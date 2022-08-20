News
US stocks set to open lower
The main American action clues
clues
Stock indices represent an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important for investors because they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance. The two main parameters of indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock index by buying an index fund, which is structured like a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between the performance of an index fund and that of the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most large countries have several indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index and many more. Stock indices can be characterized or segmented by the set of stocks covered by the index. The overall coverage of an index is an underlying group of stocks, most often grouped together according to underlying investor demand. . Each is a popular way to trade specific markets and is almost always offered by most brokers. Investors can choose between several types of indices that traditionally belong to several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and industry coverage. All indices are ultimately weighted in different ways. The most common mechanisms include market cap weighting, free float-adjusted market cap weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, etc.
Stock indices represent an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important for investors because they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance. The two main parameters of indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock index by buying an index fund, which is structured like a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between the performance of an index fund and that of the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most large countries have several indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index and many more. Stock indices can be characterized or segmented by the set of stocks covered by the index. The overall coverage of an index is an underlying group of stocks, most often grouped together according to underlying investor demand. . Each is a popular way to trade specific markets and is almost always offered by most brokers. Investors can choose between several types of indices that traditionally belong to several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and industry coverage. All indices are ultimately weighted in different ways. The most common mechanisms include market cap weighting, free float-adjusted market cap weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, etc.
are expected to open lower, albeit off the lower levels seen in early US pre-market trades.
Pre-market levels show:
- Dow -162 points
- S&P -28 points
- Nasdaq -117 points
Concerned about growth, the Fed’s more hawkish rhetoric and rising rates are contributing to pre-market weakness. 10-year yields are up 7.9 basis points. 2-year yields are up 7.2 basis points.
Meme stocks are hit, which has also helped risk sentiment and bitcoin which is trading at $21,500. The low price reached $21268 today.
Crude oil
Crude oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, providing exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risks and the economy. The instrument is strategically used and located in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given the volatility and effectiveness of swing trading and longer term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investment instrument, given the litany of oil price fluctuations, risks and policy impact stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC functions as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping to define and dictate the global oil market. through other instruments exhibited there. This includes energy stocks, USD/CAD and other investment options. Crude oil itself is traded on a duality of markets, including West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent. Brent has been the most widely used index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded on futures contracts at the time of writing. Apart from geopolitical events or OPEC decisions, crude oil can move in different ways. The most basic is simple supply and demand, which is affected by global production. Rising industrial production, economic prosperity and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, excess supply or subdued demand due to the aforementioned factors would cause crude prices to decline. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. If demand increases or production plateaus, traders will bid higher and higher on the rough, driving up prices.
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, providing exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risks and the economy. The instrument is strategically used and located in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given the volatility and effectiveness of swing trading and longer term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investment instrument, given the litany of oil price fluctuations, risks and policy impact stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC functions as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping to define and dictate the global oil market. through other instruments exhibited there. This includes energy stocks, USD/CAD and other investment options. Crude oil itself is traded on a duality of markets, including West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent. Brent has been the most widely used index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded on futures contracts at the time of writing. Apart from geopolitical events or OPEC decisions, crude oil can move in different ways. The most basic is simple supply and demand, which is affected by global production. Rising industrial production, economic prosperity and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, excess supply or subdued demand due to the aforementioned factors would cause crude prices to decline. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. If demand increases or production plateaus, traders will bid higher and higher on the rough, pushing prices up.
just spiked back above its 200 hourly moving average at $90.10. Trades at $90.65. The high for the day reached $90.83.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
IMD Alert! Red-orange alert of heavy rain in 20 states including Delhi till August 25, know complete details
IMD Alert! Red-orange alert of heavy rain in 20 states including Delhi till August 25, know complete details
In Himachal Pradesh, during the next two-three hours, there is a possibility of heavy rain at different places in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur Mandi districts. Whereas the incident of cloudburst has come to light in Raipur block of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
The weather (MP Weather update) has changed once again in many states of the country. Drizzle is being seen in many areas of Delhi since morning. The weather has remained pleasant since morning. While many places in NCR are cloudy. Here IMD Alert has made the situation out of control due to heavy rains in the hill states. In Himachal , 6 people have died in separate incidents in flash floods and landslides due to heavy rain. Cloudburst in Uttarakhand has become a serious situation. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings in many states of the country for the next 5 days.
