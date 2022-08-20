News
Witness says she didn’t want to ‘carry her lies’ – NBC Chicago
A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly when she was underage testified Friday that she had been concerned several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were investigating over the child abuse allegations involving the singer, but she ultimately did so because she didn’t want to “carry her lies.”
Hours before jurors got their first glimpse of sexually explicit videos at the heart of the prosecution’s bid to prove Kelly produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 child pornography trial, the woman, who is now 37 and goes by the pseudonym ‘Jane’ during the ongoing trial, admitted that even after she started cooperating she lied when she told officers she wasn’t sure if Kelly abused of minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to cause trouble for others.
Jane testified for more than four hours on Thursday, saying it was her and Kelly in a videotape that was the focus of the 2008 trial, in which he was acquitted. She also said Kelly sexually assaulted her hundreds of times in the late 1990s before she turned 18. Kelly, 55, was around 30 at the time.
During her cross-examination on Friday, Kelly’s lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, sought to cast the R&B singer in a more favorable light after Jane testified the day before about how Kelly sexually pursued her from around the age of 14.
Kelly has been followed for decades by allegations about her sexual behavior. The scrutiny intensified during the #MeToo era and after the 2019 release of the Lifetime TV docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.”
When questioned, Jane said her relationship with Kelly lasted 12 years and continued for two years after her trial in 2008, until she was 26. Bonjean asked if, “after your breakup, you care about him and he cares about you?” Jane said it was true.
As “Surviving R. Kelly” was released, Jane said she was worried about Kelly and reached out to him. In a text message she sent him, she wrote: “I love you. Don’t let the devil win.
She said she tried several times to contact him in 2019 for advice as she wondered if she should speak at length to Kelly’s authorities for the first time. She told jurors: “I felt comfortable enough to reach out to him because I was scared.”
She decided soon after to speak to investigators.
“I didn’t want to carry his lies anymore,” she said.
Kelly, who denies any wrongdoing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a federal judge in New York earlier this year for a 2021 conviction for using her fame to sexually abuse fans. For the duration of the current trial, he is being held in a federal prison in Chicago, his hometown.
Prosecutors say Kelly intimidated and paid off the girl – Jane – to ensure she did not testify at the 2008 trial to identify herself and Kelly in the critical video, which the government says Kelly did in a log cabin-themed room at her Chicago North Side home circa 2000. Jane testified Thursday that she was the girl, then 14, in the video and that Kelly was the man.
It was one of three videos from which prosecutors released excerpts on Friday that they said showed Kelly sexually abusing an underage Jane. Before the videos were shown on monitors in front of each juror’s chair, court officials set up tall, opaque screens around the jury that blocked reporters and onlookers from seeing the videos and jurors’ reactions.
The sound was audible throughout the courtroom, however, and in one video the girl is heard repeatedly calling the man “daddy”. At one point, she asks, “Dad, do you still love me?” The man is also heard giving her sexually explicit instructions.
Earlier, prosecutors suggested that any viewing of the videos by the public could violate child pornography laws, and they asked Judge Harry Leinenweber to send reporters and spectators out of the courtroom while the jurors looked at them. The judge denied the request.
After the acquittal at the 2008 trial, some jurors later said they had no choice but to acquit Kelly because the daughter – then an adult – had not testified. On the stand Thursday, Jane admitted she lied to a grand jury in 2002 when she said it wasn’t her in the video.
Jane testified that she met Kelly through an aunt who worked with him and asked Kelly to be her godfather when she was 13. She told jurors she was 15 when they first had sex.
Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, knew a 2008 conviction would effectively end his life as he knew it, and prosecutors say he conspired to settle this lawsuit.
A large fire consumes boats, buildings and vehicles at the shipyard
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — A huge fire at a Massachusetts marina turned several boats, buildings and vehicles into burning shells on Friday, producing a plume of black smoke so thick it was picked up by weather radar.
Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV showed much of the Mattapoisett shipyard engulfed in flames, with the blaze apparently limited to buildings and boats ashore. A firefighting vessel could be seen pulled towards the dock, getting as close as possible as it sprayed a jet of water at one of the smoldering sailboats.
“A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast,” Tim Price, a shipyard mechanic, told WJAR-TV. “Everything went up. I think we lost everything.”
Price said he knew one person who was injured, but did not provide details.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and Mattapoisett Fire and Police Department officials said no one was available for comment. Firefighters from across the region responded to the blaze, including as far away as Providence, Rhode Island, about 30 miles away.
Drought conditions and high winds Friday in the Mattapoisett area had prompted the National Weather Service to issue a high fire danger warning. The marina fire sent thick black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts that could be seen for miles around.
The weather service said on Twitter that his radar had detected “what is most likely a plume of smoke” at Mattapoisett.
Mattapoisett resident Richard Walker, 72, was riding a motorbike when he spotted the cloud of smoke. He said he could see it 8 kilometers away as he continued his journey.
“There was flames and black smoke. So much stuff,” Walker said. “Fortunately, it seemed like a lot of people had their boats in the harbor.
Pamela Fleming saw the fire from the back patio of her summer home. She said the blaze knocked out power to the area and forced the closure of a road to a popular beach and lighthouse just beyond the marina.
“The popping sounds of all the fuel and other combustibles exploding were very strange,” Fleming said. “Smoke was billowing aggressively from the area. As soon as he stood up, there was more thick black smoke to take his place.
Several other people posted images and video of the fire and smoke on social media.
The Mattapoisett Boatyard website states that it has been a family-owned marina since 1962, catering primarily to boaters, and has the capacity to store up to 150 vessels over the summer that are not in use or at rest. sale.
Judge: Homeless people’s stuff shouldn’t be destroyed when camps are cleared
When authorities clear homeless encampments on public property, they can’t just trash the belongings of the people who were staying there illegally, a federal judge in Minneapolis ruled Friday.
Even though those erecting the camps don’t have the right to stay, and even though the government does have the right to forcibly clear those camps — as Minneapolis, St. Paul and other cities have done in recent years — the people staying in those camps still have rights, including the right to not have their stuff permanently destroyed, according to an order by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright.
The ruling came Friday in a 2020 lawsuit filed on behalf of nine homeless people who say officials in Minneapolis and Hennepin County violated their constitutional rights by evicting them and destroying their property in sweeps of encampments at Powderhorn, Peavy, Kenwood and Elliot parks during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
The case has been watched closely by local governments, homeless advocates and civil libertarians because it could help determine the tactics authorities can and can’t use — and perhaps accommodations they must make — when clearing homeless camps.
Wright previously dismissed some of the claims of the plaintiffs, who are represented by attorneys with the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. And on Friday, she also rejected their argument that they had a fundamental right to privacy that would prevent authorities from making their sweeps.
The plaintiffs were living in structures unlawfully erected on public land, she ruled, and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board had a “strong interest in promoting the general welfare” that justified clearing them.
In Friday’s ruling, however, Wright granted the homeless plaintiffs a victory, rejecting an argument by the park board that the plaintiffs had no claims under the Fourth Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable search and seizure.
“A temporary deprivation of personal property is different from a permanent deprivation,” Wilhelmina wrote, and personal possessions, including documents and “irreplaceable personal effects,” need not be destroyed to protect public safety and fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The ruling, which came in response to the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case, doesn’t resolve the matter, but rather allows parts of the case to continue to be litigated.
Since the lawsuit was filed, authorities in both Minneapolis and St. Paul have clarified procedures for clearing homeless encampments. Those procedures include providing advance notice and, theoretically, giving people staying there time to gather any belongings they want to keep.
In response to order, the park board issued a statement Friday saying it was pleased the judge agreed with some of its arguments and acknowledging she ruled against the board in other areas.
