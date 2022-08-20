News
Vikings TE Johnny Mundt says post-surgery knee ‘felt great’ in exhibition opener
Nearly 10 months after tearing his ACL, Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt took the field last Sunday for his first game back. And everything checked out.
Mundt, who spent last year with the Los Angeles Rams, was lost for the season due to the knee injury suffered Oct. 17, 2021 against the New York Giants. He signed with the Vikings in March, then saw his first game action with his new team — eight plays as the starter — in a 26-20 loss at Las Vegas in the preseason opener.
“It felt good to put the pads back on, especially after suffering an ACL,” said Mundt, who was not targeted against the Raiders. “It felt great getting out there and just checking that box. So step by step, feeling great.”
Mundt was limited during spring drills while still recovering from surgery but was a full participant when training camp got underway July 27. Since starter Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury on Aug. 1, Mundt has been working with the first team.
With Smith out for the entire preseason, Mundt could start again in the final two games, which are Saturday night against San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium and Aug. 27 at Denver. But head coach Kevin O’Connell reiterated Thursday that Smith, who underwent surgery Aug. 2, is expected back in the lineup for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Green Bay.
Mundt is likely to begin the season as the backup but still could be targeted more than in the past. Mundt, primarily used as a blocker, caught just 10 passes in five seasons with the Rams. But Minnesota coaches have talked about his ability as a receiver, and he has shown it off during training camp.
“I’ll just run the play that’s called and get open as best as I can,” Mundt said. “I’ll always be ready.”
DEFENSIVE BONDING
Vikings defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and nose tackle Harrison Phillips have developed a close bond since Phillips joined the team in March. But they did know each other a bit before then.
In 2020, Tomlinson was nominated by the New York Giants for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, and Phillips was nominated for the award by the Buffalo Bills. The two joined other nominees at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., in February 2021.
“We had pulled up an old picture at the Super Bowl when we were there together,” Tomlinson said of getting together with Phillips earlier this year. “We took a picture together with Tiger Woods and stuff. It was crazy.”
The month after that Super Bowl, Tomlinson signed as free agent with the Vikings. A year later, Phillips, after being nominated by the Bills for Man of the Year for a second straight season, signed with Minnesota.
TWYMAN GETS ‘A-PLUS’
Last Sunday, Vikings defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman played in his first football game since 2019. He was in for 16 plays on defense, which was enough to impress defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
Twyman played in the Quick Lane Bowl for the University of Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, 2019 before opting out in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was selected in the sixth round of the draft by the Vikings in 2021, but missed his rookie season after being shot four times in June 2021 in his native Washington D.C.
“Wow. I thought (he did) really well, when you think about a guy going two years without playing football,” Donatell said of Twyman, who had three tackles against the Raiders. “We have guys miss a month and they’re really rusty, so you’d have to give this guy an A-plus for coming into live action, because everything’s a lot faster.”
BRIEFLY
Veteran Jesse Davis is first on the depth chart at offensive guard but rookie Ed Ingram worked with the first team during Minnesota’s joint practices with the 49ers on Wednesday and Thursday. O’Connell said Ingram “continues to ascend” and is “having a good camp” but still needs to show continued improvement. … San Francisco star left tackle Trent Williams was asked about going against Vikings star edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and he joked, “I hate Danielle.” In reality, the two have great respect for one another and have worked out together during previous offseasons. … Tomlinson called the joint practices “super beneficial” to go against another team and that they were especially important for Minnesota’s young players.
News
25,000 new cases, 56 deaths reported last week – NBC Chicago
Illinois health officials reported 25,084 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, along with 56 additional deaths, marking a slight drop in cases from the previous week, when 42 counties in state remain at a “high” community level for COVID-19.
The previous week, Illinois reported 26,462 new cases and 123 deaths. The previous week, 30,762 new cases and 59 deaths had been reported.
A total of 3,645,961 coronavirus cases have occurred in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths bring Illinois to 34,595 confirmed COVID deaths.
According to IDPH, the seven-day preliminary statewide case rate is 197 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinois residents, down from 256 cases per 100,000 people a week prior.
As of midnight Thursday, 1,434 patients were hospitalized with COVID in the state, a slight increase from last week’s 1,227 patients. Of the current patients, 152 are in intensive care beds and 56 on ventilators.
Over the past seven days, the state’s weekly immunization average has dropped to 8,023 doses, according to IDPH data. Since last Friday, 56,163 doses have been administered across the state.
Over 23 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. Over 69% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID, and over 77% are receiving at least one dose. About 52% are also boosted.
As of Friday, the following 19 counties in Illinois were at “high” risk for COVID at the community level: Adams, Alexander, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, Edwards, Ford, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Henderson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lawrence, Lee, Macoupin, Mason, Massac, Montgomery, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Stephenson, Wabash, Wayne , Whiteside, Williamson and Winnebago.
At the “high” level, the CDC recommends that everyone in the area wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. For those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding “nonessential indoor activities” in public places.
