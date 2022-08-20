Walmart is expanding its employee health care plans to cover more situations in which staff members can seek abortions, making the nation’s largest private employer the latest to offer improved access to reproductive health services after Roe vs. Wade was overthrown.
Walmart expands abortion coverage for staff after Roe’s cancellation
Walmart’s human resources manager said in an internal memo that the new benefits are effective immediately.
A ban on triggering abortions — except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk — took place in Arkansas after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Deer, which established a fundamental procedural right. About 53% of Walmart employees in the United States are women. It operates more than 2,000 stores in states that have either banned abortion or imposed near-total restrictions on the procedure.
Last year, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (right) signed into law a ban on triggering nearly all abortions, although he said he supported exceptions for rape and incest. There was no immediate reaction to Walmart’s decision from senior GOP leaders in Arkansas, although the move was criticized by some anti-abortion activists.
Other companies that have offered support to employees seeking to terminate a pregnancy include Walt Disney, which employs some 80,000 people in Florida, a state that almost completely bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dick’s Sporting Goods said it will reimburse employees for up to $4,000 in travel expenses to the nearest location where abortion is legal. Lyft and JPMorgan, along with Walmart competitors Target and CVS, have taken similar action.
Walmart and the Walton family – descendants of the company’s founder and owners of a large stake in the retailer – have a history of supporting conservative causes and politicians. Walmart donated two to three times more to the GOP than to the Democratic Party in many election cycles before 2008, according to campaign finance watchdog Open Secrets.
Walgreens, CVS and Walmart ordered to pay $650 million in opioid lawsuits
In recent years, the retail giant and the family have expanded their contributions to include liberal politicians and moderate Republicans. In 2020, the company gave roughly comparable sums to Republican and Democratic politicians; that year, the founding family contributed more to Democratic candidates for Congress.
This year’s donations from individual family members to GOP politicians include $17,400 to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), who supports abortion rights and recently finished ahead of a presidential-backed candidate. former President Donald Trump during a Senate primary. They also donated $250,000 to the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group.
Walmart was one of dozens of companies that halted donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
Florida Senate suspends review of Governor Ron DeSantis state’s attorney suspension – Tampa Bay Now
TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10 | CNN) – The Florida State Senate will adjourn to remove State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for his pledge not to prosecute some cases, according to a letter written by Senate Speaker Wilton Simpson on Wednesday.
The Republican governor announced he was suspending Warren, a Democrat, in early August, accusing him of “negligence of duty” and “incompetence” as an elected prosecutor for Hillsborough County, home of Tampa. Warren had pledged not to prosecute those who request or perform abortions or those who provide gender-affirming treatment.
READ MORE: A student loan officer said payments for some borrowers would be debited automatically on September 1. They won’t.
On Wednesday, within 12 hours of Warren’s lawyers filing a motion in federal court challenging the suspension, the Florida Senate temporarily halted its process to consider removing Warren, Simpson said in a press release. .
“Senate counsel notes that ongoing litigation calls the entire executive order into question,” Simpson, a Republican, wrote in his letter Wednesday to Warren and all state senators. “Therefore, the basis for any future Senate proceedings will be affected by the ongoing litigation.”
In his letter, Simpson asked senators to stay proceedings related to Warren’s suspension until “a final decision in this ongoing litigation is rendered.”
Warren’s lawsuit alleges that DeSantis violated the state attorney’s First Amendment rights and exceeded DeSantis’ authority as governor under Florida law. In his lawsuit, Warren asks the court to order DeSantis to rescind the executive order suspending him and reinstate him.
Under Florida law, a governor can remove “any county officer” for malfeasance, mischief, dereliction of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.
READ MORE: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Lennard High School
Warren had signed two separate letters from the progressive organization Fair and Just Prosecution, decrying laws that criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender people and saying prosecutors “have a responsibility to refrain from use the limited resources of the criminal justice system” to prosecute these people. who seek, provide or support abortions.
