Why to Trade in Binary Options? Top 6 Reasons
Making money online is difficult. No one can show even one single business that runs without risks. Quality of living is improving but at the cost of higher expenses. On the contrary however, income possibilities remain bottlenecked. People look for fast methods to earn money. While some experts say that there is no such thing as fast money, some people still manage to make money faster than others. What is their secret? Some people have exceptional talents that they harness to reach the top of money-making chain. For others, the journey seems never-ending. However, there is a way out. There is a method that will allow you to earn money quickly but that involves risk.
Binary Options trading is one area that everyone with a minimum risk appetite can explore to earn that extra cash flow which will allow them to fulfill their dreams. Compared to FOREX Trading, Commodity Trading, Stock Trading etc., Binary Options is new. This form of online trading was introduced to general public in 2008 but today, it is a multi-trillion dollar industry where thousands of traders make more money in a single day compared to what people with a day job would make in a month!
Yes, there are risks and the greatest threat is that of losing money. Incorrect trades can lead to disastrous losses but such losses can be minimized with proper training and knowledge. Understanding the market extremely challenging and no one in this world can say with confidence that he or she knows the market inside out! But those equipped with knowledge and analytical skills can minimize the risks. This article here will not cover any form of training but will tell you top 6 reasons why you should trade in binary options.
6 Reasons to Trade Binary Options
- Calculated Risks: Unlike FOREX, commodity or stock trading, trading in Binary Options allows traders to work with predefined risk-reward ratio. Even before a trader opens a trade, he or she will know how much money he or she will make in case of a winning trade or how much will be lost in case of a losing trade. Specific trading tools are available where traders can define the amount of risk they want to take. In other words, they can allocate the loss percentage in they lose their trades. If they actually lose, the options broker will only deduct the predefined loss from the actual trading amounts and refund the remaining amounts to the traders. This is not available with any other form of trading.
- Fastest Trading: Only in Binary Options can a trader complete a trade in a time frame as low as 30 seconds. There are only a handful of brokers such as Banc de Swiss that allow 30 seconds trading. Other brokers will offer a minimum trading time frame of 60 seconds. 60 seconds still remains fastest trading when compared to FOREX, commodity or stock trading.
- 24/7 Trading Opportunity: Traders can trade in Binary Options market for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, people with day jobs can actually trade during night or weekends. This flexibility is not available with other forms of trading.
- There is no Buying or Selling Involved: Unlike other forms of trading, traders do not need to buy or sell anything. Traders simply need to guess the direction in which the price of an underlying asset will move. If the predictions turn out to be correct, traders win or they lose.
- Very Small Initial Deposit: Unlike other forms of trading, Binary Options trading requires very little initial deposit. Some brokers will allow traders to start trading with just $100. Standard however is $250, which is still very low compared to FOREX, commodity or stock trading.
- Trade from Anywhere in this World: All option brokers in market offer state-of-the-art online trading platforms that can be accessed from anywhere in the world. Traders will only need a desktop or laptop with an active internet connection to access their online account and they can trade from anywhere they wish. Even better, many brokers have introduced mobile trading platforms so that traders can trade using their smartphones and tablets even when they are traveling.
But remember, trading in Binary Options can be a risky affair and you can lose your money. So, it is always essential that you learn how to trade.
A General Look at Alchemy Part 2
Physical Alchemy
Transmutation of one substance into another such as base metals into gold, water into wine, etc., is the physical aspect of alchemy. It is often referred to as the “Greater Circulation.” Much charlatanry and quackery became involved with this aspect and many people were cheated by rascals who claimed that they had in their possession the Philosopher’s Stone that could effect a transmutation of base metals into gold. Human greed knows no bounds; the poor wishes to be wealthy, the rich aims to be wealthier, and with all their efforts, whether successful or not, sorrow and suffering is the karmic result.
Aspirants of the Ancient Wisdom are taught that the world of form is transient and that one’s happiness should not be based upon something that is illusory. Illusions do not last and they are not eternal. They bind man to a false sense of human limitation. They enslave man to matter by seducing him to indulge in things that hampers the development of the soul. Truth and the Real are that which is eternal and they are to be found in the “kingdom of God” within us. Unfortunately, most Christians overlook this one of the most important injunctions of the Nazarene Master. The ancient precepts advises us further that the less earthly desires one has, the richer one truly becomes.
The “Lesser Circulation” of the herbal family is also included in this category of Physical Alchemy. The main object of this work is the search for a universal panacea that would cure the ills and sufferings of humanity. This is quite a noble desire should the lucrative aspect and profit motive be absent; it would exemplify the Bodhisattva ideal.
In contemporary times, there are many of those who have claimed to have accomplished a successful transmutation in their laboratories, even teaching the secrets of the art to their ardent followers.
