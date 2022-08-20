News
What are stock buybacks and how a new 1% tax affects your portfolio
US President Joe Biden gestures during his remarks on the Cut Inflation Act of 2022 at the White House in Washington, July 28, 2022.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
The new 1% excise tax on corporate stock buybacks – a late addition to President Joe Biden’s sweeping tax, health and climate package – adds a new levy to the controversial practice.
But opinions are divided on how this might affect investors.
The Inflation Reduction Act provision levies a 1% excise tax on the market value of the company’s net shares redeemed beginning in 2023.
How stock buybacks work
When a profitable public company has excess cash, it can buy shares of its own stock in the public market or make an offer to shareholders, known as a stock buyback or stock buyback.
It’s a way to return money to shareholders, explained Amy Arnott, portfolio strategist at Morningstar, and more widely used than dividends, a portion of corporate profits regularly returned to investors.
If the total number of shares is reduced, share buybacks can also increase earnings per share, a method of measuring a company’s financial performance.
However, critics have argued that buyouts are often accompanied by the re-issuance of stock options for executives and other employees. Adding new shares may negate some or all of the benefits of stock reduction for regular investors during redemptions.
‘Redemption monsters’ drive trend
With low interest rates boosting earnings and values, S&P 500 companies repurchased a record $881.7 billion of their own stock in 2021, up from $519.8 billion in 2020, according to the data from S&P Global.
A sizable percentage comes from a handful of so-called “takeover monsters,” with five companies — Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta, Microsoft and Bank of America — accounting for a quarter of the dollar value of buyouts. shares over the past year.
How the 1% Tax on Stock Redemptions May Affect Investors
Although the full impact on the stock market is not yet known, experts have mixed opinions on how the provision may affect individual portfolios.
“I don’t think it should have a major impact on investors,” Arnott said. But at the margin, companies with excess cash may be “slightly more likely” to pay dividends than buy back shares, she said.
It’s estimated that a 1% tax on stock buybacks can trigger a 1.5% increase in corporate dividend payouts, according to the Tax Policy Center.
And increased dividends can have an unexpected impact, depending on where investors hold those assets, said Alex Durante, federal tax economist at the Tax Foundation.
“People with taxable accounts can potentially be affected,” he said.
Of course, the shift from buyouts to dividends can also change expected tax revenues, Durante added.
The provision is expected to bring in about $74 billion over the next decade, according to recent estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation.
However, given that the new law will not come into force until January 1, 2023, some experts predict that companies will accelerate “tax-free” share buybacks until 2022, especially with stock prices still much lower. to previous values.
General Motors said Friday it would resume and increase share buybacks to $5 billion, up from the $3.3 billion previously left over from the program. And Home Depot announced a $15 billion share buyback program on Thursday.
News
CNN defines a gas average of $3.92 as a pay raise of $100 a month
A CNN Business article published on Friday urges Americans to view the slight drop in gasoline prices as “a $100 per month increase,” even though the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is still $3.92. , according to the American Automobile Association.
In the article titled, “America just got a $100 a month raise,” CNN Business editor Chris Isidore wrote:
The stable drop in the price of gasoline over the past few months has turned into an unexpected form of economic stimulus, at a time when the Federal Reserve is trying to cool the economy and fight price increase with higher interest rates.
Ever since he hit a record $5.02 per gallon on June 14, the national average price for regular gas fell $1.10, or 22%, to $3.92, according to AAA. That average has now dropped for 67 consecutive days.
Given that a typical US household uses about 90 gallons of gasoline per month, the $1.10 price drop equates to a saving of $98.82.
The current average is still $1.54 higher than the last full day of former President Donald J. Trump’s term in January 2021, when it hovered at $2.38 per gallon. Based on the average household consumption of 90 gallons per month cited by Isidore, gas has still cost American families $138.60 more per month since the start of Joe Biden’s presidency.
When Trump left office, gasoline averaged $2.39. Today it is $5.01.
Where is Schumer’s outrage against Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/aaynZW3cnQ
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2022
Prior to the mid-June record, gasoline prices hit all-time highs for at least 11 straight days, as Breitbart News reported at the time.
As prices soared, Biden repeatedly blamed the exorbitant cost at the pump, primarily blaming Russian leader Vladamir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. He dubbed the increases “Putin’s price hike.”
Asked about the surge in gas prices in March, Biden’s response was that he couldn’t “do much right now,” and he claimed that “Russia is responsible.”
Last month, as prices fell slightly, Biden bragged about offering Americans a “breathing room.”
“Gasoline prices have fallen for 34 straight days, about 50 cents a gallon,” he boasted on social media. “It saves the average driver about $25 a month.”
“I know those extra dollars and cents mean something. It’s breathing. And we haven’t finished working to get even lower prices,” he added.
News
NBA will not schedule any games this Election Day
The Association is taking Election Day off in 2022.
This season’s upcoming NBA schedule will have an interesting wrinkle: no games on Nov. 8 — Election Day.