Florida has a law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks and a ban on transgender girls and women from participating in school sports as women.
Warren argued on CNN’s “New Day” program Wednesday that the “Florida Constitution sets very limited parameters under which a governor can suspend an elected official” and that DeSantis was trying to “substitute his judgment for that of the voters who elected me”.
“He can’t just throw people’s votes off because he disagrees with something I said,” Warren said of the governor.
On Wednesday, Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told CNN, “It’s no surprise that Warren, who was suspended for refusing to follow the law, is filing a lawsuit without legal basis challenging his suspension. .
“We look forward to responding in court,” Fenske added.
NO MORE NEWS: NASA’s Mega Moon rocket has arrived on the launch pad before liftoff
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Florida toys with housing suicide
One of the consequences of inflation is the bad political temptations that come with it. Lawmakers in urban hotspots are flirting with rent control again, and an upcoming vote in Orlando, Fla., will give residents a chance to show they’ve learned more about the economy than local leaders.
Florida’s Orange County commissioners voted last week to put a rent control measure on the ballot in November. The order would prevent landlords from raising rents above the rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index for southeastern states. The measure would expire after 2023, but once in place, these policies tend to stay forever. See New York.
GBPUSD falls below 1.1800 level
GBPUSD moved to a fresh session low as London/European traders look to exit. Price extended to a low of 1.17911, below natural support at 1.1800 and a swing zone dating back to mid-July between 1.1802 and 1.1807. The price has bounced above these levels and is currently trading at 1.1813. Watch 1.18000 as a level defining the short-term trading bias. Going back below is more bearish. Stay on top and it may give dip shoppers hope.
The low of the year was reached on July 14 at 1.17594. This remains the next key target and is still a difficult level to crack. This low was the lowest level since March 2020 (pandemic low). This low reached 1.14116.
Drilling on the 5-minute chart below, the 100-bar falling moving average on this chart currently sits at 1.1849. Breaking above this moving average would give bulls down against 1.1800 some short-term comfort. With no movement above this moving average level and sellers are still in firm control.
Snapchat is bringing ‘Dragon House’ to cities around the world via augmented reality
Snap and HBO Max have teamed up for a new Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon feature for Snapchat users. Starting Sunday, if you’re in the right place, you’ll see Snapchat’s new “Landmarker Lenses” featuring dragons.
You will need to be in certain cities and locations to unlock the full AR experience.
Here are the locations revealed so far for special AR dragons on Snapchat:
- Los Angeles: Grand Canals of Venice Beach
- Rio De Janeiro: Statue of Princess Isabel
- London: Tower Bridge
- Chennai: Sankagiri Fort
- Mumbai: CST Station (IE Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)
- Prague: Charles Bridge
You’ll see dragon markers on your Snap Map as you approach their locations. There will be 20 lenses released over the course of the season as more dragons are introduced to the show. Each AR lens was built by a different Snap lens creator.
There’s also a filter that all users can access that turns your face into a fire-breathing dragon, or, if you’re facing the camera, a dragon will fly across the screen.
House of the Dragon is set to premiere on August 21.
Told not to drink, tenant pounded Delhi man to death in Mangolpuri, takes selfie: cops
New Delhi:
A man in Delhi was reportedly hit over the head with a hammer by his tenant who then took a selfie with his body before fleeing the house. The incident came to light the next day after the landlord’s son became suspicious when the accused called him to say he had left the house. The accused – from Bihar – was arrested within 24 hours of the crime.
Pankaj Kumar, who moved into the house four days ago, killed its landlord, Suresh, after a fight over the former’s alcohol addiction, police said. After the murder, he escaped with a cell phone and ID belonging to Suresh.
The next day, Pankaj called the owner’s son, Jagdish, from his mobile phone to inform him that he had left their house because Suresh had used indecent words against him which he could not tolerate. Jagdish, however, got suspicious and rushed to the first floor of the house where Suresh stayed and found his body and alerted the police.
