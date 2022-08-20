MELIPEUCO, Chile — Mist suddenly rose from the Truful Truful River as it flowed beneath the snow-capped Llaima volcano, and Victor Curin smiled at the sun-dappled stream of water.
Yankees shut out again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than bust, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were ruled out.
Still.
Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to shut out the Yankees, holding the leaders AL East to a meager four singles on Friday night in a 4-0 win.
The Yankees didn’t get a runner past second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.
New York has been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates have been shut out just six times in their first 107 games.
“I feel like we’re pressing a little bit,” Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu said. “Checked off, frustrated, all that.”
New York saw its lead over second-place Toronto shrink to eight games, its smallest since June 13.
“We can talk about it – eight, nine, seven, 10 – we have to play better. If we play like this, it won’t matter anyway,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
The Blue Jays earned their third straight win. During that span, their starting pitchers combined to allow just one earned run in 20 innings.
Gausman allowed four hits in seven innings, striking out seven on walks. He pitched after Ross Stripling had a perfect game in the seventh inning on Wednesday and after Jose Berrios opened the Yankees’ series by giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings.
“We say hitting is contagious, throwing can be too,” interim manager John Schneider said. “You watch ‘Strip’ and you watch Jose, and then Kevin is about as good a competitor as there is. So he kind of wanted to come out and make some kind of statement and get the ball rolling.”
It was the third scoreless effort in four starts for Gausman (9-9), a stretch in which he has a 1.75 ERA.
“It’s a bit bad to say, but we’re still trying to pitch better than the guy from the day before,” Gausman said.
The right-hander walked Judge in the first and gave up a two-out single to Josh Donaldson before retiring 10 straight.
Gausman prompted Isiah Kiner-Falafa to hit in a double play between fifth-inning singles by Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera and struck out Donaldson to block Anthony Rizzo after a two-out single in the sixth.
“Sometimes when the attack is struggling we have a lot of guys who can put runs on the board all at once, so I think sometimes we can get a bit – I feel like we gotta play the hero a bit too a lot,” Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said.
Yimi Garcia threw a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano threw a no-hitter ninth in a no-stop situation.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI groundout in the third before Alejandro Kirk started the fourth in the singular against Jameson Taillon (11-4). Teoscar Hernandez followed with a long homer to left center – the 14th surrendered in the last 11 starts by Taillon, who has conceded just six homers in his first 12 starts.
Danny Jansen had a sacrifice steal in the ninth for the Blue Jays, who have outscored the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles 19-3 the past three games.
Taillon allowed six hits and walked none with five strikeouts in over five innings. He has a 5.35 ERA since hitting a perfect game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on June 2.
CABRERA’S BIG CATCH
Cabrera made an immediate impression on his first league start in right field by jumping the eight-foot wall and denying Gurriel a home run on Taillon’s first pitch of the game.
The rookie punctuated the hold by flexing and screaming before sending the ball back into the infield and exchanging an enthusiastic hand snap with Judge, the central defender.
It was only the fourth pro start in the right field for Cabrera, whose versatility – he is the first player in Yankees history to make his first three starts at three different positions, he started at third base and at the shortstop earlier this week – and the energy has already impressed manager Aaron Boone.
VLADY 500
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who turned 23 on March 16, collected his 500th career hit as he doubled up to lead the sixth. His Hall of Famer father had 305 hits before he turned 24.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Blue jays: OF/DH George Springer did not play after fouling on a knee ball when it was 5-5 in Thursday’s win. … LHP Tim Mayza (dislocated right shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. He was injured Aug. 6 in a collision at home plate with Nick Gordon of the Minnesota Twins.
Yankees: OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles tendonitis) trained ahead of the game and is set to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday. Boone said Stanton could return as the Yankees DH as early as Wednesday. … RHP Luis Severino (right lat strain) threw 30 pitches Thursday and is expected to throw again Saturday before starting batting practice against Stanton on Tuesday.
