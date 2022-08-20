News
Will the Rockies’ incompetent personnel decisions cost manager Bud Black his job?
The Rockies know how to form a team. Their starting pitch is lousy and their bullpen is worse. They only have one home run even though they play at Coors Field. They squander $70 million on third baseman Ryan McMahon and $182 million on oft-injured outfielder Kris Bryant. They will bring the same trash back next year, because they think things will change. The definition of insanity is trying to figure out what this pathetic front office won’t do next.
Well I’m going crazy
Kiz: Do you know my problem? When could the Rockies manager be scapegoated Bud Black for bad personnel decisions? Heading into a fourth straight losing season, Black would be in big trouble if this franchise really cared about winning. So I expect it to be retained for 2023. The big question: At 65, why does Black still want to put up with this mess?
I loved Randy Gradishar, but by the time cornerback Louis Wright entered the field as a rookie, he was the best player in that Orange Crush defense!
Matt, about Louis
Kiz: If I could hand out a single Hall pass to a big snubbed Broncos, I’d give it to Wright.
I read your column about why you think Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson should be benched for the preseason. I have tickets with a friend from New York for the August 27 game against Minnesota, and if Wilson does not play, can you tell me how I can request a refund? My friend doesn’t watch any sports, but told me she’s a huge Wilson fan and would visit me in Denver if we could go to a game to see him play. I have never attended a match in person. This was going to be my first.
Phyllis, crushed orange
Kiz: A few days ago, when Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “I don’t like preseason,” Kickin’ It headquarters staff shouted, “Amen, bro!” If the starters don’t play during the pre-season, it’s better for the health of the team. But it’s a shameful rip-off from the fans. The NFL should stop taking people’s hard earned money for this exhibition play nonsense.
Why are you obsessed with the insane wealth of the Broncos’ new owners? Is it envy?
KM Balancing Ledger
Kiz: Obsessed? No. Envious? Maybe a little bit. Amused? Absolutely. I’m not sure I can count to 1000 without losing track. My brain is therefore too small to understand the magnitude of a billion. And Rob Walton is worth $60 billion, which is roughly the GNP of Costa Rica. Guess this: If he started giving away $100,000 a day, how many generations of Waltons would it take to empty his bank account?
And today’s farewell shot declares the Calgary Flames crazy.
$7m a year is way too much and seven years is way too long on a contract for Nazem Kadri. He’ll soon be 39 when it’s over. Good for him. Now it’s up to you, Avs. We need a legit No.2 center or we may forget to repeat. The Avs need to trade defenseman Sam Girard to get the cap space to land a good cross.
KM, skeptical by nature
Blocking mechanism in Demat accounts essential for share sale transactions from November 14: Sebi
New Delhi:
On Friday, market regulator SEBI made it mandatory for investors to block securities in their respective demat accounts for sell trades.
Currently, the facility is optional for investors.
The blocking mechanism in the demat accounts of clients conducting sale transactions would become mandatory from November 14, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.
Under this mechanism, the shares of a client intending to effect a sell transaction will be blocked in the client’s demat account in favor of the relevant clearing company.
In July, the regulator decided to introduce the concept of a blocking mechanism, whereby investors have the possibility to block securities in their respective demat accounts for sale transactions from August 1st.
The option of a prepayment method is also available. Under this option, shares are transferred from a client’s demat account to the account of the relevant clearing house. If the sale transaction is not executed under the prepayment mechanism, these shares are returned to the client’s account and the process takes time and involves a cost.
After extensive consultation with custodians, clearing houses and exchanges, and considering the benefits of the lock-up mechanism, SEBI has now decided that “the lock-up mechanism facility will be mandatory for all prepayment transactions”.
In case the sell transaction is not executed, the shares will remain in the client’s demat account and will be released at the end of the day T (Trade). The blocking of shares will be on a “time basis”.
SEBI said custodians and clearing companies will need to set up an appropriate system by participants or members to make the block mechanism available for clients in the securities market.
As part of the blocking mechanism, the securities in the client’s demat account will be blocked either by the client using the online system of a custodian or an eDIS mandate, or through the intermediary of the participant depository on the basis of a physical DIS (delivery note) given by the customer or a power of attorney (PoA) holder.