The incident took place on August 9 after a fight broke out between Pankaj and Suresh after the former came home drunk. The issue was resolved after Pankaj apologized to Suresh and Jagdish.
Pankaj was arrested within 24 hours. The police team used the help of informants as well as electronic surveillance and arrested the accused after a long chase of 250 kms.
During the interrogation, Pankaj revealed that he killed Suresh after feeling insulted after the latter abused him for entering their house while drunk.
The defendant allegedly told police that he hit Suresh with a hammer while he was sleeping. The defendant also revealed that after killing Suresh he also took a selfie and made a video with his body with his phone.
“The accused called Suresh’s son the following day to assess the situation. He disclosed that he kept wandering from place to place to avoid arrest,” police said.
Simon Jordan offers theory as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals he almost called talkSPORT to take Gabby Agbonlahor to task over Manchester United comments
Simon Jordan has given his own theory on why Jurgen Klopp was so keen to diminish Gabriel Agbonlahor’s comments ahead of his side’s clash with Manchester United.
Klopp is taking his side to Old Trafford on Monday night – a game you can watch live on talkSPORT.
The Reds have taken two points from their two openers so far, drawing against Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Ahead of the battle with their foes, Klopp revealed in his press conference that he nearly phoned talkSPORT, to challenge Agbonlahor in United’s 4-0 thrashing at Brentford.
Agbonlahor, host of talkSPORT’s GameDay conference call with Jamie O’Hara as the Red Devils were sidelined, strongly criticized Erik ten Hag’s side and called them ‘amateurs’.
The Aston Villa legend said: “If I were in their shoes now after this game I’d be thinking, ‘You know what, Ten Hag, pack your bags’.
“He had pre-season and they started the season in shambles, they are like strangers on the pitch.”
And it turns out Klopp was listening.
Asked about United being beaten by the Bees, Klopp said: “It was obviously not a great week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in those moments how good Brentford are. That [the reaction to it] was so bad.
“I went home, I watched the first half here [at the Liverpool training ground]went home and listened to talkSPORT.
“And Gabby… he lost to us 6-0 in my freshman year. I couldn’t remember him as a “mental freak” on the pitch.
“But what he said about United on that show, I was about to call him up and say, ‘You’ve completely forgotten you’ve ever been a player.
“It was amazing. If the ex-players are already going like this, you can imagine how everything else goes.
Simon Jordan has since reacted to Klopp’s comments after the Reds boss’ press conference and believes there is a reason behind his remarks.
“First of all Liverpool are next playing Manchester United so they don’t want any more vitriol poured on Manchester United so they get a reaction from them,” he told talkSPORT.
“Secondly, I think he is getting into his territory by suggesting that it is inappropriate for players to talk about other players, former or current, in a way that is not in keeping with professional respect.
“It is absurd to suggest that anything that comes out of Gabriel Agbonlahor’s mouth is worth listening to.
“With a suggestion that somehow, because he played in the team that was beaten 6-0 by Liverpool once upon a time, Gabby as a player has a lot more insight than people who haven’t played the game.
“He can’t talk about what he saw because it’s sacrosanct in the BS world of football mythology who should talk and who shouldn’t talk.
“And how people should talk about each other, because he was once a player, it’s silly, because people who can give us insight, like what we think are the mental minnows who play for Manchester United – are people who actually got the job done.
“Jurgen Klopp advocates that Gabby Agbonlahor be careful with his P’s and Q’s, mainly because it offends Jurgen Klopp to hear what the players say. Because the people who shouldn’t say that are the people who know best. What?s know better so why can’t they talk about the things they see?
“Why does Jurgen Klopp have the right to advocate censorship? He may have an opinion about it, but what he’s doing is using the influence of a very powerful manager to exert downward pressure on the media and advocating for the media to only do their job the way today’s football world says you should do it.”