During the next two-three hours in Himachal Pradesh , there is a possibility of heavy rain at different places in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur Mandi districts. Whereas the incident of cloudburst has come to light in Raipur block of Dehradun, Uttarakhand . Due to the torrential rains, life has been disturbed. One child has died in the cloudburst while 14 people are said to be missing. Rivers are in spate due to cloudburst in Dehradun . Bridges have been washed away. Many people are said to be missing.
The weather has become pleasant due to heavy rains in many areas including South Delhi of the capital Delhi . A drop of 2 percent was recorded in the maximum temperature. Apart from Ghaziabad, rain has been forecast in many parts of Faridabad Palwal Aurangabad. Heavy rain alert was issued in many districts of Uttar Pradesh today. In fact, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the west of Uttar Pradesh today. In UP today , apart from Lucknow , an alert has been issued for heavy rain and lightning in the area around Jalaun, Hamirpur Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Chandauli. A low alert has been issued for this.
In many districts including Bihar’s capital Patna , the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain, an alert has been issued in many districts of the state, due to thunder and lightning in 20 districts, the weather will remain pleasant, the same wind 35 to 40 kilometers per hour will run at a speed of The effect of turning the low pressure area into a depression that did not form the Bay of Bengal is visible in Jharkhand including West Bengal, Orissa .
In fact, today the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in these three states. Along with this, a red orange alert has been issued for these areas. With wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, a red alert has been issued in many districts for heavy rain during the next 24 hours. About Orissa , Orange Alert has been declared in 4 districts along with Yellow Alert in 8 districts. Change of weather will also be seen in Haryana including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal .
Due to the monsoon activity, the situation of change in the weather of Uttar Pradesh is being observed. It has started raining since Friday night. The Meteorological Department has advised people to be alert. Apart from this, rain will continue in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A rain alert has been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh including Rajasthan and Gujarat today. In fact , for Chhattisgarh , where the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert. Alert has been issued for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. There is also a possibility of lightning with thunder.
Rains will continue in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh including Jammu and Kashmir . The administration has been prepared. Instructions have been given to be on alert mode. Apart from this, the effect of being located in the south of the monsoon will be on the southern states, Goa, Karnataka, Mumbai, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will also continue to receive showers.
While there is a possibility of rain in the eastern state as well. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland and other states today. Along with this, people have been advised to be alert due to strong wind.
The post IMD Alert! Red-orange alert of heavy rain in 20 states including Delhi till August 25, know complete details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Working Strategies: Start right in your next job – introducing yourself to your new co-workers
Now that the pace of resignations has slowed a bit, it seems logical that we might have an uptick in folks starting fresh in new jobs. And is there anything more exciting — or awkward — than the first day on a new job?
The exciting part is easy to understand, but yes, also awkward, for all the obvious reasons. Who do you report to, and where are they? Where are the restrooms? How do you transfer a call on these phones, anyway? And … uh-oh … what was that co-worker’s name? Can’t … quite … remember …
With luck, and a good HR person, most questions will be handled in an onboarding process; if not, there’s likely to be a friendly co-worker to clue you in on the basics. But what about the people? How will you introduce yourself and get to know those you’ll be working with?
If this worries you a little, you’re in good company. Pretty much everyone worries about making the right impression with new colleagues. That’s why you’ll sleep better now if you have a strategy for the first few weeks in your new position. The following tips will give you something to consider as you get ready.
(Note: As most new jobs are still based on in-person attendance, these tips are focused on a job you conduct in person, at least in the first weeks or months.)
