the continent of the so-called Free Cities). The Narrow Sea is aptly named, so these islands are a vital trade route. They will largely feature in the opening episodes.
Dragonstone
A rocky, forbidden island off the coast of Westeros, located near where Blackwater Bay turns into a narrow sea. The ancestral home of House Targaryen, often seen in game of thrones.
Fin mark
An island very close to Dragonstone in Blackwater Bay; house of House Velaryon.
Ancient Valyria
A volcanic region of Essos that no longer exists. It was once home to a proud people who conquered much of this continent on the backs of their dragons, armed with weapons of Valyrian steel. Hundreds of years before the events of Dragon House, however, a volcanic upheaval called the “Doom of Valyria” destroyed the Valyrian Peninsula – along with the secret to forging Valyrian steel; only a handful of these weapons remain in the world.
Two families that figure prominently in Dragon House trace their lineages back to ancient Valyria – the Targaryens and the Velaryon. This fact will prove important in the series.
MAJOR POWERS
House Targaryen
The ruling family of Westeros who have been in power for over 100 years, tracing their heritage back to Old Valyria. Their family seat is the island of Dragonstone. Platinum-haired, haughty, adept at riding dragons and mixed marriages.
Velaryon House
Another proud family of old Valyria. Also platinum-haired, they are sailors based on the island of Driftmark.
Hightower House
One of the oldest and most powerful houses in the Seven Kingdoms, based in Oldtown – the house of the Citadel, where advisers, called mestres, are trained in various forms of knowledge.
King’s Landing City Watch
Soldiers tasked with defending the capital and the Iron Throne, also known as the Golden Cloaks. They enforce the laws, often brutally and brutally. Don’t confuse them with the Kingsguard, aka the White Cloaks; they are the noblest knights of the Seven Kingdoms, who serve as the king’s bodyguards.
The triarchy
An alliance between three of the Free Cities of Essos – Myr, Lys and Tyrosh – which, like Dragon House opens, have come together for the stated purpose of ridding the Stepstones of pirates. Game of Thrones welcomes this news…for a start.
PEOPLE
King Viserys I
The current ruler of the Seven Kingdoms and the fifth Targaryen to sit on the Iron Throne. As Dragon House opens, it is aging and has not yet produced a male heir. This fact will lead to the central conflict of the series, a civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
HBO
Demon Targaryen
Viserys’ younger brother, a skilled soldier with a fiery temper. Leads the City Watch of King’s Landing. He fully expects to be next in line for the Iron Throne, but the King’s advisers deem him too reckless and cruel for the role, and jockey to suggest alternatives.
Rhaenys Targaryen
A cousin of Viserys and Daemon who nearly inherited the Iron Throne instead of Viserys. Rhaenys would have been the first queen of the Seven Kingdoms – but a council of lords of Westros chose Viserys instead. She is married to …
Corlys Velaryon
Head of House Velaryon and Admiral of the Royal Fleet.
Otto High Tower
Hand of the King, a trusted royal advisor whose studied and imperious nature clashes with the brash impulsiveness of Daemon Targaryen.
Alice’s High Tower
The teenage daughter of Otto Hightower, a member of the court who is a close friend of…
Rhaenyra Targeryen
The daughter of King Viserys, a skilled dragon rider with a stubborn nature and an impatience for court duties. (I know, I know: Rhaenys, Rhaenyra. Two different characters with devilishly similar names. Martin isn’t making it easy for us, but that’s why this glossary is needed.)
(Oh and while I have you: Give it a try and tell me that “Alicent” doesn’t sound like the name of a company that offers integrated networking solutions. Go ahead. Give it a try.)
Ser Criston Cole
A handsome knight who attends a royal tournament to celebrate the birth of the king’s heir.
Craghas Drahar
Admiral of the forces of the Triarchy who, as Dragon House opens, frees the Stepstones from the pirates in a particularly brutal way that earns him the nickname “Crabfeeder”.
Do you have all that? I’ll recap “House of Dragon” from Sunday, if anything is still confusing.
Entertainment
News
Jets Notebook: Second-year WR Elijah Moore turning heads in training camp
Whenever rookies come into an NFL training camp, it can be overwhelming with a lot to learn in a short period of time.
It wasn’t any different for Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore last season. But the former Ole Miss star feels different entering his second year in the league.
“Hearing the play over again, understanding my assignment and being in different scenarios in practice,” Moore said. “I take it one day at a time and I’m going to get better.
“I feel more confident. Adding days on days just allows me to get more reps. I can’t thank God enough for that. I feel good. I’m blessed and the only worries that I have is how I’m going to win at practice.”
Despite playing in just 11 games as a rookie, Moore was the Jets’ third-leading receiver. He recorded 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. But a quad injury cut his first campaign short as he was placed on injured reserve in late December.
Throughout training camp, Moore has shown his ability to make plays and separate himself from defenders. On Gang Green’s touchdown drive against the Atlanta Falcons during Friday’s joint practice, Moore made a couple of huge catches, including a 50-plus yarder that set up the eventual score.
“He comes to work every day and he is a professional,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Moore. “He approaches every single day like a professional, he takes care of his body like a professional, he studies like one.
“He is a guy that has a great mindset, loves football and he hasn’t even sniffed the surface, let alone scratched it of what we think he’s going to be capable of. He’s running his routes and knows exactly what he needs to do. I love the progression at where he’s at.”
BOTH UNITS SOLID VS. FALCONS
Moore wasn’t the only player with significant plays against the Falcons’ defense. Running back Breece Hall also stood out as he recorded a 75-yard run for a touchdown against Atlanta’s first-team defense. Undrafted free agent wide receiver Irvin Charles made key catches during 11-on-11 drills.
It wasn’t just the Jets offense who made significant plays against the Falcons, so did a few defenders. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner registered his first interception in training camp as he picked off his former Cincinnati Bearcats teammate Desmond Ridder.
Jermaine Johnson also got into the action as he sacked Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota on a fourth-down play to end the 11-on-11 drill. Saleh said it was a good tune-up for the Jets leading toward Monday night’s game at MetLife Stadium.
“It was a good competitive atmosphere,” Saleh said. “Especially finishing the two-minute [drill] and moving the ball.
“It was a very productive practice as it was different coverages for our offense. Seeing a much different offense tempo and shifting from their guys. It was exactly what you want as it was very productive and they probably got a lot out of it.”
QUINNEN STILL OUT; CURRY HURT
Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has missed the last week of practice because of an ankle injury. During Friday’s practice, he was on the field, but worked individually with a trainer.
Although he could practice on Saturday, it is unlikely the Jets would risk playing Williams when he is less than 100%. Williams isn’t the only defensive line injury the Jets now have to worry about as Vinny Curry also suffered an injury in practice.
Curry limped off the field during team drills as he slammed his helmet on the field in frustration. Saleh said the team believes he suffered a hamstring injury.
Throughout training camp, Curry has been fighting for a roster spot as he missed the entire 2021 season after he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that resulted in having his spleen removed after he developed blood clots. With the Jets’ depth on the defensive line, a long-term absence from the field could lead to Curry potentially being cut before the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30.
()