The league will have all 30 teams in action the night before during “civic engagement night” and is encouraging teams to use the night before to remind fans to vote.
“The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections,” the league said Tuesday.
“It’s unusual. We don’t usually change the schedule for an external event,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the National Basketball Social Justice Coalition, told NBC. “Voting and Election Day are obviously unique and very important to our democracy.”
In previous years, some teams have turned their arenas into registration and voting locations, in part because players staged a walkout during the 2020 “bubble” after a number of police shootings of people of color, particularly Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
The full schedule is set to be released on Wednesday afternoon.
With News Wire Services
News
News
Dave Hyde: If Miami Heat are dreaming big, why wouldn’t they wait out Kevin Durant?
The NBA star questioned the owner, called out his co-star, pressed to fire the coach and general manager he once helped hire and repeated a loud trade request to sweep everything into a messy public conversation.
Kevin Durant in Brooklyn in the discontented summer of 2022?
This was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004. It’s why Miami Heat President Pat Riley can’t, won’t and shouldn’t back out of what’s become an ugly face-off inside the Brooklyn organization and uncomfortable stalemate outside it.
You ride this possible trade to see where it goes, if you’re in the market for a championship, which is the mandate Riley always has followed.
It’s awkward for all, this holding pattern for Durant, especially for the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Hero. Adebayo has been a great pro and relentless performer and now his name is bandied about for an entitled, whining star acting like a thin-skinned loser.
But , again, Durant today was O’Neal yesterday. Adebayo and Tyler might be the good bridge to tomorrow the Heat need to get the uber-talented Durant just like Lamar Odom, Caron Butler and an aging Brian Grant once were for O’Neal.
Riley took a lot of questions about that trade at the time. Odom was one of those questioning until Riley reminded him of the rare talent he got in return.
“I understood he had to do it then,’ Odom said.
O’Neal helped deliver the Heat’s first championship to put an end to any question of how it worked out. But this is the question every franchise must answer in some form:
Are you going to embrace goodness with tomorrow’s hope to be great? Or are you going to grab the chance to be great today?
The Miami Dolphins spent the past three rebuilding seasons setting up this coming season. It might be a good one. But do you see the problem with living for too much of tomorrow?
The Florida Marlins’ latest five-year rebuild is done. How’d that work out?
The Florida Panthers made the kind of trade for Matthew Tkachuk that says they’re living in the moment of next season. You can appreciate that. It just took two decades to reach this open window of possibility.
The beauty of the Heat is they’re trying to win every season. Their philosophy is they don’t win – if, say, they come a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer short of the NBA Finals like this year – they’ll figure it out the following summer.
They’re not alone in this. The Los Angeles Lakers just paid LeBron James $97 million for two years. The message there was to trade the draft picks and try to win now, tomorrow be damned.
Durant figures in that idea somewhere. There are all sorts of salary-cap and contractual issues to unravel here, but they start with this: Brooklyn doesn’t need to trade him until the season begins. So it’s quiet around Durant, so very quiet, but there’s no reason the Heat would leave this game.
Durant is 34 and could team with Butler to provide the kind of firepower that fuels championships. Riley has filled in the cracks of such rosters before. Spoelstra has developed a plan to make it all work.
Maybe the Heat stick around and don’t get Durant. Maybe the cost is too much or the contracts don’t work. But you don’t fold your cards if you’re Riley. You play the hand out with this much talent in play.
The big picture isn’t clear as everyone waits But that OK. There are no games this month. Or next month. You can you wait to see where this goes, because it might just go to a championship.
Riley was so certain about O’Neal’s talent in 2004 he suggested returning to the Lakers and brokering peace between him and Kobe Bryant. Team owner Jerry Buss said he was past that point.
So Riley brought O’Neal to Miami and the result is the banner hanging from the rafters. That’s why if you’re Riley, you stick around the discussions with Durant.
You may not like him. You might be dreaming this trade can work, too. The question is whether you’re living the moment to be great now or just hoping it all works out tomorrow?
News
Western officials say Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is in a defensive position after setbacks including an attack in Crimea
A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency could visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in early September, according to Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian representative in Vienna where the IAEA is based.
Ulyanov said in an online briefing on Friday: “It is too early to say anything about the details, these are all extremely sensitive issues, we are discussing and will continue to discuss the modalities of the mission, the itinerary, the number of people who participate in it, how long they will stay at the station, for what tasks they are sent there.
“When the mission can take place – the forecasts do not always come true, but, in my opinion, we can quite realistically speak of the first days of September, unless some extraneous factors that are not related to the objectives occur. present again”, says Ulyanov.
Ulyanov said the organization of the mission is currently being discussed with the IAEA secretariat.
“Almost every day I communicate with the agency’s general director, Rafael Grossi… On Monday he will report here in Vienna, and the work in this direction will be intensified,” Ulyanov said.
The Russian and Ukrainian sides disagree on the modalities of such a visit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that an IAEA mission should only cross territories not occupied by Russia.