A WEEK OR TWO IN ADVANCE
• Talk with your HR person. Now’s a good time to schedule a call with someone in HR who can explain such things as where to park, who to check in with, what paperwork will still be needed, etc.
• Ask for an organization chart. If there’s an org chart or a staff directory, you can start getting familiar with names and faces. Otherwise, you might be able to find similar information on the web site, in the form of staff bios.
YOUR FIRST DAY ON THE JOB
• Arrive a little early. Not only will you be more relaxed, but you’ll have more time for brief chats as you meet people.
• Talk to everyone. Commit to learning names and to greeting each person every day — you’ll be amazed at how much better your work life will be when others feel acknowledged by you.
• Don’t assume people know you’re new. With so many places using contractors and temp workers, there might be a lot of new faces all the time. Get in the habit of introducing yourself to avoid misunderstandings.
IN THE FIRST FEW WEEKS ON THE JOB
• Make a chart. If you didn’t receive an org. chart earlier, by now you can make one of your own. Just an informal sketch might be enough to guide you on who does what.
• Bring treats. It doesn’t have to be any fancier than a box of donuts left in the common kitchen, so don’t sweat the details. Just know that food unites people, and that you’ll earn extra points by providing something for others to share.
• Don’t forget your virtual colleagues. If you have colleagues working from home, you’ll need to work harder to make your introductions — but it will be worth the effort. One way to do this is with a 15-minute conversation, perhaps over lunch, where you can learn more about each other.
• Ask your boss how best to communicate. You won’t need a special process for introductions with your new boss, but you might benefit from a clarification: How does this person prefer to be communicated with? For example, some bosses want only email communications, while others prefer a phone-and-text process, or a scheduled meeting. Getting this right will help ensure you have the access you need in your new job.
GOING FORWARD
• Attend most meetings. You’ll soon discover that some meetings are optional. If you want to cement your relationships, one way is by attending most of the meetings, at least for the first few months.
• Join something. Speaking of showing up, who’s on the diversity committee, or the safety team? Even if you’re not a joiner by nature, you’ll find that working in a small group is a relationship accelerator. To reap these benefits, commit to at least one group in your first months on the job.
• Reach out to the next new person. Now that you have your feet under you, you can guide the next person who comes on board. Not only will you be helpful to that individual, but you’ll also be making a new friend at work, which is part of your own journey of fitting in.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Sale: Shop Top Sellers For Just $30
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
Summer may be coming to an end, but that’s not a bad thing. Right now, you can shop the end of summer sale at Good American, Khloe Kardashian and by Emma Grede clothing brand. If you are looking for deep discounts, now is the best time to shop.
Don’t miss these great American bargains. You can get tops from $30, swimwear from $35, bodysuits from $40, jeans from $75, dresses from $75 and other essentials for just $40. $. There is no promo code to remember. All you have to do is choose your favorite styles and shop. Here are some of the best deals.
Entertainment
News
The Wisconsin Senate candidate Dem chaired the state’s task force that lobbied for a climate anti-racism curriculum
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, the state’s Democratic Senate candidate, chaired a government task force on climate change that recommended anti-racism education.
The so-called Climate Change Task Force — which Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., created and appointed Barnes to lead in October 2019 — was designed to develop strategies for the state government to continue to fight climate change. Barnes and the other members of the task force delivered a final report more than a year later in December 2020, which outlined 55 solutions to fight global warming and promote “environmental justice”.
“In order to address this crisis and the environmental injustices associated with it, we must take urgent action, and we must ensure that those actions are fair and inclusive – nothing less will continue the long pattern of environmental racism that we witnessed in this country,” Barnes said in a statement after the report was released.
Among its policy recommendations, the task force recommended the implementation of an anti-racism education program in all government entities through executive action and legislation. The task force claimed that racism was linked to climate change.
WISCONSIN SENATE CANDIDATE DEM SPENT NEARLY $600,000 ON POLICE DETAILS WHILE SUPPORTING POLICE DEFUND MOVEMENT
“Environmental racism and climate change are inextricably linked because entrenched racism and biases that exist in social, governmental, corporate and financial systems determine who benefits from activities that produce harmful emissions and who suffers the most,” indicates the report.