NEXT
Blue jays: RHP Mitch White (1-3, 3.72 ERA) will make his third start since acquiring the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (9-5, 3.30 ERA) is 0-3 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts since the All-Star break.
21-yr-old self – taught sopore artist mesmerized people by her art
21-yr-old self – taught sopore artist mesmerized people by her art
Umar Sofi
Baramulla, 20 Aug : Baseerat jan, the budding calligrapher who hails from sopore area of North Kashmir’s baramulla district.
From securing a bachelor’s degree in science from jamia hamdard university, and now being a calligrapher and doing resin artwork also, Baseerat jan has truly come a long way.
Baseerat mainly does Arabic calligraphy. She used to make name, diwani style calligraphy but Arabic calligraphy is her main passion.
She started her journey by doing Arabic calligraphy in 2020. In between her busy schedule as a student, she finds time to portray the beauty of thoughts into art. A self-taught calligrapher, her initial days were quite difficult. But with time, her work got mature, and she is now able to do them faster and with perfect strokes .
She maintained, “I would like to say to all the people to show their talent, as extracurricular activities are equally important as academic studies and other work. I also request all the parents to support their children so that they can be recognized in various fields. ”
She said that,” the passion of calligraphy is not for income purpose, it is just to learn and write verses of Holy Quran as it takes me more closer to Allah”, Adding that, to make your parents and society proud, never hide your talent bring it out and work hard and one day your hard work will paid off.
21-yr-old self – taught sopore artist mesmerized people by her art
Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Win Disney Legends Award at D23 Expo
BURBANK, Calif. — A King has been added to the Disney Legends roster. The late ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman will be honored at Expo D23.
Others making this year’s elite roster include four of the “Frozen” franchise’s talented musical actors, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.
Also honoured: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress and producer Ellen Pompeo, as well as her original ‘Grey’s’ castmate and TV husband, Patrick Dempsey. Another TV couple, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are also part of the 2022 Disney Legends.
To complete the list: Rob’t Coltrin, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Don Hahn, Doris Hardoon and Chris Montan.
The Disney Legends Award is given to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Disney legacy. The Disney Legends Awards program began in 1987 with Fred MacMurray becoming the first Disney Legend. Including this year’s winners, 304 Disney Legends have been named.
All legends will be honored at a ceremony hosted by Tamron Hall at the D-23 Expo next month in Anaheim.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Close lower for major European indices except UK FTSE 100
The great European clues
clues
Stock indices represent an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important for investors because they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance. The two main parameters of indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock index by buying an index fund, which is structured like a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between the performance of an index fund and that of the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most large countries have several indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index and many more. Stock indices can be characterized or segmented by the set of stocks covered by the index. The overall coverage of an index is an underlying group of stocks, most often grouped together according to underlying investor demand. . Each is a popular way to trade specific markets and is almost always offered by most brokers. Investors can choose between several types of indices that traditionally belong to several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and industry coverage. All indices are ultimately weighted in different ways. The most common mechanisms include market cap weighting, free float-adjusted market cap weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, etc.
(excluding the UK FTSE 100) closed lower that day.
Final figures show:
- German DAX, -1.12%
- CAC France, -0.94%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.11%
- Spanish ibex -1.09%
- Italian FTSE MIB, -1.95%
For the trading week:
- German DAX, -1.8%
- CAC France -1.0%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.67%
- Spanish ibex -0.76%
- Italian FTSE MIB -1.9%
As for the German Dax, the high price this week stopped near a descending trendline and fell and closed below the 100-day moving average at 13680 (the close was at 13544 ). Staying below this MA would allow sellers to better control next week.
Trump is reportedly furious now that he endorsed Dr. Oz for the Senate
Former President Donald Trump is increasingly upset that he backed former TV personality Mehmet Oz to run for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, sources have told Rolling Stone.
He’s going to “f**king lose” unless something drastically changes Trump has complained about his choice, two sources who discussed the November midterm elections with Trump told the publication.