Custodians can block the securities on the client’s demat account with regard to intra or inter-custodian transfer instructions until the payment day. Only after review of the net delivery obligation at the client level obtained from the clearing houses can the blocked securities be transferred.
Custodians will also provide clearing houses with transfer order information so that clients can take advantage of the prepayment benefit.
According to SEBI, if the securities for sale are blocked in the depository system in favor of a clearing house, all margins would be deemed to have been collected and a penalty for lack or non-collection of margins, including other margins, should not occur.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Paris Jackson showcases chic style at charity gala with Prince Jackson
The King of Pop’s daughter looked like a floral fashion queen as she hung out with her brother at a charity gala earlier this weekend.
Paris-Jackson and PrinceJacksonchildren of fire michael jackson, attended the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on August 19. Paris wore a beige midi-length, sleeveless, zipped and belted dress printed with pink flowers. She paired the look with brown Dr. Martens and a matching handbag.
On the red carpet, the 24-year-old model and her brother, 25, posed for photos holding hands and laughing together. Inside the event, Prince posed for more photos with Cedric the animator.
The Harold and Carole Pump Foundation strives to “raise funds and awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer”.
While Paris, who is also a musician, and Prince make occasional public appearances, their younger brother bigi jackson, 20, formerly nicknamed Blanket, usually stays away from the spotlight. However, he gave a rare interview to Hello Brittany last year, in which he visited a room filled with memories of his father and reflected on the artist’s legacy.
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran told Fox News Digital exclusively how far the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil.
“Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran has intensified its terrorist plots abroad, especially against our movement due to its increased appeal to protesters,” said Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the US Office of the National Council. of the Iranian Resistance (NCRI).
“Tehran saw the MEK as an engine of change in Iran and found the NCRI’s network abroad to be the key to pressuring against the regime.”
On August 10, the Justice Department announced charges against Iranian agent Shahram Poursafi, a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for an alleged plot to assassinate John Bolton, who served as an adviser to the former President Trump’s national security until 2019. New details also showed agents. reportedly targeted former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
IRAN OFFICIALS WILL DEMAND FINE IF WE WITHDRAW AGAIN FROM NUCLEAR DEAL: REPORT
US officials said the plot was likely planned in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qud terror force, but NCRI and of the People’s Mojahedin Organization (MEK) told Fox News Digital about the assassination attempts that date back years.
Jafarzadeh discovered he was a prime target for the regime after seeing media reports of a criminal complaint and affidavit related to the assassination attempt on Trump and Bolton and seeing his own name among possible targets. in the affidavit.
“I was already alert to potential terrorist threats from the Iranian regime because, only a month before, an Iranian regime bomb-carrying diplomat had been arrested, and we knew that Tehran usually does not operate on just one target, and therefore it was expected that he would also plan terrorist operations in the United States,” he explained.
He pointed to three failed attempts in 2018 alone to attempt to hit MEK targets, including an attempted bombing of MEK headquarters in Albania and an attempt in July of that year to hit a rally in Paris, after which French authorities have arrested an Iranian diplomat.
Iran’s reach extends to operatives operating covertly in the United States who maintain “a benign cover” to hide their connection to Tehran, according to Jafarzadeh. He claimed that many Iranian regime operatives use Iranian-American cover or operate in think tanks or academic institutions.
IRANIAN JOURNALIST TO BIDEN: ‘DON’T BURY HUMAN RIGHTS UNDER YOUR AGREEMENT’
Ali Safavi, a member of the NCRI’s foreign affairs committee based in Paris, argues that the attempts against counter-regime groups validate them because it proves that the regime sees them as “existential threats”.
“The misguided policy of appeasing the medieval theocracy and turning a blind eye to the mullahs’ egregious conduct at home and abroad has created a culture of impunity that only encourages them to spread their terrorism across borders. from Iran,” Safavi told Fox News Digital. He also discovered he was a target when the affidavit against the Iranian agents was made public.
“I had seen one [the assassins], the Orange County server,” he revealed. “The restaurant he worked in was a popular establishment frequented by all Iranians. I was in town in 2015 and went to the restaurant several times. And, each time, he was our server and very attentive with us. We didn’t know he was actually trying to listen to what we were discussing.”
The would-be killer also requested a photo with Safavi when the two crossed paths during a protest outside the United Nations headquarters in New York in 2017.
IRAN-BACKED NEWSPAPER THREATENS ASSASSINATION OF TRUMP AND POMPEO AFTER SALMAN RUSHDIE STAB
Both men believe that exposure of repeated and ongoing attempts against former US officials and Iranian dissidents should prove enough for the Biden administration to end negotiations for a nuclear deal and the potential release of millions of much-needed funds for an economically starved nation that continues to fund proxy terrorist groups in neighboring countries.
“A leopard never changes places,” Safavi said. “In accordance with the Democratic Party’s political platform, human rights must be at the center of any policy towards the Iranian regime. The only viable and effective policy to deal with Tehran’s brutality on its territory and the spread of terrorism abroad is to toughen and extend sanctions to deprive the regime of the resources with which it sustains its apparatus of repression and war.”
Critics have also used the revelation of assassination attempts on US officials to argue that the Biden administration should deny President Ebrahim Raisi a visa, which he would be required to have to attend the UN General Assembly. United in September.
“The Biden administration has publicly acknowledged that the Tehran regime is actively plotting to assassinate Americans,” Richard Goldberg, senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former National Security Council official, told Fox News Digital.
“How can they issue visas to those responsible for the conspiracy? It would be fully consistent with US law and treaty obligations to deny Raisi and his delegation visas on national security grounds.
Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.
Ravens to watch at each position in Sunday’s preseason game vs. Cardinals
Officially, the Ravens’ training camp in Owings Mills ended Wednesday. In reality, well, that light at the end of the preseason tunnel is still pretty dim.
“It feels like we’re in the middle of it,” outside linebacker Steven Means said with a grin Tuesday.
The Ravens still have two games to play and two more roster cut-downs to figure out before their regular-season work can begin in earnest. On Sunday, they’ll face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, where they can extend their NFL-record preseason winning streak to 22 games.
The nationally televised game will be light on stars, with both teams expected to rest several starters. That won’t rob the matchup of its intrigue, though. Here’s a key Raven to watch at each position.
Quarterback: Tyler Huntley
Lamar Jackson is sitting out Sunday’s game. So is Arizona starter Kyler Murray. Backup Colt McCoy missed the Cardinals’ preseason opener with arm soreness. All of which sets up an intriguing possibility: Huntley and Trace McSorley, who battled in Ravens training camp last summer, facing off as starters.
Huntley impressed in the Ravens’ preseason win over the Tennessee Titans, finishing 16-for-18 for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he could have more playmakers around him Sunday. Huntley typically relies on quick hitters — his longest completion against Tennessee was a 22-yarder to tight end Isaiah Likely — but the Ravens need to sharpen their downfield passing attack. If Huntley could connect on one or two deep shots, it’d help burnish his profile in prime time.
Running back: Mike Davis
With J.K. Dobbins working his way back to full strength and Gus Edwards not yet cleared to practice, Davis remains atop the Ravens’ depth chart. He showed nice vision toward the end of training camp, taking a couple of cutback runs to the second level in practices. He’s also a dependable pass blocker, as he showed on a handful of punishing chip blocks against Tennessee.
The Ravens’ opener didn’t produce much separation in the running back competition — “They all look pretty decent,” coach John Harbaugh said after the game — but with Corey Clement released, there should be more opportunities to go around. At this point in the preseason, Davis doesn’t need to author any highlight-reel runs. A performance that cements his starting credentials wouldn’t hurt, though.
Wide receiver: Jaylon Moore
Moore wasn’t as productive against the Titans as Shemar Bridges (four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown) or Makai Polk (six catches for 43 yards). But he also saw less of the field. Polk got 47 snaps on offense; Bridges had 31. Moore, meanwhile, had his two catches for 15 yards over 26 snaps.
There might still be a job to win at wide receiver, and one preseason game alone won’t decide anything. Moore, after two years on the Ravens’ practice squad, was one of the team’s top receivers early in camp before fading somewhat. Bridges and Polk failed to build on their preseason performances, turning in quiet weeks at camp. Moore’s experience will help his roster chances, but so would a breakout game.
Tight end: Nick Boyle
The Ravens have been cautious with Boyle, who’s avoided setbacks in camp after two seasons of knee troubles. As part of the team’s ramp-up plan, he ended camp sitting out every third day. But after watching the preseason opener from the sideline, Boyle could play Sunday. He said earlier this month that he needed to play in the preseason: “I think those are the kind of reps you can’t get out on the practice field, although you’re in pads.”
Boyle, 29, has dropped weight since last season, but his technique can still make him indispensable as a blocker. He’s looked more and more comfortable in practice, picking up outside linebacker Odafe Oweh in pass protection on long-developing play-action designs. He even knocked Oweh to the ground before releasing into the flat in Monday’s practice.
Offensive line: Tyre Phillips
With left guard front-runner Ben Powers starting at right guard against Tennessee, it was Phillips who opened the game Thursday at left guard. He later moved over to left tackle, where his play dropped off. But Harbaugh said Wednesday that Phillips is “not out of the competition [at left guard] by any stretch.”
Ben Cleveland should also see time at left guard against Arizona, but Phillips is seemingly Powers’ top challenger for the Week 1 job. The 2020 third-round pick moves well in space, has a wide frame and, most importantly, feels he can trust his body to hold up. He’s also impressed in one-on-one battles. “I’ve been nicked up my last two years,” Phillips said Wednesday. “But this year, over the offseason, I did a lot of work on my body, and I feel as healthy as ever.”
Defensive line: Justin Madubuike
Madubuike missed the Ravens’ preseason opener and two weekend practices with migraines, but he had one of his best practices of camp Tuesday, winning his one-on-ones in a pass-rushing drill against starting right guard Kevin Zeitler and reserve guard Kahlil McKenzie.
This is an important preseason for Madubuike, one of the NFL’s better young run defenders and a projected starter along the Ravens’ defensive line. If he can be more disruptive as a pass rusher, his role on third down should grow. Sunday’s game will be a good litmus test: The Cardinals’ projected starting guards, Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez, aren’t close to Zeitler’s level, and Arizona allowed three sacks and eight quarterback hits overall in its opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Outside linebacker: Steven Means
Means’ story is one of the best of the Ravens’ preseason. When the 31-year-old signed in June, he wasn’t exactly a journeyman player; Means played 38 games over his three final healthy seasons in Atlanta, starting 14 games last year for the Falcons. But he also seemed like a long shot to make the Ravens’ 53-man roster.
In camp, though, Means was regularly one of the first outside linebackers out at practice, diligently working on his craft and flashing in team drills. Against Tennessee, he had a sack and three tackles. And on Tuesday, he spoke glowingly of a Ravens franchise that he said “resurrected my career” in 2014, when he first signed with the team despite doubts about his future in football. “Eight years later, I wind up coming back, and it’s a blessing. I owe a lot to this organization.”
Inside linebacker: Kristian Welch
Welch, now in his third year in Baltimore, was quiet against Tennessee, finishing with just two tackles in 35 defensive snaps. He looked a step slow in the open field against quarterback Malik Willis and the Titans’ skill players. Rookie Josh Ross, meanwhile, had a team-high four tackles in 22 defensive snaps and led all Ravens defenders with 15 special teams snaps.
Welch’s familiarity with the Ravens’ defense and his special teams ability are assets in his push to make the team’s 53-man roster. The Ravens probably also don’t have to worry about sneaking undrafted linebackers like Ross or Diego Fagot onto their practice squad, either. But this close to the cut-down deadline, on-the-bubble players have to prove themselves all over again.
Cornerback: Kyle Fuller
If the Ravens’ most established players are sitting out Sunday’s game, Marlon Humphrey figures to have the night off. Marcus Peters is still on the road to recovery. That could mean a starting role at cornerback for Fuller, who hasn’t shied away from taking on the Ravens’ top wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, in camp.
After an up-and-down start to camp, the Baltimore native has helped solidify a secondary that gave Jackson and the Ravens’ passing game headaches over the final week of practices. Starting Cardinals wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and DeAndre Hopkins are expected to sit out Sunday’s game, but Fuller could find himself matched up with speedy rotational pieces like Rondale Moore and Andy Isabella. They should present a nice test — and a welcome change of pace — after weeks of battling familiar faces in practice.
Safety: Kyle Hamilton
Every game should offer more clues about how the Ravens plan to use Hamilton this season, even if his Week 1 role is as the third safety behind Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark. Hamilton’s NFL debut wasn’t perfect — he missed a couple of tackles, including a whiff in the red zone that the elusive Willis turned into a touchdown run — but there were more positives than negatives.