“Historically, communities of color and low-income communities have suffered the most.”
The report adds that “systemic racism remains embedded in our social structures” and that the historical and racial literacy of the average American is “depressingly weak.” He also suggested using unconscious bias education to prevent future unjust laws.
WISCONSIN DEMOCRAT LT. GOV. MANDELA BARNES SAYS AMERICA’S FOUNDATION IS ‘HORRIBLE’
Additionally, the task force suggested that the state government should expand its support for adding climate science to its K-12 public school curriculum.
“In order to achieve environmental justice in Wisconsin, government agencies – as well as others, including businesses, nonprofits, foundations, financial institutions, and the education system – must confront racism and the biases that exist within their systems,” the report said.
Other recommendations included creating an Office of Environmental Justice, conducting a racial disparity impact study, and launching an “education campaign” on climate change. The report notes that proposals to divest from fossil fuel investments and ban future oil and gas projects have been discussed but not finalized.
FOX NEWS POLL: BARNES EDGES JOHNSON IN WISCONSIN SENATE RACE
Barnes, meanwhile, has previously championed critical race theory (CRT), arguing that religious education is more akin to “indoctrination.”
“Many of the same people who are mobilizing against critical race theory on the basis of ‘indoctrination’ are totally on board with tax dollars for religious education,” he tweeted on the 23rd. June 2021. “Make sense.”
CRT refers to a school of thought that broadly aims to study the impact of racism on major societal institutions. Local school districts nationwide have come under heavy criticism over the past year for introducing CRT concepts into K-12 curricula.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Barnes is running to oust incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., in the upcoming November midterm elections. The race is classified as a “toss toss” by Cook Political Report and a recent Fox News poll showed Barnes with a slight lead over Johnson.
Barnes’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Fox
News
Judge dismisses Maine lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate
covid
The workers argued that the vaccine mandate violated their right to free exercise of religion because it did not provide an exemption for religious beliefs.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a complaint from a group of healthcare workers who said they were unfairly discriminated against by Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
The plaintiffs sued Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and other Maine officials as well as a group of state health care organizations. The workers argued that the vaccine mandate violated their right to free exercise of religion because it did not provide an exemption for religious beliefs.
Jon Levy, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, wrote Thursday that the vaccine warrant was “rationally based” and that “no further analysis is required.”
“Reducing the number of unvaccinated health care workers in Maine’s designated health care facilities is rationally connected to the government’s interests in limiting the spread of COVID-19, preserving Maine’s health care capacity, and protecting the life and health of the people of Maine,” Levy wrote.
The workers had remained anonymous from the filing of the lawsuit until July, when a federal appeals court in Boston said they must reveal their identities. The workers also argued that it was their religious right to refuse the vaccine on the belief that fetal stem cells from abortions are being used to develop them.
Liberty Counsel, a law firm representing healthcare workers, said in a statement on Friday that it would appeal the dismissal. The company said in a statement that Levy’s dismissal was “seriously flawed” and “contrary to recent Supreme Court precedent involving COVID restrictions on places of worship and numerous other Supreme Court rulings.”
The vaccine mandate came into effect in October. The plaintiffs hoped to take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the court declined to hear the suit’s arguments earlier this year. The high court did not explain its decision at the time.
The lawsuit named some of the state’s largest healthcare networks as defendants. One such network, Northern Light Health, said in a statement on Friday that it had been upheld by the court ruling.
“Our healthcare organization continues to strive to always act in the best interests of our patients and staff during these challenging times, and we are delighted that the court has fully upheld our conduct in this case,” the statement said. communicated.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
News
Mike Lupica: Yankees have 40 games left to prove which team they are
This isn’t about Giancarlo Stanton’s injury or Matt Carpenter’s, even though those both hurt the Yankees plenty. This isn’t just the injury to Michael King, even though losing King — it’s what the Yankees do, by the way, they send one reliever after another to the IL — hurt the bullpen a lot. This isn’t about Luis Severino, as much as the Yankees continue to look at him as some kind of Max Scherzer in waiting, when they’re once again waiting for him to get healthy. Everybody has injuries. Ask the Mets about that.