As for the status of the plant, Ulyanov said: “So far there are no serious consequences, but, as the IAEA Director General rightly said at a meeting special meeting of the UN Security Council a week ago, at any time it could end badly,” Ulyanov said.
He said the situation at the plant was “extremely alarming. What the Ukrainian military is doing by bombing this nuclear facility is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Ukraine denied bombing the area and accused Russia of doing so as a provocation. Some plant facilities were damaged.
Ulyanov said he did not believe the IAEA would support Ukraine’s insistence that a demilitarized zone be created around the plant.
“I don’t think the IAEA will support it, and for a simple reason: the creation of demilitarized zones has nothing to do with the IAEA’s mandate,” he said.
Russian officials rejected the idea of demilitarizing the plant, saying it needed to be protected.
Amid a steady stream of accusations from both sides, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday that Ukrainian recklessness was to blame for posing “a threat to the greatest nuclear installation of Europe with potential risks for a huge territory, not only adjacent to this plant”. , but well beyond the Ukrainian borders.”
“Our air defense systems in the region have been reinforced, we are taking all measures to ensure the security of the station,” Ryabkov said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Ryabkov said the presence of the Russian military guarding the nuclear power plant was a guarantee that such a Chernobyl scenario would not come to pass.
News
The takeover of the streets of Los Angeles by cars allowed a large group to ransack a store
The usually separate phenomena of a street car takeover and flash mob shoplifting have coalesced in Los Angeles this week, prompting authorities to sound the alarm.
A sideshow – the name given when a group of cars take over a street and block traffic to make way for circular burnouts called donuts – saw a crowd of people trash a 7-Eleven early Monday , Los Angeles police said.
The takeover and mass robbery was captured on security video the Los Angeles Police Department released Thursday. Traffic investigators are asking for help in identifying the suspected looters.
“Store CCTV showed the looters fanning out through the store and seizing all snacks, beverages, cigarettes, lotto tickets and other merchandise,” the LAPD said in a statement.
“Looters also vandalized the store and threw merchandise at employees.”
The LAPD has been warning the public against side shows and ‘smash-and-grab’ shoplifting since last year, when groups of people rushed into a series of retailers and seized merchandise .
“Flash mobs have evolved from fun spontaneous events to opportunistic criminal events,” the LAPD said this week.
Combining large groups of people and fast cars can be deadly.
Rally racing moved away from larger, spectator events in the late 1980s after a number of high-profile spectator deaths on dirt tracks. And last year in Houston, three spectators were killed when a speeding Camaro hit them on a sidewalk, officials said.
Last month, a 21-year-old man was fatally shot during a July 3 street takeover in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.
In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, a Change.org petition urged the city of Los Angeles and regional authorities to take action against sideshows that have become “ubiquitous”.
The events create “unsafe traffic conditions for all citizens and impede traffic with crowd-like intersection takeovers,” he said.
Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that allows courts to suspend a driver’s license for takeover participants. A proposal to expand the law to include events on private property made its way through the legislature this year.
Police also used equipment violations and 30-day vehicle seizures to crack down on the gatherings.
Lili Trujillo Puckett founded the non-profit organization Street Racing Kills after her 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, was killed in a racing vehicle nearly a decade ago.
She favors repression but also pushes for a legal alternative: racetracks that host similar events.
She said she doesn’t know of any place in Southern California that hosts official donut-making events, which most closely resemble the drift in the organized, sanctioned world of motorsport.
“The city should invest in trails,” Puckett said. “We have to give them [participants] a place to go.”
So far, the government’s response to street takeovers in California has been to try to root them out.
The LAPD has tried to combat takeovers and other “illegal activity” on the city’s new Sixth Street Bridge by tightening traffic enforcement since late July.
In March, Long Beach police recovered a vehicle they believe was involved in a street takeover event that included approximately 50 cars. The Nissan 350Z was seized in Simi Valley, a town 65 miles north.
One night in May, the LAPD cracked down on street takeovers across the city and county as part of a multi-jurisdictional task force that made 23 misdemeanor arrests, seized 14 vehicles and made 30 stops of traffic, the LAPD said.
In 2018, the California Highway Patrol created a task force to focus on street takeovers, which it said were often showcases for powerful vehicles that can easily injure onlookers.
The CHP’s Oakland office has its own “sideshow detail”, which works with the city’s police.
In San Jose, a bystander was seriously injured on July 31, 2021, during one of several flash-mob events taking place in the city that night, police said. Officers issued 17 equipment citations.
Days earlier, a resident on the 32nd floor of a downtown San Diego high-rise captured video of an emerging takeover and spectacle at one of the city’s busiest intersections. town.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Anne Christensen told NBC San Diego. “I thought someone was going to get killed over there.”
Takeovers and sideshows flourished on the West Coast and in Las Vegas and spread to the highways of Southern California.
Police said participants in Monday’s takeover later blocked the lanes of the 110 Freeway, which leads to downtown, according to NBC Los Angeles.
Eric Mendoza and Andrew Blankstein contributed.