The Ravens moved Hamilton around the field before the snap, lining him up as a box safety and as a deep safety. The first-round pick looked fluid and comfortable in coverage shells that used both one and two high safeties. He showed an awareness of passing concepts. He flew in from deep to scoop up a fumble. He even played 10 snaps on special teams, where his size and athleticism stand out.
Specialist: Jordan Stout
Stout had an “outstanding” debut against Tennessee, special teams coordinator Chris Horton said, averaging 47.8 yards per punt on four attempts. Could he get a look at some field-goal attempts in the preseason? Stout, who kicked at Penn State, booted a couple from 50-plus yards in practice Wednesday, including one with Justin Tucker as the unlikely holder.
“If it comes up, I think that would be a consideration,” Horton said. “Again, he has done it all. But our job is to see how the game goes, see what happens and just let him play the game. And if it comes up, we’ll handle it the right way.”
Preseason, Week 2
Sunday, 8 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
August 19, 2022: Morning Technical Report Reviews EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD
The USD is the strongest of the major currencies as Fed comments push the greenback higher. This causes EURUSD and GBPUSD to move to new weekly (and multi-week) lows. The USDJPY also broke in favor of the USD.
What levels are in play with a focus on risk and targets from a technical standpoint as trading heads into the weekend.
Steve Young questions Ravens’ development of QB Lamar Jackson: ‘He keeps getting held back’
As the preseason winds down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s self-imposed Week 1 deadline to sign a contract extension creeps closer. In the eyes of Hall of Fame signal-caller and NFL analyst Steve Young, Jackson shouldn’t be in any rush to close a deal.
In an appearance Thursday night on ESPN, Young said that if the Ravens don’t develop a “sophisticated” passing offense around Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player might be better served playing elsewhere.
“Lamar Jackson is a complete player that is [not being trained] in being a sophisticated passer,” Young said. “And now you’re asking, ‘Why isn’t he paid to be [Kansas City Chiefs star] Patrick Mahomes?’ Because they haven’t given him a chance to be Patrick Mahomes. So until they do, Lamar Jackson’s damned because of what the Ravens are doing, not because of Lamar Jackson.”
A change in scenery early in Young’s career served him well. After being drafted first overall in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft, he spent two disappointing seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the San Francisco 49ers to serve as Joe Montana’s backup. Once he took over the full-time job in 1991, he became a star, earning two MVP awards, a Super Bowl MVP and seven Pro Bowl selections over the next decade.
While Jackson has had a record-setting start to his NFL career, including the most wins by a quarterback under the age of 25, Young believes Jackson isn’t being given a chance to reach his full potential while operating the Ravens’ run-heavy offense.
“I can’t wait for someone to train Lamar Jackson in a sophisticated passing game. I think he’d be the greatest player in the history of the game,” Young said. “But he keeps getting held back by the Ravens year after year because they keep doubling down on this [rushing] thing Lamar Jackson is great at. No question, he’s the best at that. But that’s not the championship football they need to play. That’s not what Lamar Jackson wants to be.”
That type of criticism is nothing new to Greg Roman, who’s served as the Ravens’ offensive coordinator since 2019, when Jackson became a full-time starter. Roman understands the scrutiny, but he said in June that it hasn’t shaken his belief in the offense’s direction.
“As a professional, we’re all our harshest critics, and I think we know the truth, and you just believe in that and keep trying to get better every day,” Roman said during organized team activities this offseason. “Don’t get set in your ways; just keep trying to adapt, evolve and adjust, and don’t worry about a thing.”
Robert Griffin III, the former star Washington quarterback who spent three seasons with Jackson in Baltimore, told Young and his fellow ESPN colleagues that Jackson shouldn’t settle for anything less than being the highest-paid quarterback in the league — the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tops the list with a $50.3 million average annual salary. Every day Jackson gets closer to free agency, Griffin said, he gains leverage in negotiations. But Griffin doesn’t think that’s going to drive Jackson out of Baltimore.
“I simply think this is negotiations,” Griffin said. “The Baltimore Ravens, they love Lamar Jackson. They love Lamar. Lamar loves Baltimore. The bottom line is, this is just negotiating power, and Lamar is willing to call their bluff. If they’re not offering what he wants, he’s willing to say, ‘All right, I’ll just play it out.’ He’s not going to do something that will turn that city against him, I can promise you that.”