The Yankees right now aren’t doing anything well enough to win their first World Series since 2009. That includes pitching. But then it has been years since the Yankees had enough pitching to win it all.
When they were getting out to that blazing 44-16 start, the team’s earned run average was 2.85. Their pitchers allowed 180 runs. Over their next 60 games — games in which their record was 29-31 — the team’s earned run average was up to nearly four runs a game. And their pitchers have allowed 62 more runs over the last 60 than the first 60, for a total of 242.
Starting this week, against the Mets, the start of the 40-game season the Yankees have left, we are going to find out which Yankee team is real: The one that broke out of the gate the way it did and had people certain it was on its way to the Canyon of Heroes. Or the one that has been two games under .500 since.
It’s a good thing Josh Donaldson hit that slam on Wednesday night, because after it started to feel as if the Yankees had clinched the AL East in June, their lead over the Rays coming into the weekend would have been six in the loss column over Tampa Bay. Even with Wednesday’s comeback win over the Rays, the Yankee lead was seven over the Jays in the loss column after Friday night.
Stanton was hitting .228 before he got hurt. Gleyber Torres was at .247 through Friday. Donaldson was at .223 and Aaron Hicks, longtime darling of the front office, was .217. Andrew Benintendi was .188 as a Yankee through Friday. He strikes out once a game, after striking out 52 times in 93 games as a Royal. Anthony Rizzo, as hot as the team in the early going, is now down to .223. Sometimes it seems that when Aaron Judge doesn’t hit, nobody does.
The Yankees need to pick it up, and now. Because if the team that played over .700 ball in the early part of the season, the team that excited its fan base the way the ‘17 Yankees did at the end, is a bust-out again in October, this will be the most disappointing ending for the Yankees since October of 2004.
Of all the teams that have started out with 44 wins through their first 60 games since 2004, the Yankees now have the worst record over the next 60. Not one of the worst. The worst. No other team has ever been under .500 for the next 60 after a start like that. It means this turnaround, for now, is as stunning as there has been in baseball history. The next closest teams to what they’ve done since 44-16 are the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers and the ‘84 Detroit Tigers. They both went 33-27 over their next 60.
But here is the good news in Yankeeland:
Both of those teams, ‘55 Dodgers and ‘84 Tigers, went on to win the World Series.
People sometimes get the idea that the Yankees don’t win when they stop hitting home runs. That is simply not the case this season, according to my man John Labombarda of the Elias Sports Bureau (they know everything). Over the first 60 games of this season, Judge and friends hit 98 homers. Through games of Wednesday night, when Donaldson walked things off against the Rays, they had hit 97 in their next 59.
The pitching isn’t terrible. Just ordinary. You know the litany of near-misses in that department. Once they had the same chance at Justin Verlander that the Astros did. But the Astros did get Verlander. If they hadn’t done that at the trade deadline in 2017, if it had been the Yankees instead, the Yankees would have gone to the Series that year. When the Yankees did get a pitcher out of Houston, it was Gerrit Cole. He isn’t Verlander and never will be.
This year the pitching prize at the deadline was Luis Castillo. The Yankees weren’t willing to pony up for him, same as they didn’t pony up for Verlander. They went for Frankie Montas. He isn’t Castillo, and might turn out to be the new Sonny Gray, a former Oakland import, instead.
Maybe Montas will do better in his second Yankee Stadium start this week, even if it’s against Mr. deGrom. Maybe he will get hot down the stretch, and not look like one more Yankee pitching acquisition who pitched a lot better out of town than he did when he showed up on 161st St.