According to CDC data, 39 additional counties in Illinois are now ranked at the “average” community level.
In “medium” risk-level counties, the CDC recommends that the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccines and boosters, if eligible.
NBC Chicago
News
More disturbing flyers found, this time in Woodbury. What about ticketing racists for littering?
Authorities in a fourth East Metro suburb have reported racist materials were left on residents’ properties, prompting some to ask what can be done about it.
Woodbury is the latest city where racist flyers were left in plastic baggies filled with corn, presumably to weigh the bags down. The materials were found in the northeast area of the city, Public Safety Director Jason Posel said Friday.
“We don’t believe that anyone was specifically targeted, but that isn’t any comfort to any of our residents who found the materials in their yard,” Posel said. “We are exploring our enforcement options.”
Similar materials have been discovered recently in Stillwater, Lino Lakes and Cottage Grove.
So far, no one has been held responsible, and it’s not clear that anything can be done.
Cottage Grove Police Chief Pete Koerner wrote on Facebook last month that the flyers are “disturbing,” but not illegal. He asked the public’s help in tracking down whoever left the messages.
Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller said Friday his officers still are investigating and have not sent anything to the city’s prosecutor for consideration of possible charges.
“There isn’t anything that is jumping out initially on this case as criminal, but we are still investigating,” he said.
In Kenosha, Wis., however, police have found a way to punish those who leave disturbing materials at people’s homes. The department announced last week it had issued $4,301 in fines — in the form of 23 littering tickets at $187 each — to a 56-year-old Kenosha man who left antisemitic material on car windshields, driveways and walkways.
“Technically, the flyer is a form of free speech, protected by First Amendment; however, many members of the Kenosha community had very deep concerns regarding the materials,” Kenosha police said in a news release announcing the littering tickets.
In a Facebook post, Woodury’s Posel condemned the racist propaganda.
“These flyers do not represent what we stand for as a community,” he wrote. “We are taking these actions seriously as it is important to us that all residents feel safe and welcome in our community.”
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement condemning the “despicable attempt to spread hate” in Stillwater.
CAIR Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said Friday that the group has issued similar statements “on an almost daily basis — not only in Minnesota, but around the country.”
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a spike of racist-recruitment materials nationwide,” Hooper said. “It’s from a variety of neo-Nazi, racist and white supremacist groups. Sometimes they are unnamed; sometimes they do have contact information.”
“It used to be these kinds of people you’d have to turn over a rock to find them; they hid,” Hooper said. “But now they feel empowered, unfortunately, by political leaders nationwide, and they are running with it.”
News
Imran Khan’s large rally today to protest the arrest of his aide Shahbaz Gill, Media Curb
Islamabad:
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called his supporters out on Saturday to protest the alleged torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and restrictions on Ary News.
Announcing several rallies, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on everyone to join the protest against the Shehbaz Sharif government.
“Tomorrow I will be leading a rally after the Maghreb, from China Chowk to F9 Park, in support of Dr Gill and to protest against the torture inflicted on him. We will also protest against the muzzling of Ary simply because Ary n didn’t have the official line and covered our story,” Imran Khan tweeted.
“I invite everyone to join us tomorrow and raise your voice in protest,” he said in another tweet.
Gill was arrested by police on August 9 after making controversial comments on television against the Pakistani military that were deemed “highly hateful and seditious” by the country’s media authorities.
Imran’s close associate was arrested on charges of colluding with a private television news channel in the context of anti-state propaganda.
Notably, Pakistani regulatory watchdog PEMRA alleged that the ARY News channel was broadcasting “false, hateful and riotous” content based on “outright disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by inciting rebellion within armed forces”.
Imran Khan’s party claimed that Gill had already been tortured in police custody and that his life was still in danger. He said a protest was being organized in support of Gill who he said suffered physical torture including sexual abuse.
“If a political worker
can be subjected to such torture, it could happen to anyone,” the PTI chief told reporters outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, as quoted by the Dawn newspaper.
The head of the PTI, in an earlier statement, said Pakistan was “turning into a banana republic”.
He even warned Pakistan’s military establishment to “review its policy” while saying he would rather die than accept the Shehbaz Sharif government.
The warning comes as the PTI leader is embroiled in a battle with the ruling coalition, which he says came to power as a result of a US-backed plot against him.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him a Movado watch, he apologizes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — A Kansas City pastor has gone viral online after a video emerged showing him berating his congregation for not giving him a luxury gift.
Reverend Carlton Funderburke of the Well Church in Kansas City is recorded telling them how upset he was that he hadn’t bought her a Movado watch.
The video shared on TikTok showed Funderburke describing his followers on August 7 as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted.”
He asked them, “I’m not worth your McDonald’s money?” Am I not worth your money Red Lobster? Am I not worth your St. John Knit? You can’t afford it anyway. Am I not worth Louis Vuitton to you? Am I not worth your Prada? Am I not worth your Gucci?