Oz, a heart surgeon, is stumbling in the polls, and Trump has asked his confidants how someone once so popular on TV can’t keep up his numbers, according to Rolling Stone. Trump, like Oz, had no political experience before being elected president, but was well known as a successful businessman and then for hosting the long-running “Apprentice” reality TV shows.
Trump even privately asked advisers if it was a mistake on his part to endorse Oz, Rolling Stone reported.
Yet Trump is staying the course. He announced on Friday that he would travel to Pennsylvania for a Sept. 3 rally in support of Oz, controversial Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, and Pennsylvania’s “full ticket Trump.”
In the latest of Oz’s widely mocked gaffes, he groaned in a video, originally made in April, about the high cost of “rawness” in a city that prefers Philly cheesesteaks. He also referred to the famous Pennsylvania grocery store Redner’s, where he bought raw vegetables, as “Wegner’s”.
Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was quick to tell Oz that voters in Pennsylvania know “crudity” as something far less intellectual: a platter of vegetables.
Chicago comedian Kim Quindlen and late-night host Stephen Colbert quickly piled on, with Colbert praising Fetterman for going “full troll on the Garden State of Oz ass.”
Oz was also mocked last month for impersonating a common man at a cheesesteak restaurant with Philly’s signature sandwich. Fetterman hit it for that stunt and got some trolling help from a local cheesesteak businessthat Philly seemed to like.
Fetterman was sidelined from campaigning for three months as he recovered from a blow in May, just before the primary. But he played a savvy internet game, reaching out to other Pennsylvanians and attacking Oz as an ignorant porter from New Jersey, where the TV personality lived and where he voted as recently as 2020.
Fetterman recruited high-profile New Jerseyites, including musician-actor Steven Van Zandt and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of the “Jersey Shore” real estate television franchise, in stealth political ads. They begged “Mehmet” to come home (Polizzi) and to go back where he belongs (Van Zandt): New Jersey.
Other Trump Senate race endorsements — investment banker JD Vance in Ohio and former soccer star Herschel Walker in Georgia — also trail their Democratic opponents: Rep. Tim Ryan in the ‘Ohio and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Thursday that in light of polling numbers, Republicans may not take the Senate as previously predicted, calling GOP candidates a “quality”.
“I think there’s probably a better chance of the House rocking than the Senate,” McConnell told reporters, according to NBC News. “Senate races are just different — they’re statewide. The quality of candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.
McConnell did not name any candidate as lacking in quality. But his search reflected GOP frustrations about controversial Republican Senate candidates with little or no political experience — including Oz, Vance and Walker.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
On the rivers of Chile, indigenous spirituality and development collide
“Nature is always telling you something, always responding,” said Curin, who works as a ranger in Conguillio National Park at the source of the river. “Human beings feel superior to the space they go to, but for us Mapuche, I belong to the land, the land does not belong to me.”
In the worldview of the Mapuche, Chile’s largest indigenous group and more than 10% of its population, a pristine river harbors a spiritual force to be revered, not a natural resource to be exploited.
This has led many Mapuche across water-rich southern Chile to fight against hydroelectric plants and other projects they see as desecrating nature and depriving indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from falling. sick.
“Being part of nature, we cannot destroy a part of ourselves,” said Lientur Ayenao, a machi or healer and spiritual guide who draws water from the Truful Truful for his ceremonies.
About 200 miles to the south, another machi, Millaray Huichalaf, fought a sometimes violent battle against hydroelectric power stations on the Pilmaiquen River, which flows through the rolling pastures of a lake in the foothills of the Andes.
After resistance and cultural consultations with indigenous communities, an energy company froze plans for a plant near a sacred riverside site and said it would return ownership of the land to the Mapuche.
But construction continues on another factory, so the fight isn’t over – just like it is on the Truful Truful, where a factory project is under consideration.
“As we fight for the river, we are reclaiming our territory and rebuilding spiritually,” Huichalaf said as a thunderstorm hit his wooden cabin.
It is on the issue of indigenous land rights, a volatile issue in Chilean politics, that spirituality becomes entangled with ideology. Several Mapuche leaders say that the spirits appearing in dreams encourage the fight against capitalism.
Next month, Chileans will vote on a controversial new constitution highlighting indigenous rights and land restitution. But they also face growing attacks on agriculture, forestry and energy industries, particularly in the Araucania region.
For most Mapuche, such violence further destabilizes the balance sought between people, the natural space to which they belong and the spirits that inhabit it. A first step against this is ensuring that non-Indigenous people understand the importance of nature to the Mapuche, said indigenous leader and mediator Andrés Antivil Álvarez.
“The world is not loot,” he said as he sat by the fire in his ruka, a traditional building outside his home. “You must understand that the spirit of this fire, present here, is as sacred as Christ in a church.”
The reverence of members of the Mapuche community is evident when they walk along rivers like the Truful Truful, whose name means “from waterfall to waterfall” in the Mapudungun language.
Not asking the ngen for permission to approach the water, or explaining the need to do so, Ayenao said near the main river waterfall, means transgressing space, alienating the spirits that protect it. and sicken you, your family and even your pets.
But if the ngen permits, then Ayenao can use the distinctive “energetic power” of falling water for healing purposes.
After nearly a decade of multiple environmental and cultural assessments, as well as legal appeals, a new hydroelectric plant right next to the waterfall has been temporarily blocked in court. The community hopes a final ruling will permanently derail the project, said Sergio Millaman, the lawyer who won the final appeal.
In April, Chile’s water code was updated to better protect various rights, including the use of water at its source for conservation or ancestral customs, said Juan José Crocco, a specialist lawyer. in water regulation and management. However, it is unclear how a new constitution might change this or apply to hydroelectric projects.
A fierce battle under Huichalaf’s leadership began ten years ago to stop three such factories on the Pilmaiquen River. She started dreaming of Kintuantü, a ngen living near a wide bend in the river.
“Kintuantü told me that I had to speak for him because he was dying,” Huichalaf said.
A plant is said to have raised the river to the cliffside caves where the ngen lives. At the top of the cliff is a Mapuche ceremonial complex, including a cemetery, from where souls are believed to travel via underground water through the caves, into the Pilmaiquen and to eventual reincarnation.
Huichalaf was leading an occupation there. A private house burned down and protesters clashed with police. Further protests and lawsuits followed, dividing indigenous communities around the river, and Huichalaf was imprisoned for several months.
Now Statkraft, the Norwegian state energy company that bought the Pilmaiquen projects, is working with the Chilean government to return ownership of the ceremonial complex, said its Chilean director, María Teresa González.
González said the company understood the importance of involving indigenous communities and is doing just that with the construction of another plant on the Pilmaiquen, while condemning ongoing violence against its workers .
For Huichalaf, the fight continues: “Our big goal is for the companies on the river to leave.”
Back on the black volcanic field crossed by the Truful Truful, Curin defined his people’s purpose in more basic terms.
“Why is the Mapuche world fighting? What does the Mapuche world protect? Not a money world,” he said. “The Mapuche culture is very spiritual, very heart-centered. It is no coincidence that we are still here.
Then he knelt down to sip water from the river and returned to his post as ranger.
Associated Press religious coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.
World-famous Piet Oudolf visits his Belle Isle garden masterpiece for the first time – CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Oudolf Garden Detroit opened in Belle Isle last summer.
With COVID restrictions, world renowned landscape artist Piet Oudolf has not been able to view his masterpiece until now.
READ MORE: Detroit police have implemented a ‘traffic safety blitz’ in response to rising crashes
Oudolf finally saw the new public garden in person for the first time on Friday. His last visit dates back more than three years, before construction began.
The 3-acre garden sits across from the Nancy Brown Peace Carillion.
READ MORE: Detroit Youth Choir calls for more action against gun violence in newly released video
Oudolf says Detroit is the perfect setting to showcase his work.
The garden is open seven days a week.
The public is invited to meet Oudolf at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the garden.
NO MORE NEWS: Tudor Dixon selects former Rep. Shane Hernandez as running mate in race for Michigan governor
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.