Attorneys with the ACLU could not be reached for comment.
Vanessa Bryant Gives Moving Testimonial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Describing herself as “blindsided, devastated, hurt” and “betrayed” by the existence of the photos, Vanessa said she filed a lawsuit against the county because she “wanted answers”.
“I live in fear every day,” she explained, adding that she never wanted her Capri children, Bianka5, and Natalie, 19, never to see the pictures. “All you want is to protect your babies.”
Elsewhere in her testimony, Vanessa accused those who took the photos of exploiting her late daughter. She claimed they took advantage of the situation by taking footage of her remains because “her father couldn’t protect her, because he was in the morgue”.
“[I] I expected them to have more compassion and respect,” she said. “My husband and my daughter deserve dignity.
‘SNL’ Producer Lindsay Shookus Leaving Show After 20 Years: ‘Forever Grateful’
Lindsay Shookus has stepped down from her longtime role as producer on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
On Friday, the 42-year-old six-time Emmy winner took to Instagram to announce her exit from the show.
“After 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows – I counted!), I’ve decided to give up the wild nightlife and move on,” she wrote in a lengthy caption of a photo of her on Position.
Shookus continued, “When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY, who knew nothing about the business except that I wanted so badly to be a part of it. I found my footing on SNL and I’ve spent the past two decades developing the most incredible friendships and memories alongside some truly brilliant and talented people.”
The New York native added that she met her ex-husband and former “SNL” producer Kevin Miller, with whom she shares a daughter, Maddie, through her work on the show.
“What could be a greater gift of my time on the show than my sweet and funny daughter who makes every day brighter,” Shookus wrote.
Shookus said she’s excited about her next step and plans to spend more time with Maddie. She went on to say that she would continue her work with the SNL Diversity Fellowship, which she created in 2020, and her organization Women Work F#cking Hard.
The television veteran also expressed her gratitude to “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels and his colleagues.
“I will be forever grateful to Lorne for this unique opportunity…thank you for your support, encouragement and freedom to bring my voice to this legendary stage,” she said, adding, “Thank you to everyone who pushed, supported, taught, listened to, valued and respected me throughout my crazy ride through the salon.”
Shookus concluded by saying that she doesn’t “know exactly what else the future holds for me,” but she does know she’s “heading for a good place.”
Page Six on Friday reported that Shookus had declined an offer to take another stance on the NBC comedy sketch show, which is being revamped for its upcoming 48th season.
“Lindsay has been on the show for 20 years, she’s been a producer since 2012. They’re making things happen,” a source told the outlet. The insider added, “She was offered another job on the show, but she decided to move on.”
After landing a job as an executive assistant in television in 2002, Shookus rose through the ranks and became a producer in 2012. She also booked hosts and musical guests as well as recruited new talent to head the entertainment department. “SNL” talents.
Shookus previously dated Ben Affleck, 50. The couple first met in 2015 when the ‘Argo’ star hosted ‘SNL’ for the fifth time. Affleck had separated from his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, 50, the previous year and their divorce was finalized in 2018.
After going public with their romance in 2017, Shookus and Affleck split in 2018, shortly before the actor entered rehab. The couple got together in early 2019 but separated in April of the same year.
“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in Los Angeles and while they love and respect each other, they just realized it wasn’t going to work out. “, a source told People. magazine. “They really gave another solid try.”
The insider added, “They will always love each other.”
In 2021, Affleck rekindled his romance with his former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, 53. The two had ended their engagement in 2004 after two years together.
After tying the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month, the couple are set to walk down the aisle again this weekend at a lavish three-day bash at the sprawling Affleck estate in Georgia. .
‘I want to be in this environment’: Veteran SS Elvis Andrus joins the Chicago White Sox for another shot at the playoffs
Elvis Andrus has played well against Cleveland throughout his 14-year career, slashing .342/.409/.518 in 87 games.
He’s hoping that success continues after signing with the Chicago White Sox.
“That was one of the things I saw when I signed with the team, ‘Ah, we’re going to play in Cleveland,’ ” Andrus said before Friday’s game against the Guardians at Progressive Field. “I was like, ‘OK, that’s not bad, that’s not a bad place to start for me.’ ”
The Sox announced the signing of the veteran shortstop Friday. He joined the team after the Oakland Athletics released him Wednesday.
“Very happy to be here,” Andrus said. “An amazing group of guys. We’re in contention for the playoffs. That’s where you pray every single year being in this opportunity.
“I want to be in this environment. I want to be competing for the playoffs. Every day counts, meaningful games. I am really happy and pumped up to be here.”
Andrus, 33, slashed .237/.301/.373 with 24 doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 41 runs and seven stolen bases in 106 games with the A’s this season.
In 21 games since the All-Star break, Andrus was he was hitting .286 (20-for-70), including going 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs against the Sox on July 29 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“I always love it, (the) second half,” Andrus said. “August and September are the best months of the season. And coming here for playoff contention, (it’s) even better. As a player, I love this. I’ve been through this many years in my career.
“I love being here. I love the group. A lot of quality players here. (I want to) come here and do my job and help as much as I can.”
He has a .270/.326/.369 career slash line with 87 home runs and 703 RBIs in 1,904 games with the Texas Rangers (2009-20) and A’s (2021-22). He made the American League All-Star team in 2010 and 2012.
“We all around here compliment the front office,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He’s got a lot of game left. He plays the whole game, still fields well, can run the bases, he has a knack for getting hits against good pitchers. Played in a couple World Series (with Texas). We’re thrilled to get him here.”
Andrus appeared in the postseason five times with the Rangers (2010-12, ‘15-16), batting .266 (46-for-173). He helped the Rangers to back-to-back AL pennants in 2010-11, facing La Russa’s Cardinals in the 2011 World Series.
“It shows he’s been on winning teams and was a big part of them getting a 3-2 lead against us (the Cardinals won in seven),” La Russa said. “But he’s had a really good career, every place he’s been, more recently people talk about the player, the winner, the character that he has. So he’s going to fit right into our culture. We’re lucky to get him.”
To make room for Andrus on the active roster, the Sox optioned infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.
Andrus was in Friday’s starting lineup, batting seventh and playing shortstop. The signing comes at a time the Sox have been dealing with injuries at the position.
All-Star Tim Anderson is on the injured list with a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand and is expected to miss about six weeks. He suffered the injury on a check swing Aug. 6 against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Leury García, who had been filling in, went on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with a lower back strain.
Andrus and Romy Gonzalez, recalled from Charlotte on Wednesday, are the shortstops currently on the roster.
“Romy is more experienced (than Sosa),” La Russa said. “Sosa’s got to play. And Romy can play the outfield. He missed part of the (minor-league) season with health problems. But he’s healthy now (and) looks good.”
The Sox began the important three-game series trailing the first-place Guardians by 2½ in the AL Central.
“(I’m) really pumped up to start this chapter with the White Sox here in Cleveland and do whatever I can to help the team continue to win,” Andrus said.
Foreign exchange reserves drop to $570.74 billion in week ending August 12: Rbi
The decline in reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was due to a decline in foreign exchange assets (FCA), a major component of overall reserves, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by RBI on Friday.
The country’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ending August 12, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
During the previous week ended August 5, foreign exchange reserves decreased by $897 million to $572.978 billion.
The decline in reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was due to a decline in foreign exchange assets (FCA), a major component of overall reserves, according to the weekly statistical supplement released by RBI on Friday.
FCA fell $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion, the data showed.
Expressed in dollars, the FCA includes the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units such as the euro, the pound and the yen held in foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves jumped from $305 million to $40.618 billion.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $102 million to $18.133 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also increased by $7 million to $4.994 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
First post: August 19, 2022, 8:33 PM STI