The video has over 570,000 views.
Funderburke posted a video apologizing for his comments, saying they don’t reflect his view of people or what’s on his mind.
“No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to anyone who has been hurt, angered or damaged in any way by my words,” he said.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.
Cnn
News
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
The Ravens have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, his agent confirmed Friday on Twitter, addressing potential depth concerns at the position.
Robinson, 27, signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March but, in a surprise, was released during the first round of roster cuts Tuesday.
Robinson, a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2016, spent his first five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. His best year came in 2020, when he had 45 catches for 464 yards, both career highs, and three touchdowns. Last season, he had 25 catches on 41 targets for 264 yards and three scores. In a Week 2 loss to the Ravens, he had three catches for 46 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown.
The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Robinson met with the Ravens on Friday, according to the NFL Network, which first reported the deal. Wide receiver James Proche II, a training camp standout, has missed over a week of practice with what coach John Harbaugh called a soft-tissue injury. Tylan Wallace left the Ravens’ preseason opener with a knee sprain. Projected starters Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay also missed time in camp.
Terms of Robinson’s deal were not disclosed. The Ravens, who face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, must cut their roster to 80 players by Tuesday and to 53 players by Aug. 30.
()
News
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
Florida prosecutors on Friday objected to keeping evidence secret in the murder case of OnlyFans model and accused boyfriend killer Courtney Clenney – after her defense attorney asked a judge to limit what could be made public.
Clenney, 26, allegedly stabbed Christian Obumseli, 27, to death with a kitchen knife during a spat at their luxury apartment in April.
“It was the defense that frankly kept this case under the media spotlight,” Clenney’s attorney’s assistant prosecutor Frank Prieto said. “Mr. Obumseli had been dead for five days and the defense was making statements to the media in both print, television and local news.
The social media star turned detainee was not present for the brief Zoom hearing. She remains locked up in the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island, where she was arrested last week on one count of second-degree murder.
In the motion filed Thursday, Prieto criticized Miami State’s Attorney Kathie Fernandez Rundle for sharing surveillance video at a press conference of Clenney beating Obumseli in an elevator more than a month before his alleged murder.
Prieto called the release of the damning footage an “attempt by the government to prejudice and smear potential members of the jury against the defendant” and deprive her of the right to a fair trial.
Prieto has repeatedly said Clenney acted in self-defense after saying Obumseli strangled her.
The motion asked the judge to bar prosecutors from publicly disclosing evidence without the court’s permission.
Prieto also filed an emergency motion to preserve Obumseli’s body for inspection – but family attorney Larry Handfield said he was already buried in Dallas, Texas a few weeks ago .
“It would be sacrilege and would go against [the family’s] religion for the body to be exhumed at any time,” Handfield told the court, adding that such an “extraordinary remedy” would further traumatize his loved ones. The victim’s brother, Jeff Obumseli, and cousin, Karen Egbuna, listened the procedure.
The judge said she would rule on the motions after holding a hearing.
Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on social media, was initially cleared by the Miami Police Department after telling them she acted in self-defense.
But Obumseli’s outraged family hired Handfield, who pressured authorities to continue the investigation, which ultimately led to Clenney’s arrest.
Prosecutors say Clenney, while on the phone with her mother, plunged a 3 1/2-inch kitchen knife into Obumseli’s chest, severing her subclavian artery.
It was unclear what sparked the argument, but the couple argued often during their tumultuous two-year romance.
Clenney was arrested in Las Vegas for assault and battery in July 2020 after allegedly throwing a drink at Obumseli, who narrowly missed him, according to police records.
After the murder, video of Clenney being handcuffed in a black bra and drenched in blood on the balcony of the couple’s three-bedroom apartment went viral.
A few days later, the social media star, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, was spotted in a hotel bar enjoying drinks with her father, sparking public outrage.
Jeff Obumseli slammed authorities on Instagram days after the murder, saying Clenney was “treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman.”
Clenney is not fight extradition and should be sent back to Florida.
New York Post
Vikings TE Johnny Mundt says post-surgery knee ‘felt great’ in exhibition opener
25,000 new cases, 56 deaths reported last week – NBC Chicago
How To Send Traffic To Your Website 1 – Free Methods
More disturbing flyers found, this time in Woodbury. What about ticketing racists for littering?
Imran Khan’s large rally today to protest the arrest of his aide Shahbaz Gill, Media Curb
Prominent Australian Exchange ‘Swyftx’ Lays off 21% Workforce
Ayurvedic Herbs & Home Remedies To Battle Obesity
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him a Movado watch, he apologizes
Ravens agree to deal with former Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
OnlyFans models Courtney Clenney’s request to keep evidence secret in murder case disputed by prosecutors
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Getting Your Blog Ranked – Step Strategy For Quick Search Engine Traffic
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance1 week ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Running Shoes for Dancing Routine: Myths Busters
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News1 week ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
Sports2 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News1 week ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment1 week ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News1 week ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races