Biological Alchemy
When alchemists realized that they were advancing in age and were no closer to the goal of physical transmutation, they sought a way to stall the process of old age, to regenerate the body, and even to acquire a degree of physical immortality and biological immunity to diseases that humankind is so prone.
With such an object in view, they commenced their search for an “Elixir of Life” that would prolong their physical existence. At the very onset, the search took them to the field of herbalism, for many plants were believed to possess the traditional virtues of the fabled “Fountain of Youth.” The Hindu mystics attribute such qualities to the “Soma” creeper. The Chinese Taoists declare that a certain mushroom that they call “lung chih” has the virtue of regenerating the physical body. The Egyptian god Thoth is also said to have described a life-giving mushroom which conferred immortality.
At a later period, however, the discovery was made that the real Elixir lied within man himself, and it had to be manufactured via psycho-biological means. Briefly, this is the work to be undertaken at the biological level.
Psychological Alchemy
Psychological, or “Mental Alchemy,” is the science of the development of the Mind. Of the four lower bodies, the mental sheath is the only one unstructured, as yet, into an organized body–that is, in most people. In the course of evolution, the mental body will be constituted and coordinated so as to allow the Ego, and the waking consciousness, to function fully in the mental realm. The “Secret Doctrine” of H.P.Blavatsky tells us that in the Fifth Round the mental body is expected to be fully developed. Mental Alchemy accelerates the evolution of the Mind. It permits its practitioner to acquire in the Fourth Round what Nature intends humankind to attain in the next with her somewhat languid process. Mental development entails the development and the refinement of the following abilities, qualities, and faculties:
1) A universal attitude and perspective
2) Imagination
3) Concentration
4) The ability to reason inductively, deductively, syllogistically, analytically, analogically, etc.
5) Mental quietude
6) Abstract thinking
7) Divine thinking
8) Mental receptivity
9) Visualization
10) Discrimination (Viveka)
11) Detachment (Vairagya)
12) Meditation
13) Mental creation Etc.
Before quick progress can be made in developing the above faculties, the mind has to be purged of all the phobias, neurosis, and psychosis that are infecting it; even the guilts, resentments, and sinful feelings torturing one’s consciousness. The aspirant is advised to forgive–forgive self and forgive others. The steps of conviction, contrition, confession, consecration, and communion should be adhered to when one desires spiritual unfoldment.
One of the other steps to be taken is the unification of the male and female aspects of the psyche. Psychoanalysis, however, has only touched the outer fringes of the mind with its inner probings.
Mental Alchemy, like the previous categories, is not considered the ultimate goal of Alchemy. They are but stepping stones leading to Transcendental Alchemy. More on Mental Alchemy and the general laws governing transmutation may be read in the Kybalion written by anonymous initiate-writers.
Transcendental Alchemy
All things in their natural unregenerated state are considered dead by alchemists. Man in his natural state is in a state of death. Master Jesus voiced this precept when he declared, “let the dead bury the dead.” Transcendental Alchemy raises Man from the “State of Nature, to a State of Grace.” The process reunites the sadhaka, the disciple, to the Atma, and later to the Monad in full awareness. This is the “unio mystica” sought fervently by mystics of all Ages. When Man unites with the totality of Life, he factually unites himself with God, for Life and God are synonymous.
Unity with “Tao,” Lao Tse’s mystic term for the Absolute, results in the realization of one’s true Identity and Reality. The individual who is united with the Absolute is a Jivanmukta, a freed being–freed from ignorance, maya, and mortality; human consciousness expands and embraces Cosmic Consciousness in this unified state. Figuratively, the Drop returns to the Ocean, and the Spark to the Flame, and Man’s essential divine nature shines forth with the splendour of the Sun. This is the destiny of Man–to advance into the Kingdom of God and be all that God wants him to be.
There are various systems of spiritual unfoldment catered to the basically, seven different temperaments of Man, that leads him to his ultimate goal. Transcendental Alchemy is one of these sublime systems. It is essentially yogic in nature. Meditation, concentration, and contemplation are stressed and the work of the previous levels of transmutation are conducive to its successful outcome.
Symbols of Alchemy
Since ancient times symbols have been used to describe something that words were not adequate enough to express. The intellect has its limitations in comprehending spiritual verities. Intuitively, Man feels that the forces of nature are intelligently directed. How and why, his human mind is unable to explain. Cosmic principles, though inadequately described verbally by prophets of God, finds its inculcation upon the human mind expressively through symbols and signs.
Symbols are not restrictive, nor exclusive. Minds interpret symbols according to the level of their mental and spiritual development. The child-mind interprets a symbol in one way, while the transcendental mind would interpret it in another.