You always go back to the old sports axiom about how you’re rarely as good as you look when you’re winning, and rarely as bad as you look when you’re losing. But one thing never changes with the Yankees: When they are going gangbusters the way they were earlier did this season, it’s World Series or bust all over again. People immediately start confusing this baseball century with the last one at the Bronx. Except that the Yankees have now played in just three World Series and won one since the Subway Series of 2000. They have now appeared in one Series in the last 19 seasons.
At least this season they might still be on their way to winning their division for just the second time in the past decade. Last year they couldn’t get past the Wild Card game against the Red Sox at Fenway. The year before they couldn’t get past the Rays in the divisional round.
Now here they are, after bringing such hope and excitement to their fan base over those first three months. They actually were pitching and hitting and fielding like champs then. Not so much lately. Still a 40-game season left. Still time for them to show which Yankee team is real. The one that did have them looking like world beaters, and maybe the World Series. Or the one that hasn’t even been as good as the Orioles since the middle of May.
You know 60 is a magic number around the Yankees. Not over the past 60 games it isn’t. You know what they looked like early. You see what they look like now. They don’t need to look like the Yankees of the distant past the rest of the way. Just the Yankees of April and May and June.
WATSON GETS OFF EASY, LINDOR AN ALL-ROUND AMAZIN’ MET & DURANT IS STILL MAD …
Deshaun Watson gets off too easily now, even with an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine.
He should not have played football until next season, at the earliest.
Especially since he is still proclaiming his innocence after sanctions like that, and clearly only expressing nuanced remorse for public relations purposes.
If you don’t think he got off too easily, please read some of what Lauren Baxley, the former massage therapist who has refused to settle with Watson — one of his 26 accusers — wrote in The Daily Beast this past week:
“My name is Lauren Baxley. I am a former massage therapist, having quit the only career I have known in May of this year. I was forced into quitting for the sake of my health and life; I have not felt safe providing therapy since before June of 2020. I am the remaining plaintiff against Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback who harassed and committed indecent assault against me.
“I have rejected all settlement offers, in part because they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment. Watson still refuses to admit that he harassed and committed indecent assault against me. Any settlement offer he has made has been a dismissal of his evil actions, and I know that unless there is an authoritative intervention, he will continue his destructive behavior.
“Because Watson repeatedly assaulted women, the institutions and individuals who currently uphold and employ him must also be held accountable.”
That’s it and that’s all.
What Ms. Baxley said.
It is still astonishing that the original punishment was even softer than what Watson finally got from the league.
No kidding, I’m a lot more careful these days when I squirrel away my nuclear documents.
Is it just me, or are these big conferences in college football starting to act like the mob?
The Yankees didn’t do enough at the last trade deadline and didn’t do enough at this trade deadline.
You did ask, right?
I wrote last week that there’s about as much drama on the Blood Money tour as there is as your club’s Member-Guest.
That was a rotten thing to say about your club’s Member-Guest.
I apologize.
The Mets have never had a more talented all-around player than Francisco Lindor.
Who probably wishes Buck Showalter had shown up a year earlier than he did.
It is as interesting watching Max Scherzer pitch when he doesn’t have his best stuff as it is when he does.
Yeah, Kevin Durant is going to retire rather than return to the Nets.
Good one.
I know Durant is mad at his general manager.
But wasn’t he the one acting like the Nets general manager when he wanted Kyrie to be his wingman?
How’s he looking on that one these days?
If Rudy Giuliani ever has to make a run from the law, is there any chance somebody will want to make him South America’s Mayor?
()
US stocks set to open lower
IMD Alert! Red-orange alert of heavy rain in 20 states including Delhi till August 25, know complete details
Turn to Professional Appliance Repair Services to Safeguard Both Your Home and Your Appliances
Working Strategies: Start right in your next job – introducing yourself to your new co-workers
Khloe Kardashian’s Good American Sale: Shop Top Sellers For Just $30
The Wisconsin Senate candidate Dem chaired the state’s task force that lobbied for a climate anti-racism curriculum
The Top Five Benefits of IT Auditing
Judge dismisses Maine lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate
Mike Lupica: Yankees have 40 games left to prove which team they are
Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives