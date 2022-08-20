Walmart expands abortion coverage for staff after Roe’s cancellation

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10 | CNN) – The Florida State Senate will adjourn to remove State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis for his pledge not to prosecute some cases, according to a letter written by Senate Speaker Wilton Simpson on Wednesday.

The Republican governor announced he was suspending Warren, a Democrat, in early August, accusing him of “negligence of duty” and “incompetence” as an elected prosecutor for Hillsborough County, home of Tampa. Warren had pledged not to prosecute those who request or perform abortions or those who provide gender-affirming treatment.

On Wednesday, within 12 hours of Warren’s lawyers filing a motion in federal court challenging the suspension, the Florida Senate temporarily halted its process to consider removing Warren, Simpson said in a press release. .

“Senate counsel notes that ongoing litigation calls the entire executive order into question,” Simpson, a Republican, wrote in his letter Wednesday to Warren and all state senators. “Therefore, the basis for any future Senate proceedings will be affected by the ongoing litigation.”

In his letter, Simpson asked senators to stay proceedings related to Warren’s suspension until “a final decision in this ongoing litigation is rendered.”

Warren’s lawsuit alleges that DeSantis violated the state attorney’s First Amendment rights and exceeded DeSantis’ authority as governor under Florida law. In his lawsuit, Warren asks the court to order DeSantis to rescind the executive order suspending him and reinstate him.

Under Florida law, a governor can remove “any county officer” for malfeasance, mischief, dereliction of duty, drunkenness, incompetence, permanent inability to perform official duties, or commission of a felony.

Warren had signed two separate letters from the progressive organization Fair and Just Prosecution, decrying laws that criminalize doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender people and saying prosecutors “have a responsibility to refrain from use the limited resources of the criminal justice system” to prosecute these people. who seek, provide or support abortions.

Florida has a law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks and a ban on transgender girls and women from participating in school sports as women.

Warren argued on CNN’s “New Day” program Wednesday that the “Florida Constitution sets very limited parameters under which a governor can suspend an elected official” and that DeSantis was trying to “substitute his judgment for that of the voters who elected me”.

“He can’t just throw people’s votes off because he disagrees with something I said,” Warren said of the governor.

On Wednesday, Taryn Fenske, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, told CNN, “It’s no surprise that Warren, who was suspended for refusing to follow the law, is filing a lawsuit without legal basis challenging his suspension. .

“We look forward to responding in court,” Fenske added.

