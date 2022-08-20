Yankees shut out again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than bust, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were ruled out.

Still.

Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the Yankees, holding the leaders AL East to a meager four singles on Friday night in a 4-0 win.

The Yankees didn’t get a runner past second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.

New York has been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates have been shut out just six times in their first 107 games.

“I feel like we’re pressing a little bit,” Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu said. “Checked off, frustrated, all that.”

New York saw its lead over second-place Toronto shrink to eight games, its smallest since June 13.

“We can talk about it – eight, nine, seven, 10 – we have to play better. If we play like this, it won’t matter anyway,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The Blue Jays earned their third straight win. During that span, their starting pitchers combined to allow just one earned run in 20 innings.

Gausman allowed four hits in seven innings, striking out seven on walks. He pitched after Ross Stripling had a perfect game in the seventh inning on Wednesday and after Jose Berrios opened the Yankees’ series by giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

“We say hitting is contagious, throwing can be too,” interim manager John Schneider said. “You watch ‘Strip’ and you watch Jose, and then Kevin is about as good a competitor as there is. So he kind of wanted to come out and make some kind of statement and get the ball rolling.”

It was the third scoreless effort in four starts for Gausman (9-9), a stretch in which he has a 1.75 ERA.

“It’s a bit bad to say, but we’re still trying to pitch better than the guy from the day before,” Gausman said.

The right-hander walked Judge in the first and gave up a two-out single to Josh Donaldson before retiring 10 straight.

Gausman prompted Isiah Kiner-Falafa to hit in a double play between fifth-inning singles by Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera and struck out Donaldson to block Anthony Rizzo after a two-out single in the sixth.

“Sometimes when the attack is struggling we have a lot of guys who can put runs on the board all at once, so I think sometimes we can get a bit – I feel like we gotta play the hero a bit too a lot,” Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said.

Yimi Garcia threw a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano threw a no-hitter ninth in a no-stop situation.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI groundout in the third before Alejandro Kirk started the fourth in the singular against Jameson Taillon (11-4). Teoscar Hernandez followed with a long homer to left center – the 14th surrendered in the last 11 starts by Taillon, who has conceded just six homers in his first 12 starts.

Danny Jansen had a sacrifice steal in the ninth for the Blue Jays, who have outscored the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles 19-3 the past three games.

Taillon allowed six hits and walked none with five strikeouts in over five innings. He has a 5.35 ERA since hitting a perfect game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on June 2.

CABRERA’S BIG CATCH

Cabrera made an immediate impression on his first league start in right field by jumping the eight-foot wall and denying Gurriel a home run on Taillon’s first pitch of the game.

The rookie punctuated the hold by flexing and screaming before sending the ball back into the infield and exchanging an enthusiastic hand snap with Judge, the central defender.

It was only the fourth pro start in the right field for Cabrera, whose versatility – he is the first player in Yankees history to make his first three starts at three different positions, he started at third base and at the shortstop earlier this week – and the energy has already impressed manager Aaron Boone.

VLADY 500

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who turned 23 on March 16, collected his 500th career hit as he doubled up to lead the sixth. His Hall of Famer father had 305 hits before he turned 24.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue jays: OF/DH George Springer did not play after fouling on a knee ball when it was 5-5 in Thursday’s win. … LHP Tim Mayza (dislocated right shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. He was injured Aug. 6 in a collision at home plate with Nick Gordon of the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees: OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles tendonitis) trained ahead of the game and is set to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday. Boone said Stanton could return as the Yankees DH as early as Wednesday. … RHP Luis Severino (right lat strain) threw 30 pitches Thursday and is expected to throw again Saturday before starting batting practice against Stanton on Tuesday.

NEXT

Blue jays: RHP Mitch White (1-3, 3.72 ERA) will make his third start since acquiring the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.30 ERA) is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.