Most symbols are taken from Nature; others invented by Man, usually take on the form of combined geometric elements. Examples of the former are: the snake, which symbolizes regeneration; the scarabeaus–immortality; mountains–obstacles, etc. Examples of the latter: the Martinist pentacle–the unity of Man and Omneity; the Egyptian ankh–Life and Immortality; the circle–eternity.
Symbols have a certain usefulness in transforming the mind. Whatever man thinks upon, that he becomes. By meditating on symbols, or images representing power, love, holiness, and compassion, for example, through mental induction man unfolds such qualities within his nature.
Personally developed symbols are sometimes used as media for communicative exchange between the waking consciousness and the subconscious mind. This is effected by ascribing a certain attribute to a, preferably, invented symbol by repetitious thought and contemplation upon it. For example, the waking mind may ascribe to lightning as a symbol the meaning of danger by constant focus and suggestion upon it until it is absorbed by the subconscious mind. At a later date, when real danger is present, an intuitive impression with the lightning symbol would flash through from the subconscious to the waking mind, thus warning the individual. This method is also applicable to enrich and enlarge upon symbolic dream content and to induce the subconscious to utilize the newly absorbed symbols which are non-mystifying to the waking-consciousness.
Alchemy is very rich in symbolism. The Royal Art itself is sometimes represented by the Pelican and the Phoenix bird. The latter was invented by mystics in Alexandria during its heyday; the former, by a group of Knights Templer in the British Isles.
Alchemical symbols of past ages were designed to reveal, as well as to conceal; to stimulate the mind to awaken from its intellectual-complacency. Alchemical mandalas describe processes of transmutation. Truths, laws, and principles, which are pertinent to an aspirant’s spiritual unfoldment, are similarly depicted within mandalas. Such truths were obscured by vague language and inexplicable diagrams for protection from persecution, because truths, for some reason, were, and still are, considered heretical by Christian orthodoxy. In accord with this dire situation, alchemical symbols, as an expedient, took on Christian coloration.
Let us examine the following common alchemical symbols:
1) The Hermaphrodite
2) Dragons
3) The Caduceus
The Hermaphrodite
Modern psychology has discovered that the human psyche possesses both masculine and feminine qualities. The male and female polarities are present no matter what our biological gender. One polarity in the human psyche is, however, usually repressed to the background in the Id, the subconsciousness, to the detriment of the psychological equilibrium and stability of the waking consciousness.
There are hierarchies of development and transformation of both male and female qualities evolving within the psyche. The “lowest” rung of the female hierarchy is the “Harlot,” later transfiguring into the “Virgin” of the succeeding rung, and on to the High Priestess” and the “Empress” of the higher stages. The masculine side has its transformation from “Barbarian,” to “Knight,” “Hierophant,” and “Emperor.”
The Hermaphrodite symbolically represents the ideal anima and animus in symbiotic conjunction; the highest aspect of the male and female qualities in perfect balance and unity within the psyche. This is the state of unity that every man and woman unconsciously seeks in an external partner. The search for wholeness should really take place within. Man’s union with Omneity is preceded by man’s union with his alter ego within his waking consciousness.
Any individual with such a coordinated psyche functions balancely and creatively in society. An aura of holiness enfolds the person; the world knows the person as a compassionate, wise, and powerful being. He, or she, is the “twice-born.”
Esoteric tradition teaches that in a future Root Race individuals will be hermaphrodites. Aside from having an androgynous psyche, man would biologically possess two spinal columns with the cerebra-spinal and autonomic nervous system functioning in a closer relationship. Individuals who are capable of controlling autonomic functions such as the heart beat, is a certain indication of where the biological and physiological aspects of man are evolving.
Dragons
There are many myths and legends concerning heroes slaying dragons that are to be found in the mythology of various cultures. We hear in Greek myth of Apollo vanquishing Python; Siegfried, St. George, Krishna, Hermes, and many other heroic figures have also had their dragons to slay. There are basically two species of dragons to be found in alchemical mythos: the celestial, and the terrestrial dragon. The latter dragon is sometimes called “the red dragon.”
What do dragons represent? Dragons are symbols of raw energy within the psycho-biological organism of man. The terrestrial dragon in the microcosm, is the kundalini fire nesting in the kanda. In the average person, this energy is used mainly in sexual gratification and indulgence in sensual activities. Slaying the dragon symbolizes the tapping of this energy for higher uses of the Ego. The student-hero utilizes the sword, symbolic of the will, to overcome the beast within, does so by directing the kundalini fire upwards toward the brain centers via the channel called sushumna–stimulating creativity of a higher order as a result. Illumination is the consequence of the internal marriage that takes place between the negative kundalini force and the higher positive Christic force, symbolised by the celestial dragon, within the Holy of Holies of the sanctum within the cranium. In a symbolical sense, the hero is smeared by dragon’s blood making him immortal. The resurrected Kundalini is sometimes represented by the Phoenix bird.
