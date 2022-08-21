A Christian school in Florida tells parents that gay, transgender and non-binary students will be forced to ‘leave school immediately’

An LGBTQ pride flag.Niklas Storm/Getty Images

A Christian school has told parents that gay, transgender and non-binary students “will be asked to leave”.

Grace Christian School in Valrico, Florida asked parents to agree to the policies before sending their children to school.

In an email, a school administrator condemned “homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle”.

A Christian school in Florida has told parents that gay, transgender and non-binary students “will be asked to leave the school immediately”.

The message was sent in an email from a senior administrator at Grace Christian School in Valrico, Florida, according to NBC News. The school serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We believe that God created mankind in his image: male (male) and female (female), sexually different but with equal dignity,” Administrator Barry McKeen wrote in the June 6 email seen by NBC. “Therefore, her biological sex must be affirmed and no attempt should be made to physically change, alter or disagree with her biological sex.”

McKeen cited verses from the Bible, which he said condemned “elective gender reassignment, acts of transvestite, transgender or non-binary gender fluid.”

“We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography is a sin in the eyes of God and the church (Genesis 2:24; Leviticus 18:1-30; Romans 1:26-29; I Corinthians 5:1; I Corinthians 6:9; I Thessalonians 4:2-7)” , McKeen wrote in the email, per NBC.

“Students who indulge in these lifestyles will be asked to leave school immediately,” he added.

The email – titled “Important point of emphasis on school policy. … Please read.” – said parents must “agree to all policies and procedures before your student can start school in August.”

In a video response to the NBC article, McKee said he didn’t speak to the outlet’s reporter, but that the school “has a policy that doesn’t allow students to be gay or transgender. or a number of other things”.

