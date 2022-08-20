Witness says she didn’t want to ‘carry her lies’ – NBC Chicago

A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly when she was underage testified Friday that she had been concerned several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were investigating over the child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did so because she didn’t want to “carry her lies.”

Hours before jurors got their first glimpse of sexually explicit videos at the heart of the prosecution’s bid to prove Kelly produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 child pornography trial, the woman, who is now 37 and goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’ during the ongoing trial, admitted that even after she started cooperating she lied when she told officers she wasn’t sure if Kelly abused of minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to cause trouble for others.

Jane testified for more than four hours on Thursday, saying it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was the focus of the 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted. She also said Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times in the late 1990s before she turned 18. Kelly, 55, was around 30 at the time.

During her cross-examination on Friday, Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sought to cast the R&B singer in a more favorable light after Jane testified the day before about how Kelly sexually pursued her from around the age of 14.

Kelly has been followed for decades by allegations about her sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified during the #MeToo era and after the 2019 release of the Lifetime TV docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”

When questioned, Jane said her relationship with Kelly lasted 12 years and continued for two years after her trial in 2008, until she was 26. Bonjean asked if, “after your breakup, you care about him and he cares about you?” Jane said it was true.

As “Surviving R. Kelly” was released, Jane said she was worried about Kelly and reached out to him. In a text message she sent him, she wrote: “I love you. Don’t let the devil win.

She said she tried several times to contact him in 2019 for advice as she wondered if she should speak at length to Kelly’s authorities for the first time. She told jurors: “I felt comfortable enough to reach out to him because I was scared.”

She decided soon after to speak to investigators.

“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore,” she said.

Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in New York earlier this year for a 2021 conviction for using her fame to sexually abuse fans. For the duration of the current trial, he is being held in a federal prison in Chicago, his hometown.

Prosecutors say Kelly intimidated and paid off the girl – Jane – to ensure she did not testify at the 2008 trial to identify herself and Kelly in the critical video, which the government says Kelly did in a log cabin-themed room at her Chicago North Side home circa 2000. Jane testified Thursday that she was the girl, then 14, in the video and that Kelly was the man.

It was one of three videos from which prosecutors released excerpts on Friday that they said showed Kelly sexually abusing an underage Jane. Before the videos were shown on monitors in front of each juror’s chair, court officials set up tall, opaque screens around the jury that blocked reporters and onlookers from seeing the videos and jurors’ reactions.

The sound was audible throughout the courtroom, however, and in one video the girl is heard repeatedly calling the man “daddy”. At one point, she asks, “Dad, do you still love me?” The man is also heard giving her sexually explicit instructions.

Earlier, prosecutors suggested that any viewing of the videos by the public could violate child pornography laws, and they asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to send reporters and spectators out of the courtroom while the jurors looked at them. The judge denied the request.

After the acquittal at the 2008 trial, some jurors later said they had no choice but to acquit Kelly because the daughter – then an adult – had not testified. On the stand Thursday, Jane admitted she lied to a grand jury in 2002 when she said it wasn’t her in the video.

Jane testified that she met Kelly through an aunt who worked with him and asked Kelly to be her godfather when she was 13. She told jurors she was 15 when they first had sex.

Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew a 2008 conviction would effectively end his life as he knew it, and prosecutors say he conspired to settle this lawsuit.