The individual who has his kundalini raised permanently and hissing through the Third Eye, is honorably called a “Naga,” a Hindu mystic term for “dragon,” or “serpent.” With the experience of illumination, the Naga realizes the oneness and unity of life. The Naga is known for his wisdom in his words, action, and behavior. Master Jesus is presumed to have praised the enlightened Nagas by exhorting his followers to be “as wise as a serpent . . .” Dragons, occasionally, represent the unresolved and repressed energies to be found in the psyche–the “monsters of the id”–such as phobias, neurosis, guilt feelings, and the like.
From the geo-terrestrial angle, dragons represent certain currents of magnetic energy found in certain parts of the earth’s terrain. They could perhaps be called “chakras of the planet.” They also correspond to accupressure points in the body of man. Ley lines are, likewise, associated with geo-terrestrial dragons. The Knights Templers had certain knowledge in this regard–they knew how to determine the locations of magnetically-charged regions. Such hallowed grounds were chosen as sites for cathedrals, chapels, and temples. Dragons are sometimes associated with the body, soul, and spirit of Man.
The Caduceus
Mystic gurus, when instructing disciples, sometimes adopt teaching devices to train their chelas. The Caduceus is one such device. It represents the major nadis, or subtle nervous system to be found in man’s occult anatomy.
The Caduceus, or staff of Mercury, is composed of a rod with two snakes intertwined around the rod. The rod represents sushumna, an etheric counterpart of the spinal cord. Within the sushumna there are other subtle nerves, channels of refine energy; they are called by yogis “Vajrini,” “Chitrini,” and “Brahman.” The sushumna extends upwards and outwards into the Overself as the “Sutratma.” Pingala and Ida are the two nadis depicted by the snakes. The junctions where the snakes and rod meet are symbolic of the major chakras. Vagabond yogis sometimes carry bamboo staffs with seven knots on it to represent sushumna and the chakras.
Atop of the caduceus rod is a knob; a vine creeper is sometimes attached to this knot ending somewhere midway at the staff. The protuberance represents the medulla oblongata with the vagus nerve, the creeper, connected to it. The vagus nerve ends in the thoracic region. Each of these components plays an important role in man’s mystic development. They serve various spiritual functions.
Occasionally, a pair of wings are to be found appended to each side of the knob or rod. This indicates that the kundalini energy at the base of the sushumna had been raised and resurrected. Angelic wings symbolize a superior degree of consciousness and mind.
As a whole, the caduceus symbolizes regeneration and enlightenment. It further depicts the attunement of the mind of man with the Cosmic Mind.
In bygone days, in the Mystery Schools, only the adepts and those of a higher standing were worthy enough to hold such a symbolic staff in their hands. Sometimes the caduceus, or versions of it, were magnetized with odic energy and Atmic force. The Thyrsus held in the hands of hierophants of the Eleusian Mystery School was one rod with such a divine quality impregnated into it. It was primarily designed to stimulate the kundalini fire of the disciples and initiates when their gurus deemed it necessary and appropriate at certain stages of their spiritual growth. The act of impregnating a mystical or religious object with divine influences is called “consecration,” or “magnetization.”
Some occultists interpret the caduceus as representing the Universal Magickal Agent. This magickal force is used abundantly in theurgic and thaumaturgic operations. Egyptian hierophants were adepts in the application of this force. The laws and principles involved in controlling the agent were transmitted under oath of secrecy to seekers of Light. Appolonius, Pythagoras, and Moses are names that come to mind when considering the display of so-called miracles. These eminent individuals were all initiates of the Mystery schools in the Land of Khem.
Nowadays, the Caduceus is an emblem employed by the medical profession. Only in recent years is this branch of science discovering the subtle energies with which this emblem is silently pointing.
Themes of Alchemy
Alchemy, no matter what its level of application, is essentially psychic in nature. All of the laboratory processes described by alchemists takes place mainly in man’s consciousness. Consciousness is the key to transmutation. God-Consciousness is the secret of the royal Art. Functioning in higher dimensions, the conscious mind in unison with higher levels of consciousness, creates forms of perfection in higher realms, in archetypal worlds. The consciousness operating therein coalesces the necessary electronic particles to bring about a manifestation in the physical world. Consciousness, when in the borderline state, easily experiences and produces psychic manifestations.
The Mind is the creator and director of the dynamism and kinetics of subatomic particles. Out of Cosmic Root Substance, or Prima Materia, the Cosmic Mind and Intelligence fashioned the entire universe. Man, being the reflection of the macrocosm, is able to use the same Mind to manifest his designs. Patterns of perfection held constantly in mind becomes living archetypes which stimulates its creator to work spiritually upon his redemption and salvation from bondage to human mortality. We become what we think. Thoughts are living energy, and it is the proper directing of those thoughts by the will that effects transmutation or precipitation. It is declared that thoughts of a divine nature give rise to the vibrations of a Master Soul. Thoughts influence us holistically. Our nerve substances, composition of the blood, auric energies and radiations, are all affected by the state of our mind, by the thoughts that we dwell on a day to day basis.
Every organism is an embryo of a higher development and expression. Nature is constantly striving to produce perfection. Alchemists believe that it is Man’s prerogative to speed up the processes of nature to quickly attain perfection. This spiritual labor is conducted in the laboratory of the soul.
From the Absolute’s point of view, we may speculate that everything is perfect, for “everything” does not truthfully exist–everything is his being. All is God in his omnipresence. God is Immanent and Transcendent. Perfection is a divine quality ever present within Nature and Man. This innate divinity is stressed by spiritual gurus. The “know ye not that ye are gods” precept is emphasized repeatedly.
From the relative point of view, imperfections are to be seen everywhere. Man’s earthly mission is to transmute this disordered condition, this cacophony of man’s evolving principles by attuning with the rhythm of the Cosmos–with the dance of Shiva.
To understand the esoteric science of alchemy, it is necessary to elaborate upon the above through discussing briefly the following alchemical themes:
1) The Philosopher’s Stone
2) The First Matter
3) The Seed
4) Mercury–Sulphur–Salt
5) The Seven Metals
6) The Universal Panacea
7) Fire
Copyright © 2006 Luxamore
A View Inside the Cloud
Today, it is increasingly becoming difficult to watch television, read a magazine, or visit a website without coming across the word “cloud computing”. There are many ads for this service in the above mediums which seek to popularize this new service. It is said to be a service which is great for storing documents, accessing your music, photos and videos from any location and from any device. Due to its increasing importance and scalability, cloud computing is becoming a much sought after service today. But, before we actually start using this service, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered.
Some questions that come to mind when we talk about using cloud computing services for your company are: should your company be using cloud computing services? What has been holding your executives back? What can you expect from the future? In order to answer these questions, the Institute interviewed two senior members of IEEE who are experts in the field of cloud computing: Alexander Pasik, IEEE chief information officer, and Thomas Coughlin, President of the data storage consulting group Coughlin Associates, of Atascadero, Calif, and vice president of operations and planning for the IEEE consumer electronics society.
Coughlin thinks of cloud computing as “an outsourcing for your technology assets”. He further says that “cloud computing is a service in which an internet connected machine and remote digital storage are both used to provide a number of capabilities for both business and personal uses. Technically speaking, he said that there were three types of cloud computing services that are commonly put to use: infrastructure as a service, platform as a service and finally, software as a service. With the first mentioned cloud computing service, Parsik says, clients have access to virtual servers in the third party service provider’s data centre, which can be used any way we want.
In this case users have to install their own software and also be responsible for maintaining it. This option gives the users enough flexibility and scalability says Parsik. Another feature is that if a user needs 3-4 servers to run his systems, and needs 50 during the holiday season, he will not have to buy more servers but can just rent the additional servers on the cloud system. An example of an Iaas is Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud, which is also called as EC2.
Paas includes all the features of the Iaas, with clients using the provider’s computing platform including an operating system, developer tools, database and web servers through which users can develop and run their software in the cloud without having to bear the cost and the complexity of buying and then managing the underlying hardware. Paas allows the user better economies of scale with the trade off being that platform provider’s ability to lock down the service so that you can not use your own tools. The Google App Engine, with which users develop and host web applications using Google development tools, is a good example of a Paas.
Affordable SEO Services Offshore
Each and Every Internet savvy person is aware of the effects of SEO, and especially companies which needs to market its product or Service cannot neglect the importance of SEO Services. With the growth of technology, the world has really become a small place to live in. And today consumers from one country can use products and services being provided in other countries also. And nowadays, customers can look for products and services on the internet also. This has actually made SEO even more important as this is one of the most effective online tools which will help organizations to gain maximum customers and increase the sales figure multifold. As it is being witnessed, soon SEO will decide whether the company will exist or not. SEO helps in bringing maximum traffic to the website and helps in improving company’s ranking on various search engines. We actually cannot calculate exact Return on Investment in case of SEO services as it is dependent on time. SEO methods are countless in number, and moreover each website requires different method to improve its ranking on the search engine along with maximum traffic on the site.
And in this case the only process which comes to rescue is affordable SEO services offshore, which helps in reducing costs as well as increasing profitability of the company. However, it is really important to hit the right target, as sometimes when it is being done by those people who are not English Speaking, and then it leads to low-quality SEO content. This helps in increasing traffic a bit; however it does not increase sales. Therefore, it becomes very important to consider following points while deciding on the final affordable offshore service provider:
1) It is very important to ensure that the offshore team has got SEO experts in their team, and have expertise with latest tools which will help in securing good ranking on all search engines rather than focusing on only one of them.
2) SEO Services differ for different requirements, so those companies should not be sought after who conduct it the same way for every requirement.
3) SEO is totally dependent on time, and it takes around few weeks to even few months to observe the changes in ranking. And if someone has promised with immediate results, then it is sure he/she is using unethical means for promotion. These efforts undoubtedly ensure results in shorter time span; however it is not helpful in longer run.
Computer Degrees Online Available for You
Computer degrees online allow students to acquire a solid education on any computer related course from a reputable college or university, offering online computer program, without actually attending school. It is a distant learning that harnesses the student’s knowledge and skills in any computer field.
Online computer degrees provide students with the required talent to enter into a rapidly growing industry with a well-paid profession. As technology advances, the need for computer experts continues to increase. Employment opportunities will exponentially grow in this field as technology and computer use becomes more relevant to the modern life.
Anyone interested in acquiring an online computer degree can choose from any of these courses available in online computer programs of most colleges and universities.
Computer science degree
Computer science degree online will give the students the edge in terms of employment and career advancement in today’s fast-paced marketplace. This profession offers a lucrative paying job with a starting salary of over $50,000.00, and still increasing as demand for the profession continues to grow.
Computer science is described as the study of theoretical foundations of information and computation. The students also learn practical techniques for their implementation and application in systems.
Software engineering degree
A software engineering degree online can land you a six-figure salary job once you graduate and get certified. Although, this degree is admittedly one of the most difficult Information Technology programs because its coursework consists of intricate mathematical principles.
Software engineering is the application of engineering to software. It involves the design and development of faster, affordable and easy to maintain software.
Computer networking degree
Computer networking degree online is an off-campus opportunity for individuals to learn and maintain secure network infrastructures. Usual subjects for a computer networking program includes study of hardware devices, including routers, switches and bridges and their problem areas; wireless devices, networking security and security protocols; computer applications and software like sharing files and shared applications; working with various operating systems and programming tools and languages; and designing, modifying and upgrading to more complex systems.
Computer information systems degree
This field is among the fastest and highest paying professions in Information Technology. Individuals can get online computer information systems degree from many reputable universities offering distant learning opportunities.
The program involves designing and developing information-based systems critical for operations and management.
Web design degree
Many now rely on the internet to provide almost everything they need: from getting news to providing information, from doing business to paying bills. Virtually, almost everything is accessible and can be done with a click of button. Because of the convenient use of the internet, more and more people are turning towards worldwide web for business or even their day-to-day needs. This phenomenon has resulted in the surge of websites to cater the growing public demand, thus making web design a very profitable profession. Web designers can easily secure a good paying job whether in a company or working freelance. What’s great about it is that an online web design decree is available for everyone with access to computer and internet and with some spare time to the study the course at their own space. Visit websites of colleges and universities to learn about their requirements.
Game design degree
Game design can be said to be in its early stage of rapid growth. The opportunities for development are vast and wide, and this can be observed in the increasing market needs for new and exciting gaming software. Too, the industry is constantly in need of expert game designers, and professionals in this field have very well-paid jobs. Get an online web design degree from well regarded universities to have that extra edge. At any rate, a web design degree can get a solid employment.
Computer programming degree
Programming is a crucial phase of software development. It involves creating source codes that will determine how software operates. In simple term, programming can be understood as the detailed instructions that tell computers what to do. As a vital part of computer engineering, computer programming is regarded as a highly intricate process that requires excellent skills and expertise in the field. That is why this profession is among the most in demand and well paid position. Major universities offer online computer programming degree, which can be completed at the student’s convenience.
CAD degree
Most high-quality presentations now require Computer Aided Designs or CAD. It is the use of a variety of computer-based tools to assist engineers, architects and other design professionals produce well structured real or virtual objects. CAD software allows objects to be designed in two dimensional or three dimensional space. Online CAD degree programs or online CAD degree courses may be offered through schools like ITT Tech and Penn Foster.
If you are planning to enroll in any of the computer degrees online be sure to study its requirements, and determine whether the specific field suits your interest. Anyway any of these courses can provide good employment opportunities.
Touring Around Cleveland
By Air
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) functions as a center for Continental Airlines and services almost 700 arrival routes every day from over 142 locations. The flight terminal is easily situated close to the crossroads of I-71, I-480, and I-80 along with railroad service straight from the airport terminal to the downtown area Cleveland. Address: 5300 Riverside Drive, Cleveland, OH 44135. For more information, call 216.265.6030.
Burke Lakefront Airport (BKL) is both a company and standard aviation flight terminal which is managed by the City of Cleveland. Found in the heart of downtown Cleveland, BKL offers unmatched entry to downtown industry as well as destinations. Address: 1501 North Marginal Drive, Cleveland, OH 44114. For more information, call 216.781.6411.
Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) is specialized in doing your flights towards the Greater Cleveland region much more comforting and satisfying. CAK provides the most affordable standard ticket of any airport terminal in Ohio with surrounding car parking, on-site auto leasing, and high quality low-fare service onboard AirTran Airways. Address: 5400 Lauby Road, N. Canton, OH 4472. For more information, call 330.896.2385.
By Taxi or Airport Van
Cabs as well as airport terminal vehicles service many of the area cities and air terminals and are a substitute for hiring a car if you do not intend on doing a great deal of sightseeing and tour.
By Rental Car
There is a wide range of car rental providers you may count on. Some choices possible are the following::
Avis (800.230.4898)
Enterprise (800.261.7331)
Hertz (800.654.3131)
National (877.222.9058)
By Train
Amtrak can make many day-to-day stops in town. The train station building (which has waiting room area) is situated at 200 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, OH 44114. For more information, call 800.USA.RAIL (800.872.7245).
By Bus
Greyhound Bus Lines provides timetabled program to/from its downtown terminal station, that is available 24 hours/day, each day of the year. Address: 1465 Chester Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114. For more information, call 216.781.0520 or 216.781.1841.
Megabus delivers low-cost day by day express coach assistance to/from Toledo and Chicago. Their own high-class double deckers provide you with 100 % free wi-fi, breathtaking windows, plus a eco-friendly alternative route to take a trip. Cleveland’s downtown stop area for departures and arrivals is situated at the joint RTA and megabus.com stop next to the entrance to Tower City at West Huron Road and West 3rd Street. For more information, call 877.GO2.MEGA (877.462.6342).
By Car
Highway tourists will discover Cleveland is essentially located at the junction of a number of Interstate highways (I-77, I-71 and I-90). Ohio Route 2 comes after the Lake Erie shoreline through Cleveland, while I-80 (Ohio Turnpike) and I-480 run east/west of the city.
By Public Transportation
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) – RTA features public transit in the City of Cleveland and 58 neighboring cities, and also positions as one of the state’s biggest transportation systems. It incorporates both bus and fast transportation service, a hassle-free downtown cycle bus program, and four speedy transportation lines (Red, Blue, Green, and Waterfront) bringing individuals to almost any location throughout Greater Cleveland. Fares are $2.25 each way. For more information, call 216.621.9500.
Rail Service – Generally, there are three line of rail services to select from::
Red Line: This particular rail line stretches from the Louis Stokes Station at Windermere in East-Cleveland up to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport which is found in the west.. It can accommodate a number of individuals from University Circle as well as West Park.
Blue Line and Green Line: These sister rail lines take trip between Tower City and Shaker Square. From Shaker Square, they would take separate ways. The Blue Line proceeds to Van Aken Boulevard and the intersection of Warrensville Road while the Green Line takes Shaker Boulevard to Green Road.
Waterfront Line: This particular line is just an extension of the Blue and Green Lines and its line starts at Tower City. From there, it would head to the East Bank of the Flats to the South Harbor Station in the Municipal Parking Lot.
For more information, call 216.621.9500.
Downtown Trolley Service – Trolleys are again used in Cleveland, and there is zero cost on the fare. Two routes operate from Mon-Fri 7am-7pm.
The E-Line services the Warehouse District on West 9th and West 6th Streets, Public Square and Tower City, the Entertainment District on East 4th Street, the theatres in PlayhouseSquare, Cleveland State University, as well as other industrial areas on Lower Euclid Avenue.
The B-Line encircles Superior and Lakeside Avenues in between West 6th Street in the Warehouse District and East 12th Street. It services the State Office Building, Public Square and Tower City, Cleveland Public Library, the Convention Center, Cleveland City Hall, the Federal Office Building, Cuyahoga County offices, as well as some other business spots.
GSM Quad Band Mobile Phones
To this day, there are more than more than 690 GSM mobile networks across 213 countries and consists of 82.4% of all global mobile connections. According to statistics available there are more than 2 billion GSM mobile users in the world, with China having the largest users with more than 370 million, and Russia following with 145 million users. While US have 78 million, India has 83 million using the GSM service.
A mobile phone can be a bewildering affair for a traveler. It is mostly incompatibility with the network of your visiting country, since every country in the world has different frequency band of operation.
Almost all parts of the world operate on GSM technology, except USA and Canada. Originally GSM operated at a frequency of 900 MHz, which is being continuously upgraded and now works on 1,800 MHz service. With a GSM phone, you can access service in 212 different countries. Some of the mobile phones available in the United States and Canada operate on GSM, but most of them are of a different frequency band. The GSM service available in North America is of a totally different frequency of 1,900 MHz and sometimes 850 MHz, which is different from the standard of 1,800 MHz. Not all countries in the world use the standard 900/1,800 MHz GSM. The exceptions being, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Korea, and some Central/South American countries, with some limited coverage of the standard GSM networks.
Today, mobile phones have become a part of daily living. We often wonder how we ever lived without them. Whether you are traveling on business or on a holiday, mobile phones offer incredible services during your journey. However, they also present some challenges, when you wonder if that mobile phone you have will work while you travel from one place to the other.
There are three bands on which the mobile transmission is based on, with different countries operating on a different frequency falling under different bands. Today, quad band mobile phones take away the fear in you, relieving you from that worry, if your mobile phone will work in UK.
The obvious convenience of having a mobile phone makes you feel safe where-ever you are, with the facility that it has to quick-access for help when you need it and talk to the people important to you. It is one of the most economical and essential life-long product in anyone’s life today. Think about those olden days when you had to make a call from your hotel room. Think about the bill that you paid, just for your telephone calls. Now you have a mobile phone, a partner to your daily life. You can already feel the difference. Today, many of these phones are being offered with exceptional plans that may include, free airtime, cheaper long distance charges and in some cases cheaper international roaming charges. In India, for example, service providers have started to offer life time incoming calls on pre-paid sim cards of your mobile. Realising such a benefit, you feel comfortable that atleast you are available on your mobile phone. Prices are dropping every month, which started with a huge investment when mobile phones were first introduced.
Let us look at why all mobile phones are not compatible.
There are two explanations to this reason. The first one being that all service providers in this world do not operate on the same radio frequency band and encoding services. Therefore, when you travel to UK, your phone might not be compatible with the kind of frequencies that the service providers offer.
The second point is a bit complicated. To enable a mobile phone from the United States to work in UK, the service providers in UK, or vice-versa, must have a cross-billing arrangement with one or more service providers in the other country. This cross-billing arrangement is a commercial deal between the service providers of the two countries, which results in allowing roaming in your mobile phone. In some cases the roaming facility in your phone, needs to be activated by your service provider in US. If this is the case, then, you have to have roaming enabled before you go out of the country. This arrangement falls under International Roaming. The same is the case with National Roaming. Therefore, you need to have such a phone, which would accept all the three bands the service providers operates on in this word, and such a phone is the one with quad band features. Dual band phones on the other hand would work anywhere in the world except the Unites states.
Let us look at some of the problems with mobile phones in the United States. If you are in US and you have a mobile phone which you would like to have the international roaming facility, your best bet would be to sign up with service provider who provides GSM. The two major GSM service providers in US are T-Mobile and Cingular, with the consideration that AT&T has now been merged with Cingular.
This sounds like a perfect solution. You now have one phone which works all over the world. If you have decided on such an arrangement, it must be what you want. But, you need to consider that GSM service is quite limited in US. That takes you back a bit. No, there is no solution for that. To have your way, you will have to maintain two mobile phones, one with a major established network in US and a second; having the GSM service with roaming features.
GSM is a state-of-art technology, offering fax capability and Short Messaging Service (SMS). Most of the service providers offer e-mail to SMS feature, making it possible to receive important announcements and information over your mobile phone, viz., receiving flight updates and breaking news alerts. Many offer quick connectivity to ISDN services, there by allowing fast data transmission. The latest generation offers Global Packet Radio Service (GPRS), which enables you to connect to a high-speed data communication channel, faster than 9,600 bps.
We have discussed the limitation of GSM services available in US vis-à-vis roaming. We have also said that in order to over-come this limitation and avail international roaming as well, you would have to maintain two mobile phones, one with a major established network in US and the second; having the GSM service with the roaming features. Instead of maintaining a second phone, mobile phone rental service is also available. There are many outlets who would rent you these phones with perhaps certain terms, viz., you would need to get your relevant sim card from them. To look into the prospects of mobile phone rentals you may like to visit this website http://www.planetomni.com/RENT_INFO.shtml which provides you with the details that you would need to have.
The GSM has made roaming between operators a very common affair, facilitating the users to carry their mobile in almost every part of the world. GSM is considered to be a second generation (2G) mobile phone system.
